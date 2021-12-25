Connect with us

Jay-Z sparks online war after calling Beyoncé an ‘evolution’ of Michael Jackson

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
Getty Images

Jay Z insulted legions of Michael Jackson fans worldwide when he called his wife, Beyoncé, an “evolution” of Michael Jackson.

The 52-year-old semi-retired rapper divided Black Twitter during a conversation with singer Alicia Keys and others on a recent Twitter Spaces chat.

Jay Z said:

“It goes back to evolution. If we don’t think that people gonna be better than what we created, then we don’t believe in evolution. I can give you a million reasons… and Bey’s gonna be mad at me for saying this but Michael Jackson ain’t never had Coachella.”

He claimed Beyoncé was an evolution because she performed at Coachella. As if she ever sold out 50 concerts at London’s 02 Arena.

Michael’s fans were outraged after Jay Z compared the music icon to a studio singer.

Others called it an insult to mention Beyoncé’s name in the same breath as Michael’s.

One fan brought up old headlines about crazed Stans stealing a plane and selling a child for a Beyoncé ticket. As if that proves anything.

Beyonce should slap Jay Z’s face for embarrassing her like this.
 

 
Check out what Black Twitter has to say about Jay Z’s delusions below:
 

