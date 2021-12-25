Meghan King Splits From Husband Cuffe Owens After 2 Months

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens have reportedly called it quits.

Just two months after Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan tied the knot with Cuffe, the nephew of President Joe Biden, a new report is confirming rumors that the newlyweds have separated.

Rumors of a split between Meghan and Cuffe began in recent days after Meghan posted a Christmas family photo which featured her three kids, from her previous marriage to Jim Edmonds, and not her husband Cuffe.

In a new report from Page Six, a source tells the outlet that Meghan “has told friends they broke up.”

Meghan, 37, and Cuffe, 42, got married on October 11 at Cuffe’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania in an intimate wedding which was attended by President Biden. Following the wedding, Meghan did an interview in which she opened up about the whirlwind romance.

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” Meghan told Brides. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together.”

“Our wedding was about two things for us,” Meghan added. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family—each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married.”

Meghan’s ex-husband Jim did however throw some major shade her way as he claimed Meghan and Cuffe had only dated for 4 weeks before saying I do.

“She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it,” Jim told the Daily Mail on October 18. “I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks! Then I wondered, ”Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”

For the time being, neither Meghan nor Cuffe have yet to comment on this reported split.

Before her marriage to Cuffe, Meghan was married to Jim from 2014 to 2019 and to first husband Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011.