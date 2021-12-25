Connect with us

COVID-19 Friday update: Outbreak data delayed because of the holiday

COVID-19 Friday update: Outbreak data delayed because of the holiday
Minnesotans will get their next glimpse at the shape of the state’s coronavirus pandemic on Monday, because the state is not reporting new data over Christmas weekend.

The state has never reported outbreak data on holidays and stopped releasing new statistics on weekends over the summer.

The Minnesota Department of Health is following a similar schedule over the New Year’s weekend.

With 996,224 diagnosed cases so far, Minnesota is on the cusp of recording 1 million infections since the pandemic began 22 months ago in March 2020. The death toll surpassed 10,000 earlier this month and now stands at 10,306.

Health officials said Wednesday that the new variant of concern omicron is now believed to be dominant statewide. The number of omicron cases grew nine-fold in the last week to

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported this week that omicron is responsible for at least 73 percent of cases nationwide.

Positive test samples must be genetically sequenced to determine if an infection was caused by omicron. The state can sequences thousands of samples per week, but results take time.

Omicron is highly contagious and also is able to infect the fully vaccinated. It is unclear how severe omicron infections will be, but vaccines have shown to offer protection from severe illness.

Vaccine effectiveness has been shown to wane considerably after six months and everyone 16 and older is encouraged to get a booster shot. Of the more than 564,000 coronavirus infections diagnosed this year, 22 percent have been in fully-vaccinated residents.

Minnesota has administered more than 8.5 million doses of vaccine since December 2020 including more than 1.6 million booster shots. Minnesota has one of the best rates in the nation for boosters with about 43 percent of residents getting the additional shots.

Michelle Wu, Menino family spread Christmas cheer in Dorchester

December 25, 2021

Michelle Wu, Menino family spread Christmas cheer in Dorchester
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu continued a tradition started by the late Boston Mayor Tom Menino almost three decades ago by helping distribute Christmas meals to those who need it most.

“It’s incredibly special for me to be here,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at the Dorchester event. “We can all feel Mayor Menino here as well, making sure that he’s still taking care of the city.”

Menino’s son, Tom Menino Jr., was on hand to help distribute bags of Christmas meals to around 350 local families who waited in a chilly outdoor line at St. Peter’s Teen Center that stretched around the block. Meal kits included ham, chicken, or fish, plus milk and other Christmas staples, as well as laundry baskets full of essentials like toothbrushes, toothpaste and laundry detergent.

This is the second year in a row that volunteers have handed out food instead of toys.

“Last year, we did food just because of the pandemic, and people need the food probably a little bit more than they need toys,” said Mike McKeeney, a friend of the Menino family who’s volunteered at the event several years in a row with his family. “The outcome is, they like it, they use it and they need it,” he said.

The late mayor’s son recounted the early days of the event.

“He just came up here because he knew what the community needed. They needed someone that they could count on,” Tom Menino Jr. said. “He came up here, and kids would flock to his car … That’s how this started, no fanfare.”

“Now, we just try to keep what he wants to do alive,” he said of his father, who passed away in 2014 after serving over two decades as Boston’s mayor. “Today with a little snow coming down, that’s him, that’s him up there, happy to be part of this. It makes our family very happy,” he added with tears in his eyes.

Wu reminisced about her onetime boss Menino’s legacy in Boston’s top office, noting that she has “big shoes to fill,” she said.

“He opened (doors) for so many people in our city, he cared about every single block, knew every inch of Boston, and that kind of commitment and love for the people of Boston, for our city is something that I look to carry on,” she said.

Maria Rivera, who picked up donated goods Friday morning, said the food will last her and her children at least a week.

“This is a great, great help (they’re) providing for us, ‘cuz some of us can’t afford everything we want to buy, everything we want to do for Christmas,” she said.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley stopped by the event to remind attendees about the deeper meaning of Christmas.

“There’s so many divisions in our world, so much hatred, so much polarization. Christmas is a time when we declare peace, glory to God on high, and peace on earth to all the people of goodwill,” he said. “This is a beautiful gesture of God’s love for us, and our call to love and serve one another.”

Former officer charged in Aurora teen’s death was drunk at the time of the shooting, affidavit states

December 25, 2021

Former officer charged in Aurora teen's death was drunk at the time of the shooting, affidavit states
The former Greenwood Village police officer charged with second-degree murder in the killing of an Aurora teen on Nov. 24 was drunk at the time of the shooting, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.

Raiders’ pass rush keeps it basic, but had way with Broncos in first meeting

December 25, 2021

Raiders' pass rush keeps it basic, but had way with Broncos in first meeting
The tone for Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s four quarters of absorbed punishment in Week 6 was set on his second drop-back against Las Vegas.

The Raiders rushed four players and Bridgewater was sacked in 2.79 seconds, the start of a pass-rushing clinic in their 34-24 win over the Broncos.

Five sacks. Eight knockdowns. Nine pressures. While rushing five or more on only four of 58 drop-backs.

“They have certain situations where they do like to come with more (rushers), but they like to stay pretty sound and pretty basic,” coach Vic Fangio said. “That’s their MO (modus operandi). They’re good at it.”

The Raiders (7-7) are tied for 22nd in the NFL with 29 sacks and are led by defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue (nine sacks) and Maxx Crosby (five sacks). Not great numbers, but the teams’ first meeting has the Broncos on high alert.

The Broncos’ pass protection hit their season-worst in the first game (22 disruptions); they’ve given up more than 11 disruptions in only one of the last eight games (14 by Kansas City).

Center Lloyd Cushenberry’s positive COVID-19 test on Thursday will likely keep him out, forcing the Broncos to shuffle their lineup via Austin Schlottmann starting at center or Quinn Meinerz moving from right guard to center and Netane Muti taking over for Meinerz.

The Broncos’ 36 sacks allowed are tied for eighth-most in the league, but a dimension of starting Drew Lock for an injured Bridgewater (concussion) is his ability to scramble for yards under pressure like Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow did last week, when he converted three third-down plays.

Barring an unexpected curveball, the Broncos know what to expect from Gus Bradley’s defense. Since The Denver Post started charting Broncos games in 2018, Bradley has been in the AFC West as a play-caller for the Los Angeles Chargers (’18-’20) and Raiders (this year).

No matter the Broncos quarterback — Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Lock or Bridgewater — Bradley’s pass-rush plan has remained consistent.

*2018: Rushed five or more on 8.6% (3 of 35) and 19.6% (10 of 51) of Keenum’s drop-backs. The Chargers had one sack (1-1 record).

*2019: Rushed five or more on 7.4% (2 of 27) of Flacco’s drop-backs and 17.6% (6 of 34) in Lock’s first career start. The Chargers had three sacks in two Broncos wins.

*2020: Rushed five or more on 6.4% (3 of 37) and 6.0% (3 of 50) of Lock’s drop-backs, totaling four sacks and 24 total disruptions (1-1 record).

*Week 6: Rushed five or more on 6.9% (4 of 58) of Bridgewater’s drop-backs. The four blitzes are the fewest by a Broncos opponent this year.

“They generate pressure with just four guys, which helps them coverage-wise,” Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “They don’t have to be super heroic in some of the things that some teams will try to do with their coverage because they’re really good up front.”

Crosby, voted a Pro Bowl starter despite all of his sacks coming in two games (including two against the Broncos), will be matched against left tackle Garett Bolles. Ngakoue will face right tackle Bobby Massie, and interior linemen Johnathan Hankins and Quinton Jefferson are a handful.

