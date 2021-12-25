COVID-19 Friday update: Outbreak data delayed because of the holiday

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu continued a tradition started by the late Boston Mayor Tom Menino almost three decades ago by helping distribute Christmas meals to those who need it most.

“It’s incredibly special for me to be here,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at the Dorchester event. “We can all feel Mayor Menino here as well, making sure that he’s still taking care of the city.”

Menino’s son, Tom Menino Jr., was on hand to help distribute bags of Christmas meals to around 350 local families who waited in a chilly outdoor line at St. Peter’s Teen Center that stretched around the block. Meal kits included ham, chicken, or fish, plus milk and other Christmas staples, as well as laundry baskets full of essentials like toothbrushes, toothpaste and laundry detergent.

This is the second year in a row that volunteers have handed out food instead of toys.

“Last year, we did food just because of the pandemic, and people need the food probably a little bit more than they need toys,” said Mike McKeeney, a friend of the Menino family who’s volunteered at the event several years in a row with his family. “The outcome is, they like it, they use it and they need it,” he said.

The late mayor’s son recounted the early days of the event.

“He just came up here because he knew what the community needed. They needed someone that they could count on,” Tom Menino Jr. said. “He came up here, and kids would flock to his car … That’s how this started, no fanfare.”

“Now, we just try to keep what he wants to do alive,” he said of his father, who passed away in 2014 after serving over two decades as Boston’s mayor. “Today with a little snow coming down, that’s him, that’s him up there, happy to be part of this. It makes our family very happy,” he added with tears in his eyes.

Wu reminisced about her onetime boss Menino’s legacy in Boston’s top office, noting that she has “big shoes to fill,” she said.

“He opened (doors) for so many people in our city, he cared about every single block, knew every inch of Boston, and that kind of commitment and love for the people of Boston, for our city is something that I look to carry on,” she said.

Maria Rivera, who picked up donated goods Friday morning, said the food will last her and her children at least a week.

“This is a great, great help (they’re) providing for us, ‘cuz some of us can’t afford everything we want to buy, everything we want to do for Christmas,” she said.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley stopped by the event to remind attendees about the deeper meaning of Christmas.

“There’s so many divisions in our world, so much hatred, so much polarization. Christmas is a time when we declare peace, glory to God on high, and peace on earth to all the people of goodwill,” he said. “This is a beautiful gesture of God’s love for us, and our call to love and serve one another.”