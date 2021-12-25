BTC Supply Drying Up, 6.3% Of Total Bitcoin Supply Left On Exchanges

- Interlay raises funds of $6.5 million.
- Funds to proceed for establishing BTC DeFi services.
- Interlay plans in bringing more affinity for BTC financially.
The way Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has come forth upon the blockchain technology is indistinguishable. Being one of the most primitive attributes of blockchain technology, the DeFi sector plays an incredible role overall, inclusive of the crypto industry too.
In such terms, a DeFi startup, the Interlay started recently took the pledge focusing mainly upon the Bitcoin (BTC). The interlay focuses on bringing in more DeFi based services for BTC by enabling it upon different blockchains. Moreover, the Interlay is in terms of establishing a parachain based on BTC alone.
The $6.5 Million Fundings
In a bid for its focus towards BTC parachains, the Interlay has raised fundings of $6.5 million. The funding round was led forward by the venture capital giant, DFG Capital. Many others also contributed towards this funding, such as the Nexo Finance, Hypersphere and much more.
Accordingly, the Interlay states that all proceeds of this funding will go towards developing various DeFi applications. In addition, all these applications are to be in cross-chain to Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT) and other blockchain ecosystems. In spite of this, more new developers are to be hired to join the board for the project.
The interlay further indulges in making the BTC into the DeFi enabling blockchains such as the Ethereum and the Polkadot. Moreover, one of the main supporters for the interlay is the Web3 Foundation.
In spite of understanding the true notions of the Interlay, Web3 Foundation started investing upon it in March 2020.
Besides, the CEO of DFG Capital, James Wo states that Interlay’s notions of expanding the boundaries and possibilities for BTC and it’s usage is extremely fundamental.