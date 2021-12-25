Kim, Khloe Kardashian & Kids Rock Matching Comfy Outfits For 2021 Christmas Card

It’s here! The 2021 Kardashian Christmas card has arrived and it’s as fabulous as years past! However, this year, just Kim, Khloe and Kris participated.

Even amid drama and wedding planning, the Kardashian family managed to wrangle a majority of the family together for their annual Christmas card! While the family has undeniably been busy with both personal life matters (including new-found romances and pregnancies) and working on the new Hulu show, the Kardashians still got into the holiday spirit for an all-new Christmas card. In 2021, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were the only three adults who were part of the shoot, along with Kim and Khloe’s kids and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian.

In the photos, which you can see here, the family wore matching fuzzy outfits and goofed around for the camera. Kim posted tons of different shots of the kids going wild during the shoot, and it looked like a great time. Luckily, they managed to snag some good quality photos, as well.

Notable absences from the yearly tradition included Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as Kourtney‘s ex Scott Disick. Other exes that were left off included Kanye West and Tristan Thompson. Travis Scott also seemed to sit out this picture, amid the ongoing legal troubles following the Astroworld tragedy. However, it appeared to be a girls’ and kids only event, either way

(L-R) Scott Disick, Robert Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the grand opening of “Kardashian Khaos” at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on December 15, 2011. (Photo credit: AP)Each year, fans around the globe look forward to the Kardashian Christmas card. It’s almost become an unofficial-official holiday staple in pop culture. What makes the card so highly anticipated is the ever-changing theme and dynamic each year. Not to mention, it’s always a surprise to see which family members opted in on the tradition and the ones who couldn’t make the shoot due to scheduling or other reasons.

In 2020, the family opted to skip out on the yearly tradition. Perhaps with the coronavirus pandemic continuing, they weren’t able to coordinate schedules and get a Christmas card to work for everyone. In 2019, the family was either too big (with the additions of the younger generation) or they were too busy to get together. So, Kim decided to take things into her own hands and release her very own casual Kardashian-West Christmas card. The Skims founder shared an at-home snap with husband Kanye West and their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — wearing matching grey and cream-colored loungewear.

In 2018, the famous family opted for an all-(adult) female Christmas card with their kids. Though, the visual did not include Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner. Instead, Khloe, Kourtney, Kim and Kylie, along with their kids, dressed in all-white outfits for a group photo. While Rob Kardashian wasn’t included in the 2018 holiday card, his daughter Dream Kardashian (now 3) was all smiles sitting next to her cousin, Mason Disick.