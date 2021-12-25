News
In Colorado, New Year’s wishes for no more supply-chain woes might be put on hold
Fertilizer. Tractor tires. Bins, boxes and pallets. Those are all items on Michael Hirakata’s shopping list, not for the holidays but for next year.
They were all items in short supply or much pricier than usual this year because of disruptions and backlogs in the global supply chain, and the Rocky Ford farmer is planning ahead for next season.
“I’ve never ever seen anything like this before,” said Hirakata, whose family has farmed in southeastern Colorado for five generations.
Warnings about empty shelves and scarcity of trappings of the holidays — Thanksgiving turkeys, Christmas trees — haven’t all panned out. But even as some of the kinks in the supply chain have loosened, others stubbornly stay snarled.
And inflation, labor shortages and a lack of enough truck drivers to haul goods from ports to stores and warehouses are expected to persist well into the new year. Heading into 2022, it’s unclear how the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant will affect business.
At Hirakata Farms, a shortage of boxes, bins and pallets needed for cantaloupes, watermelons and pumpkins this past growing season slowed work. People stopped picking until the items showed up.
Transportation was a big problem when Hirakata needed to move produce to the Front Range and other markets. The farm lost some of its produce because of the delays.
“We were waiting and just calling as many different logistics companies that we could,” Hirakata said. “We’d call our buyers and say, ‘We can’t find any trucks.’ The bad thing is they said it’s happening all over the United States, so you do what you can do.”
Hirkata is also facing higher energy prices, a 100% cost spike for fertilizer and long waits to replace tires for the tractors.
Trouble getting goods from factories to suppliers and store shelves erupted quickly after the coronavirus pandemic began. Outbreaks of COVID-19 shut down plants, reduced the number of workers at shipping ports and worsened a trucker shortage that started before the pandemic.
Shipping companies cut their capacity in anticipation of a drop in demand that didn’t happen, The New York Times reports. Ports are now clogged with items that need to be unloaded. Shipping containers are hard to find and are expensive. And there aren’t enough truckers to haul the goods to their destination.
Kinks in supply chain remain
“We’re still having a difficult time moving products throughout the U.S. The two main ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach still have a significant amount of ships waiting to be unloaded,” said Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain practice at the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University.
Looking ahead, Target, Walmart and other large retailers chartered their own ships to make sure their shelves were stocked for the holiday season, said Zac Rogers, assistant professor of supply chain management and logistics at Colorado State University.
“Everything seems to be mostly on the shelves,” he added. “Companies poured a tremendous amount of resources and planning into stocking up much earlier to a greater extent than they would normally.”
Shoppers helped by starting early to try to ensure they could find what they wanted. Retailers spread out deals to encourage the early birds.
“I think we moved from Black Friday to Black Fall so they wouldn’t have giant spikes where they would have difficulty making deliveries on time,” Rogers said.
Still, out-of-stock messages on web sites are up significantly from 2019, Rogers added. And planning ahead doesn’t always help. An ongoing shortage of semiconductors means electronic items and some kinds of cars and trucks aren’t as available as they used to be.
Early in the pandemic, automakers cut their orders for the semiconductor chips because they expected sales to drop and semiconductor production lines shifted to other products. Then auto sales rebounded quicker than expected.
“I do think we’ve sort of hit the bottom in terms of mismatch between supply and demand. Things have been put in motion to build more capacity,” Rogers said. “It’s just that we’re so far in the hole that it will take us some time.”
While large companies have been able to beef up inventories, smaller retailers and companies are struggling to meet customers’ demand because of labor shortages and transportation troubles, Penfield said. Bakeries are dealing with scant supplies of cream cheese, peppermint, jellies and jams.
Other scarce items could tamp down the New Year’s revelry.
“A shortage of cans and glass could impact your wine, spirits and beer choices,” Penfield said.
Find everything you were looking for?
People often have to wait a few months for things like appliances and home goods, said Dawn Thilmany, a professor of agricultural and resource economics at Colorado State. Smaller companies have concentrated on a more narrow selection of products to be able to fulfill orders.
“It’s rare that you see totally empty shelves anymore. That was an early phenomenon,” Thilmany said. “Now, what you’re seeing is more limited availability of certain brands, products or supplies.”
Jason Sharpe, CEO of Namaste Solar, has experienced plenty of delays and problems finding certain supplies for the solar installations the Boulder-based company builds. He used to be able to buy certain supplies at local stores, including circuit breakers with computer chips .
“Breakers are usually on the shelf. You can go to your local hardware store or we can order from our supply house and just have them on the shelf,” Sharpe said. “Now, they’re more like four months” to order.
Namaste has had to plan more in advance and warehouse more materials. Some projects, especially ones that are more customized, have been delayed while the company waits for parts.
“I would say the smaller your business is, probably the more impacted you would be,” Sharpe said. “You might not have the cash flow or the warehouse space to plan in advance. Plus it takes people power and that costs money, too.”
Sharpe isn’t sure when Namaste will receive products it needs for a couple of projects. He was told they would arrive in the United States by mid-December. “We have no idea what month it will really make it to Colorado.”
Shipping costs have soared. Sharpe said a shipping container used to be $4,000 to $5,000. “Right now we’re seeing $25,000 to $30,000 per container,” he said.
Demand is also high, Sharpe said. Namaste had a record November in terms of leads and sales. The company is looking for more employees to help with the surge in business.
As part of a team that publishes a national monthly survey of logistics managers, Rogers tracks the kinds of issues Sharpe is dealing with to establish trends and information for the industry. The Logistics Managers’ Index compiles responses from a few hundred people about prices and capacity.
An aggregate of prices for transportation, inventory and warehousing in November showed the highest-ever rate of growth in the survey’s five years, Rogers said. The results are scored on a scale from 0 to 300, with anything over 150 indicating growth. The result in November was 271.1. The aggregate price has been over 250.0 for nine consecutive months.
“Even with some capacity coming on, prices are going to continue to be high at least through the next 12 months because of how much of a deficit we’re in,” Rogers said.
Outbreaks of COVID-19 continue to be an issue, Rogers added, especially in some East Asian countries that are important links in the global manufacturing chain.
“Here in the U.S., it’s really the question of ‘Should I take the vaccine or not?’ Vaccines are available,” Rogers said. “I think we can forget that in a place like Vietnam or Bangladesh, where a ton of apparel manufacturing happens, the question is ‘Are there any vaccines even available.’ ”
The shipping bottlenecks stretch across the world when plants and ports close because of outbreaks in other countries, Rogers said.
“It’s going to take a while to build up the physical logistics network, domestically and internationally, to meet demand,” he said. “Of course, more COVID outbreaks could slow that down but COVID could end tomorrow and the supply chain problems would still go on for a while.”
Now in your inbox: Political misinformation
By Maggie Astor, The New York Times Company
A few weeks ago, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, falsely claimed that the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, a $1.75 trillion bill to battle climate change and extend the nation’s social safety net, would include “Medicare for All.”
It doesn’t and never has. But few noticed Crenshaw’s lie because he didn’t say it on Facebook or on Fox News. Instead, he sent the false message directly to the inboxes of his constituents and supporters in a fundraising email.
Lawmakers’ statements on social media and cable news are now routinely fact-checked and scrutinized. But email — one of the most powerful communication tools available to politicians, reaching up to hundreds of thousands of people — teems with unfounded claims and largely escapes notice.
The New York Times signed up in August for the campaign lists of the 390 senators and representatives running for reelection in 2022 whose websites offered that option, and read more than 2,500 emails from those campaigns to track how widely false and misleading statements were being used to help fill political coffers.
Both parties delivered heaps of hyperbole in their emails. One Republican, for instance, declared that Democrats wanted to establish a “one-party socialist state,” while a Democrat suggested that the party’s Jan. 6 inquiry was at imminent risk because the GOP “could force the whole investigation to end early.”
But Republicans included misinformation far more often: in about 15% of their messages, compared with about 2% for Democrats. In addition, multiple Republicans often spread the same unfounded claims, whereas Democrats rarely repeated one another’s.
At least eight Republican lawmakers sent fundraising emails containing a brazen distortion of a potential settlement with migrants separated from their families during the Trump administration. One of them, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., falsely claimed that Biden was “giving every illegal immigrant that comes into our country $450,000.”
Those claims were grounded in news that the Justice Department was negotiating payments to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of immigrant families whom the Trump administration had separated, some of whom have not been reunited. But the payments, which are not final and could end up being smaller, would be limited to that small fraction of migrants.
The relatively small number of false statements from Democrats were mostly about abortion. For instance, an email from Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York said the Mississippi law before the Supreme Court was “nearly identical to the one in Texas, banning abortions after 6 weeks,” but Mississippi’s law bans abortion after 15 weeks and does not include the vigilante enforcement mechanism that is a defining characteristic of Texas’ law.
A spokeswoman for Maloney called the inaccuracy an “honest mistake” and said the campaign would check future emails more carefully.
Campaign representatives for Kennedy and Crenshaw did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The Republican House and Senate campaign committees also did not respond to a request for comment.
Politicians have exaggerated and dissembled since time immemorial, including in their email dispatches. But the volume, the baldness and the reach of the false claims have increased.
The emails reviewed by the Times illuminate how ubiquitous misinformation has become among Republicans, fueled in large part by former President Donald Trump. And the misinformation is not coming only, or even primarily, from the handful who get national attention for it.
The people behind campaign emails have “realized the more extreme the claim, the better the response,” said Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster. “The more that it elicits red-hot anger, the more likely people donate. And it just contributes to the perversion of our democratic process. It contributes to the incivility and indecency of political behavior.”
The messages also underscore how, for all the efforts to compel platforms like Facebook and Twitter to address falsehoods, many of the same claims are flowing through other powerful channels with little notice.
For fact checkers and other watchdogs, “it’s hard to know what it is that politicians are saying directly to individual supporters in their inboxes,” said Jennifer Stromer-Galley, a professor in the School of Information Studies at Syracuse University.
“And politicians know that,” she said. “Politicians and the consulting firms behind them, they know that this kind of messaging is not monitored to the same extent, so they can be more carefree with what they’re saying.”
Email is a crucial tool in political fundraising because it costs campaigns almost nothing and can be extremely effective. When campaigns invest in it, it routinely accounts for a majority of their online fundraising. Supporters are bombarded — sometimes daily — with messages meant to make them angry, because strategists know anger motivates voters.
In many cases, candidates used anger-inducing misinformation directly in their requests for a donation. For instance, after his false claim about payments to immigrants, Kennedy — who began the email by declaring himself “mad as a murder hornet” — included a link labeled “RUSH $500 TO STOP ILLEGAL PAYMENTS!”
“I’m watching Joe Biden pay illegals to come into our country, and it’s all being paid for by raising YOUR taxes,” he wrote. “We can’t let Biden pass out hundreds of thousands of dollars to every Tom, Dick and Harry that wants to come into our country illegally.”
Several other Republicans, including Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida, also claimed that the payments would go to all immigrants in the country illegally. Others, including Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, tucked the context inside emails with misleading subject lines such as “BREAKING: Biden wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 each for breaking our laws.”
Of 28 emails that included the $450,000 figure, only eight contextualized it accurately.
Campaign representatives for Buchanan and Young did not respond to requests for comment.
Another common line was that the Justice Department was targeting parents as “domestic terrorists” for challenging the teaching of critical race theory, an advanced academic framework that conservatives are using as shorthand for how some curriculums cover race and racism — or, alternatively, for challenging pandemic-related restrictions.
“Parents are simply protesting a radical curriculum in public schools, and Biden wants the parents labeled terrorists,” read an email from Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan. “Will you consider donating now to help us fight back against this disgusting abuse of power?”
This misinformation — echoed in emails from Crenshaw, Kennedy, Young, and Reps. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota and Elise Stefanik of New York — emerged after Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a memorandum Oct. 4 directing the FBI to address threats against school personnel and school board members. (Some opponents of curriculums and pandemic protocols have sent death threats, vandalized homes and otherwise acted menacingly.) The memo explicitly distinguished between dissent and threats, and did not call anyone a domestic terrorist. The Republican narrative conflates it with a letter the National School Boards Association, an independent group, sent to the Justice Department a few days earlier.
Representatives for Stefanik and Hagedorn said the association had “coordinated” with the Biden administration on the letter, citing recent news reports. Those reports say the school boards association discussed the letter with the administration and, at the administration’s request, added details about the threats; they do not show the Justice Department endorsing the “terrorist” label or criminalizing nonviolent opposition to curriculums.
Campaign representatives for Crenshaw, Kennedy, LaTurner and Young did not respond to requests for comment.
Combating misinformation in emails is difficult both because of the private nature of the medium and because its targets are predisposed to believe it — though Emily Thorson, a political scientist at Syracuse, noted that the fact that the recipients were likely to already be staunch partisans reduced the chances of misinformation reaching people whose views would be changed by it.
Thorson said what concerned her more was that — unlike much of the misinformation on social media — these claims came from people with authority and were being spread repetitively. That is how lies that the 2020 election was rigged gained traction: not “because of random videos on Facebook but because it was a coherent message echoed by a lot of elites,” she said. “Those are the ones that we need to be most worried about.”
Luntz, the Republican pollster, runs frequent focus groups with voters and said they tended to accept misinformation uncritically.
“It may be a fundraising pitch, but very often people look at it as a campaign pitch,” he said. “They think of it as context; they think of it as information — they don’t necessarily see this as fundraising, even though that’s what it is. And so misleading them in an attempt to divide them from their money is pure evil, because you’re taking advantage of people who just don’t know the difference.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Retailers find TikTok a “sunny place” for advertising
By Sapna Maheshwari, The New York Times Company
Ever since young Americans began their exodus from commercial television to streaming services and social media, advertisers have searched for the digital equivalent of home shopping channels, a place online where users might engage with ads rather than just quickly clicking past them.
Now, they think they are closer to finding this holy grail of marketing and it doesn’t look anything like QVC.
Welcome to the holiday shopping season on TikTok, where retailers are present like never before, their authentic-seeming advertisements dropped in between dances, confessionals, comedy routines and makeovers.
Young men and women showcase shimmering American Eagle tops as pulsating music plays in videos designed to look as if they were filmed in the 1990s. A woman in a unicorn onesie retrieves a specific brand of cookies at Target to the tune of “Jingle Bell Rock.” A home chef mixes and bakes cinnamon apple cakes from Walmart in 30 seconds, displaying a blue bag from the retailer.
This kind of advertising presence would have been unfathomable for retailers last year, when President Donald Trump was threatening to ban TikTok because of its Chinese parent company and marketers were still struggling to figure out how to best reach the platform’s users. But President Joe Biden revoked the executive order in June, and TikTok crossed 1 billion monthly users in September. As a result, a regular stream of products, from leggings to carpet cleaners, have gone viral on the platform this year, often accompanied by the hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, which has been viewed more than seven billion times.
TikTok has been working to make the platform more lucrative for marketers and the creators they work with. And TikTok’s popularity with Generation Z and millennials, who are lured by its addictive algorithm and its setup as an entertainment destination versus a social network, has made the appeal undeniable for retailers.
“The growth that we’ve seen is insane,” said Krishna Subramanian, a founder of the influencer marketing firm Captiv8, where roughly a dozen employees are focused on TikTok. “Brands have moved from just testing out TikTok to making it a budget line item or creating dedicated campaigns for TikTok specifically.”
Since August, at least 18 public retail brands, in apparel, footwear, makeup and accessories, have referred to their efforts on TikTok on calls with analysts and investors. Competitors have also taken notice. Instagram, for example, has developed a TikTok-like feature called Reels and has been working to lure creators.
In reports shared with advertisers and obtained by The New York Times, TikTok said Gen Z users, defined as 18-24-year-olds, watched an average of more than 233 TikToks a day and spent 14% more time on the app than millennials or Gen Xers on a daily basis. TikTok also told one agency that 48% of millennial mothers were on the platform, and that women ages 25-34 spent an average of 60 minutes on the TikTok app a day.
TikTok declined to comment for this article and the numbers it provided to advertisers could not be independently verified.
“TikTok is absolutely about a mindset more than anything,” said Christine White, senior director of media and content strategy at Ulta Beauty, which has been increasing its TikTok spending. “People are going there for lots of different reasons — they’re looking to connect, they’re looking to laugh, they’re looking to find feel-good stories, and they’re looking, inadvertently, to shop, whether they know it consciously or not.”
The retailer has used TikTok creators to introduce the addition of Ulta Beauty sections to Target stores and posed a challenge asking regular TikTok users to show off their favorite skin care products. Ulta Beauty has also seen sales jump after viral videos involving certain products it carries, like Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick.
“We see a lot of that impulse shopping,” White said.
Retailers are increasingly tapping popular TikTok creators to model or demonstrate their wares and encourage store visits. They are trying out live shopping events, where people can interact with hosts and shop through videos in real time, and other new tools in the app. Brands have also repurposed the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt concept with sponsored giveaways tagged #TikTokMadeMeGiftIt.
Marketers are now talking about their spending on TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, the way they discuss more established advertising platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Pinterest.
“Last holiday, what really screwed things up was Trump trying to mess with TikTok,” said Mae Karwowski, CEO of Obviously, an influencer firm that has worked on TikTok campaigns with retailers like Ulta and Zappos. “We had a lot of brands saying they were going to do a ton on TikTok, and then they got really worried. This year, over 60% of our campaigns have a TikTok component.”
One of those benefiting is Maddison Peel, a 22-year-old in Hebron, Kentucky, who posts cooking videos to her account with more than 300,000 followers. She gained a large following this year after a clip she made featuring a roasted chicken and a Cardi B song took off.
Since then, she has worked with brands and retailers like Heinz, Kroger and Walmart, earning $5,000 to $10,000 a month. The payments enabled her to quit her job at McDonald’s, where she had been earning “not even $1,000 every two weeks,” she said.
Often, retailers will send her gift cards to buy the products used in her cooking videos. Most videos are filmed at home. If she does film in a store, she tries to go later in the day and take a friend because, she said, “I feel a little awkward bringing a tripod in.”
The longest videos she makes for brands are 45 to 60 seconds long.
“No millennials or Gen Z are watching TV as much, so they don’t see those ads,” she said, “but when they’re scrolling on TikTok, they’re seeing those.”
White of Ulta is among the advertising experts who said the effectiveness of TikTok’s algorithm distinguished it from other popular platforms, and pointed to the fact that it was still at a stage where anyone can go viral — like Peel and her roasted chicken. TikTok asks users to pick a few interests when they first join the platform and then uses video watch times, likes and comments, and tags on videos like captions, sounds and hashtags, to tailor its recommendations.
The app’s algorithm then serves up a steady stream of short videos showcasing life hacks, dances, cute animals or comedy routines. More content is available on a Discover page, and users can follow their favorite creators. Marketers can pay to boost their sponsored content.
“You don’t get lost and spend hours on Instagram scrolling through people you don’t even know, but on TikTok that definitely happens,” Subramanian of Captiv8 said.
Abbie Herbert, 25, a TikTok creator in Pittsburgh, joined the platform at the beginning of the pandemic and quickly amassed 10.6 million followers. She has worked with retailers including Pottery Barn, Alo Yoga, Amazon Prime and Walmart, and struck more than 100 brand deals this year.
Initially, her audience for silly skits and reaction videos was largely made up of teenagers. But after she became pregnant and started posting about that, “it opened up a new demographic” of people in their 20s and 30s. In a recent ad for Fabletics, she playfully modeled clothing on her baby daughter, joking about her drool, and then showcased her own outfit with a touch of self-deprecation.
“It’s a lot of work doing TikTok,” said Herbert, a former model. “Doing a brand deal on Instagram is still a tremendous amount of work, but TikTok is a whole other ballgame because you’re making a commercial and trying to make it true to your followers and audience.”
American Eagle, with its teen audience, was earlier than many brands to TikTok. It has teamed up with major creators like Addison Rae and stars of the Netflix show “Outer Banks” and experienced its own viral moment with its Aerie brand after a nonsponsored review of its leggings spread.
“We continuously find that what certain TikTok creators wear, American Eagle sells,” said Craig Brommers, chief marketing officer of American Eagle Outfitters.
With mental health the top concern for many young people, he said, TikTok has emerged as a “sunny place” compared with other social platforms.
“TikTok is their happy place to express their true selves, and I think the knock on Instagram these days is it’s too curated and too perfect,” Brommers said.
He added that Facebook and Instagram still drove a substantial amount of business for the retailer, but that there was a unique type of expression on TikTok and Snapchat that was “not about likes.”
Anna Layza, 31, of Melbourne, Florida, has more than 1 million followers on TikTok, and recently posted an ad that involved wearing a unicorn onesie and retrieving a box of cookies at Target. But she said she had mostly been posting on Reels these days, which recently started paying her for views on many videos.
“TikTok doesn’t pay you to post unless you have a brand that wants to be in the video,” Layza said. “But Instagram is actually paying you and giving you a bonus when you reach a certain amount of views.”
Katrina Estrella, a spokeswoman for Meta, which owns Instagram, confirmed in an email that the company was testing “a range of bonus programs” in the United States as part of a $1 billion investment in creators.
Still, retailers are eagerly experimenting on TikTok, especially as they see the app attract older users. Brands want to be ready just in case they go viral.
“There are just some things that are going to catch on or they’re not,” said Karwowski of Obviously. “But the TikTok algorithm will really amplify things in a way that all of a sudden can move the culture.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Meet Penelope Thurber, the 67-year-old college grad who set an Army deadlift record, survived strokes and fights for the underdog
An announcer rattled off the long list of Penelope Thurber’s accomplishments, and eyes around the Metropolitan State University of Denver veteran’s graduation ceremony widened.
A weightlifting phenom.
A trailblazer in the Army.
A low-income single mother and stroke survivor.
Heads turned to stare at the petite 67-year-old woman on stage at the St. Cajetan’s event center. She wore a sheepish grin and waved to the small crowd before accepting her college degree.
“You make sure the light within yourself is always shining,” Thurber said in an interview afterward. “Don’t let anybody take that shine out of you.”
Thurber described herself as “an overcomer.”
She survived a challenging childhood riddled with poverty and bullying. Her parents died by gun violence when she was a teen. Seeking stability, Thurber enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1973 when she was 18 and served for a decade, first as a combat medic, then a draftsman and a legal clerk with frontline duty guarding the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.
“I was the only female in my units,” Thurber said.
While Thurber’s trying life is a testament to her emotional strength, her physical strength is not to be overshadowed. Thurber dazzled in the military’s boxing ring and medaled in powerlifting in the military equivalent of the Olympics with a record 301-pound deadlift.
When MSU Denver announced her athletic triumphs, jaws dropped at the graduation ceremony.
“I went to the gym all the time in the military because I wanted to stay away from smoking and drinking and drugs, so I really got in shape,” Thurber said.
After the Army, Thurber came back to Colorado, where she married and had three children. The marriage didn’t work out, and she found herself holding down multiple jobs to support her family.
Thurber couldn’t get a raise or promotion without a degree, she said. It was time to go back to school.
In 2015, Thurber began her pursuit of higher education, enrolling at the Community College of Aurora. She transferred to MSU Denver in 2017.
“Nobody thought I could do it,” Thurber said. “They said I was wasting my time going back to school. But I started, and as I got scholarships and had teachers encourage me, I thought, ‘If these people I’m not even close to are investing in me, why can’t I invest in myself?’ ”
Committed to her education but not entirely sure what to study, Thurber took advantage of MSU’s Veteran and Military Student Services Department and was offered vocational rehab.
“One thing that I think distinguished Penelope from many other students is how phenomenally she uses her resources on campus,” said Lauren Koppel, assistant director of scholarship support and retention at MSU Denver.
Thurber said a career test determined she would make an ideal counselor — someone focused on emotional, mental and spiritual wellness.
“I don’t want anybody to have to suffer like I did,” Thurber said. “I just have an empathy, especially for kids being bullied. I’ve been there. My passion is to help the underdog.”
Koppel had regular meetings with Thurber to discuss her scholarships, academic progress and connect her with resources she may need. During those meetings, Koppel said she learned Thurber had volunteered to tutor her neighbor’s children during the pandemic when remote learning kept kids from their school buildings.
“Penelope is always so generous with her time,” Koppel said.
At the height of COVID-19, Thurber suffered two major strokes.
“They told my kids I wasn’t going to live, and the hospital didn’t have room for me,” Thurber said. “I was sent home after four days. My kids were Googling how to take care of a stroke patient. I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t shower by myself. But I stayed in my classes. I only dropped out of one. And I got A’s and B’s.”
Lisa Hagan, an MSU Denver professor who taught Thurber’s cognitive development class during the semester she had a stroke, said she was amazed by Thurber’s perseverance.
“She was one of the most conscientious students I’ve had,” Hagan said. “She put forth probably triple the effort most students would. When she had the stroke, I thought she was going to retake the class because, in my mind, who can come back from a stroke and continue out the semester? Unbelievably, she did. She’s so self-deprecating. She was like, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and I would constantly be like, ‘You just had a stroke so you don’t really have to apologize for anything.’ ”
Thurber made it through her classes with good grades and newfound confidence.
As graduation approached, Koppel said Thurber was one of the first people in line at MSU Denver to get her cap and gown.
Thurber has dreams of helping children with her degree and flexing the creative writing skills she honed during the last few years of her education. She is searching for someone to publish or illustrate a few stories she wrote about her remarkable life.
“Every day is a new beginning,” Thurber said. “I appreciate life so much. I succeeded in investing in myself when everybody told me it was a waste of time.”
On a recent Thursday night, a room full of veterans assembled on the Auraria Campus for a graduation ceremony honoring those who served in the military. Thurber was recognized as a special student, receiving a standing ovation and a shoutout from her 25-year-old daughter, Mary Poignard, who screamed “You go, Mom!” from the audience as Thurber crossed the graduation stage.
After the ceremony, as Thurber sat with her children, beaming, she showed them the medal the school bestowed upon her and bit it like an Olympian, winking as she did.
“The one thing about my mom — if she wants something, she’s going to get it,” Poignard said.
