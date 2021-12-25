News
Editorial: (A safe) Home for the Holidays for Afghan families finding a new life and home in Boulder
Ella Nabiyar plans to find a Christmas tree with her family today. It doesn’t sound newsworthy unless you figure that her extended family — including her mom, sister, cousins, nieces, and nephews — not long ago escaped Taliban rule in Afghanistan.
Less than two weeks ago, some members of Nabiyar’s family were still living in danger 8,000 miles away and certainly not thinking about America or our holiday traditions. Today they are safe, living close to Nabiyar in Broomfield. However many of the kids who can fit into the car will drive up to the mountains and help find a nice, snow-covered blue spruce.
“That’s the plan,” Nabiyar says, “to go chop down a tree. I think the kids will love it. We are Muslim, but who doesn’t like Christmas?”
If there’s ever a Christmasy story to encompass the theme of “Home for the Holidays” here in Boulder, it’s our community’s ongoing, often challenging and inspiring efforts to create a safe place to call home for families who have suffered the worst of humanity.
In August, tens of thousands of people fled their homes and homeland of Afghanistan, as the Taliban swiftly took control of provinces and the capital city of Kabul in a matter of days. The chaos, which followed the evacuation of U.S. forces after 20 years of occupation, included two bombing attacks that killed and maimed dozens among the crowds amassing in desperation outside the Kabul airport’s gate.
Colorado and many more states have been welcoming Afghan refugees with help from resettlement agencies, such as Lutheran Family Services. An estimated 2,000 evacuees are expected to be living in our state by the end of this year, but that number is likely a low estimate, says Chris Liggett, a Boulder resident who is assisting seven families through a local organization called Task Force Boulder.
Liggett, a major in the U.S. Army, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 and formed a strong bond with his interpreter, Matiullah or Mat (who prefers his first name withheld for safety). Liggett was able to rescue Mat, his wife and seven young children, who now live in Lafayette, supported by a strong network of 80 Task Force Boulder volunteers.
“We’re family now,” Liggett says. Christmas celebrations will include Mat’s family, the Liggetts with their two young children (all kids go to the same school), and maybe the Afghan family they helped move into a rent-free Boulder home Thursday. (The home belongs to Congregation Har HaShem, the Boulder synagogue that stepped up to sponsor the family. Sponsorship means the congregation will help with the family’s needs and living expenses.
“I plan to share our holiday, and they will share Ramadan with us this spring,” Liggett says. “We can all learn from each other.”
When we asked Liggett what would be a meaningful gift for Mat’s family, he says perhaps another Afghan flag to hang in the home. That’s a big deal, because Mat’s country as he knew it, doesn’t exist anymore and the Taliban would never allow it.
Celebrating Christmas together will not be a religious experience for his family, Mat explains. “It’s not our religion, but we will be celebrating for culture, friends and our second home.”
Being suddenly immersed in a new culture is always interesting and challenging; it can bring greater insight to your own culture. When we asked Mat about Boulder compared to his hometown in Afghanistan, he laughed and mentioned how odd it is to him that dogs live inside the house. “I tell people that Boulder takes care of dogs the same way we take care of cows and goats. But we have barns for them.”
A recent visit to a goat farm brought much joy to Mat and his family, especially being able to nuzzle with the goats.
Nabiyar’s family, too, could use some joy this holiday season, and we are calling on our community to please help.
Her family is trying to heal from the loss of Nabiyar’s brother and two cousins who were among the 60 Afghans killed by the two suicide bombs on Aug. 26 at the Kabul airport. Nine family members were badly wounded; four were lucky not to be harmed — physically, at least.
The surviving family has been slow to come together: A 10-year-old niece recently awakened from many days in a coma at a U.S. hospital after the bomb attack, and has been reunited with her mom (Nabiyar’s sister). But there are still two nephews at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, being treated for head shrapnel.
“Unfortunately the shrapnel is down deep, two and a half inches,” Nabiyar says, “but we still have hope to fly them here before Christmas.”
When we asked Nabiyar what our community could do to help right now, her heart is with her deceased brother’s daughter, 21, who was in her fourth year of medical school and is now helping to raise five siblings.
“She has a broken shoulder and shattered arm. You can see the trauma all over her face and her body,” Nabiyar says, trying to hold back tears. “She’s trying to organize her family with a phone, so she could really use a laptop computer for that and help to return to her studies.”
Despite the hardships, it’s the perfect time for a family reunion in Colorado, Nabiyar says.
“It’s the most beautiful season, and thanks to God I have family here with me,” she says. “My mom loves looking at the beautiful lights, and I want my family to have a Christmas tree in the house for the kids to be excited about. To me, it’s a season to care, to respect one another and to share, and it’s about freedom.”
Julie Marshall wrote this for the Daily Camera editorial board.
Ways to help:
Task Force Boulder: Cornerstone Church has set up a tax-deductible donation fund. Go to https://pushpay.com/g/cornerstoneboulder and select the fund for Afghan refugees.
Broomfield Afghan Evacuee Task Force: Broomfield Community Foundation has set up a tax-deductible local Evacuee Resettlement Fund: www.broomfieldfoundation.org/evacuee and to volunteer: https://bit.ly/BroomfieldAfghanVolunteers. This organization was founded by Broomfield City Councilor Heidi Henkel; she and her Army veteran husband, Scott, were among the first families in the area to resettle an Afghan interpreter in our region. They also need funds and volunteers, but also business partners, cosponsors, ESL specialists and cultural mentors.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
They spent hours moderating a Facebook group to help people navigate the frustrations of Colorado’s unemployment system
The so-called “lady support” disappointed a man who was struggling with his Colorado unemployment claim.
He posted a lengthy, profanity-laden comment in the Colorado Unemployment/PEUC/PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) Q&A Facebook group about his frustration with the system. But his fussing targeted the wrong person — Erin Joy Swank, a volunteer moderator on the social-media message board who promptly blocked him from the group, whom he cited as the “lady support.”
For the past year, Swank has been one of the moderators in the Facebook group helping people navigate a complicated and changing unemployment system. She doesn’t always have the answers people are looking for, and sometimes becomes a target for those who are angry and frustrated about the payment system. Still, Swank sticks with it.
“It started because I have information and I saw people suffering and I wanted to help,” she said. “I ignore the haters and keep the ones where people say, ‘Oh my God, thanks for the help.’ ”
Bruce Wood, an Aspen ski instructor, created the group in August 2020 as the pandemic continued to cost thousands of Coloradans their jobs. Swank and Karon Killday soon joined as moderators, fielding dozens of questions each day as people struggled with the system.
Nineteen months later, the group has 8,500 members, and messages are posted daily as people try to sort out continuing complications from the unemployment crisis.
Between February 2020 and April 2020, Colorado went from a historic unemployment low of 2.5% to 11.3% because of the pandemic and related business closures. On March 23, 2020, the system crashed when 21,000 people filed for benefits that day.
For many, it was their first time applying for unemployment benefits and they found the system confusing. One simple data entry mistake could lead to a denial of a claim. And it would take months for people to get through to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to ask for help over the phone.
At the time, Colorado had a computer system that ran on outdated technology, and was unprepared for such a sudden spike in joblessness. The state finally transitioned to a new system in January, which led to more technical complications.
On top of the state’s troubled computer system, the federal government created new unemployment benefits for gig workers who previously did not qualify for unemployment, and there was a new benefits package for those whose unemployment extended beyond Colorado’s maximum of 26 weeks of benefits.
All of this led to confusion and frustration.
“A really good early warning mechanism”
Wood, a 55-year-old ski instructor and hot air balloon pilot in Snowmass, was among those who applied for unemployment for the first time when Gov. Jared Polis ordered ski resorts to close on March 14, 2020.
“The state system was ill-equipped to handle the volume coming at them,” Wood said. “Everyone was asking questions. No one could get through unless you happened to be the lucky caller. It was like calling through to a radio station contest.
It seemed like a logical next step to create something where folks could share information since no one could get ahold of anyone at CDLE,” he said, referring to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
So he created the Colorado Unemployment/PEUC/PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) Q&A Facebook group in the summer of 2020 and soon thousands of people were joining.
Those who managed to get through to the state labor department’s call center would post what they learned online, Wood said. It helped people to learn they were not alone in having problems filing for unemployment.
But the group became almost a full-time job for Wood.
Some days, 500 people would ask to become members. And then fraudsters, who wanted to take advantage of the chaos, infiltrated the page. He started weeding them out. And he created questions for those asking to join to detect people who were looking to prey upon the unemployed.
The Facebook group became a resource for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment officials who administer the unemployment system.
Daniel Chase, the agency’s chief of staff, said he and others at the department watched the posts to learn common problems users were experiencing. Chase’s email address often circulated on the message boards, and his inbox was filled with pleas for help. While it took some getting used to, Chase said those emails helped him identify trends and common problems in the computer system.
“It was a really good early warning mechanism for what was happening,” he said. “We were able to identify a number of problems before they became really widespread and affected a wider population.”
“People needed help”
In late 2020, Swank and Killday joined as volunteer moderators.
Killday did not want to be interviewed by The Denver Post, saying she was content to work in the background to help others.
For Swank, a professional stage manager for theaters, the pandemic entered stage right on March 13, 2020, and closed doors for months.
“In our world, Friday, March 13, is the day we remember as the day Broadway closed,” she said.
Her husband works as a stagehand and she recalled how he had unloaded trucks to help set up an expo at the Colorado Convention Center only to turn around and repack it days later when the state closed all non-essential businesses in mid-March 2020.
Swank decided to help because she claims years of experience in dealing with state unemployment systems across the United States. As a professional stage manager for theater productions, each year she accepts jobs that last through a couple of months of rehearsals and performances. And then she’s unemployed and files claims until she finds her next job.
She has written on her personal blog about how to file unemployment claims. And she talks to students about it when she guest lectures at colleges.
“I already was the one telling people how to get through the system,” Swank said.
The moderators kept tight control on the group’s messages, warning people who post to avoid political rants and harsh criticism of each other. The purpose, Wood said, was to be helpful. And knowing that, Wood and Swank said the time and effort were worth it.
“For me, it was just I created something with a purpose and it was helping people,” he said. “People needed help. It wasn’t about recognition or being thanked or paid. It was creating something that would help in some way.”
In Colorado, New Year’s wishes for no more supply-chain woes might be put on hold
Fertilizer. Tractor tires. Bins, boxes and pallets. Those are all items on Michael Hirakata’s shopping list, not for the holidays but for next year.
They were all items in short supply or much pricier than usual this year because of disruptions and backlogs in the global supply chain, and the Rocky Ford farmer is planning ahead for next season.
“I’ve never ever seen anything like this before,” said Hirakata, whose family has farmed in southeastern Colorado for five generations.
Warnings about empty shelves and scarcity of trappings of the holidays — Thanksgiving turkeys, Christmas trees — haven’t all panned out. But even as some of the kinks in the supply chain have loosened, others stubbornly stay snarled.
And inflation, labor shortages and a lack of enough truck drivers to haul goods from ports to stores and warehouses are expected to persist well into the new year. Heading into 2022, it’s unclear how the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant will affect business.
At Hirakata Farms, a shortage of boxes, bins and pallets needed for cantaloupes, watermelons and pumpkins this past growing season slowed work. People stopped picking until the items showed up.
Transportation was a big problem when Hirakata needed to move produce to the Front Range and other markets. The farm lost some of its produce because of the delays.
“We were waiting and just calling as many different logistics companies that we could,” Hirakata said. “We’d call our buyers and say, ‘We can’t find any trucks.’ The bad thing is they said it’s happening all over the United States, so you do what you can do.”
Hirkata is also facing higher energy prices, a 100% cost spike for fertilizer and long waits to replace tires for the tractors.
Trouble getting goods from factories to suppliers and store shelves erupted quickly after the coronavirus pandemic began. Outbreaks of COVID-19 shut down plants, reduced the number of workers at shipping ports and worsened a trucker shortage that started before the pandemic.
Shipping companies cut their capacity in anticipation of a drop in demand that didn’t happen, The New York Times reports. Ports are now clogged with items that need to be unloaded. Shipping containers are hard to find and are expensive. And there aren’t enough truckers to haul the goods to their destination.
Kinks in supply chain remain
“We’re still having a difficult time moving products throughout the U.S. The two main ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach still have a significant amount of ships waiting to be unloaded,” said Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain practice at the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University.
Looking ahead, Target, Walmart and other large retailers chartered their own ships to make sure their shelves were stocked for the holiday season, said Zac Rogers, assistant professor of supply chain management and logistics at Colorado State University.
“Everything seems to be mostly on the shelves,” he added. “Companies poured a tremendous amount of resources and planning into stocking up much earlier to a greater extent than they would normally.”
Shoppers helped by starting early to try to ensure they could find what they wanted. Retailers spread out deals to encourage the early birds.
“I think we moved from Black Friday to Black Fall so they wouldn’t have giant spikes where they would have difficulty making deliveries on time,” Rogers said.
Still, out-of-stock messages on web sites are up significantly from 2019, Rogers added. And planning ahead doesn’t always help. An ongoing shortage of semiconductors means electronic items and some kinds of cars and trucks aren’t as available as they used to be.
Early in the pandemic, automakers cut their orders for the semiconductor chips because they expected sales to drop and semiconductor production lines shifted to other products. Then auto sales rebounded quicker than expected.
“I do think we’ve sort of hit the bottom in terms of mismatch between supply and demand. Things have been put in motion to build more capacity,” Rogers said. “It’s just that we’re so far in the hole that it will take us some time.”
While large companies have been able to beef up inventories, smaller retailers and companies are struggling to meet customers’ demand because of labor shortages and transportation troubles, Penfield said. Bakeries are dealing with scant supplies of cream cheese, peppermint, jellies and jams.
Other scarce items could tamp down the New Year’s revelry.
“A shortage of cans and glass could impact your wine, spirits and beer choices,” Penfield said.
Find everything you were looking for?
People often have to wait a few months for things like appliances and home goods, said Dawn Thilmany, a professor of agricultural and resource economics at Colorado State. Smaller companies have concentrated on a more narrow selection of products to be able to fulfill orders.
“It’s rare that you see totally empty shelves anymore. That was an early phenomenon,” Thilmany said. “Now, what you’re seeing is more limited availability of certain brands, products or supplies.”
Jason Sharpe, CEO of Namaste Solar, has experienced plenty of delays and problems finding certain supplies for the solar installations the Boulder-based company builds. He used to be able to buy certain supplies at local stores, including circuit breakers with computer chips .
“Breakers are usually on the shelf. You can go to your local hardware store or we can order from our supply house and just have them on the shelf,” Sharpe said. “Now, they’re more like four months” to order.
Namaste has had to plan more in advance and warehouse more materials. Some projects, especially ones that are more customized, have been delayed while the company waits for parts.
“I would say the smaller your business is, probably the more impacted you would be,” Sharpe said. “You might not have the cash flow or the warehouse space to plan in advance. Plus it takes people power and that costs money, too.”
Sharpe isn’t sure when Namaste will receive products it needs for a couple of projects. He was told they would arrive in the United States by mid-December. “We have no idea what month it will really make it to Colorado.”
Shipping costs have soared. Sharpe said a shipping container used to be $4,000 to $5,000. “Right now we’re seeing $25,000 to $30,000 per container,” he said.
Demand is also high, Sharpe said. Namaste had a record November in terms of leads and sales. The company is looking for more employees to help with the surge in business.
As part of a team that publishes a national monthly survey of logistics managers, Rogers tracks the kinds of issues Sharpe is dealing with to establish trends and information for the industry. The Logistics Managers’ Index compiles responses from a few hundred people about prices and capacity.
An aggregate of prices for transportation, inventory and warehousing in November showed the highest-ever rate of growth in the survey’s five years, Rogers said. The results are scored on a scale from 0 to 300, with anything over 150 indicating growth. The result in November was 271.1. The aggregate price has been over 250.0 for nine consecutive months.
“Even with some capacity coming on, prices are going to continue to be high at least through the next 12 months because of how much of a deficit we’re in,” Rogers said.
Outbreaks of COVID-19 continue to be an issue, Rogers added, especially in some East Asian countries that are important links in the global manufacturing chain.
“Here in the U.S., it’s really the question of ‘Should I take the vaccine or not?’ Vaccines are available,” Rogers said. “I think we can forget that in a place like Vietnam or Bangladesh, where a ton of apparel manufacturing happens, the question is ‘Are there any vaccines even available.’ ”
The shipping bottlenecks stretch across the world when plants and ports close because of outbreaks in other countries, Rogers said.
“It’s going to take a while to build up the physical logistics network, domestically and internationally, to meet demand,” he said. “Of course, more COVID outbreaks could slow that down but COVID could end tomorrow and the supply chain problems would still go on for a while.”
Now in your inbox: Political misinformation
By Maggie Astor, The New York Times Company
A few weeks ago, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, falsely claimed that the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, a $1.75 trillion bill to battle climate change and extend the nation’s social safety net, would include “Medicare for All.”
It doesn’t and never has. But few noticed Crenshaw’s lie because he didn’t say it on Facebook or on Fox News. Instead, he sent the false message directly to the inboxes of his constituents and supporters in a fundraising email.
Lawmakers’ statements on social media and cable news are now routinely fact-checked and scrutinized. But email — one of the most powerful communication tools available to politicians, reaching up to hundreds of thousands of people — teems with unfounded claims and largely escapes notice.
The New York Times signed up in August for the campaign lists of the 390 senators and representatives running for reelection in 2022 whose websites offered that option, and read more than 2,500 emails from those campaigns to track how widely false and misleading statements were being used to help fill political coffers.
Both parties delivered heaps of hyperbole in their emails. One Republican, for instance, declared that Democrats wanted to establish a “one-party socialist state,” while a Democrat suggested that the party’s Jan. 6 inquiry was at imminent risk because the GOP “could force the whole investigation to end early.”
But Republicans included misinformation far more often: in about 15% of their messages, compared with about 2% for Democrats. In addition, multiple Republicans often spread the same unfounded claims, whereas Democrats rarely repeated one another’s.
At least eight Republican lawmakers sent fundraising emails containing a brazen distortion of a potential settlement with migrants separated from their families during the Trump administration. One of them, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., falsely claimed that Biden was “giving every illegal immigrant that comes into our country $450,000.”
Those claims were grounded in news that the Justice Department was negotiating payments to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of immigrant families whom the Trump administration had separated, some of whom have not been reunited. But the payments, which are not final and could end up being smaller, would be limited to that small fraction of migrants.
The relatively small number of false statements from Democrats were mostly about abortion. For instance, an email from Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York said the Mississippi law before the Supreme Court was “nearly identical to the one in Texas, banning abortions after 6 weeks,” but Mississippi’s law bans abortion after 15 weeks and does not include the vigilante enforcement mechanism that is a defining characteristic of Texas’ law.
A spokeswoman for Maloney called the inaccuracy an “honest mistake” and said the campaign would check future emails more carefully.
Campaign representatives for Kennedy and Crenshaw did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The Republican House and Senate campaign committees also did not respond to a request for comment.
Politicians have exaggerated and dissembled since time immemorial, including in their email dispatches. But the volume, the baldness and the reach of the false claims have increased.
The emails reviewed by the Times illuminate how ubiquitous misinformation has become among Republicans, fueled in large part by former President Donald Trump. And the misinformation is not coming only, or even primarily, from the handful who get national attention for it.
The people behind campaign emails have “realized the more extreme the claim, the better the response,” said Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster. “The more that it elicits red-hot anger, the more likely people donate. And it just contributes to the perversion of our democratic process. It contributes to the incivility and indecency of political behavior.”
The messages also underscore how, for all the efforts to compel platforms like Facebook and Twitter to address falsehoods, many of the same claims are flowing through other powerful channels with little notice.
For fact checkers and other watchdogs, “it’s hard to know what it is that politicians are saying directly to individual supporters in their inboxes,” said Jennifer Stromer-Galley, a professor in the School of Information Studies at Syracuse University.
“And politicians know that,” she said. “Politicians and the consulting firms behind them, they know that this kind of messaging is not monitored to the same extent, so they can be more carefree with what they’re saying.”
Email is a crucial tool in political fundraising because it costs campaigns almost nothing and can be extremely effective. When campaigns invest in it, it routinely accounts for a majority of their online fundraising. Supporters are bombarded — sometimes daily — with messages meant to make them angry, because strategists know anger motivates voters.
In many cases, candidates used anger-inducing misinformation directly in their requests for a donation. For instance, after his false claim about payments to immigrants, Kennedy — who began the email by declaring himself “mad as a murder hornet” — included a link labeled “RUSH $500 TO STOP ILLEGAL PAYMENTS!”
“I’m watching Joe Biden pay illegals to come into our country, and it’s all being paid for by raising YOUR taxes,” he wrote. “We can’t let Biden pass out hundreds of thousands of dollars to every Tom, Dick and Harry that wants to come into our country illegally.”
Several other Republicans, including Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida, also claimed that the payments would go to all immigrants in the country illegally. Others, including Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, tucked the context inside emails with misleading subject lines such as “BREAKING: Biden wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 each for breaking our laws.”
Of 28 emails that included the $450,000 figure, only eight contextualized it accurately.
Campaign representatives for Buchanan and Young did not respond to requests for comment.
Another common line was that the Justice Department was targeting parents as “domestic terrorists” for challenging the teaching of critical race theory, an advanced academic framework that conservatives are using as shorthand for how some curriculums cover race and racism — or, alternatively, for challenging pandemic-related restrictions.
“Parents are simply protesting a radical curriculum in public schools, and Biden wants the parents labeled terrorists,” read an email from Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan. “Will you consider donating now to help us fight back against this disgusting abuse of power?”
This misinformation — echoed in emails from Crenshaw, Kennedy, Young, and Reps. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota and Elise Stefanik of New York — emerged after Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a memorandum Oct. 4 directing the FBI to address threats against school personnel and school board members. (Some opponents of curriculums and pandemic protocols have sent death threats, vandalized homes and otherwise acted menacingly.) The memo explicitly distinguished between dissent and threats, and did not call anyone a domestic terrorist. The Republican narrative conflates it with a letter the National School Boards Association, an independent group, sent to the Justice Department a few days earlier.
Representatives for Stefanik and Hagedorn said the association had “coordinated” with the Biden administration on the letter, citing recent news reports. Those reports say the school boards association discussed the letter with the administration and, at the administration’s request, added details about the threats; they do not show the Justice Department endorsing the “terrorist” label or criminalizing nonviolent opposition to curriculums.
Campaign representatives for Crenshaw, Kennedy, LaTurner and Young did not respond to requests for comment.
Combating misinformation in emails is difficult both because of the private nature of the medium and because its targets are predisposed to believe it — though Emily Thorson, a political scientist at Syracuse, noted that the fact that the recipients were likely to already be staunch partisans reduced the chances of misinformation reaching people whose views would be changed by it.
Thorson said what concerned her more was that — unlike much of the misinformation on social media — these claims came from people with authority and were being spread repetitively. That is how lies that the 2020 election was rigged gained traction: not “because of random videos on Facebook but because it was a coherent message echoed by a lot of elites,” she said. “Those are the ones that we need to be most worried about.”
Luntz, the Republican pollster, runs frequent focus groups with voters and said they tended to accept misinformation uncritically.
“It may be a fundraising pitch, but very often people look at it as a campaign pitch,” he said. “They think of it as context; they think of it as information — they don’t necessarily see this as fundraising, even though that’s what it is. And so misleading them in an attempt to divide them from their money is pure evil, because you’re taking advantage of people who just don’t know the difference.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
