Making second Pro Bowl likely to earn Vikings’ Justin Jefferson about $3 million in extra salary
By making his second Pro Bowl in his second season, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson likely will earn about $3 million more in salary.
Jefferson, who signed a four-year, $13.1 million contract after being the No. 22 pick in the 2020 draft, will be eligible to have his fifth-year option for 2024 picked up by May 2023. Barring something unforeseen, the Vikings will pick it up.
A rule change in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement provides tiers on how much fifth-year options will be worth for first-round picks, and the top tier is players with two or more Pro Bowl selections, With Jefferson having been named Monday to his second Pro Bowl, his option will be for the franchise player tender that season for wide receivers.
Salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald estimates that Jefferson’s 2024 salary will be between $19 million and $20 million. He estimates that figure will be between $2.5 million and $3 million more than for a receiver with just one Pro Bowl selection.
SACK LEADERS
Despite having lost defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen, the Vikings continue to lead the NFL with 44 sacks.
Hunter had six sacks when he was for the season after seven games due to a torn pectoral muscle. Griffen had five sacks when he was placed on the non-football illness list after 10 games.
Others have stepped up. Defensive end D.J. Wonnum has five sacks in the past four games and tied Hunter for the team lead after having three in last Monday’s 17-9 win at Chicago. Others who have sacks this season are linebacker Eric Kendricks and defensive tackle Armon Watts, who has three in the past five games.
“It’s nice,’’ said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “I think our guys keep trying to get better and improve. … It was nice that D.J. had some success the other night but if we had (Hunter and Griffen), we’d be even better.”
PASSING WOES
How bad was Minnesota’s passing game against the Bears?
Well, the 61 team passing yards the Vikings had was their lowest in any game since they had 60 in a 41-0 loss at the New York Giants in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 14, 2001. In the regular season, it was the lowest since they had 52 in a 17-13 win over Cleveland on Nov. 22, 1992.
Team passing yards are calculated by passing yards subtracted by yards lost on sacks. Against the Bears, Kirk Cousins completed 12 of 24 passes for 87 yards and was sacked four times for losses totaling 26 yards.
Charlie Baker throws shade at colleges going remote next semester
Gov. Charlie Baker took to Twitter to praise Northeastern University, which announced it’s going to be fully back in person next semester despite a sharp spike in cases — as opposed to other schools that are starting the semester remotely.
“Glad to see @Northeastern say they’ll bring back all students in-person to begin next semester. MA college kids are vaccinated and regularly tested,” Baker tweeted Friday. “We know COVID is a very low risk for them. That said, we also now know that prolonged isolation is a very real risk to their growth and mental health.”
Northeastern announced Thursday it would be fully in-person next semester, and previously announced a vaccine booster requirement for students and staff by mid-January.
“It is now clear that COVID-19, in various forms, will be with us for the foreseeable future,” Northeastern Chancellor Ken Henderson wrote in an email to the community. “As we move into this endemic phase of the pandemic, our job is to continue to control Covid effectively, not let Covid control us.”
A Northeastern spokesperson directed the Herald to a press release and declined to comment further on Baker’s tweet.
Other Massachusetts schools, including Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Emerson College, and Smith College, will make modifications to their semesters.
Harvard officials announced last week that the school will operate remotely for the first three weeks of the spring semester, citing the rise in COVID cases and the spread of the omicron variant. Harvard and Emerson spokespeople declined to comment on Baker’s tweet.
Emerson officials announced that the school will operate remotely for students from Jan. 10 through Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Pending public health conditions, the school will reopen on Jan. 18 for normal operations. However, the school is still encouraging students to return to campus as originally planned to “begin the COVID testing regimen to help rebuild the Emerson bubble,” it said in a release. Students will be tested twice a week throughout the rest of the semester.
MIT is requiring boosters for its campus, and is suggesting that only students “who are taking for-credit academic classes that are important for their academic progression; participating in research and internships, athletics, and professional development activities; or who otherwise would not have appropriate living or learning environments” should return to campus for the school’s spring term.
Smith College, in western Massachusetts, is encouraging faculty to move January term classes online this year, as it announced earlier this week.
Other schools, like Tufts University, have not made a spring semester decision yet. A spokesperson for the school said that “we’re still in the process of analyzing data and considering our options.”
Rental retirement: In Aurora, Littleton and Colorado Springs, Retirement Resorts are high-touch and very social
After a year when prices of homes have skyrocketed in Colorado and when prospects for next year look just as dim, one option buyers should be weighing is whether to rent instead of buy—particularly those buyers who are age-55-plus, wanting something single level and with MUCH lower maintenance.
Resort Lifestyle Communities, based in Lincoln, Neb., is edging its way into Colorado with three ‘Retirement Resorts’ offering that rental alternative—in Aurora, Littleton/South Jeffco, and Colorado Springs.
“We’re all-inclusive,” says Kelly Jo Hinrichs, vice president for marketing at Resort Lifestyle Communities. “And there are no up-front costs and there is no long-term lease required.”
That resonates well, Hinrichs says, with typical 55-plus buyers who want out of their older homes in a seller’s market, getting good prices for those, but facing poor prospects in the purchase market—including high prices, and delayed delivery resulting from slow construction times.
“Our concept lets you keep control of your investments from your equity, and avoid any surprises,” Hinrichs adds.
Resort Lifestyle Communities all offer a choice of studio, one-, two- and 3-bedroom apartments. Residents are provided all three meals per day in the communities’ dining rooms; but are none-the-less given full kitchens in their apartments, with all appliances.
That variety allows residents to be as social and as independent as they want to be; although Hinrichs notes that Resort Lifestyle Communities are decidedly oriented around social interactions and design their meal arrangements and other activities to encourage those.
Prices for those homes begin at around $3,000-per-month and run through $5,500-per-month for the larger units.
Retirement Resorts in Colorado include Parkside Village in Aurora, off Parker Road at Crestline, directly across from Cherry Creek State Park and to a variety of shopping and dining options along Parker; also Sky Pointe in South Jefferson County, a short walk from Dancing Willows Park and Trail.
You’ll also find a new Retirement Resort at Aspen Trail in Colorado Springs, off Woodmen Road just west of Powers Drive, close to St. Francis Hospital.
The way to review the possibilities is to visit the web at RLcommunities.com or call the specific community and arrange a tour.
Resort Lifestyle Communities is oriented around providing personalized services, and Hinrichs says you’ll find them receptive to special requirements around your specific move requirements.
“Our residents like the opportunities for socialization that our communities offer,” says Hinrichs.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Sunday as Justin Fields continues his recovery from an ankle injury
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field as rookie Justin Fields continues to deal with an ankle injury.
Coach Matt Nagy said earlier in the week that he didn’t think the injury would keep Fields out, but he said Friday that the Bears were putting Fields’ health first in starting Foles instead.
Fields tweaked his ankle in the second quarter of the Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night and played through the injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday but didn’t participate Thursday or Friday, though Nagy said the injury was not getting worse.
“It’s getting better,” he said. “Like we always say, we’re going to always make sure that the player’s health is No. 1. We can’t put the player at risk, no matter who it is. When you do that, it’s easy.”
Nagy said the Bears still were deciding whether Fields would be the backup Sunday or whether rookie quarterback Ryan Willis, who is on the practice squad, would be ready to serve in that role.
Quarterback Andy Dalton returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list and has recovered from a hand injury, Nagy said. But Dalton also is dealing with a groin injury that will keep him out Sunday.
Foles, a 10th-year NFL veteran, hasn’t played in a regular-season game in 2021. He played in nine games with seven starts in 2020, his first season in Chicago after the Bears traded a fourth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire him. He threw for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season as the Bears moved back and forth between starting him and Mitch Trubisky.
Foles got all of the first-team reps in practice Friday.
“He really was out there doing a lot of good things, and you can see the timing,” Nagy said. “There are not a lot of teams that in this situation can go to a quarterback like Nick to be able to help you win a football game and feel really good about it. And Nick does that. Nick always stays very involved in meetings, in practice. … With all the experience he has, he can come right on in and have a day like today in red-zone practice and some of the other team periods and look sharp.
“I know he’s a competitor and I know that he understands this a great opportunity for him, too, on a personal level to be able to help our team out and help him out. That’s where in this situation, it ends up being good for us and good for him.”
Along with Dalton, the Bears declared out cornerback Xavier Crawford (concussion), wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant (concussion) and left tackle Jason Peters (ankle).
Fields, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) are questionable.
The Bears also brought back defensive lineman Bilal Nichols from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Nine players still are on the COVID-19 list: defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Isaiah Coulter, safety Tashuan Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and running back Ryan Nall.
