News
For third straight day, Massachusetts shatters record for most coronavirus cases in one day
Here we surge again, just as Christmas arrives.
The Bay State on Friday again broke its pandemic record for most coronavirus cases reported in one day. Christmas Eve’s report was the third straight day that the state hit a new record high as the extremely contagious omicron variant rages across the region.
The daily count of 10,040 new COVID-19 cases is the highest daily case total of the pandemic, shattering Thursday’s tally of 9,042 cases. The previous record had been Wednesday’s count of 7,817 cases, and before then, the prior record high was Jan. 8’s count of 7,635 cases.
The daily average percent positivity has been surging in recent weeks. The average percent positivity is now 8.32%. The rate for Friday’s report was 8.18%.
State health officials reported 32 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 20,050. The daily average of deaths is now 21, compared to 77 daily deaths during the peak of last winter’s surge.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have been climbing at a rapid pace, but the number of overall patients did decline on Christmas Eve. The 1,595 patients — a daily decrease of 37 patients — is still way up from the total of 502 patients from early November. The hospitalization total of around 1,600 patients is similar to the level in early February.
There are now 358 patients in intensive care units, and 223 patients are currently intubated.
Of the 1,595 total patients, 503 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 32%. The count of 503 current breakthrough hospitalizations is the highest ever tally at one time. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.
Overall in the Bay State, more than 5 million people are fully vaccinated, and more than 5.8 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported that more than 1.9 million people (1,964,910) have received a booster dose.
News
Celebrate the Holiday Season in Three Gorgeous Colorado Homes
The holiday season is a special time of year when we get to spend time with loved ones and friends, both virtually and in-person, celebrate the year behind us, and look forward to the new year ahead. Make the holidays exceptionally magical by spending them in a home that makes every day worth celebrating. Explore these three extraordinary Colorado homes currently represented by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.
9829 Shoreline Dr.
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Colorado at this stunning waterfront estate in Longmont. 9829 Shoreline Drive, listed by LIV SIR broker, Barb Silverman for $4,800,000, is an exquisitely designed and expertly crafted home that creates a gorgeous and low-maintenance place for you and your loved ones to create a lifetime of memories.
Throughout the five-bedroom estate, the finest finishes elevate each room for a luxurious yet comfortable living experience.
The sizable great room, with soaring ceilings, an abundance of windows, and a stonework fireplace, is ideal for hosting friends and family or simply relaxing at the end of the day.
In the kitchen, beautiful custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances offer a stylish space for preparing meals. Enjoy your delicious creations in the formal dining room, which is surrounded by regal columns, or on the expansive covered terrace.
Additional entertaining spaces include the rec room with enough space for multiple game tables, a wet bar, lounge area, and stadium seating movie theater.
9047 Eagle Cliff Rd.
Welcome to the mountain home of your dreams. 9074 Eagle Cliff Road, listed by LIV SIR brokers, Emily Henderson and Jennifer Davenport, for $3,975,000, is a timeless Conifer estate with mesmerizing mountain and valley views. Boasting six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, this home has plenty of space to accommodate your friends and family for special occasions and holidays.
The property, which is encircled by mature trees and rustic landscapes with rock outcroppings, blends classic design styles with European-inspired aesthetics.
Hard-coat stucco walls, arched entryways, brick, and wood floors, latilla ceilings, and imported antique doors create a warm ambiance and effortless elegance that fills the home.
The living room, with its floor-to-ceiling bookcases, Louisiana limestone fireplace, and 11-foot windows is a show-stopping setting for enjoying good company or quiet nights to yourself.
As exciting bonuses, this home also features a solar-heated indoor lap pool for year-round aquatic fun as well as a horse barn, round pen, and trail access for equestrian adventures.
34750 Fox Ridge Rd.
For those looking for a true Colorado mountain home, 34750 Fox Ridge Road is a must-see estate. Listed by LIV SIR broker, Arn Rasker, for $3,850,000, this home is a private alpine escape that still offers access to all of the conveniences and entertainment of the City of Golden, just 30 minutes away.
This four-bedroom, six-bathroom Evergreen estate is a spacious home with a mountain aesthetic that will steal your heart.
Towering timber beams, intricate stonework, and breathtaking mountain views make this listing one of the most enviable properties in the area.
In addition to the ample entertaining spaces, such as the great room, and stunning terrace and outdoor patios, this home features a gorgeous glass wine room and a tasting area. Here you and you and your guests will feel at home in the Rocky Mountains.
To learn more about these homes and to view our complete selection of some of Colorado’s finest residences listed by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, visit livsothebysrealty.com.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
News
St. Louis gets $790 million settlement payment from Rams, NFL
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis interests who sued the Rams and NFL over the team’s departure for Los Angeles got a major present in time for Christmas.
Doug Moore, a spokesman for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, confirmed that the $790 million settlement has been paid out to St. Louis City, County, and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.
The settlement was from a breach of contract lawsuit with the NFL and the now Los Angeles Rams concerning the team’s departure from St. Louis after the 2015 season.
The sides settled the case on Nov. 24, and the terms of the agreement called for the payment to be received within a month. Thirty-five percent of the $790 million will go to attorneys, while the rest will be divided among the city, county, and regional stadium authority.
The plaintiffs are still negotiating how the money will be split up and spent.
Suggest a Correction
News
Police searching for car after double shooting in St. Louis County
WELLSTON, Mo. – One person has died and another person was critically injured after a shooting early Friday morning in Wellston, Missouri.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Irving Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the case. It’s believed the driver may have information on the shooting.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Suggest a Correction
For third straight day, Massachusetts shatters record for most coronavirus cases in one day
Celebrate the Holiday Season in Three Gorgeous Colorado Homes
St. Louis gets $790 million settlement payment from Rams, NFL
Travis Barker & Kourtney Send Love To His Daughter On Her 16th Birthday — Watch
Police searching for car after double shooting in St. Louis County
Robert Saleh, Jets sacked by COVID ahead of Sunday’s game against Jaguars
5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears travel to play the Seattle Seahawks, including Robert Quinn’s hunt for a franchise record, Nick Foles’ 1st start in more than a year — plus our Week 16 predictions
Carson Daly’s Wife: Everything To Know About Siri Pinter As They Celebrate 6 Years Of Marriage
Bills lose another wide receiver to COVID-19 before Patriots game
Patriots-Bills injury report: Damien Harris among 8 questionable, Rhamondre Stevenson out
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves