Jay-Z sparks online war after calling Beyoncé an ‘evolution’ of Michael Jackson

Jay Z insulted legions of Michael Jackson fans worldwide when he called his wife, Beyoncé, an “evolution” of Michael Jackson.

The 52-year-old semi-retired rapper divided Black Twitter during a conversation with singer Alicia Keys and others on a recent Twitter Spaces chat.

Jay Z said:

“It goes back to evolution. If we don’t think that people gonna be better than what we created, then we don’t believe in evolution. I can give you a million reasons… and Bey’s gonna be mad at me for saying this but Michael Jackson ain’t never had Coachella.”

He claimed Beyoncé was an evolution because she performed at Coachella. As if she ever sold out 50 concerts at London’s 02 Arena.

Michael’s fans were outraged after Jay Z compared the music icon to a studio singer.

Others called it an insult to mention Beyoncé’s name in the same breath as Michael’s.

One fan brought up old headlines about crazed Stans stealing a plane and selling a child for a Beyoncé ticket. As if that proves anything.

Beyonce should slap Jay Z’s face for embarrassing her like this.





Check out what Black Twitter has to say about Jay Z’s delusions below:



Beyoncé had people stealing planes and selling there children to go see her Were we supposed to flinch?? Everything Beyoncé do is an event But Again I don’t see how this has anything to do with best performer of all time. ? https://t.co/nfIavCUyar pic.twitter.com/H5DnvaZk8Y — ? ????? ???? ? (@Queen_ShayBae) December 23, 2021

remember when beyoncé destroyed the christmas tree pic.twitter.com/5SOy0FNWvq — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 23, 2021

Jay Z is supposed to ride hard for his wife, who is a legend in her own right, but come on, Michael Jackson was on an entirely different level. He did all of this without the presence of social media, Apple Music, YouTube and Spotify

pic.twitter.com/swteD2fG1f — I’m a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) December 22, 2021

Coachella? ? Here’s a photo of the audience at Michael Jackson’s BAD album tour. In case you’re confused, those are people. pic.twitter.com/jfNcZn57Ip — Geneva S. Thomas (@GenevaSThomas) December 22, 2021

Also , Its stuff like this that makes Michael Jackson stand out in a way nobody ever has. He was treated as a king in all countries of the world. Nobody but MJ had/will have this impact ever again. MJ had Coachella everywhere he went. pic.twitter.com/8nmIkt9VcY — Camilla- #SquareOneMJ? (@CamillaMR2) December 22, 2021

They shouldn’t downplay The King of Pop to praise another artist. If she is as good as The King Of Pop,her legacy will be evaluated and celebrated decades later. — Belindal (@belindalyu) December 22, 2021

And this wasn’t a lineup of 30 artists. This was Mike and Mike only. — GDP JR (@stonersnational) December 22, 2021