News
Editorial: Biden’s 500M free COVID tests aren’t enough
When Joe Biden took over as president, he was looked to as a leader who could be counted on to consistently shepherd the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a coherent and fact-driven way. But Biden’s record has been far from spotless.
Yes, the arrival of the delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus are beyond the White House’s control.
But it was only this week that Biden grasped what many nations figured out months ago: providing people with free or cheap COVID-19 home tests is crucial to helping them to gauge and manage the risk they pose to family members and co-workers and to keeping businesses and schools open. Incredibly, the Food and Drug Administration dragged its feet for more than a year on quick, inexpensive tests on the grounds that they’re not as accurate as the PCR tests given at medical facilities. But the advantages of a cheap, generally accurate test that one can self-administer were plain long ago to those other than the FDA’s dangerously cautious bureaucrats — who inexplicably treat such simple tests as akin to complex medical devices, Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina notes.
The FDA was similarly slow to recommend booster shots — even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released three studies in August showing that the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines waned over time.
But while the Biden administration’s commitment to providing 500 million free home tests in coming weeks sounds impressive, it isn’t at all. The omicron variant of the virus spreads far more quickly than previous versions, and “breakthough infections” among the fully vaccinated are sadly much more common than assumed this spring. Based on what’s happened in other nations, Eric Topol, director of Scripps Research Translational Institute, believes the United States could soon see more than 1 million new COVID-19 infections a day.
Remember, the 2020 Census reported there are 331 million Americans. One-and-one-half free tests per American is not nearly enough. “A start (finally),” Topol tweeted, “but billions are needed to help prevent spread.”
That’s true even if omicron continues to pose lower health risks than previous variants. There are still millions of Americans with weak immune systems who need protection from the virus. The unvaccinated need protection from themselves.
If private manufacturers facing soaring demand for home tests are unable to drastically ramp up supplies, the White House should invoke the Defense Production Act, which allows the president to compel production of goods to respond to emergencies. Biden and predecessor Donald Trump have already invoked the 1950 law to respond to other aspects of the pandemic. It’s time to do so again.
With the pandemic certain to extend into a third year, ample supplies of home tests are crucial to any hope America has of functioning more normally. Joe Biden should have figured this out long ago.
— The San Diego Union-Tribune
News
‘A Journal for Jordan’ poignant, but failed by plodding pace
MOVIE REVIEW
“A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN”
Rated PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, South Bay Center and suburban theaters.
Grade: B-
You can understand why Denzel Washington would opt to direct “A Journal for Jordan,” which opens theatrically on Christmas.
As a true story inspired by a memoir, “Journal” travels through time. It begins as a familiar romantic comedy, then transforms into a heroic portrait of a disrupted family: a stalwart soldier, a wife and mother forced to adapt to life-changing circumstances and the boy of the title who will learn about life from the father who can’t be there physically.
“Jordan” is bolstered by portraying Black people in a way not often seen in high-profile movies, as decent folks pursuing honesty and discipline as a way of life.
Washington begins with an admiring look at tightly strung New York Times reporter Dana Canedy (Chante Adams, who is “introduced” here). Immediately, we’re told Dana is a classic Type A personality, highly competitive, all work and very little play. She is a strong, commanding woman who is, as one of the few Black Times staffers at that time, a role model with all the stresses that involves.
Dana’s life begins to change when at a family gathering she meets her retired military dad’s protege, 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan). They spark and tentatively begin an affair, complicated by her Manhattan address and his service on various army bases.
Then there’s the fact that King is divorced with a 9-year-old daughter.
At the start, we’re alerted to the reality that King dies in service to his country. Washington structures the film as a series of scenes around first their courtship and then her solo parenting of their son Jordan (a terrific Jalon Christian).
In case we think these are two perfect people, there’s a cross-country fight when he had an emergency on base and didn’t phone for two days. She flips out and there’s no reconciliation until he flies cross country to make amends in person.
Jordan is inspired by the journal his dad dedicated to him but there’s a unique wrinkle here. Jordan’s pigmentation is white and there’s a hair-raising account of the bullying and mean-spirited taunts he endures at school with kids calling his mom “nanny.”
If “Jordan” has a factual basis, it also has little narrative propulsion. Washington’s pacing is, to put it charitably, slack. Adams and Jordan are an ideal match as a mismatched couple. She’s a big city sophisticate, he’s happiest with soldiering but they have sexual heat and a mutual understanding of what they each want from life and each other.
News
Goldberg: Manchin’s move may be just what president needs
You know that old tale about the guy stranded on a rooftop during a flood who beseeches God to rescue him? A neighbor in a rowboat comes and offers to rescue him. “No, I’ve asked God to save me,” the man says. Then a police boat makes the same offer, and he gives the same reply. Finally, a helicopter arrives, same response.
The flood claims the man and, when he gets to heaven, he berates the Almighty: “I had faith in you, but you didn’t save me. You let me drown. Why?”
God says: “What are you talking about? I sent two boats and a helicopter for you. What more do you want?”
Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia may not be on a rescue mission from God, but the Democrats would be wise to see him that way.
On Sunday, Manchin told Fox News’s Bret Baier that he was a no vote on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. The response from the White House and Democrats was one of poorly contained fury and unbridled panic. It was a blow to the future of “democracy” and the death of Biden’s domestic agenda and perhaps his presidency.
A lot of this outrage is premised on the same misreading of political reality that led the Democrats to push the plan in the first place.
When Biden was elected, the Democrats gained only one Senate seat and the GOP was expected to retain control of the Senate. But Donald Trump’s meddling in two Georgia run-offs handed two seats and nominal control of a tied Senate to the Democrats. And yet, pressure from progressives and bizarre advice from some historians convinced Biden that the electorate craved a New Deal-style “transformative” agenda.
“This agenda,” Biden said last month, “the agenda that’s in these bills, is what 81 million people voted for.”
Big, if true.
A far more plausible take: Many people simply voted against Trump, or just because they’re Democrats who would have voted for any Democrat. But Biden decided to govern as if the political winds were a gale at his back.
It’s funny, the same folks furious at Manchin keep saying that one senator from West Virginia shouldn’t have the power to block Biden’s transformative agenda also implicitly think that winning two Georgia seats validates that agenda.
Biden is a victim of surely one of the worst messaging screw-ups in recent political history. He got $1.9 trillion in spending at the beginning of his presidency for COVID relief. He successfully managed to do what Trump couldn’t — pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, with bipartisan support. Biden could have — and should have — declared victory and swiftly pivoted to centrist initiatives and rhetoric that would help Democrats hold on to moderates and independents in the 2022 midterms. Instead, he opted to pander to the slice of the Democratic base that opposed him in the primaries.
Now, by the standards he and congressional leaders set for themselves, he’s got a disaster on his hands. The House Democrats he and Speaker Nancy Pelosi cajoled into voting for BBB will now have to defend their votes for a bill that was too radical and expensive to pass the Senate, at least according to their Republican opponents.
Even now, the Democrats are still misreading political reality. The defeat of Build Back Better needn’t be the disaster they are making it out to be. The defeat of healthcare reform (led by Hillary Clinton) in 1993 didn’t grease the skids for Bob Dole winning the presidency in 1996. Instead, that policy failure — along with the 1994 midterms — prompted Bill Clinton to drag his party back to the center. The 2022 midterms are shaping up to be a Republican tsunami, but Biden has plenty of opportunities to avoid drowning in it.
Jonah Goldberg is editor of The Dispatch.
News
Lowry: Dems learn that COVID doesn’t care about party politics
Washington, D.C., is now the epicenter of the pandemic.
As of Dec. 23, it had 158 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, a 541% growth in cases over the last two weeks. This was much more than Alabama, Mississippi or South Carolina, all of which had cases in the 20s or below per 100,000.
Is this because D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cares less about controlling the virus than the governors of those three Southern states? No, if anything she’s been overly zealous. It’s just that the omicron surge has hit at a time when the winter season means that places like D.C. — and especially the Northeast — are particularly susceptible.
The omicron wave should finally put paid to the perfervid fantasy, a staple of center-left thinking, that the coronavirus is somehow primarily a red state phenomenon, fueled by Republican recklessness and heartlessness.
It’s been obvious for a long time that there’s an enormous seasonal element to COVID-19 and that the virus itself has the most influence on the patterns of its spread and severity. The South got slammed last summer by the hard-hitting delta surge and now omicron — which, hopefully, will be milder — is roaring through blue states.
Of course, this context doesn’t make for a useful political narrative, so the media and the left have ignored it in a hunt for cartoon villains. Last August, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his state’s surge and unfavorably compared it to low numbers in New York. Of course, at other junctures of the pandemic he easily could have done the opposite.
Krugman said that DeSantis “has effectively acted as an ally of the coronavirus,” a charge widely lodged against him and other GOP governors supposedly responsible for running a “death cult.”
DeSantis has never been anti-vaccine, but has opposed vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and masking in schools. Even if one stipulates for the sake of argument that DeSantis has been wrong about all of these policies, it is ridiculous to suggest Florida would have been spared the ravages of the delta variant if he had come down differently. A New York Times analysis of vaccine mandates concluded that they “have not provided the significant boost to state and local vaccination rates that some experts had hoped for.”
As it happens, positions that once were characterized as the height of Republican irresponsibility — opposition to lockdowns and closing schools — are now such a matter of consensus that even President Joe Biden takes them for granted.
Biden more than anyone should realize that the facile belief that Donald Trump or other Republicans had it within their power to shut down the pandemic at any point was partisan opportunism and tripe.
By the unreasonable standards he and others created over the last 18 months, he stands exposed as a miserable failure. On Jan. 20, 2021, when Biden was inaugurated, there had been roughly 25 million cases of the coronavirus in the United States; now there have been 50 million. On Jan. 20, 2021, roughly 415,000 Americans had died; now, more than 800,000 have.
The truth is, even though DeSantis and Bowser have different philosophies and a different willingness to let individuals make their own risk calculations in dealing with the virus, neither wants their residents to get infected or die, and neither is responsible for a highly transmissible variant of virus hitting their jurisdiction at a time of maximum seasonal vulnerability.
Back in August, when everyone was saying he had blood on his hands, DeSantis noted that the virus was here to stay, and vaccines and treatments — not ham-fisted restrictions — were the best weapons against it. The virus is now hitting a different part of the country hardest, but this view remains the correct one.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
Editorial: Biden’s 500M free COVID tests aren’t enough
‘A Journal for Jordan’ poignant, but failed by plodding pace
Goldberg: Manchin’s move may be just what president needs
Lowry: Dems learn that COVID doesn’t care about party politics
Dear Abby: No role for sister at twin brother’s wedding
Mid-size SUV Genesis GV70 is magical
Charges pending after 3-year-old boy found dead with bruises in St. Louis
Woman struck, killed by car in north St. Louis
Ballin’, Bouncing, And BS: Here’s Are BOSSIP’S Spiciest Sports Moments Of 2021
COVID-19 makes Biden’s 1st White House Christmas less merry
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News7 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves