COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world

Published

2 mins ago

on

By JACK JEFFERY, DAVID McHUGH and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press

From Bethlehem and Frankfurt to London and Boston, the surging coronavirus put a damper on Christmas Eve for a second year, forcing churches to cancel or scale back services and disrupting travel plans and family gatherings.

Drummers and bagpipers marched through Bethlehem to smaller than usual crowds after new Israeli travel restrictions meant to slow the highly contagious omicron variant kept international tourists away from the town where Jesus is said to have been born.

In Germany, a line wound halfway around Cologne’s massive cathedral, not for midnight Mass but for vaccinations. The offer of shots was an expression of “care for one’s neighbor” that was consistent with the message of Christmas, cathedral provost Guido Assmann told the DPA news agency.

Around the world, people weary from nearly two years of lockdowns and other restrictions searched for ways to safely enjoy holiday rituals.

“We can’t let the virus take our lives from us when we’re healthy,” said Rosalia Lopes, a retired Portuguese government worker who was doing some last-minute shopping in the coastal town of Cascais.

She said she and her family were exhausted by the pandemic and determined to go ahead with their celebrations with the help of vaccines and booster shots, rapid home tests and mask-wearing in public. She planned a traditional Portuguese Christmas Eve dinner of baked cod.

In New York City, where omicron has spread widely, people waited in long lines to get tested, many doing so as a precaution before traveling to reunite with family.

Brianna Sultan and her daughter Ava, 8, spent Friday in one of those long lines waiting for a test after they got word of another infection at school.

“It’s a terrible way to be spending Christmas Eve,” Sultan said after more than two hours in line and as the chill deepened into the evening in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. “It’s terrible that we can’t see our families because this COVID strain is coming back up again.”

Holiday travel was dealt a blow when major airlines canceled hundreds of flights amid staffing shortages largely tied to omicron.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson placed on COVID-19 reserve Friday

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Patriots-Colts inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson set to start in Indianapolis, six ruled out
Minutes after Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bills, he received more bad news.

He’s going on COVID-19 reserve.

The Pats officially shelved Stevenson after he missed every practice this week due to an illness. The fourth-round rookie last played 46% of the team’s offensive snaps in a loss at Indianapolis and hasn’t been seen since. Stevenson’s rushed for 465 yards and three touchdowns this season and earned a greater offensive role, to the point he’s been splitting carries with Damien Harris the last month and a half.

Without him, the Patriots are down to Harris, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor in the backfield. Harris is questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

If he’s vaccinated, Stevenson could return for next week’s kickoff versus Jacksonville. If he’s unvaccinated, the fourth-round rookie cannot play until the Patriots’ regular-season finale at Miami on Jan. 9.

For third straight day, Massachusetts shatters record for most coronavirus cases in one day

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Which type of COVID test should I get? Doctors weigh in
Here we surge again, just as Christmas arrives.

The Bay State on Friday again broke its pandemic record for most coronavirus cases reported in one day. Christmas Eve’s report was the third straight day that the state hit a new record high as the extremely contagious omicron variant rages across the region.

The daily count of 10,040 new COVID-19 cases is the highest daily case total of the pandemic, shattering Thursday’s tally of 9,042 cases. The previous record had been Wednesday’s count of 7,817 cases, and before then, the prior record high was Jan. 8’s count of 7,635 cases.

The daily average percent positivity has been surging in recent weeks. The average percent positivity is now 8.32%. The rate for Friday’s report was 8.18%.

State health officials reported 32 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 20,050. The daily average of deaths is now 21, compared to 77 daily deaths during the peak of last winter’s surge.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been climbing at a rapid pace, but the number of overall patients did decline on Christmas Eve. The 1,595 patients — a daily decrease of 37 patients — is still way up from the total of 502 patients from early November. The hospitalization total of around 1,600 patients is similar to the level in early February.

Celebrate the Holiday Season in Three Gorgeous Colorado Homes

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Celebrate the Holiday Season in Three Gorgeous Colorado Homes
The holiday season is a special time of year when we get to spend time with loved ones and friends, both virtually and in-person, celebrate the year behind us, and look forward to the new year ahead. Make the holidays exceptionally magical by spending them in a home that makes every day worth celebrating. Explore these three extraordinary Colorado homes currently represented by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

9829 Shoreline Dr.

Experience the epitome of luxury living in Colorado at this stunning waterfront estate in Longmont. 9829 Shoreline Drive, listed by LIV SIR broker, Barb Silverman for $4,800,000, is an exquisitely designed and expertly crafted home that creates a gorgeous and low-maintenance place for you and your loved ones to create a lifetime of memories.

Throughout the five-bedroom estate, the finest finishes elevate each room for a luxurious yet comfortable living experience.

The sizable great room, with soaring ceilings, an abundance of windows, and a stonework fireplace, is ideal for hosting friends and family or simply relaxing at the end of the day.

In the kitchen, beautiful custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances offer a stylish space for preparing meals. Enjoy your delicious creations in the formal dining room, which is surrounded by regal columns, or on the expansive covered terrace.

Additional entertaining spaces include the rec room with enough space for multiple game tables, a wet bar, lounge area, and stadium seating movie theater.

9047 Eagle Cliff Rd.

Welcome to the mountain home of your dreams. 9074 Eagle Cliff Road, listed by LIV SIR brokers, Emily Henderson and Jennifer Davenport, for $3,975,000, is a timeless Conifer estate with mesmerizing mountain and valley views. Boasting six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, this home has plenty of space to accommodate your friends and family for special occasions and holidays.

The property, which is encircled by mature trees and rustic landscapes with rock outcroppings, blends classic design styles with European-inspired aesthetics.

Hard-coat stucco walls, arched entryways, brick, and wood floors, latilla ceilings, and imported antique doors create a warm ambiance and effortless elegance that fills the home.

The living room, with its floor-to-ceiling bookcases, Louisiana limestone fireplace, and 11-foot windows is a show-stopping setting for enjoying good company or quiet nights to yourself.

As exciting bonuses, this home also features a solar-heated indoor lap pool for year-round aquatic fun as well as a horse barn, round pen, and trail access for equestrian adventures.

34750 Fox Ridge Rd.

For those looking for a true Colorado mountain home, 34750 Fox Ridge Road is a must-see estate. Listed by LIV SIR broker, Arn Rasker, for $3,850,000, this home is a private alpine escape that still offers access to all of the conveniences and entertainment of the City of Golden, just 30 minutes away.

This four-bedroom, six-bathroom Evergreen estate is a spacious home with a mountain aesthetic that will steal your heart.

