Celebrities
Millie Bobby Brown Cuddles Up To BF Jake Bongiovi On Christmas Morning: Pic
It looked like Millie Bobby Brown had a very cozy Christmas! She started the day snuggled Jake Bongiovi in a cute holiday morning Instagram.
Love is in the air! Millie Bobby Brown, 17, wasn’t hiding her feelings for boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 19, while sharing a smitten Christmas morning snap with her love. The Stranger Things star smiled softly as she wrapped her arms around Jake, who is rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s son. Both teens were dressed for the holidays, rocking chunky Christmas sweaters while a sparkling tree sat in the background. Keeping her message short and sweet, Millie captioned her post saying, “Happy Holidays”.
Millie and Jacob were first linked in early June when they started getting flirty on social media and were then seen holding hands during a New York City stroll on Jun. 17, 2021. Though the duo has preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they all but confirmed they were dating on Nov. 1 when they shared a kissy Instagram snap taken on the London Eye.
Not much is known about Jacob, who is the second-youngest of Bon Jovi and highschool sweetheart Dorothea Hurley’s 4 kids. A New Jersey native and graduate of Pennington High School, he announced he was accepted to Syracuse University in Feb. 2020, but has since deleted the post.
Millie previously dated rugby player Joseph Robinson, 19, around Jan. 2020. Before that, she had a brief relationship with singer Jacob Sartorious, 19, which ended in July 2018.
Meanwhile, the Enola Holmes talent is getting ready to go back on the promo trail ahead of the release of the 4th season of Stranger Things. The retro sci-fi series wrapped shooting in Sep. and is set for a mid-2022 premiere.
Co-creator Ross Duffer teased what’s to come to The Hollywood Reporter in Aug. 2020. “Season four won’t be the end,” he revealed. “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”
Celebrities
Jessica Biel, Dua Lipa & More Celebs Celebrate Christmas: See Pics
Celebrities woke up on Christmas morning with stockings filled & celebrations to be had! See how Jessica Biel & more stars are celebrating the holiday!
Merry Christmas to all! Celebrities are taking to social media to share photos of themselves celebrating Christmas around the world. For many, it is their first Christmas with a child, like Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara who shared sweet photos kissing their little one Riley in matching PJs. For others, like Tracee Ellis Ross, it’s a white Christmas in the snow! See what the celebs are doing to celebrate Christmas 2021!
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel took to Instagram on Christmas morning to share her gratitude for her ‘guys.’ The actress’s post showed her holding her young son Phineas, while walking alongside her husband Justin Timberlake and their first born Silas. Only the backs of everyone’s heads can be seen in the pic, with the foursome walking up a gravel pathway behind a van. “Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everybody!” Jessica wrote.
Dua Lipa
Move over Anwar, Santa is coming to town! Dua Lipa appeared to ignore her new single status as she posed on Christmas Eve with a glass of wine in front of the Christmas tree and looked better than ever with long black locks. She rocked a high-neck gold top and black jeans and posed with model friend Sarah Lysander. On Christmas Day, Dua took to IG once more to wish fans a happy holiday, while also reminding everyone that the holidays “can be a difficult time.” “Please be sure to check on your loved ones that may be spending it alone, the ones suffering a loss or the ones that are far away from their families and friends this year. Sending love & healing x,” the “Cold Heart” singer shared along with a photo of herself as a child crying on Santa’s lap. Recall, Dua’s split from Anwar Hadid was just announced after the pair dated for two years.
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews
Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to beat the Steelers tomorrow, but before they can do that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got to celebrate Christmas with his wife Brittany and their sweet baby girl Sterling for her first holiday! The couple shared an adorable collection of photos of the trio and their dogs, Steel and Silver, in front of the Christmas tree. See the cute pic here!
Celebrities
Julia Roberts, 54, Stuns In Hot Pink Swimsuit While Celebrating The Holidays In Sydney With Family
Endless summer! Julia Roberts glowed in a neon pink swimsuit while enjoying Christmas Day at the beach with her family in Sydney, Australia.
Julia Roberts, 54, looked simply sensational while spending Christmas Down Under with husband Danny Moder, 52, and their 3 kids. Enjoying the Australian summer, the Erin Brockovich star rocked a chic, neon pink swimsuit as she enjoyed a beach day in Sydney, pictured here.
Julia was stunning as ever in the classic one-piece, which featured a low scoop-neck for a touch of cleavage. Black sunglasses and a trucker hat completed the look, along with a messy bun. After getting some time in the sun, she threw on a breezy blue cover-up before heading off with Danny, their twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and son Henry, 14.
The Notting Hill actress has been in Australia filming her new movie Ticket To Paradise with George Clooney. The film, which also stars Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, follows a pair of college grads as they adventure to Bali after getting their degrees. When one of them falls in love with a local, her divorced parents (Julia and George) swoop in to try and stop her from making a huge mistake. It’s set to be released by Universal Pictures on Oct. 21, 2022.
It looks like the duo — who previously worked together on the Ocean’s franchise, the film Money Monster, and more — has been having a blast while filming. Proving she loves a prank, the Pretty Woman star crashed George’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new film The Tender Bar on Dec. 16. Julia slid into the frame while Jimmy was asking George’s young co-star Daniel Ranier, 10, a question, surprising the host.
“Holy moly. George, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but the woman sitting next to you,” he said while the Batman & Robin star hardly budged. While she certainly looked radiant in her sleeveless, white frock, George pretended like he couldn’t see the star before she slowly moved off-screen. “Maybe I hallucinated that! I don’t know. Wow, it sure looked like Julia Roberts though,” Jimmy laughed.
Celebrities
Craig Conover on Why He Refuses to Watch Summer House
Craig Conover may be a Bravo star, but that doesn’t mean he’s willing to tune into all of the network’s shows. In fact, there’s one that he refuses to watch.
During the latest episode of his and Austen Kroll‘s podcast, the Southern Charm cast member opened up about the reason behind his refusal to watch Summer House before sharing how girlfriend Paige DeSorbo ruined his “favorite show” and discussing his future engagement ring.
“I get real jealous of Paige. Because of the life we live,” Craig admitted on the December 20 episode of Pillows and Beer, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
“Craig can’t watch a TV show anymore,” Paige explained.
“I won’t watch Summer House,” Craig confirmed.
Although Craig said he isn’t the jealous type, seeing Paige, who he went public with on Instagram in October, with other men on Summer House isn’t something he’s willing to do. And, according to Paige, there’s also another show he’s opposed to watching due to her past dating relationship with one of its stars.
“Oh I wasn’t talking about reality TV,” she clarified.
“Yeah, she dated someone from my f****** favorite show! And I was like, ‘Wait what? Why did you tell me that?’” Craig recalled.
While the couple didn’t confirm who it was that Paige had dated, nor the show the unnamed actor starred in, online rumors suggest Paige once went out with Ryan Eggold of New Amsterdam.
“I will say in our case there was a period because you and I did not put a label on things for so long. But I was a little anxious about stuff. And so I would be able to watch those shows again now maybe,” Craig explained. “I still don’t like seeing them on a commercial.”
As for what happened with Paige’s relationship with the actor, she admitted that she “did like him” but noted she was ultimately ghosted.
During another conversation on the podcast, after Paige revealed she has her own bathroom at Craig’s home and leaves her clothes at his house, she said she would never leave special rings from family members.
“They should be put in a safe. You should have a copy of it made, that looks identical in like cubic zirconia. And wear that. Because I’ve lost so many sentimental, valuable things in my life,” Craig said of Paige’s concern about potentially losing an heirloom.
Craig then said that he feels the same way about engagement rings and noted that he would rather have a tattoo than an actual ring.
“I would tattoo it because I lose so many f****** things,” he stated.
But Paige didn’t love the idea and pointed out that a ring tattoo is “supposed to be bad luck.”
Summer House season six premieres on January 17 at 9/8c on Bravo and Southern Charm season eight is expected to make its debut soon after.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Millie Bobby Brown Cuddles Up To BF Jake Bongiovi On Christmas Morning: Pic
Backcountry skier killed near Cameron Pass marks first avalanche death in Colorado this ski season
Your Money: A quarterly financial to-do list for 2022
Boulder family works with nonprofit to find treatment for rare disease
Innovative Fantom-Based DEX DefySwap is Now Coming up With NFT Staking
Source: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne expected to play against Bills after clearing COVID-19 protocols
Jessica Biel, Dua Lipa & More Celebs Celebrate Christmas: See Pics
Julia Roberts, 54, Stuns In Hot Pink Swimsuit While Celebrating The Holidays In Sydney With Family
Denver’s Christmas Day weather: Warm and gusty, while mountains ready for more snow
Craig Conover on Why He Refuses to Watch Summer House
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies