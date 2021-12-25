Celebrities
Details of Craig Conover’s Feud With Leva Bonaparte Revealed
Leva Bonaparte unfollowed several of her Southern Charm castmates after filming the season eight finale in Charleston, South Carolina, over the weekend. And ever since, fans have been speculating about what exactly went down between the group.
However, after one fan page on Instagram suggested that Leva allegedly insulted Craig Conover and his business, Sewing Down South, and became upset with the seating arrangements before storming out with Naomie Olindo and Madison Simon, another source is speaking out about what really occurred.
“Leva won’t be bullied by grown men and have them attempt to ice her out because they don’t think she deserves anything they haven’t been offered,” a production insider told Reality Blurb, revealing that Craig and Austen Kroll were screaming and demeaning Leva. They were also attacking her for “wanting as much for herself on the show as they do.”
“Leva did nothing wrong but try to leave an event where she was repeatedly berated by two men in reference to an event she hosted for one of them on her dime,” the source continued.
According to the insider, the narrative that is being spread in regard to Leva’s alleged antics against Craig and Austen is being shared only to protect the men’s “horrible behavior,” which reportedly included Craig allegedly making Madison Simon cry for sitting at the wrong table.
“Leva has been beyond supportive of these guys-and she finally got fed up at them not just screaming at her, [but also] at Madison Simon, who didn’t sign up for the abuse,” the source explained.
While Leva and Naomie reportedly defended Madison Simon against Craig, others took his side.
“A few of the women who already were waiting to jump on board clapped for him,” the source shared.
While the insider didn’t reveal which female cast members showed support for Craig, Leva unfollowed Venita Aspen, Madison LeCroy, and Kathryn Dennis after the taping.
“Leva wouldn’t stand for that. Especially [after seeing] another woman sobbing at a table,” the source stated. “[So] she bit back and left.”
Southern Charm season eight is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime in 2022.
Photos Credit: Tommy Garcia/John Valkos/Bravo
Celebrities
Jay-Z sparks online war after calling Beyoncé an ‘evolution’ of Michael Jackson
Jay Z insulted legions of Michael Jackson fans worldwide when he called his wife, Beyoncé, an “evolution” of Michael Jackson.
The 52-year-old semi-retired rapper divided Black Twitter during a conversation with singer Alicia Keys and others on a recent Twitter Spaces chat.
Jay Z said:
“It goes back to evolution. If we don’t think that people gonna be better than what we created, then we don’t believe in evolution. I can give you a million reasons… and Bey’s gonna be mad at me for saying this but Michael Jackson ain’t never had Coachella.”
He claimed Beyoncé was an evolution because she performed at Coachella. As if she ever sold out 50 concerts at London’s 02 Arena.
Michael’s fans were outraged after Jay Z compared the music icon to a studio singer.
Others called it an insult to mention Beyoncé’s name in the same breath as Michael’s.
One fan brought up old headlines about crazed Stans stealing a plane and selling a child for a Beyoncé ticket. As if that proves anything.
Beyonce should slap Jay Z’s face for embarrassing her like this.
Check out what Black Twitter has to say about Jay Z’s delusions below:
Beyoncé had people stealing planes and selling there children to go see her
Were we supposed to flinch?? Everything Beyoncé do is an event
But Again I don’t see how this has anything to do with best performer of all time. ? https://t.co/nfIavCUyar pic.twitter.com/H5DnvaZk8Y
— ? ????? ???? ? (@Queen_ShayBae) December 23, 2021
remember when beyoncé destroyed the christmas tree pic.twitter.com/5SOy0FNWvq
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 23, 2021
Jay Z is supposed to ride hard for his wife, who is a legend in her own right, but come on, Michael Jackson was on an entirely different level. He did all of this without the presence of social media, Apple Music, YouTube and Spotify
pic.twitter.com/swteD2fG1f
— I’m a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) December 22, 2021
Coachella? ?
Here’s a photo of the audience at Michael Jackson’s BAD album tour.
In case you’re confused, those are people. pic.twitter.com/jfNcZn57Ip
— Geneva S. Thomas (@GenevaSThomas) December 22, 2021
Also , Its stuff like this that makes Michael Jackson stand out in a way nobody ever has. He was treated as a king in all countries of the world. Nobody but MJ had/will have this impact ever again. MJ had Coachella everywhere he went. pic.twitter.com/8nmIkt9VcY
— Camilla- #SquareOneMJ? (@CamillaMR2) December 22, 2021
They shouldn’t downplay The King of Pop to praise another artist. If she is as good as The King Of Pop,her legacy will be evaluated and celebrated decades later.
— Belindal (@belindalyu) December 22, 2021
And this wasn’t a lineup of 30 artists. This was Mike and Mike only.
— GDP JR (@stonersnational) December 22, 2021
Apparently according to #JayZ and fans of #Beyonce her Coachella performance is better than anything #MichaelJackson has ever done . Is she twerking? That’s better than anything #MichaelJackson the #KingOfPop ever did? Seriously?? pic.twitter.com/4kcRNc3n4a
— King Of Pop On Spotify (@MJJSpotify2015) December 22, 2021
Celebrities
Kate Middleton Shows Off Piano Skills For ‘Royal Carols’ Performance With Tom Walker
For the first time in public, Kate Middleton played the piano. She performed a piece on the ivory keys during ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’ on Dec. 24.
Tom Walker had a very special guest playing piano when he performed “Those Who Can’t Be Here” during Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on Christmas Eve. Kate Middleton was his special musical guest, playing piano on television for the very first time during the performance. The Duchess of Cambridge looked holiday ready for the performance, wearing a long red dress as she tickled the ivory keys. The performance was televised on the evening of Dec. 24.
Kate has been playing piano since she was a child, and reportedly returned to the hobby as a source of comfort amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to People. It was reportedly her idea to team up with Tom for the royals’ Christmas special after first seeing him perform at an event in October. The pair’s performance was rehearsed once and filmed in just a couple of takes, the mag reports.
“She’s such a lovely, kind and warm-hearted person and she took the time to thank everyone personally for the opportunity to play together,” Tom told People. “It was such a crazy pinch-yourself kind of day for me, to be in such a beautiful venue playing alongside the Duchess with my band in a string quartet. I certainly won’t forget that in a hurry!” The two performed amidst a sea of candles for the inspiring set.
In addition to being a pianist, Kate is also a total fashionista, and, of course, an amazing mother. She and her husband, Prince William, have three adorable children together: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess publicly shared their Christmas card, which featured a new photo of all three children. Fans were shocked to see how much the kiddos had grown up. Meanwhile, William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, posted their Christmas card on Dec. 23, which featured the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet.
Celebrities
NFL player Deshazor Everett’s passenger dies in rollover crash
A car driven by Washington Football Team DB Deshazor Everett was involved in a single-car rollover crash that killed his passenger, Olivia S. Peters.
Peters, 29, died after Everett’s 2010 Nissan GT-R hit several trees before rolling over on Thursday night in Loudin County, Virginia, according to TMZ.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the accident, said Everett was transported to a hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
Sources tell Black Sports Online that Everett and Peters were possibly in a romantic situation when the crash occurred. She was pronounced dead at Stone Springs Hospital.
Everett, 29, does not drink, so alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Car parts are spread over a wide area where a Nissan GT-R driven by Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett crashed last night. Loudoun Co Sheriff’s Office says 29 yr old passenger Olivia Peters died. The car left Gum Spring Rd & came to rest in brush near Ticonderoga Rd pic.twitter.com/uWqtf2yoZD
— Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) December 24, 2021
Peters is an occupational therapist from Las Vegas, Nevada, according to her family who released photos of her at work. Peters opened offices in Las Vegas and NYC, according to a family statement.
JUST IN:
The family of Olivia Peters has shared a statement & pictures.
Family says she was a lifelong Montgomery County resident who went to school and became an occupational therapist.
At age 29, she started practices in Las Vegas and NYC.#Fox5DC pic.twitter.com/T9nbCmF6SP
— David Kaplan (@DKaplanFox5DC) December 24, 2021
It is not clear if she was wearing a seat belt.
According to Spotrac.com, Everett signed a 3-year, $6 million contract with the Washington Redskins. His contract included a $1 million signing bonus with $1.7 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2 million.
The Washington Football Team, formerly Redskins, issued a statement that read, in part:
“We’ve been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett. A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one.”
