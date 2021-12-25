Celebrities
Julia Roberts, 54, Stuns In Hot Pink Swimsuit While Celebrating The Holidays In Sydney With Family
Endless summer! Julia Roberts glowed in a neon pink swimsuit while enjoying Christmas Day at the beach with her family in Sydney, Australia.
Julia Roberts, 54, looked simply sensational while spending Christmas Down Under with husband Danny Moder, 52, and their 3 kids. Enjoying the Australian summer, the Erin Brockovich star rocked a chic, neon pink swimsuit as she enjoyed a beach day in Sydney, pictured here.
Julia was stunning as ever in the classic one-piece, which featured a low scoop-neck for a touch of cleavage. Black sunglasses and a trucker hat completed the look, along with a messy bun. After getting some time in the sun, she threw on a breezy blue cover-up before heading off with Danny, their twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and son Henry, 14.
The Notting Hill actress has been in Australia filming her new movie Ticket To Paradise with George Clooney. The film, which also stars Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, follows a pair of college grads as they adventure to Bali after getting their degrees. When one of them falls in love with a local, her divorced parents (Julia and George) swoop in to try and stop her from making a huge mistake. It’s set to be released by Universal Pictures on Oct. 21, 2022.
It looks like the duo — who previously worked together on the Ocean’s franchise, the film Money Monster, and more — has been having a blast while filming. Proving she loves a prank, the Pretty Woman star crashed George’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new film The Tender Bar on Dec. 16. Julia slid into the frame while Jimmy was asking George’s young co-star Daniel Ranier, 10, a question, surprising the host.
“Holy moly. George, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but the woman sitting next to you,” he said while the Batman & Robin star hardly budged. While she certainly looked radiant in her sleeveless, white frock, George pretended like he couldn’t see the star before she slowly moved off-screen. “Maybe I hallucinated that! I don’t know. Wow, it sure looked like Julia Roberts though,” Jimmy laughed.
Craig Conover on Why He Refuses to Watch Summer House
Craig Conover may be a Bravo star, but that doesn’t mean he’s willing to tune into all of the network’s shows. In fact, there’s one that he refuses to watch.
During the latest episode of his and Austen Kroll‘s podcast, the Southern Charm cast member opened up about the reason behind his refusal to watch Summer House before sharing how girlfriend Paige DeSorbo ruined his “favorite show” and discussing his future engagement ring.
“I get real jealous of Paige. Because of the life we live,” Craig admitted on the December 20 episode of Pillows and Beer, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
“Craig can’t watch a TV show anymore,” Paige explained.
“I won’t watch Summer House,” Craig confirmed.
Although Craig said he isn’t the jealous type, seeing Paige, who he went public with on Instagram in October, with other men on Summer House isn’t something he’s willing to do. And, according to Paige, there’s also another show he’s opposed to watching due to her past dating relationship with one of its stars.
“Oh I wasn’t talking about reality TV,” she clarified.
“Yeah, she dated someone from my f****** favorite show! And I was like, ‘Wait what? Why did you tell me that?’” Craig recalled.
While the couple didn’t confirm who it was that Paige had dated, nor the show the unnamed actor starred in, online rumors suggest Paige once went out with Ryan Eggold of New Amsterdam.
“I will say in our case there was a period because you and I did not put a label on things for so long. But I was a little anxious about stuff. And so I would be able to watch those shows again now maybe,” Craig explained. “I still don’t like seeing them on a commercial.”
As for what happened with Paige’s relationship with the actor, she admitted that she “did like him” but noted she was ultimately ghosted.
During another conversation on the podcast, after Paige revealed she has her own bathroom at Craig’s home and leaves her clothes at his house, she said she would never leave special rings from family members.
“They should be put in a safe. You should have a copy of it made, that looks identical in like cubic zirconia. And wear that. Because I’ve lost so many sentimental, valuable things in my life,” Craig said of Paige’s concern about potentially losing an heirloom.
Craig then said that he feels the same way about engagement rings and noted that he would rather have a tattoo than an actual ring.
“I would tattoo it because I lose so many f****** things,” he stated.
But Paige didn’t love the idea and pointed out that a ring tattoo is “supposed to be bad luck.”
Summer House season six premieres on January 17 at 9/8c on Bravo and Southern Charm season eight is expected to make its debut soon after.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Britney Spears Looks Happier Than Ever With Sam Asghari In Sweet Christmas Eve Selfie: See Pic
Talk about holiday cheer! Britney Spears looked so happy in a beaming Christmas Eve selfie with fiance Sam Asghari.
Feeling free! Britney Spears, 40, was glowing in a new Christmas Eve Instagram posted by fiance Sam Asghari on Dec. 24. The pop star was all smiles while her hunky husband-to-be wrapped a brawny arm around her in the loved-up snapshot, which he captioned, “A very Merry Xmas” along with a tag for Britney. The “Toxic” singer was relaxed but elegant in a silky blue and pink crop top, rocking her blonde tresses loose while Sam looked slick in a short sleeve black and white button-down.
The sweet photo comes after Sam teased what he and Britney plan to get up to during the holidays. Sam caught up with TMZ while leaving his LA gym on Dec. 18., telling the outlet he and the “Sometimes” singer were going to be doing lots of “Baby making” this Christmas. “Baby making, a lot of baby making,” he repeated with a smile.
This Christmas will be very different for Britney, who will be enjoying her first holiday free from her conservatorship since 2008. The star is keeping her distance from her biological family and has “no plans” to spend time with dad Jamie Spears, 69, mother Lynne Spears, 66, or sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30.
Ahead of the holidays, a source close to Britney spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, revealing, “Britney is only planning to spend this upcoming Christmas with Sam and her boys and she feels like this is going to be the best Christmas that she’s ever had. She is super into all aspects of it, including decorations, cooking, gift shopping and listening to Christmas music.”
Of course, the star will be making time for her two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with plenty of gifts all around. Another source was able to EXCLUSIVELY tell HollywoodLife, “Britney has been doing a ton of Christmas shopping for Sam and the boys… She wants to get Sam and her two sons the best presents ever to show them how much they truly mean to mean to her.” They added, “What she really wants more than anything is to see huge smiles on all of their faces when they are opening up their gifts this year.”
KarJenner Kids Visited By Santa At ‘Scaled Back’ Christmas Eve Party: See Sweet Video
Santa visited the KarJenner kids early! The jolly old fella took a trip to the low-key family Christmas Eve, & the video of all the cousins greeting him is adorable!
The Kardashian-Jenner kiddos had a last-minute chance to tell Santa want they wanted for Christmas when he surprised the youngins at the ‘scaled back’ KarJenner Christmas Eve party. Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable video in her Instagram Stories showing Saint West, Chicago West, Stormi Webster and her daughter True Thompson following Santa through the festive home. Mr. Kringle himself shakes his jingle bells as the kids trail behind him screaming ‘Santa!’ in the cute vid.
Saint hilariously follows Santa with his iPad in hand and his sister, Chicago, followed close by in a bright pink velvet dress and her hair in twin buns and a zig-zag part. Fans were given one of their only glimpses of Stormi from the night, as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have continued to keep a low profile since the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival. Stormi looked adorable in a little leather dress and she wore a mask while trailing along with her cousins before turning around and running out of frame.
True matched her mommy in a silver sparkling dress, which Khloe showed off further in another IG story. Koko posed behind True in a mirror selfie video and the mother-daughter duo danced to Kelly Clarkson’s rendition of “Underneath The Tree.” “What do you want to say?” Khloe asks her 3-year-old, who replies in a deep voice something incoherent which makes her mom laugh. However, as True trailed Santa, it was clear she was calling his name, before she turned around and cheered “Santa!” jumping up and down to her mom.
The evening differs from the KarJenner’s usual extravagant Christmas Eve event, which has sadly been cancelled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TMZ reported yesterday that the family decided to hold off on the annual bash and keep it low-key with just family and the grandkids.
