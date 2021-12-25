For third straight day, Massachusetts shatters record for most coronavirus cases in one day

The holiday season is a special time of year when we get to spend time with loved ones and friends, both virtually and in-person, celebrate the year behind us, and look forward to the new year ahead. Make the holidays exceptionally magical by spending them in a home that makes every day worth celebrating. Explore these three extraordinary Colorado homes currently represented by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

9829 Shoreline Dr.

Experience the epitome of luxury living in Colorado at this stunning waterfront estate in Longmont. 9829 Shoreline Drive, listed by LIV SIR broker, Barb Silverman for $4,800,000, is an exquisitely designed and expertly crafted home that creates a gorgeous and low-maintenance place for you and your loved ones to create a lifetime of memories.

Throughout the five-bedroom estate, the finest finishes elevate each room for a luxurious yet comfortable living experience.

The sizable great room, with soaring ceilings, an abundance of windows, and a stonework fireplace, is ideal for hosting friends and family or simply relaxing at the end of the day.

In the kitchen, beautiful custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances offer a stylish space for preparing meals. Enjoy your delicious creations in the formal dining room, which is surrounded by regal columns, or on the expansive covered terrace.

Additional entertaining spaces include the rec room with enough space for multiple game tables, a wet bar, lounge area, and stadium seating movie theater.

9047 Eagle Cliff Rd.

Welcome to the mountain home of your dreams. 9074 Eagle Cliff Road, listed by LIV SIR brokers, Emily Henderson and Jennifer Davenport, for $3,975,000, is a timeless Conifer estate with mesmerizing mountain and valley views. Boasting six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, this home has plenty of space to accommodate your friends and family for special occasions and holidays.

The property, which is encircled by mature trees and rustic landscapes with rock outcroppings, blends classic design styles with European-inspired aesthetics.

Hard-coat stucco walls, arched entryways, brick, and wood floors, latilla ceilings, and imported antique doors create a warm ambiance and effortless elegance that fills the home.

The living room, with its floor-to-ceiling bookcases, Louisiana limestone fireplace, and 11-foot windows is a show-stopping setting for enjoying good company or quiet nights to yourself.

As exciting bonuses, this home also features a solar-heated indoor lap pool for year-round aquatic fun as well as a horse barn, round pen, and trail access for equestrian adventures.

34750 Fox Ridge Rd.

For those looking for a true Colorado mountain home, 34750 Fox Ridge Road is a must-see estate. Listed by LIV SIR broker, Arn Rasker, for $3,850,000, this home is a private alpine escape that still offers access to all of the conveniences and entertainment of the City of Golden, just 30 minutes away.

This four-bedroom, six-bathroom Evergreen estate is a spacious home with a mountain aesthetic that will steal your heart.

Towering timber beams, intricate stonework, and breathtaking mountain views make this listing one of the most enviable properties in the area.

In addition to the ample entertaining spaces, such as the great room, and stunning terrace and outdoor patios, this home features a gorgeous glass wine room and a tasting area. Here you and you and your guests will feel at home in the Rocky Mountains.

