Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed
NEW YORK — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 888 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights are canceled.
Delta, United and JetBlue on Friday had all said the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations. United spokesperson Maddie King said staffing shortages were still causing cancellations and it was unclear when normal operations would return. “This was unexpected,” she said of omicron’s impact on staffing. Delta and JetBlue did not immediately respond to questions Saturday.
According to FlightAware, the three airlines canceled more than 10% of their Saturday scheduled flights. American Airlines also canceled 90 flights Saturday, about 3% of its schedule, according to FlightAware. American spokesperson Derek Walls said the cancellations stemmed from “COVID-related sick calls” and the airline contacted customers on Friday. European and Australian airlines have also canceled holiday-season flights due to staffing problems tied to COVID.
Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year as travel recovered.
To ease staffing shortages, countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel. On Thursday, the U.S. shortened COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only.
UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds
LONDON — British police arrested a man armed with a weapon on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.
Thames Valley police said the security breach took place at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. The 19-year-old from Southampton is in custody.
“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time,’ Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said. “We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.”
Members of the royal family have been informed.
Queen Elizabeth II is spending the Christmas holidays at Windsor, having decided not to stay at Sandringham, the royal estate in eastern England where she traditionally spends the festive season with family.
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: If Russell Wilson is available, then Giants have to pursue the possibility
Russell Wilson instantly would give the Giants credibility, something this organization hasn’t had in a long time.
Wilson’s talent and pedigree precede him. If he wants New York and the Seahawks are willing to trade him, then buckle up for some drama this spring.
Because the Giants would be obligated to discuss that possibility both internally and with Seattle, regardless of whether they actually pulled the trigger on a deal.
The Giants’ current offensive identity is rudderless compared to how it might function with Wilson in shotgun at MetLife Stadium. John Mara has long been searching for a way to catch up with the NFL’s modern offenses.
Wilson would bring the confidence to help shape a better offense. He has the ability to create something out of nothing. And he most definitely would put fans in the seats, something Mara cares about deeply and hasn’t been able to accomplish for years.
It’s worth remembering, however, that the Seahawks turned down the Chicago Bears’ offer last offseason of three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and Seattle’s choice of two big-name starters on the Bears’ roster, according to multiple reports.
Wilson, who has a no-trade clause, asked Seattle for permission to discuss trades directly with other teams last offseason. And the Seahawks denied it, per NFL Network.
Plus he’s scheduled to carry cap hits of $37 million and $40 million in the final two years of his current contract, per overthecap.com, and the Giants are so cap-strapped that they’re running out of player deals to restructure to spare a few bucks.
So the price in a Wilson trade would be exorbitant. And that’s only if Seahawks GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll were willing to entertain the idea in the first place. And if they did trade him, he’d cost a fortune.
That’s a lot of ifs. Not to mention there would be other suitors to contend with, maybe even the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, who were big-game QB hunters last offseason and who now hold three first-round picks in April’s NFL Draft.
The Giants do hold two top 10 picks themselves in a draft projected as thin on top talent, including at quarterback. So if there were a year to package that capital in a trade for a star player, this is it.
Still, the Giants’ roster remains in desperate need of top talent and depth at key positions all over the depth chart, from edge rusher to offensive line to corner and on and on.
Trading draft capital would leave the cupboard bare. The Giants would be asking Wilson to be their great eraser of those deficiencies.
The only problem is that Wilson, 33, hasn’t even been able to mask a poor offensive line and roster shortcomings on the Seahawks. He is 4-7 as a starter this season. His Seahawks are 5-9.
He wasn’t able to escape injury this fall, and he’s no spring chicken, even if he has aspirations of playing for a long time.
He’s only gone 3-5 in the playoffs since his back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013-14. He hasn’t been back to the NFC Championship Game since.
The most recent Wilson-Giants connection came from a report a few weeks ago by independent reporter Jordan Schultz. He said Wilson would strongly consider a trade to the Giants, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints. NFL Network backed that list up, too.
The Giants’ idea is not a new one. Colin Cowherd reported in February 2019 that he’d heard Wilson’s wife, Ciara, a singer and entertainer, wanted to live in New York and so Wilson’s football career might take him East.
Interestingly, though, when Wilson wanted out of Seattle this past offseason, the Giants weren’t on the four-team list reported by ESPN. His list at that time included the Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys and the Saints.
Notice the only overlap on Wilson’s two lists in the last 12 months: New Orleans.
The Saints are scrambling post-Drew Brees to fix their quarterback position. Sean Payton loves Wilson’s game (don’t most coaches?), and Wilson would be pairing himself with one of the NFL’s top offensive minds on a sure playoff team.
The Eagles aren’t on any of Wilson’s lists but they might intrigue him from a talent and competitive standpoint, too. The unanswered question there, obviously, is whether GM Howie Roseman will ride with Jalen Hurts after contending for a playoff spot or if he’d view Wilson or Deshaun Watson as the player who would take his team over the top.
All of that potential competition doesn’t mean the Giants shouldn’t explore a match. They’re so lost on offense, any move to improve their production must be explored.
So few players view the Giants as a destination nowadays, too, that if Wilson actually picked the Giants, that alone would boost the franchise’s standing regardless of whether he won.
Giving Daniel Jones one more year with a healthier, improved roster remains the more likely outcome. Joe Judge seems earnest in his support of the young quarterback into 2022 assuming he fully recovers from his neck injury, which the team expects.
But with Dave Gettleman headed out, Jones no longer will have the GM who drafted him running the show. And that means no preordained allegiance to anything or anyone except improving the product on the field.
That will mean a call to Seattle, even if the Seahawks ultimately refuse to engage or Wilson ends up taking his talents elsewhere.
TESTING, TESTING…
The NFL had 320 players test positive for COVID-19 in a 12-day span between Monday, Dec. 13, and Thursday, when 46 more players went on the Covid reserve list. NFL Network reported the majority of the 320 positives have little or no symptoms as the Omicron variant sprints through the league.
The rash of positives prompted three postponements last weekend and meant the NFL had games played on five of the seven days during Christmas week. Only Wednesday and Friday lacked live televised pro football.
Giants players’ union representative Logan Ryan said the past couple weeks have “been chaos” and that “there’s fear” and “there’s stress.” He was joining an NFLPA call Thursday to discuss the “ever-changing” protocols that Ryan admitted “are very confusing for everybody.”
Ryan, who just got over COVID himself a month ago, didn’t personally seem to understand the NFL’s new adjusted testing protocol that abruptly changed, seemingly designed to help complete the regular season. The league and union stopped weekly testing of vaccinated players and staff in favor of less frequent “targeted testing” of sample groups.
“You worry about not testing that everyone is just going to have it and not know about it,” Ryan said. “It’s almost like you’re choosing between health and safety or getting paid, and those are tough, tough choices for anyone to make. Do I want to sacrifice my health to get paid? It may be the health of others, it may be the health of family members and older people and my grandparents and those, so it’s a serious conversation.”
FOR SALE SIGN
New Florida head coach Billy Napier is targeting Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale for his new Gators staff, per The Athletic. Sale worked for Napier at Louisiana before joining Judge with the Giants. Judge and Napier worked together on Alabama’s staff in 2011.
Sale presumably will either get a new job or a raise out of Napier’s pursuit. If he leaves, Judge would be seeking his fourth offensive line coach entering his third season, following Marc Colombo, Dave DeGuglielmo and Sale. Judge would do well in that case to consider promoting assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson, who has put in his time and has the players’ respect.
THEY SAID IT
“…” — The full extent of Giants practice squad offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson’s public comments since signing on Sept. 30: nothing. The team has not made the controversial and disgraced former first-round pick available once despite weekly — and often daily — requests.
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 16: Vikings not only ones counting on Mattison
UPDATE: 9:55 a.m. Saturday
Now that Santa has finished his annual trek across the skies, and Baker Mayfield has made a private-plane trek to Cheeseland, it’s time to tackle the biggest question of the fantasy playoffs:
How badly did Dalvin Cook ruin your season?
The latest Viking to be bitten in the backside by his unvaccinated status, Cook is a no-go for tomorrow’s must-win against the Rams. Which means Alexander Mattison has to step up bigtime, for both Minnesota and countless fantasy football mavens.
Will he do it? We have our doubts, considering the strength of the Los Angeles defense, and the depleted nature of the Vikings’ offensive line. But on the plus side, WR Adam Thielen is now expected to return from his ankle injury
The news is also a bit grim in Baltimore, as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss another game. That means folks counting on him need to grab Tyler Huntley off waivers immediately. The Ravens’ backup QB played well last week, and could again Sunday against Cincinnati.
New England will be short at running back again against Buffalo. Rhamondre Stevenson is on the COVID list, and Damien Harris is questionable due to a sore hamstring.
Tampa Bay wideout Mike Evans has been ruled out for Week 16, as have Buffalo WR Gabriel Davis and Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Detroit QB Jared Goff is very doubtful to play in the suddenly hot Lions’ tasty matchup against Atlanta. Also doubtful are Vegas tight end Darren Waller and Jets WR Jameson Crowder.
ORIGINAL POST: 12:17 p.m. Wednesday
Twas the week heading into Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, because he was too busy checking his iPhone for the status of his most hallowed fantasy stars.
The fantasy playoffs are winding down. Leagues around the country are heading into their semifinals and finals. The participation of key NFL players would be considered optimal. But across the league, a combination of injury and COVID has rendered prominent players unavailable.
The lumps of coal are especially dark in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers have suddenly run into an injury pandemic that endangers their chances for a Super Bowl two-peat.
The worst injury has stricken wide receiver Chris Godwin, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.. WR Mike Evans is considered week to week, and revived RB Leonard Fournette is also likely to miss some time.
That’s bad news for the Buccaneers, but it might be fatal news for fantasy mavens who need help, like, immediately.
On the plus side, RB Ronald Jones and WR Antonio Brown might be available on the fantasy waiver wires for folks who aren’t concerned, say, with the authenticity of players’ vaccination cards.
Outside of Tampa Bay, other key players have become dicey prospects for the holiday week:
Travis Kelce (Chiefs TE) – The world’s greatest tight end, who reminded the world of his status last week in Los Angeles, has landed on the COVID list and could miss Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. You should wait until the last second before ditching him. But we’re expecting that ditch him, you must.
Austin Ekeler (Chargers RB) – Same goes for Los Angeles’ top running back. That’s especially painful since L.A. is facing the Texans on Sunday. But that could make Justin Jackson or Joshua Kelley that much more appealing as late replacements.
Joe Mixon (Bengals RB) –Mixon injured his ankle in the Bengals’ victory in Denver last week. But both Cincinnati and fantasy folks may be able to replace him adequately with Samaje Perine. While it’s not an ideal matchup against Baltimore, Perine ain’t chopped liver.
Lamar Jackson (Ravens QB) – The big injury issue in the Bengals-Ravens game is the status of Baltimore’s hobbled quarterback. Watch closely the status of his injured ankle. If it looks like No. 8 will be unavailable this week, immediately check out our Deepest Sleeper later in this column.
Julio Jones (Titans WR) – The Loop finished well out of the money in our league this year, in part, because of the meager contributions of this borderline hall of famer, who returned briefly last week before being injured again. Can A.J. Brown come back quickly for Tennessee? We wait with bated breath.
SITTING STARS
Green Bay will have so many defenders in the box on Christmas night that it could be a rough night for Cleveland’s Saint Nick Chubb. … If Kyler Murray looked so pathetic against the lowly Lions, we wouldn’t count on him against playoff-hungry Indianapolis. … New England won’t be moving against Buffalo’s defense, whether there are more gale winds this week or not, so pass on Mac Jones and company.. … Chicago’s defense that made the Vikings look so ordinary Monday night will help continue the Russell Wilson abyss. … Dallas’ Dak Prescott was mostly ineffective two weeks ago against Washington, so look for a repeat this week in Jerryworld. … Other QBs who are likely to come down to earth this week are Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger against Kansas City and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa against the suddenly-stingy Saints.
MATCHUP GAME
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has clawed his way into the MVP conversation this season, and the Vikings are likely to see why. … The 49ers will keep making Deebo Samuel a multi-position threat Thursday night against Tennessee. … Leonard Fournette’s hamstring injury suddenly makes Tampa Bay RB Ronald Jones a must-start for the final two fantasy playoff weeks. … Speaking of multi-dimensional dudes, Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson will regain some of his recent luster against Detroit. … The bottom-dwelling matchup of the Jets and Jaguars will be fertile ground for their two running stars: James Robinson and Michael Carter. … The NFL’s biggest secret, Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow, will post more big numbers vs. Denver. … And two QBs who should come up huge this week are the Chargers’ Justin Herbert against Houston and Philly’s Jalen Hurts against the Giants.
INJURY WATCH
The Vikings could really use a return by Adam Thielen for their critical game against the Rams. He was a late scratch Monday night against Chicago. … San Francisco is likely going to have to do without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell for at least another week. … Tennessee really needs D’onta Foreman to continue his faux Derrick Henry impersonation, since the latter is still a ways away from returning. … The Giants’ Sterling Shepard saw his disappointing season end with a torn Achilles’ tendon last week. Top receivers Tyreek Hill and Tyler Lockett have landed on the COVID list. … The long list of the questionable includes quarterbacks (Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield), running backs (Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, James Conner, Damien Harris), wide receivers (MIke Evans, Antonio Brown) and several tight ends (Darren Waller, Zach Ertz, Pat Freiermuth).
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
A caveat: You must first make CERTAIN that Lamar Jackson is too injured to play this week for Baltimore against Cincinnati. If that proves true, then you should grab his backup, Tyler Huntley, who provided some Jackson-like thrills last Sunday against the Packers. The former Utah Ute either has zero fantasy value this week, or he can be a playoff winner. How many other guys on waivers have posted four-touchdown games recently (2 passing, 2 running)?
THE THURSDAY PICK
49ers at Titans (+3½):
Pick: Titans by 3
THE SATURDAY PICKS
Browns at Packers (-7½):
Pick: Packers by 11
Colts at Cardinals (-1½):
Pick: Colts by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at kcusick@pioneerpress.com.
