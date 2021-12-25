News
Lowry: Dems learn that COVID doesn’t care about party politics
Washington, D.C., is now the epicenter of the pandemic.
As of Dec. 23, it had 158 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, a 541% growth in cases over the last two weeks. This was much more than Alabama, Mississippi or South Carolina, all of which had cases in the 20s or below per 100,000.
Is this because D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cares less about controlling the virus than the governors of those three Southern states? No, if anything she’s been overly zealous. It’s just that the omicron surge has hit at a time when the winter season means that places like D.C. — and especially the Northeast — are particularly susceptible.
The omicron wave should finally put paid to the perfervid fantasy, a staple of center-left thinking, that the coronavirus is somehow primarily a red state phenomenon, fueled by Republican recklessness and heartlessness.
It’s been obvious for a long time that there’s an enormous seasonal element to COVID-19 and that the virus itself has the most influence on the patterns of its spread and severity. The South got slammed last summer by the hard-hitting delta surge and now omicron — which, hopefully, will be milder — is roaring through blue states.
Of course, this context doesn’t make for a useful political narrative, so the media and the left have ignored it in a hunt for cartoon villains. Last August, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his state’s surge and unfavorably compared it to low numbers in New York. Of course, at other junctures of the pandemic he easily could have done the opposite.
Krugman said that DeSantis “has effectively acted as an ally of the coronavirus,” a charge widely lodged against him and other GOP governors supposedly responsible for running a “death cult.”
DeSantis has never been anti-vaccine, but has opposed vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and masking in schools. Even if one stipulates for the sake of argument that DeSantis has been wrong about all of these policies, it is ridiculous to suggest Florida would have been spared the ravages of the delta variant if he had come down differently. A New York Times analysis of vaccine mandates concluded that they “have not provided the significant boost to state and local vaccination rates that some experts had hoped for.”
As it happens, positions that once were characterized as the height of Republican irresponsibility — opposition to lockdowns and closing schools — are now such a matter of consensus that even President Joe Biden takes them for granted.
Biden more than anyone should realize that the facile belief that Donald Trump or other Republicans had it within their power to shut down the pandemic at any point was partisan opportunism and tripe.
By the unreasonable standards he and others created over the last 18 months, he stands exposed as a miserable failure. On Jan. 20, 2021, when Biden was inaugurated, there had been roughly 25 million cases of the coronavirus in the United States; now there have been 50 million. On Jan. 20, 2021, roughly 415,000 Americans had died; now, more than 800,000 have.
The truth is, even though DeSantis and Bowser have different philosophies and a different willingness to let individuals make their own risk calculations in dealing with the virus, neither wants their residents to get infected or die, and neither is responsible for a highly transmissible variant of virus hitting their jurisdiction at a time of maximum seasonal vulnerability.
Back in August, when everyone was saying he had blood on his hands, DeSantis noted that the virus was here to stay, and vaccines and treatments — not ham-fisted restrictions — were the best weapons against it. The virus is now hitting a different part of the country hardest, but this view remains the correct one.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
Dear Abby: No role for sister at twin brother’s wedding
Dear Abby: My 52-year-old twin brother — whom I’m close to — is getting married soon for the first time. His fiancee, who divorced after 18 years of marriage, is doing all the planning. She has not included me or my kids (my brother’s only niece and nephew) so far, nor are we included on the wedding day except as guests at the ceremony and reception.
My brother was a groomsman in my wedding 17 years ago. I feel hurt being excluded and I want to say something, but I don’t know what to say or whether I should talk to my brother or his fiancee. And I don’t know, at this point, how the kids or I could be included. Any advice would be appreciated.
— Anguished Sis in Arizona
Dear Sis: This show is being run by your brother’s fiancee. She may not be aware he was a groomsman at your wedding, and frankly, I’m not sure what bearing it would have on their own. You and your children should attend your brother’s wedding, welcome his bride into the family and have a good time, which should be easy since there will be no responsibility on any of your shoulders.
Dear Abby: I have a good friend who loves to make me chicken soup. She brings it over proudly and enjoys giving me the container. The soup is delicious, except for one thing: It has tiny bones in it. I can’t stand the texture of these little bones, and I’m worried about swallowing one inadvertently.
I have talked to her about it. She said that’s the way her mom used to make chicken soup. She also told me the bones are edible because they’re very small, and they are inevitable because she is using the whole chicken. She promised to strain the soup for me before adding the other ingredients. Unfortunately, I found bones in the strained soup as well.
Abby, I don’t know what to do. I really don’t want to eat the soup. I don’t want to waste it, but it would crush her if I told her I didn’t want the soup anymore. Any ideas?
— Done With the Soup
Dear Done: Remove the vegetables from the soup she brings and strain it again, through cheesecloth or a fine strainer. Once you have clear broth, return the veggies to the liquid and enjoy it.
Dear Abby: My stepson and his wife have requested cash gifts for their two children’s birthdays and other holidays because “they really don’t need more toys at ages 2 and 4.” I understand this. What I find peculiar is that they told us they put the maximum amount they are allowed into their kids’ college funds each pay period, and when someone gives the kids money, they put that money in instead of their own. Am I wrong in thinking we are giving the gift to them, and not to my grandkids?
— Feeling Taken Advantage of
Dear Feeling Taken Advantage: I don’t think you are wrong. But the question is, is this something worth arguing about?
To My Readers: I wish you all a joyous, meaningful and safe Christmas. Merry Christmas, everyone!
— Love, Abby
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Mid-size SUV Genesis GV70 is magical
Simply amazing.
Genesis, the upscale brand of Hyundai Motor Co. has displayed some truly remarkable vehicles in Grasso’s Garage this year. From the flagship G80, which is comparable to riding on a couch, to the newly introduced GV80 SUV that Tiger Woods made so famous. This week in Grasso’s Garage, we test out the newly released 2022 GV70, Genesis’ entry into the mid-size SUV market.
Our 2022 Genesis GV70 Sport Prestige all-wheel-drive tester came in Mauna Red for only $500 dollars more, was one of the most beautiful reds we have witnessed in Grasso’s Garage to date. This vehicle is not like your other traditional midsize SUVs, yet is truly a beautiful display of luxury. Similar to Volvo’s XC60, and you know my love for that SUV, the GV70 is peppy, quick on its feet, ultra plush and a joy to ride in. Did I mention how good it looks? Also, the exterior curvatures are reminiscent of Alfa Romeo’s with an added splash of Bentley. Fan favorite quality, if you know what I mean.
Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 Turbo GDI engine, producing 375 horsepower and 391 lb.-ft. of torque, the GV70 is a nice ride. We threw it in Sport mode for that ultra nice exhaust sound and let me tell you, the GV70 just wanted to go and go. The the GV70 normally rides on standard 19-inch wheels, but our Sport Prestige package, for another $4,900 dollars, came with 21-inch sport alloy wheels, Nappa Leather seats with suede inserts and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with heads-up display, a must-have for GV70 owners.
The GV70 came with Lexicon speakers, a 14.5-inch premium infotainment system with navigation and our favorite, the 16-way power driver seats with power bolster lumbar support and cushion extension. Remember that couch mention of the G80, cha-ching, same here in the GV70!
I am not sure about you, but if Genesis is not on your close radar for your next vehicle, you are truly missing out. Get over the fact that Hyundai manufactures them, because these vehicles are truly remarkable. In fact, we find it so remarkable, let’s name it Grasso’s Garage Mid-Size SUV of the year! Congrats Genesis GV70! Now if that doesn’t make you recognize its excellence in automobile manufacturing, I don’t know what will. Decide for yourself, I promise you, you won’t be disappointed.
Genesis GV70
MSRP: $52,600
As tested: $64,045
MPG: 19 city, 25 highway, 23.9 as tested
Charges pending after 3-year-old boy found dead with bruises in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Criminal charges are pending in the death of a toddler found dead with bruises on his body earlier this month, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
FOX 2 is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been formally charged.
Police ruled the death of 3-year-old Emmanuel Ware a homicide. His parents initially told police a car struck the toddler on Dec. 10 in the 2600 block of Rutger Street. A police investigation later revealed there was no evidence of a crash that occurred in the area during that time, according to a probable cause statement.
Police said the child’s mother told them she left Emmanuel with her boyfriend on Dec. 10, so she could go to a job interview. When she returned shortly after 2:00 p.m., she found her son lying unconscious on the floor with multiple abrasions to his head, according to the probable cause statement.
The boyfriend allegedly told her that he and Emmanuel went to a gas station to get cigarettes, and the child was struck by a car. When the mom called police, her boyfriend left the scene.
The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office stated that the toddler’s injuries were not consistent with a vehicle accident where a 3-year-old pedestrian was struck. An autopsy shows Emmanuel had “a tear in the right lobe of his liver and approximately 350 ml of blood in his abdominal cavity,” the probable cause statement reads.
The police department’s Child Abuse and Homicide divisions have assumed the ongoing investigation.
