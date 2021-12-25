Connect with us

Bitcoin

BTC Supply Drying Up, 6.3% Of Total Bitcoin Supply Left On Exchanges

Published

1 min ago

on

BTC Supply Drying Up, 6.3% Of Total Bitcoin Supply Left On Exchanges
Bitcoin’s circulating supply has fallen near the end of 2021, with December representing the lowest month on average in years for Btc supply.

6.3% Of BTC On Exchanges

The amount of Bitcoin in circulation has been falling since the halving in 2020, according to a new study from CryptoRank, with access to acquire Bitcoin on exchanges also declining. However, by the second half of 2020 (around October), the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges stood for 9.5% of the overall quantity. This percentage had declined to 7.3% of all Bitcoin on wallet exchanges in July 2021, and only 6.% percent of Bitcoin supply was accounted for on exchange wallets in December. Since the halving, Bitcoin’s falling supply in circulation has been on a downward trajectory, with 1.3 million Bitcoin in circulation.

The largest worldwide crypto platforms, according to CryptoRank’s data, dominate the exchanges where Bitcoin is kept. However, it’s worth noting that Coinbase, while still the most popular cryptocurrency exchange in terms of total Bitcoin held in its wallets, has lost some of its clout throughout the year. According to CryptoRank, Coinbase used to account for slightly over 50% of Bitcoin on wallets, but that number has subsequently decreased to 44.2 percent. Binance has approximately 25% of Bitcoin on exchanges held on its exchange, while Bitfinex is on the lowest rung with 14.6 percent of Bitcoin on exchanges held on its exchange.

The announcement comes on the heels of a slew of bullish price indicators that coincide with Bitcoin’s higher price movement. To begin with, the illiquid BTC supply has iced over for the winter, with a monthly supply of 100,000 BTC changing from a “liquid” to a “illiquid” state.

Related article | Bitcoin Breaks $51k Again As 20k BTC Flows Out Of Exchanges

Cold Vs. Exchange Wallets

While many investors choose to retain their Bitcoin on exchanges — a technique known as “hot storage” – there is a risk that turning over the keys to your Bitcoin to an exchange or third-party could leave your Bitcoin vulnerable to attack or hack. If Bitcoin is kept in cold storage or a combination of hot and cold storage, security procedures are in place to keep it as safe as possible from hacking. Despite this, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has indicated that storing keys on an exchange may provide more security guarantee. He noted,

“Many hardcore crypto ogs advocate storing your own keys. But the truth is, today most people are not able to secure a key even from themselves (losing it). A trusted centralized exchange is #SAFUer for most people. The numbers speak for themselves.”

This is despite Bitcoiners like Andreas Antonopolous’ best attempts to make “not your keys, not your Bitcoin” a daily BTC mantra.

1640445942 487 BTC Supply Drying Up 63 Of Total Bitcoin Supply Left

BTC rising back above $50k. Souce: TradingView

Related article | By The Numbers: Here’s How Much Bitcoin Michael Saylor Holds

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com

Bitcoin

By The Numbers: Here's How Much Bitcoin Michael Saylor Holds

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Picture of MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor is one of the most vocal supporters of bitcoin and is CEO of MicroStrategy, the company with the largest bitcoin holdings in the world. The CEO has always been a big proponent of the digital asset, taking both a personal and professional stake in the asset.

Saylor had revealed in 2020 that he holds over 17,000 BTC. At this time, bitcoin was still trading below $30,000 and Saylor had said that he got all of his holdings for an average of $9,882. Bitcoin has since grown over 100% since the CEO made his big reveal, pushing the value of Saylor’s holdings to almost $1 billion.

Related Reading | December Turns Red For Bitcoin As Market-Wide Sell-Offs Continue

How Much Is Saylor’s BTC Worth?

Michael Saylor told The Information that he does not believe that anyone should sell any of their bitcoin and that he has actually never sold any of his bitcoin. In his 2020 reveal, he said that he held a total of $17,732 BTC, all of which he had purchased before his company MicroStrategy, had purchased its first bitcoin. At an average trading price of $13,900, Saylor’s holdings were worth a little over $246 million.

“Some have asked how much #BTC I own. I personally #hodl 17,732 BTC which I bought at $9,882 each on average. I informed MicroStrategy of these holdings before the company decided to buy #bitcoin for itself.”

Bitcoin is now trading significantly higher than it was when Saylor had made his big reveal, growing as high as $69k at his peak. Presently, the price of BTC is revolving around $48,000. At this present value, the CEO’s bitcoin holdings are now worth over $850 million.

BTC begins recovery trend | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

He intends to continue holding these coins as he believes that bitcoin is headed for $6 million apiece. This means that the CEO still expects the cryptocurrency to grow another 12,000% from its current value.

How Much Bitcoin Does MicroStrategy Own?

MicroStrategy boasts the largest bitcoin holdings of any public company. The company had begun accumulating bitcoin in 2019 and has since garnered 122,478 as of its last purchase, bringing the total value of its holdings to over $6.1 billion. All of its BTC were purchased at an average price of $29,861, putting the company firmly in profit at the current value of the asset.

Related Reading | Crypto Research Analyst Puts Ethereum At $9,000 In Six Months

However, its CEO had begun purchasing bitcoin before the company. Saylor revealed that he had all of his BTC before MicroStrategy had bought its first bitcoin, adding that his personal holdings were shown to convince the company to begin investing in the digital asset.

The company, like its CEO, has no plans to sell is BTC. Instead, it has begun looking towards new ways to generate yield from the investment, which Saylor revealed at an investor day presentation held last week.

Featured image from Business Insider, chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoin

Ripple Had Its Strongest Year Ever Despite The Sec's "Attack On Crypto"

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Crypto
Ripple Labs managed to stay strong in 2021 despite the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s “attack on crypto”, AKA the lawsuit against Ripple and its executives. Now the payments solutions company celebrates its “strongest year ever”. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced the achievements and had some comments to share about the SEC’s case.

Ripple’s first On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) was launched earlier this year during 2021’s Q3. It is a payments solution that “allows customers to instantly move money around the world at any time”. This service first appeared as a corridor between Japan and the Philippines that leveraged the token XRP. They have recently announced Ripple’s first ODL deployment in the Middle East as well.

Related Reading | Ripple Announces New Payment Corridor in Japan As XRP Rallies 23.5%, More Profits Ahead?

Now, a Ripple report shows that the XRP-based On-Demand Liquidity payments accounted for 25% of the total dollar volume across RippleNet. Garlinghouse celebrated the results and added that the ODL tokens are up 25x from Q3 2020, and 130% quarter over quarter.

“All of this growth came from outside the US for (sigh) obvious reasons” tweeted Garlinghouse.

Related Reading | Ripple Partners With Republic Of Palau To Develop National Digital Currency

The report notes that Ripple’s ODL users have access to over 20 countries “for their payment needs”, and transactions over the Ripple network have more than doubled since Q3 2020.

Ripple made sure to mention the effects of regulatory uncertainty, noting that their U.S. ODL flows were “essentially halted”. However, “international ODL volume has continued to surge”.

ODL is thriving in regulatory jurisdictions that embrace innovation and understand that crypto is critical to creating a more inclusive, equitable and efficient global financial system.

XRP trades at 0,9 USDT in the daily chart | Source: XRPUSDT on TradingView.com

CEO Brad Garlinghouse Slams At The SEC

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is famous in the crypto world, but not for good reasons. Since filing the case against Ripple and its two executives a year ago, many have feared the possibility of falling subject to enforcement actions.

Gesler has repeatedly called crypto the “Wild West of our financial system,” and Brad Garlinghouse doesn’t agree –nor does the community.

 

The Ripple CEO stated that “Calling crypto the “Wild West” is a farce” noting that Gary Gensler “has taken an aggressively anti-crypto approach”, which he claims is making companies move outside the U.S. He pointed out that “Web2 was built with many American companies” and suggested that Web3 might not be given the same fair chance.

1640386844 727 Ripple Had Its Strongest Year Ever Despite The Secs Attack

Garlinghouse claims that most crypto-related companies “are complying with financial regulators globally” and added that “This industry shouldn’t be punished for asking for regulatory clarity & regulation that is consistently applied with a level playing field.”

Garlinghouse referred to the SEC’s lack of clarity refusing to answer questions about the legal status of Ethereum and questioned: “Is the agency actually living up to its mission of protecting investors w/ regulation by enforcement & what Hester Peirce calls “strategic ambiguity”?”

2021 has been a watershed year for crypto. Acceptance and awareness of the opportunity to bring billions of people into the global financial community has never been so clear. It’s been incredible to see a lot less ‘maximalism’, and many more builders joining the industry.

Bitcoin

Interlay Raises Funds of $6.5M for BTC DeFi Protocols

Published

19 hours ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Interlay Raises Funds of $6.5M for BTC DeFi Protocols
Defi News
  • Interlay raises funds of $6.5 million.
  • Funds to proceed for establishing BTC DeFi services.
  • Interlay plans in bringing  more affinity for BTC financially.

The way Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has come forth upon the blockchain technology is indistinguishable. Being one of the most primitive attributes of blockchain technology, the DeFi sector plays an incredible role overall, inclusive of the crypto industry too. 

In such terms, a DeFi startup, the Interlay started recently took the pledge focusing mainly upon the Bitcoin (BTC). The interlay focuses on bringing in more DeFi based services for BTC by enabling it upon different blockchains. Moreover, the Interlay is in terms of establishing a parachain based on BTC alone. 

The $6.5 Million Fundings

In a bid for its focus towards BTC parachains, the Interlay has raised fundings of $6.5 million. The funding round was led forward by the venture capital giant, DFG Capital. Many others also contributed towards this funding, such as the Nexo Finance, Hypersphere and much more. 

Accordingly, the Interlay states that all proceeds of this funding will go towards developing various DeFi applications. In addition, all these applications are to be in cross-chain to Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT) and other blockchain ecosystems. In spite of this, more new developers are to be hired to join the board for the project. 

The interlay further indulges in making the BTC into the DeFi enabling blockchains such as the Ethereum and the Polkadot. Moreover, one of the main supporters for the interlay is the Web3 Foundation. 

In spite of understanding the true notions of the Interlay, Web3 Foundation started investing upon it in March 2020. 

Besides, the CEO of DFG Capital, James Wo states that Interlay’s notions of expanding the boundaries and possibilities for BTC and it’s usage is extremely fundamental.

Trending