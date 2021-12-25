News
Celtics boss Ime Udoka follows the hard coaching path
For Ime Udoka, the standard for how to treat players was set in San Antonio, where one of the greatest collaborations between a coach and player in NBA history was on display.
Like the bond between Red Auerbach and Bill Russell, Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan operated as one. And even then it could get a little rough.
The Celtics coach broke into a laugh.
“Harder than anybody else for sure,” he said of how Popovich treated the franchise cornerstone. “We called them a married couple because once every year they would go through a divorce, go without talking to each other for a week.
“They’d go at it, but Tim was great because he allowed himself to be coached. The group followed suit. When you saw Pop on Tim, Manu (Ginobili), Tony (Parker) harder than the others, everybody else falls in line. Sometimes you’d see Pop going off in a film session, and then you look at the stats and Tim had 30 and 17 that night. He’s striving for perfection. But credit to those guys also because they’re high-character individuals who allow themselves to be coached.
“The whole team and organization followed his example.”
Udoka is trying to set that critical baseline now in his first year as a head coach, so far without any hasty divorces.
“It hasn’t got there yet, but I’m sure it will, and that’s OK,” said Marcus Smart. “At the end of the day it’s coming from a good place, where you’ve got two competitive guys. Ime used to play — he gets it, he feels it, he understands it. He’s still a competitor at heart.
“Me and Ime have had our differences, nothing crazy. Nothing to the point where we wouldn’t talk to each other.”
But they came close the night of Dec. 3 in Salt Lake City, when Udoka abruptly pulled Smart out with eight minutes left in the second quarter. Two minutes later, after resetting his emotions, Smart checked back in and tip-dunked over Rudy Gobert on the way to a 15-point, three-trey, four-steal performance.
“He takes me out, he sits me down. I was a little upset. He talks to me. Well, he really didn’t say much,” said Smart. “Wasn’t playing too well, he takes me out and sits me down. Didn’t say much to me. Two minutes later, it’s go back in. That’s how it is.
“You feel that, and Ime, first year in, it was all coming from a good place. You want a coach to be like that. Sometimes you need a little extra kick — we all do. Even me. Some days we have other stuff outside of basketball that we deal with personally. It affects us sometimes on the court, and then you need that little kick.
“When you have a coach that’s willing to hold you accountable, and hold everyone accountable, the respect goes through the roof. You just want to go out and play as hard as you can.”
Beware of what you ask for
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Smart all knew Udoka from their time in USA Basketball, and as the first-year coach noted on the first day of training camp, all had asked him to coach them “hard.”
None necessarily understood what that meant leading up to those first practices after growing up under the gentler hand of Brad Stevens. But Smart found out quickly after getting caught in that annual headache known as Boston Marathon traffic and missing the first flight of the Udoka era to Orlando for an exhibition game.
Though Smart scrambled to Orlando on time to play, he was suspended for the second game of the trip in Miami. Even the longest-tenured Celtic wasn’t going to be exempt from the rules.
“I didn’t take it as nothing. I missed the plane — the marathon was going on, and caused a lot of stuff I couldn’t control, but at the end of the day still gotta make that plane,” said Smart. “I was fine with the suspension, as long as that’s how it happens for everybody. Once a coach shows you that, you can live with that. To this day I’m fine with it. It’s over with, on to the next one.”
The rules are ironclad, regardless of status. As during a Dec. 18 game against the Knicks, when a frustrated Udoka called a timeout following a Knicks run and unloaded on his players, the fury can be felt by everyone — but especially his stars.
“I think the straightforwardness, probably,” Udoka said of what may have caught some on the team by surprise this season. “You point things out. And they’re all receptive to it. It’s not like I’m saying it to one guy and not saying it to others.
“I honestly try to point it out to Jayson and Jaylen and those guys more than anybody because their growth is most vital for our team, and they have the ball in their hands and the respect and command to do those things,” he said. “You lose the respect of the room at times when you’re only going at certain guys but not saying stuff to the superstars.
“I’ve seen that in situations I’ve been in as a player and coach. My main thing is I let everyone know that’s equal opportunity as far as that from Day 1. They are receptive to it. We have no egos or low-character people that mind getting called down from the group. It is what it is and they respect that.”
Udoka was self-conscious enough about his irate timeout during the Knicks game that he later told players he didn’t want to be so harsh.
“He laid into us good. And that’s what good coaches know they need to do sometimes,” said Josh Richardson, who scored a season-high 27 points that night. “We were bleeding. We needed to stop it and it wasn’t happening so we sat down and he let us have it, as he should have.
“I think that was a good moment for him going forward. He kind of said in the locker room, ‘I don’t want to have to do that.’ But I was like, ‘Nah, nah. We needed that.’ I said that in front of everybody: That was good. We needed that.”
To flip or not flip that table
Udoka, though, is still searching for balance when it’s time to pull someone aside for a good talk.
“Coaching them hard is two things — it can be accountability or me coming in flipping over tables and all that,” he said. “I’ve been patient with the group in general, knowing that it’s a new coaching staff philosophy, it’s different from what it’s been the last seven years, and knowing that habits are hard to break.
“It’s not going to happen overnight, but you see the incremental progress here and there. We really focused on defense early, but I was also wise enough to know that we had a bunch of guys missing early. The first few games were not indicative of who we were going to be with the lack of continuity. We looked at those first five games as an extension of preseason, got Al (Horford) and Jaylen back, and once we forged our identity defensively, we could shift to more offensive things. It’s a process for sure.
“I’ve been patient with it. My staff knows me well, well before I got here. Coaching hard could be keeping them accountable every day, continuing to reiterate those things. And then there’s times where you have to go off, and I’ve done that as well.”
And with practice, he may actually be getting better at it. When the Celtics returned from a dismal 1-4 western road trip, Udoka called them into the video room — more like a small theater — their first day back at the Auerbach Center.
His staff had produced a video consisting mainly of opponents like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell scoring lots of open buckets, disrespecting the paint as if the Celtics were traffic cones.
The players knew they deserved the horror show. But was Udoka going to pull off his presentation with the proper mix of force and clarity?
“It sucked but it was refreshing at the same time,” said Smart. “Nobody wants to sit through and watch what they already know is horrible.
“You sit there and watch it again, and then get it critiqued in front of everybody. That’s tough. But at the same time it’s helpful,” he said. “The camera doesn’t lie. When that type of adversity hits, where you have to sit there and be uncomfortable for awhile, it only benefits you.
“We loved it. We loved it. Probably not at the moment. But it probably showed in the Milwaukee game how much we appreciated it. Once again that little kick we needed, especially coming off a road trip where we expected to do good and didn’t do so well. That can definitely be demoralizing to you. He did what he was supposed to do — we saw our mistakes, and also what we did right. We saw a plan we have to follow to do what we have to to be consistently right, and it had an effect with the way we went out against Milwaukee.”
The Celtics responded with their second win of the season over the Bucks, this time with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor.
Udoka wasn’t joking when he recently referred to Duncan, Parker and Ginobili as “the Boy Scouts.” All had their moments of getting “Popped,” as much as he loved them like sons.
But this is where Udoka has started his relationships with Tatum, Brown and Smart, with a goal, above all, to be honest.
“You build the relationships and win those titles, you can go at them however you want,” he said of the old Spurs stars. “Once a year they would not speak to each other for three or four days, and then they would come back around.
“We knew that was coming at points, but to Pop’s credit he would say I am who I am. I’d like to be John Wooden, but that’s not me. You have to be who you are, and our group is very receptive to coaching hard.”
Washington, McDormand reign in stellar ‘Macbeth’
MOVIE REVIEW
“THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH”
Rated R. At AMC Boston Common, Coolidge Corner Theatre and Landmark Kendall Square.
Grade: A-
What do multiple Academy Award winner Joel Coen (“No Country for Old Men”) and Justin Kurzel, director of “Assassin’s Creed” have in common? They have both directed recent screen adaptations of Shakespeare’s “Scottish Play” aka “Macbeth.” Kurzel’s “Macbeth” (2015) featured Irishman Michael Fassbender as the Thane of Glamis and Frenchwoman Marion Cotillard as his Lady. Coen’s has Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, Coen’s wife, in the roles (there is also a Broadway stage production with Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga coming in March).
Shot in luminous black-and-white by Coen brothers regular Bruno Delbonnel (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”), Coen’s version is steeped in mist, fog and, of course, bloodshed. It’s “Macbeth” as X-ray-colored, dream vision of “Macbeth,” beginning with New York-born theater actor and contortionist Kathryn Hunter, playing all three Witches, who once again plan to meet “when the hurly-burly’s done, when the battle’s lost and won.”
Brendan Gleeson’s King Duncan rewards the fearsome warrior Macbeth (Washington) for his courage in battle with the title Thane of Cawdor as the witch(es) predict. Opening scenes unfold on a “blasted heath” of white sand. Duncan announces plans to stay a night at Inverness, Macbeth’s chic, formidable castle. Ambitious Macbeth and his unscrupulous and even more ambitious wife Lady Macbeth plot to murder Duncan in his sleep and blame his drunken chamberlains for the crime. “Come thick night.”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is Coen’s Shakespearean version of “Blood Simple” (1984), his and his brother Ethan’s first feature film, a gory, neo-film noir, also with McDormand as the female lead. Macbeth and his Lady have similarly gone “blood simple” in their greed for power and position. ”Be the serpent,” Lady Macbeth exhorts her reluctant husband.
Having committed the crime, Macbeth hears a voice cry, “Sleep no more,” and he spirals into a state of deep paranoia and fear, causing him to add murders to his murder to keep him and his wife safe from exposure and reprisals. Duncan’s son Malcolm (Harry Melling) flees to England. Violent crime begets violent crime.
Washington brings his tremendous intensity to Macbeth’s outbursts, and he certainly got into fine fighting shape for the role. McDormand, too, is an impressive and quirky Lady Macbeth. For his part, Coen, who adapted the play to the screen, shows us that Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” might have been the first film noir.
Among the other interpretations are Orson Welles’ magnificent, shoestring-budgeted 1948 version shot in three weeks with himself in the title role and a terrific Jeanette Nolan as Lady Macbeth. Another great version is Akira Kurosawa’s “Throne of Blood” (1957) with the great Toshiro Mifune and transplanted from Scotland to feudal Japan. Roman Polanski directed a justly acclaimed “Macbeth” (1971) two years after his wife Sharon Tate’s murder.
Coen’s expressionistic, graphic novel-ready set design by Stefan Dechant is impressive. Washington’s possessed Macbeth has a mind “full of scorpions,” indeed. Carter Burwell’s fine, Bernard Herrmann-esque score adds another layer of moodiness. McDormand and Washington are in complete command as the murderous duo. Hunter’s “weird sisters” are perhaps even more commanding, and the film, like the tragedy, boils “like a hell-broth.”
(“The Tragedy of Macbeth” contains extreme violence.)
‘Licorice Pizza’ a nice enough wayback machine dramedy
MOVIE REVIEW
“LICORICE PIZZA”
Rated R. At the Coolidge Corner Theatre and Landmark Kendall Square.
Grade: B
Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s least commercial fictional film, “Licorice Pizza,” the name of a former record store chain with a devoted following in Southern California, is a lot of California-dreaming-style, uneventful naval-gazing.
The film is a coming-of-age romance set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. Somehow, 15-year-old child actor Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) gets a 25-year-old photographer’s assistant named Alana Kane (actor-musician Alana Haim) to go out with him on a date. Let’s just ignore the age difference, right?
Well, anyway, the romance of Gary and Alana plays at first to the tune of Bing Crosby. Gary is hardly an ideal romantic partner. His lack of a driver’s license in L.A. is a bit of a deal breaker. Getting around on a bicycle is not possible without the aid of public transportation, I can assure you from personal experience.
A lot of the visual (and audio) romping around recalls such ’60s and ’70s shows as “The Monkees,” which was much more experimental than you might recall. In addition to soundtrack music by former Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood, the romance of Gary and Alana is accompanied by David Bowie (“Life on Mars”?), Paul McCartney and Wings (“Let Me Roll It”) and The Doors (“Peace Frog”), Nina Simone (“July Tree”) and others.
Alana gets a job with a political campaign (shades of “Taxi Driver’s” Cybill Shepherd), and she is hit upon by several, toxic-seeming men closer to her age, one played by Bennie Safdie. Does Alana see a less-threatening romance without sex in the underage Gary?
The San Fernando Valley, where Anderson grew up the son of American radio and television personality Ernie Anderson, has never looked more like a sun-drenched playground (Anderson’s production company Ghoulardi Film Company takes its name from his father’s 1960s horror TV show host’s alias). Alana’s Orthodox Jewish family are all played by members of Haim’s real family. On this level, “Licorice Pizza” is an unashamed celebration of Hollywood nepotism (yes, that is Sasha Spielberg as Cindy).
Bradley Cooper pops up in a show-stopper (I don’t mean that in a necessarily good way) as the real-life coked-to-the-gills, Barbra Streisand hair-dresser-turned-suitor and film producer Jon Peters. Later, Sean Penn will turn up as an old-fashioned Hollywood hell-raising movie star on a (phony) motorcycle and on the make for Alana. Quentin Tarantino did a more memorable turn on the crazy house of mirrors aspect of Tinseltown in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
Hoffman is likable as fun-loving Gary. But his work reminded me of Michael Gandolfini in “The Many Saints of Newark.” Do these biological casting choices make any real sense? It makes as much sense as the waterbeds Gary sells.
Anderson, who has directed Haim in music videos for her band of sisters, has visited the Valley before in his films, most notably “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia.” On the whole, the shaggy and episodic “Licorice Pizza” is more a choice, audio-visual mixtape than movie.
(“Licorice Pizza” contains profanity, suggestive content and drug use.)
‘Red Rocket’ captures tragicomic crash landing of tawdry dreams
MOVIE REVIEW
“RED ROCKET”
Rated R. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, Coolidge Corner Theatre and Landmark Kendall Square.
Grade: B+
Simon Rex, the star of the Cannes Film Festival-acclaimed indie effort “Red Rocket,” has something in common with the protagonist he plays in the film. He, too, got his start in pornographic films. That start clings to “Red Rocket’s” Mikey Saber (Rex) like hickory smoke. You hear it in his unstoppable patter, a mix of self-inflating baloney, misogyny, drug dealing hustler small talk and unrhymed rap. You see it in his tanning-bed bronze coloring and gym-toned, but not superhero-sized muscles. He arrives, in the midst of the 2016 election of Donald Trump, to the tune of NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” in his hometown of Texas City, Texas, in Galveston County on the southwest shoreline of the state, home of petrochemical manufacturing centers.
Mikey has left Los Angeles, where he took a serious beating, with nothing except the clothes on his back, $22 and his wallet. He walks from the bus stop to his ex-wife Lexi’s house. Lexi (a terrific Bree Elrod), who lives in her small home with her aging mother Lil (Brenda Deiss), is also a former porn star. Mikey begs Lexi to take him in. He promises to get a job and pay rent. Tooling around on a bicycle, Mikey tries but fails to get anyone to give him work, since he hasn’t had a real job in 17 years, and when they find out that he was a porn star, whose name can be Googled, they don’t want him around.
Mikey, who will remind anyone he meets of the “acting awards” he won as a porn star, remembers that his neighbor Leondria (Judy Hill) was a weed dealer, and gets her to front him some product. Leondria’s daughter June (Brittney Rodriguez) sports a comical snark face and matching attitude. Her brother Ernesto (Marlon Lambert) is obese. Out of the blue (or blue pill), Mikey and Lexi reignite their sexual relationship with the help of the Viagra that Mikey seems to have with him at all times. Fortyish Mikey also meets Strawberry (Suzanna Son), a pretty high school student, who works at the the local doughnut shop. The two hit it off in spite of the age difference. Mikey has a dream of going back to L.A. and turning Strawberry into a porn star sensation like Sasha Grey.
If this sounds squalid and incredibly low life, I assure you it is. But I mean that in a mostly good way. Directed, edited, co-written and co-produced by Sean Baker of the overrated “Tangerine” and “The Florida Project,” “Red Rocket” is much better than its predecessors because it is not as grindingly miserable and artificial as his previous work. “Red Rocket” fits neatly into the “pipe dream” tradition of American drama and has a sitcom set-up (ex-porn star moves in with porn star ex and her elderly mother). It’s a delusional “A Star Is Born.”
“Red Rocket” also has Rex, delivering a grand performance as a lovable American nitwit with a head full of tawdry dreams, a can-do, know-it-all attitude and a willingness to do whatever it takes. The refineries of Texas City provide the poisonous background of many shots, belching their toxic smoke into the Texas sky. Also serving as backdrop is the 2016 election we hear about on TV and radio.
Lonnie (Ethan Darbone), the young man who lives next door to Lexi, knows her porn films intimately and likes to pretend to be a veteran at the local mall. He and Mikey hit it off, of course. In one memorable scene, Mikey, former star of “Fast and Fury Ass,” crows, “Life is sweet,” just before getting beaten down by Strawberry’s ex-boyfriend, his father and his mother. Who knew director Baker had a comic streak? The film is also suffused by a sense of loss, loss of faith, loss of values, loss of purpose. Mikey Saber is the man for this debauched American moment.
(“Red Rocket” contains profanity, simulated sex, violence and drug use.)
