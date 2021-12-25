Connect with us

News

Looking Glass: OK so we didn’t exactly follow your banking rules here 

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Real estate Q&A: How can I restore my credit after ex-spouse skipped mortgage payments?
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Two thieves used a stolen debit card to go on a shopping spree in London’s Clapham section, netting hundreds of dollars worth of goods including five lottery tickets, one of which paid a jackpot of more than $5 million. But payments in England are made by bank transfer, and, when they admitted that they don’t have bank accounts, authorities knew that they bought the tickets with a stolen card, and arrested them for fraud. They will not be paid the winnings.

HEY, I’M THE VICTIM HERE! A man called the police to complain that he paid a woman $500 to “have sexual relations with him” at a West Palm Beach, Fla., motel, but she failed to keep up her end of the deal. A police officer informed him that he was admitting to soliciting another person for sex. When he confirmed that that was exactly what he was doing, he was arrested.

EVERY THING’S FINE, HON, GO BACK TO SLEEP: A man went to the apartment of his ailing girlfriend in Nanning, China, and gave her food, as well as medicine that made her fall asleep. He then pressed her finger to her phone to unlock it and lifted her eyelids to unlock her facial recognition Alipay app before transferring $24,000 from her account to his.

I’M AS SURPRISED AS YOU ARE, OFFICER: Police searched a man they had pulled over in Clearwater, Fla., at 4 o’clock in the morning for driving without headlights or taillights, and found baggies containing cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around his privates. He denied ownership of the drugs.

HEH, HEH, THIS’LL FOOL ‘EM: A heavily intoxicated woman was pulled over in Yorkshire, England, because she was swerving all over the road in a car with four flat tires and a shattered windshield, the result of an earlier collision. She then drank some hand sanitizer in an effort to pass the breathalyzer test, apparently not knowing that it contains 60 percent alcohol.

DISCUSSION OVER! Two young women got into a spirited argument in Manhattan, Kan., which ended when one of them hit the other on the head with a toaster.

OH, RIGHT, COULD’VE HAPPENED TO ANYONE: After a woman found a man drunk, naked and passed out in a bed in her home in Armagh, Northern Ireland, he offered an explanation to police who arrested him: He was so drunk that he thought he had gone into the home of his sister who lives nearby. Then, he had a snack, took off his clothes and went to bed.

WHAT ARE YOU GONNA DO ABOUT IT, PAL!? … KA-BLAM! An auto repair shop owner confronted a thief who was trying to steal a catalytic converter from underneath his van in the parking lot of his business in Portland, Ore. When the thief’s accomplice sprayed him with bear mace, he blasted them both with rock salt from his shotgun.

FIRST ADMIT YOU HAVE A PROBLEM: A man, who crashed his car into a power pole in Green Bay, Wis., was convicted of drunken driving for the 18th time since 1988. At his sentencing, he told the judge, “I regret everything that I’ve done.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Backcountry skier killed near Cameron Pass marks first avalanche death in Colorado this ski season

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Backcountry skier killed near Cameron Pass marks first avalanche death in Colorado this ski season
google news

A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Christmas Eve near Cameron Pass, the first avalanche death recorded in Colorado this season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Your Money: A quarterly financial to-do list for 2022

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Your Money: Tis the season for giving, but it’s complicated
google news

We’re at year-end and what a remarkable year it has been. So much has been upended in our financial lives. But as we advise our clients, you need to control what you can control and pass

Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb

everything else by without a second thought. By sticking to a well-constructed financial plan, you should be able to handle most curve balls thrown at you. Here’s a quarterly calendar to help you do that.

FIRST QUARTER (JANUARY TO MARCH): SET GOALS, REVIEW YOUR ESTATE PLAN, REDUCE CLUTTER

Out with the old, in with the new. January is a great time to identify personal and financial goals for the year, whether it’s to get more exercise and eat better, save more or pay down debt. The trick is to set specific goals, write them down and make them small and attainable. For example, commit to building an emergency fund by putting $200 a month into bank savings account. By the end of the year, you’ll have $2,400 in the bank to handle unexpected expenses.

Toward the end of the month, create a file to hold all your tax information, such as W-2s and 1099s.

Feb. 14 — Circle Valentine’s Day to remind yourself to protect the ones you love. Review your estate plan to make sure it’s up to date and check the beneficiary designations on your life insurance policies and IRAs to make sure your assets will go where you intend them to go.

March 13 — It’s not only a good time to change your smoke detector batteries, but also review your auto and home insurance policies to make sure you’re not over- or under-protected.

March 20 — the first day of spring, is a great time to simplify your financial life and reduce paper clutter by signing up for online bill pay and digital statements.

SECOND QUARTER (APRIL TO JUNE): PAY TAXES, REBALANCE PORTFOLIO AND CHECK ON YOUR PROGRESS

April 1 — Don’t be foolish on April Fool’s Day — check your credit reports to make sure there’s been no unauthorized activity in your credit card accounts due to identity theft, or a missed payment that’s negatively impacted your FICO score.

April 15 — Your federal and state tax returns are due; make sure you’ve maxed out your traditional or Roth IRA contributions for 2021.

April 18 — Tax Freedom Day represents how long Americans need to work to pay the nation’s tax burden. It’s also an opportunity to see how well your tax-deferred 401(k) and/or tax-advantaged Roth IRA are helping your progress toward your retirement goals. (But if you’re effectively diversified, you shouldn’t need to check on long-term retirement plans more than once or twice a year.)

May 8 and June 19 — If you have aging parents, take a little time on Mother’s and Father’s Day to think about their finances, health care needs, living arrangements and estate plan. Perhaps it’s time to have that tough but necessary talk about their lives’ next chapter.

June 30 — We’ll be halfway through the year, and it’s time to check your progress since setting your goals in January. Expenses higher than you hoped? Track your spending for the next three months to see where it all goes.

THIRD QUARTER (JULY TO SEPT.): ENJOY SUMMER, GET READY FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL, PAY DOWN DEBT

July — This is one of the few months when nothing much happens, financially speaking. So, get out and enjoy the summer weather with your family. And if you have time, check your asset allocation in your long-term retirement accounts to make sure it is still aligned with your target stock/bond allocation. Consider rebalancing if one asset class has become too dominant due to recent strong performance.

August — It’s back-to-school time. Instead of spending all that money on shopping, set some education dollars aside in a 529 college savings plan or Education IRA.

Sept. 23 — It’s the first day of fall. Make it your personal goal to pay down any high-interest credit card debt before the leaves stop falling in Minnesota (usually late October in Central Minnesota and the Twin Cities, in case you’re wondering).

FOURTH QUARTER (OCT. TO DEC.): INCREASE SAVINGS, CHECK YOUR HEALTH, GIVE TO CHARITY

Mid-October — The IRS typically announces changes to retirement plan contribution limits and Social Security payouts around this time. Make sure you’re aware of the changes and consider increasing your deferrals during your company’s open enrollment season.

November — It’s National Long-Term Care Awareness Month. At some point in our lives, about 60% of us will need some help with things like getting dressed, driving to appointments or making meals. Considering the possibility of long-term care is a foundational element of financial planning.

December — Get in the holiday spirit by donating appreciated assets to charity instead of giving cash. The charity won’t have to pay capital gains tax, nor will you.
And, as we close out 2021, let us be among the first to wish you and your family a healthy, happy and prosperous New Year.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Boulder family works with nonprofit to find treatment for rare disease

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Boulder family works with nonprofit to find treatment for rare disease
google news

Rose Klassen could feel her heart breaking when her husband, Jeff Klassen, unfolded a letter more than a year ago that confirmed his diagnosis of an irreversible, rare neurodegenerative disease.

There was a 50% chance Jeff Klassen would get it from his dad, and the odds it seemed, were not in his favor.

Rose Klassen, of Boulder, knew the effects of Spinocerebellar ataxia type 3 also known as SCA3, which had begun to impair Jeff’s dad, Greg Klassen. She also knew there had to be a treatment or some kind of hope to help both her husband and father-in-law.

As an analyst, research and digging for data was her specialty, so Rose Klassen embarked on an online journey to find whatever she could to possibly help Jeff and Greg Klassen.

She stumbled across an online interview with a man named Rich Horgan, founder and president of the non-profit biotechnology company, Cure Rare Disease.

“I was like ‘Wow this guy is the real deal,’” Rose Klassen said. “I reached out to him, and he emailed me back, which I was totally not expecting.”

Since Rose Klassen’s initial back-and-forth email conversation with Horgan, they’ve met and have been working to find a treatment for Greg Klassen. Although, the family knows the symptoms like Greg Klassen’s inability to walk without support or difficulty pronouncing words may not be reversible, their hope is to prevent the disease from worsening.

“I don’t want to be closed to the idea that there’s going to be further things down the road that will help reverse this,” Rose Klassen said.

Greg Klassen said he was first diagnosed with SCA3 about 10 years ago. Since then, he has stopped mountain biking because his vision is impaired, he has started using a walker and struggles to pronounce words.

“I work very, very hard to pronounce my words but they are slow and don’t often come out,” he said.

Through Cure Rare Disease, which helps patients connect with scientists doing research on rare diseases, the Klassens have started working with a doctor in the Netherlands. They are only about two months into the process and have raised about $100,000 so far to pay for the treatment.

In another year, Rose Klassen said they will know if the treatment is effective and non-toxic, but the timeline of when the treatment will be given to Greg Klassen is unclear because it is still in experimental phases and approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is still needed.

“Then there’s figuring out the clinician who is going to actually do it, and there’s just so many pieces to this that it’s hard to do project planning,” she said.

Horgan said he started the company in 2018 after his brother was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, severe and progressive muscle-wasting disease.

“Since its founding, Cure Rare Disease has become a major nonprofit, biotech effort, and has created a development pipeline to deliver personalized treatments,” he said. “To date, we have many families, like the Klassens, that are already in our pipeline.”

Since his diagnosis, Jeff Klassen said he is still asymptomatic but will eventually need a treatment as well and may follow the same route his dad is taking if there are no other treatments available.

“It’s not a competition,” he said. “We would love for pharmaceutical companies to beat us to a cure, but (Horgan) stepped in to fill the void, and we don’t have to wait on pharmaceutical companies to do something.”

Greg Klassen’s treatment is estimated to cost about $2 to $3 million, and it is not covered by insurance because no treatments for his disease currently exist.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending