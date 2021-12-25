Gophers football: 12 takeaways from Pro Football Focus grades and stats in 2021

With an 8-4 record, the Minnesota Gophers football team had more positives than negatives during the 2021 season, and the players headed to the NFL next spring often led the way.

Before Minnesota finishes the season in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia (6-6) on Tuesday, here’s a look at where Pro Football Focus pegged the U in different grades and stats.

Gophers coaches don’t always agree with PFF’s grades, and their data doesn’t always always line up with their own assessments of players, but the U doesn’t share its unvarnished opinions, so PFF gives us a window into how the U performed.

Here are some takeaways from PFF grades on the Gophers:

— The Gophers’ defense led the way in 2021. Minnesota was fourth in the nation in total yards, giving up only 285 per game, but PFF didn’t have them nearly as high at 43rd in the country with a 79.9 grade.

U defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said in October he doesn’t even look at PFF’s numbers. “We have our grades,” Rossi said. “We have our evaluation. We know our scheme, and we know what our responsibility of the players are. … They don’t know what a guy is supposed to do on a play based on a call. … They don’t know the responsibilities.”

— When the Gophers lost, their passing game was the culprit. They were never worse than the 31.3 passing-game grade in the 14-10 loss to Bowling Green in September, but were also in the 50s in losses to Ohio State, Illinois and Iowa.

— Quarterback Tanner Morgan was 91st in the nation with a overall grade of 72.1. He was 15 points better in play-action throws vs. non-play action (78.7-73.7).

— Morgan, who is coming back for a sixth season in 2022, was better throwing deep (20-plus yards) 74.7 versus 73.8 in medium (10-19 yards). He was 82.2 in short game (0-9 yards). Returning offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca will be tasked with returning Morgan to the form he had in the great 2019 season.

— Ko Kieft was the top-graded tight end in Power Five conferences at 92.4. This is part of the reason why people inside the U program believe Kieft could hear his name called in the NFL draft. Although being a coveted undrafted free agent seems like a more likely route given his seven catches.

— Rush end Boye Mafe was the U’s highest-graded defender (80.0). He had a team high 40 pressures, which was tied for 50th in the nation, and he had six sacks.

— Right tackle Daniel Faalele, who is 6-foot-8 and 375 pounds, is projected to be an earlier NFL draft pick next spring, but guard Blaise Andries has higher run and pass blocking grades. Andries is 81.4 in run game and a team-best 79.4 in pass game; Faalele is 76.7 and 75.5.

— Center John Michael Schmitz took some NFL draft analysts off guard when he decided to come back for a sixth season in 2022. He is a team-best 86.2 in run blocking and 78.9 in pass game.

“I felt like I have a lot more to accomplish in college, with individual awards and also as a team,” said Schmitz, who appears to be gunning for the Rimington Award for the nation’s top center.

— The Gophers had five transfers receive significant playing time in 2022. Linebacker Jack Gibbens (70.3) and receiver Dylan Wright (75.9) received the highest grades from PFF, followed by kicker Matthew Trickett (66.5), Nyles Pinckney (61.2) and Val Martin (57.0). Martin, who came from North Carolina State, left the program midseason.

— Safety Jordan Howden was Minnesota’s highest-graded tackler (90.1), which was miles ahead of his 74.7 mark in that category in 2020.

“With (safeties coach Joe Harasymiak) after the Wisconsin game (in 2020) we were talking about just going out there and do me, go have fun,” Howden said. “He knows I can do it. I know I can do it. I have to trust in myself.”

— Brevyn Spann-Ford was second on the team with a 79.1 receiving grade (wideout Chris Autman-Bell was first at 79.2), but the athletic 6-foot-7 tight end had only 29 targets. That’s 30 fewer than CrAB.

— The Gophers had five rushers go over 100 yards in game and needed to rely on two youngsters due to injury. Those two rose to the top: Mar’Keise Irving (79.8) and Ky Thomas (78.5), followed by Mo Ibrahim (75.9) in one game versus Ohio State, Trey Potts (74.2) and Bryce Williams (64.7).