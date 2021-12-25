Celebrities
Kendall Jenner Sips Wine & Lounges In An Elegant Black Gown At KarJenner Family Christmas Eve: Pics
Kendall Jenner proved she’s the queen of holiday fashion with her absolutely stunning look for the scaled back KarJenner Christmas Eve party.
As always, Kendall totally stole the show with her incredible look at the party, giving off ‘rich aunt vibes,’ as some fans noted. The gorgeous model looked incredible in her festive look for the evening. She wore a sleek and chic black gown with a mermaid cut that hugged her curves until it splayed out in a massive skirt. The glamorous dress was reminiscent of Jackie O and Princess Diana days of extreme elegance. The supermodel had her hair styled in a sleek middle-part ponytail, and looked beyond stunning. She lounged on the couch and sipped red wine while donning to gorgeous look — absolute goals.
The 26-year-old was joined by only her family members for the annual bash, as it was ‘scaled back’ for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, we were hoping for a resurgence in the annual KarJenner bash, but with cases surging once again, the family announced they would be keeping it low-key. Despite that, their outfits were still extravagant!
Although Kendall seemingly made a solo appearance at the Christmas Eve party, she’s currently in a happy relationship with basketball player Devin Booker. The two have been going strong for more than a year now. They were first linked at the end of April 2020 when they documented a road trip that they took with friends on social media. After spending time together amidst the coronavirus quarantine, their relationship developed into more. In June 2021, they revealed on social media that they were celebrating their one year anniversary.
While most of Kendall’s family members don’t shy away from flaunting their relationships and personal lives on television and social media, Kendall is much more reserved when it comes to opening up about her private life. While she isn’t hiding the fact that she’s in a happy relationship with Devin, she doesn’t often share much from their private time together. However, on Devin’s 25th birthday in October, she posted a cute photo of them together with the caption, “Happy Birthday best friend,” along with a heart, on her Instagram Story. Devin also celebrated Kendall’s birthday on social media in November, writing, “Most beautiful woman,” along with photos of the pair.
Celebrities
Stars Born On Christmas Day: Hailie Jade, Helena Christensen & More
Helena Christensen, Hailie Jade, and many more get to celebrate double when Christmas and their birthdays roll around on Dec. 25.
Talk about Christmas cheer! For some lucky people, Dec. 25 is twice as nice, marking both Christmas and their birthdays. There are plenty of stars that blow out their birthday candles on Christmas Day, and they’ll be able to celebrate both the holidays and their special day with their families. Find out which celebrities will be celebrating their birthdays on Christmas Day!
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau was born on December 15, 1971, which means that he turns 50 years old today! The Prime Minister of Canada will undoubtedly also be incredibly busy executing the tasks of his office and ensuring that Canadians are staying safe during the special holiday, but hopefully he’ll also be able to celebrate his birthday, too. Justin will likely celebrate his 50th journey around the sun with his wife and family.
Hailie Jade
While Hailie Jade has had tons of songs written about her, maybe her dad Eminem will rap a few Christmas carols for her on her 26th birthday. While she got famous through her dad’s songs as just a kid, she’s grown up into quite a young woman and shown off her excellent sense of fashion on her Instagram and TikTok.
Helena Christensen
While it might be tough seeing everyone get gifts on your birthday, there’s something extra special about celebrating this major life milestone on the holiday. For one, these lucky stars likely are surrounded by family year after year, and who would ever turn down double presents? Helena Christensen is another celeb who celebrates her birthday on Christmas, and likely enjoys spending the holiday with the ones she loves most and holds close to her heart. The Danish model was born on December 25, 1968, making today her 53nd birthday!
Jimmy Buffett
Of course, Hailie, Justin, and Helena aren’t the only celebrities and public figures celebrating their birthday on Christmas. Jimmy Buffett also has a Christmas birthday, commemorating his 75th trip around the sun this year. While he celebrates his birthday in winter perhaps, he’ll still have summer-y celebrations with songs like “Margaritaville.”
Annie Lennox
Scottish singer Annie Lennox will also not only hear Christmas songs this year, but also her loved ones singing “Happy Birthday” to acknowledge her 67th birthday. Perhaps some of her “Sweet Dreams” include birthday cakes and Sugar-plum fairies!
Demaryius Thomas
Athletes are also not immune to sharing a b’day on the yuletide holiday. Football player Demaryius Thomas was born on Dec. 25, 1987, so he’ll have 34 candles to blow out on his birthday cake (or yule log?) this Christmas. Want to see more celebrities born on Christmas Day? Check out the gallery above!
Celebrities
Ballin’, Bouncing, And BS: Here’s Are BOSSIP’S Spiciest Sports Moments Of 2021
2021 was quite a year on the court, field, track, pool, ice and beyond. There were fights, follies, fierce competition, fouls, frauds and more.
As the year comes to an end, BOSSIP would like to take a moment to recognize some of the more notable news nuggets that arose from the world of athletes.
The NBA, the Olympics, the WNBA, even “boxing” had some absolutely unforgettable moments that we will be talking about for years to come.
Flip the page a couple of times to catch wind
Naomi Osaka Chunks A Deuce To Tennis To Tend To Her Mental Health
The French Open was in full swing when one of the world’s greatest players prioritized her well-being over shiny trophies and relentless sports media. Following a taxing interview with the press that left Osaka in tears, she announced that she would no longer be doing post-match q&a. That resulted in the sport’s governing body threatening her with fines and expulsion if she did not speak to journalists.
Instead of being bullied, she told them, “I’m good, luv. Enjoy.”
If you can’t respect that, your whole perspective is wack.
Milwaukee Bucks Win NBA Championship
The Milwaukee Bucks had not experienced the pinnacle of athletic competition since 1971. 50 years later, led by a Greek African, the city known for beer, cheese, Laverne & Shirley, and Coo Coo Cal, could call themselves “champions”. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company fought back from a 0-2 deficit to defeat Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns in 6 games to capture that coveted ring.
Still sounds weird to call the Bucks the champs but here we are.
Isaiah Stewart Goes Crazy Trying To Fight Lebron James
If it takes a village to raise a child, then it takes an entire franchise to calm an enraged baller. The night that LeBron James accidentally split Detroit Piston’s forward Isaiah Stewart to the white meat, it seemed like every Pistons employee was on the court trying to stop him from opening a can of whoop-a$$ on the Lakers’ King. Bruh was incensed and would not take “chill” for an answer.
It would have been interesting to see what might have happened had be been able throw hands with LBJ.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul
We know a scam when we see one and these “fights” with someone celebrity vs. anyone with “Paul” attached to their name is 1000% a scam. If you paid for this fight instead of bootlegging it off the internet like the rest of civilized society then you deserve to get your debit card hacked. The pre-fight shenanigans that were free were better than anything that they charged $50 for but we digress.
Simone Biles Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Over Mental Health Struggles
Much like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles values her health over shiny trinkets and the adoration of the public. When she didn’t feel right, she told her team that it was a wrap for competing in the Tokyo Olympics and she did what she needed to do for herself. Per usual, she face all sorts of unwarranted backlash from people who could give two damns about how Simone Biles, the human being, is feeling.
Candace Parker Helps Chicago Sky Win First WNBA Championship
It’s easy for us commoners to sit around and judge athletes’ performance but the truth of the matter is that winning a championship in professional sports is damn hard to do an none of us donut-eaters could even dream of being dedicated to physically and mentally the task of defeating all your opponents in a 7-game series.
Candace Parker is a capital G and for her to be the catalyst that brought championship gold to the city of Chicago in the WNBA in the very first time had to be an incredible feeling. We can’t wait to see what else Candace & co. have up their sleeves going forward.
A-T-L, ho! A-T-L, ho!
The city of Atlanta, GA has endured a LOT of heartbreak over the years. Not just the Atlanta Falcons epic Super Bowl collapse, but numerous other instances of the athletic ineptitude have led to the local tale of “The Georgia Curse” that hangs over all teams from The Peach State. Even when it looked like the Braves had no chance of blowing the winning game, fans were fraught with anxiety over whether or not something terrible was looming in the background. Ultimately, the Braves handled their business and the championship parade lasted about as long as cheating husband in a gentlemen’s club.
Atlanta Braves Win World Series
Celebrities
Meghan King Splits From Husband Cuffe Owens After 2 Months
Meghan King and Cuffe Owens have reportedly called it quits.
Just two months after Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan tied the knot with Cuffe, the nephew of President Joe Biden, a new report is confirming rumors that the newlyweds have separated.
Rumors of a split between Meghan and Cuffe began in recent days after Meghan posted a Christmas family photo which featured her three kids, from her previous marriage to Jim Edmonds, and not her husband Cuffe.
In a new report from Page Six, a source tells the outlet that Meghan “has told friends they broke up.”
Meghan, 37, and Cuffe, 42, got married on October 11 at Cuffe’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania in an intimate wedding which was attended by President Biden. Following the wedding, Meghan did an interview in which she opened up about the whirlwind romance.
“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” Meghan told Brides. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together.”
“Our wedding was about two things for us,” Meghan added. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family—each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married.”
Meghan’s ex-husband Jim did however throw some major shade her way as he claimed Meghan and Cuffe had only dated for 4 weeks before saying I do.
“She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it,” Jim told the Daily Mail on October 18. “I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks! Then I wondered, ”Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”
For the time being, neither Meghan nor Cuffe have yet to comment on this reported split.
Before her marriage to Cuffe, Meghan was married to Jim from 2014 to 2019 and to first husband Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011.
Kendall Jenner Sips Wine & Lounges In An Elegant Black Gown At KarJenner Family Christmas Eve: Pics
Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars
Stars Born On Christmas Day: Hailie Jade, Helena Christensen & More
Editorial: (A safe) Home for the Holidays for Afghan families finding a new life and home in Boulder
They spent hours moderating a Facebook group to help people navigate the frustrations of Colorado’s unemployment system
In Colorado, New Year’s wishes for no more supply-chain woes might be put on hold
Now in your inbox: Political misinformation
Retailers find TikTok a “sunny place” for advertising
Meet Penelope Thurber, the 67-year-old college grad who set an Army deadlift record, survived strokes and fights for the underdog
Week 16 NFL Picks: Patriots look to stay atop AFC East by completing sweep of Bills
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News7 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies