First Massachusetts State Police trooper fired because of coronavirus vaccine mandate, just days before Christmas, union says

The Miami Dolphins have had a number of key contributors go on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list and then recover from their positive tests in the past week-plus to return to the team.

This week, running backs Phillip Lindsay and Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and safety Jevon Holland described their experiences. Lindsay, Waddle and Holland returned to drills this week ahead of Monday Night Football at the New Orleans Saints. Gaskin, plus fellow running back Salvon Ahmed, came back on Dec. 17 to get a practice and walkthrough under them before Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

For Lindsay, it has been a wild month. He was waived by the Houston Texans the week of Thanksgiving, claimed by the Dolphins the next day, debuted with Miami in the Nov. 28 win over the Carolina Panthers, missed the next game against the New York Giants with an ankle injury and then sat out against the Jets because of COVID.

“It was a whirlwind for me,” Lindsay said. “I came in real fast and had to learn on the fly and things happen for a reason. I got to really just sit there and really get to observe and watch my teammates and understand the run schemes and just enjoy some football and understand what they’re looking for.”

Lindsay didn’t experience any symptoms, but with Gaskin and Ahmed landing on the COVID list before him on the Dolphins’ bye week, he got tested ahead of schedule for vaccinated players and came back positive. He stayed in his basement at home to keep his fiancée and 1-year-old son away from him, but his fiancée later got it, as well, so the two had to quarantine from their son.

“It was one of those times where it was just like you just see how real this stuff is and you understand that it’s serious,” said Lindsay, who added he’s had family members get hospitalized during the pandemic. “It’s something serious that a lot of people are still dying from today.”

While away, Lindsay did push-ups and sit-ups at home while participating in Zoom meetings with the team. He said the most he experienced before returning was fatigue.

Gaskin said he was feeling ill at first while the team was on its idle week. As he started feeling better, he ran on his own at a park near his home. He was back for Friday practice, and running behind Duke Johnson against the Jets, he had 10 carries for 54 yards.

“I just wanted to see if I could get my wind back, just see where I was feeling because COVID does affect your lungs and everything and all that type of stuff, with this being the second time I had it,” Gaskin said. “I just wanted to test it out myself and got a few striders in. I felt pretty good.”

Holland returned to the Dolphins on Thursday, out for the full 10 days since his Dec. 13 placement on the list. He said he felt sick for one day when he initially tested positive.

“After some good sleep, after that, I was fine,” Holland said. “Just in the meetings, things like that, listening, kind of supporting the guys from the sideline.”

In case he could turn back the necessary negative test results on Sunday morning, he was activated off the COVID list Saturday, but he remained in protocols through game day against New York and early into the week of preparation for the Saints.

“It was kind of frustrating just because I felt fine, but I didn’t want to get anybody sick,” Holland said. “I understood the ramifications, but I was like, ‘Damn! I want to be back!’ I love football, so I don’t like sitting out, but sitting out made me love football more, missing it.”

Waddle said he didn’t experience symptoms while on the COVID list.

“I really wasn’t doing much,” he said. “I was in quarantine. I was at the house chilling, cheering from afar.”

He missed a game for the first time in his NFL career after a high-ankle sprain caused him to miss significant time in his final college season at Alabama.

“It was very disappointing,” Waddle said. “I watched enough games last year when I was in college. I was very anxious to come back and try to help out.”

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said no players were coming off or going on the team’s COVID list on Friday. While returning Holland on Thursday, rotational linebacker Duke Riley, backup center Greg Mancz and reserve tight end Cethan Carter went on the list. They joined guard Robert Jones and practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson returned Friday after dealing with a personal matter earlier in the week, Flores said.

Saints COVID updates

After the Saints placed nine players on their COVID list on Thursday, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, special teams ace J.T. Gray landed on the list on Friday.

In addition to Gray, assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief, defensive assistant Cory Robinson and defensive coaching intern Sterling Moore all returned positive tests on Friday, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The Saints are getting their coach back, however, as Sean Payton returned to the team on Friday. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen led the 9-0 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday night.

With rookie Ian Book set to start at quarterback, the Saints signed seven-year veteran and former UCF quarterback Blake Bortles to back him up on Friday.