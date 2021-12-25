News
Gophers football: 12 takeaways from Pro Football Focus grades and stats in 2021
With an 8-4 record, the Minnesota Gophers football team had more positives than negatives during the 2021 season, and the players headed to the NFL next spring often led the way.
Before Minnesota finishes the season in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia (6-6) on Tuesday, here’s a look at where Pro Football Focus pegged the U in different grades and stats.
Gophers coaches don’t always agree with PFF’s grades, and their data doesn’t always always line up with their own assessments of players, but the U doesn’t share its unvarnished opinions, so PFF gives us a window into how the U performed.
Here are some takeaways from PFF grades on the Gophers:
— The Gophers’ defense led the way in 2021. Minnesota was fourth in the nation in total yards, giving up only 285 per game, but PFF didn’t have them nearly as high at 43rd in the country with a 79.9 grade.
U defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said in October he doesn’t even look at PFF’s numbers. “We have our grades,” Rossi said. “We have our evaluation. We know our scheme, and we know what our responsibility of the players are. … They don’t know what a guy is supposed to do on a play based on a call. … They don’t know the responsibilities.”
— When the Gophers lost, their passing game was the culprit. They were never worse than the 31.3 passing-game grade in the 14-10 loss to Bowling Green in September, but were also in the 50s in losses to Ohio State, Illinois and Iowa.
— Quarterback Tanner Morgan was 91st in the nation with a overall grade of 72.1. He was 15 points better in play-action throws vs. non-play action (78.7-73.7).
— Morgan, who is coming back for a sixth season in 2022, was better throwing deep (20-plus yards) 74.7 versus 73.8 in medium (10-19 yards). He was 82.2 in short game (0-9 yards). Returning offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca will be tasked with returning Morgan to the form he had in the great 2019 season.
— Ko Kieft was the top-graded tight end in Power Five conferences at 92.4. This is part of the reason why people inside the U program believe Kieft could hear his name called in the NFL draft. Although being a coveted undrafted free agent seems like a more likely route given his seven catches.
— Rush end Boye Mafe was the U’s highest-graded defender (80.0). He had a team high 40 pressures, which was tied for 50th in the nation, and he had six sacks.
— Right tackle Daniel Faalele, who is 6-foot-8 and 375 pounds, is projected to be an earlier NFL draft pick next spring, but guard Blaise Andries has higher run and pass blocking grades. Andries is 81.4 in run game and a team-best 79.4 in pass game; Faalele is 76.7 and 75.5.
— Center John Michael Schmitz took some NFL draft analysts off guard when he decided to come back for a sixth season in 2022. He is a team-best 86.2 in run blocking and 78.9 in pass game.
“I felt like I have a lot more to accomplish in college, with individual awards and also as a team,” said Schmitz, who appears to be gunning for the Rimington Award for the nation’s top center.
— The Gophers had five transfers receive significant playing time in 2022. Linebacker Jack Gibbens (70.3) and receiver Dylan Wright (75.9) received the highest grades from PFF, followed by kicker Matthew Trickett (66.5), Nyles Pinckney (61.2) and Val Martin (57.0). Martin, who came from North Carolina State, left the program midseason.
— Safety Jordan Howden was Minnesota’s highest-graded tackler (90.1), which was miles ahead of his 74.7 mark in that category in 2020.
“With (safeties coach Joe Harasymiak) after the Wisconsin game (in 2020) we were talking about just going out there and do me, go have fun,” Howden said. “He knows I can do it. I know I can do it. I have to trust in myself.”
— Brevyn Spann-Ford was second on the team with a 79.1 receiving grade (wideout Chris Autman-Bell was first at 79.2), but the athletic 6-foot-7 tight end had only 29 targets. That’s 30 fewer than CrAB.
— The Gophers had five rushers go over 100 yards in game and needed to rely on two youngsters due to injury. Those two rose to the top: Mar’Keise Irving (79.8) and Ky Thomas (78.5), followed by Mo Ibrahim (75.9) in one game versus Ohio State, Trey Potts (74.2) and Bryce Williams (64.7).
NHL postpones 14 games; won’t resume play until Tuesday
The NHL pushed back its return from an already extended holiday break an extra day by postponing its entire 14-game Monday schedule for COVID-19 testing reasons.
The league said Friday it now plans to resume play Tuesday in a decision that increases the total of postponed games to 64 this season.
Teams are still scheduled to resume practicing Sunday, but won’t be allowed to take the ice until players, coaches and traveling officials are cleared following a round of COVID-19 tests. The decision to delay the resumption of play will allow what the NHL called “an adequate opportunity to analyze league-wide testing results and to assess clubs’ readiness to play.”
The NHL said it will provide further updates on its return to play plans Sunday.
The move comes after the NHL opened its annual holiday break on Wednesday, two days earlier than scheduled, because of a significant jump in players landing in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, and with 10 teams’ schedules paused.
The sudden rash of postponed games also led the NHL to exercise its right to withdraw from participating in the Winter Olympics in February. The league will instead use its previously scheduled Olympic break, which runs from Feb. 6-22, to make up its postponed games in order to complete an 82-game season.
Toronto forward William Nylander entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Friday, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players on the list. Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, defenseman Morgan Rielly and goaltender Jack Campbell also are in the protocols along with coach Sheldon Keefe, two assistants and four other members of the organization.
Police in Austin, Minn., fatally shoot man walking in traffic with machete
AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Police in Austin say an officer shot and killed a man who had been walking in traffic with a machete and held off officers in a standoff for more than 24 hours.
WCCO-TV reported Friday that the that the incident began Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived he was threatening to hurt people and ducked into an apartment.
Police said officers tried to use stun guns on him but they were ineffective. A standoff ensued that lasted more than 24 hours. Officers tried to subdue him using pepper spray and foam bullets.
The man finally left the apartment Thursday night and went to a nearby gas station. Officers followed him and he confronted them in the parking lot with a knife. An officer fired and killed the man. He hasn’t been identified.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
