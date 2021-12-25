Connect with us

News

MN lawyers struggle to help Afghans resettle here after U.S. withdrawal

Published

2 mins ago

on

MN lawyers struggle to help Afghans resettle here after U.S. withdrawal
Nearly four months after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, Minnesota advocates for refugees are growing frustrated with the U.S. government’s lack of urgency in helping Afghans resettle here.

The late-August military withdrawal left tens of thousands of Afghan allies to the United States needing to leave their home country, where they are unsafe under Taliban rule. Some 74,500 have made it to the U.S. at least temporarily, but many still are waiting.

Abigail Loesch, an attorney at Benson & Loesch, is working to help Afghan refugees resettle in the United States. (Courtesy of Abigail Loesch)

“It is insanely frustrating,” said Abigail Loesch, a Minneapolis attorney helping an Afghan man navigate immigration rules to come to the United States. “The puck is being passed between the state and Congress and the White House and the Department of Defense, and meanwhile, nothing’s happening.”

For Afghans, there are two main ways to gain temporary entry into the United States: Special Immigrant Visas for people who worked with or for the U.S. government, and humanitarian parole, which has broader criteria based on urgent humanitarian considerations.

So far, Minnesota has resettled at least 27 Afghans on special visas and 456 through humanitarian parole, according to the state’s Department of Public Services.

Loesch said it’s frustrating to deal with the program requirements and to wait for cases to be processed.

Since July, only around 135 of the 28,000 applications for humanitarian parole have been approved, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Until recently, there had been as few as 10 agents processing the cases.

Meanwhile, many clients like hers are living in dangerous situations, Loesch said.

Although humanitarian parole typically is for emergencies, many attorneys have sought to use it as emergency travel documents so that clients can then pursue a permanent plan of action in the U.S., Loesch said.

“They don’t want you to use it to get around traditional immigration routes,” Loesch said. “We’ve been struggling a lot with whether U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is even going to process these cases.”

LEAVE, THEN APPLY

It’s difficult for Afghans to even apply for humanitarian parole. Because the U.S. embassy in Kabul is closed, applicants must travel to a third country.

“So when it first started, I thought, ‘oh, we’ll get a decision in just a few weeks,’ because that’s normally how my cases go. And then USCIS says, ‘We’re not going to decide any unless you’re outside Afghanistan,’” she said.

Her client, who applied on Sept. 15, went to Pakistan so his application could be processed, but his Pakistani visa expires after 60 days.

News

Ask Amy: Readers offer their own advice

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: I was troubled by your response to Cathy S., who told her family to leave all their old hurts and issues at home for the holidays.

Suppressing those feelings may lead to more pleasant holiday get-togethers, but it also sounds like a recipe for superficial, distant relationships.

I like the idea of saying what you’re grateful for and trying to focus on the positive. But when conflict appears, the ideal would be to insist on more respectful healthy ways of managing it rather than pretending it doesn’t exist.

— Happy Families Take Work

Dear Happy Families: I understand your overall point, but “Cathy S” was not suggesting that her family should completely bury their wounds, gripes and hurts, but to recognize that there is a time, and a place, for airing them.

I think that asking family members to shelve their disagreements during a holiday gathering helps to create a reasonable boundary; if families concentrate on building positive experiences during these times, I believe it can give them more of a foundation to stand on, later.

Dear Amy: “The Wedding Singer” pointed out that she suffers from crippling anxiety when asked to perform at weddings and funerals.

Panic attacks when on stage are a well-known problem.

Your advice to The Wedding Singer is direct and effective.

However, should she actually wish to sing if she were freed from anxiety, she should speak with her doctor.

She may be a candidate for propranolol, a beta-blocker and can eliminate or greatly reduce the adrenaline discharge.

News

Sainted: O tidings of mittens and joy

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Sainted: O tidings of mittens and joy
Sainted

On a midmorning day in December, I stopped in at my local Goodwill Store to browse. Upon entering the store, I was greeted by a tower of mittens and gloves.

It was at this tower I met a kind-hearted grandmother and her grandson.The grandson filled the room with joy as he playfully waved his toy sword about in the air. The determined grandmother was on a mission. A mission to find waterproof gloves that would fit her toddler’s little hands. This was no easy task with little hands that moved and were not about to be still.

With much patience the task was accomplished. The grandmother left the store with her waterproof gloves. The toddler left with his toy sword. I left with a warm heart and a warm memory.

Kimberly Close, Cottage Grove

 

Sainted

To the St. Paul Hotel and the cast of the “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Thank you for a wonderful night and once again a wonderful performance.

This night is always an enjoyable part of the Christmas season for our families.

On behalf of the Edisons and Ciccheses, James Edison, Jr.

 

Sainted

I would like to extended a Holiday Sainted to Randy, the manager at Cub in Woodbury, and Lori (Cub employee). They provided the most prompt and caring assistance to me when I fell recently (Friday, Dec. 17) while shopping at Cub.

Randy was instantly on site to help and comfort me, while Lori bandaged my small wound. Randy offered to help my husband and me to the car, but by then I had regained the strength in my legs.

I am slightly embarrassed by all the attention, but certainly grateful for people like Randy and Lori.

Happy Holidays and a hearty “Thank You” to Randy and his staff at Cub Woodbury.

Jackie Thompson, Woodbury

 

Sainted

We want to SAINT the very nice man who stopped around 9 a.m. at the corner of Earl and Euclid on Dec 12.

The plows had filled in all of the openings to the sidewalk in front of Mounds Park United Methodist Church. My husband was trying to help our friend across the snowdrift, and at the same time she had a hold of me, kicking the snow to move it, and it was iced in.

As we were working and doing our best not to fall, this nice man stopped right at the corner, jumped out of his car and said, “May I help you?” We said, sure.

Which he did, getting our friend over to the sidewalk. Then he started to get back in his car, and then he realized I wasn”t able to navigate the snowdrift either. He immediately jumped back out of his car and helped me get across.

Both of us women were having leg problems and one uses a cane. God bless him. We are so very thankful he stopped and helped.

Thank you again and have a very Blessed Christmas. From two ladies and a guy at Mounds Park United Methodist Church.

N.L. Rassier, Oakdale

 

Sainted

Sainted to my Pioneer Press carrier, Robert Carlson, who always has the paper at my doorstep very early, even through 20” of unplowed, unshoveled snow. I’ve had the paper delivered to my house every day for over 60 years and have rarely had a carrier as good at the job.Thank you, Robert.

Marion Shea, Woodbury

News

How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can bully the Bills again

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can bully the Bills again
The last time the Patriots offense lined up against Buffalo, you remember what happened.

The Bills remember what happened.

The entire league, watching home on national television, remembers what happened.

The Pats rushed 46 times and passed only three times to deliver an unforgettable win amid 50 MPH winds. Thanks to a strong defensive showing, Mac Jones and Co. survived playing bully ball and only bully ball in Orchard Park. This Sunday, however, with winds expected to die down on a calm, clear December day, they’ll need more than 14 points to knock out the Bills.

Here’s how the Patriots can repave their path to victory against Buffalo, aside from revving up the run game.

1. Hammer play-action

This is simple.

The Bills, wisely expecting another run-heavy plan in the rematch, will be on their toes up front. So, get them to step forward.

The Patriots can copy and paste their game plan from last week, when they ran play-action on 40% of Mac Jones’ dropbacks against Indianapolis. On the season, Jones is averaging almost three yards more per attempt off play-action than his standard passes. He’s also completing 74.6% of those throws compared to only 67% off regular dropbacks.

Look for the Pats to use play fakes most often from their heavy personnel groupings featuring multiple backs and/or tight ends. Three weeks ago, the Patriots utilized two backs and/or tight ends on two-thirds of their offensive snaps at Buffalo; the first and most obvious sign another run was coming. Except this time, it should be a fake followed by a deep pass downfield.

2. Target TEs and RBs

If there was ever a time to unlock Jonnu Smith, Sunday is it.

Smith, who’s largely underwhelmed this season despite being utilized as a receiver and rusher, should be featured heavily against the Bills. Their pass coverage is weakest — albeit still above-average relative to the rest of the league — against tight ends, per Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Smith was once a man-coverage destroyer in Tennessee, and while he hasn’t broken tackles at the same rate this season, the Pats should still effort to create one-on-one opportunities for him in space.

The same goes for Hunter Henry, the team’s most targeted pass catcher in the red zone. Henry is a mismatch against linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. If either cover Henry in a key spot, the ball should find him.

3. Dial up the trick plays

The Bills defense is solid across the board, a top-10 unit against the run and pass. High draft picks are scattered across the front seven, and arguably the NFL’s best safety tandem, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, anchor an opportunistic secondary.

Undermanned at receiver, the Pats will need to manufacture points and long passing plays, especially having thrown more interceptions than touchdowns against Buffalo since head coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017. It’s been a full month since their last non-quarterback pass, and almost three since Jakobi Meyers tossed one. What about a counter off the famous double-pass look?

The Pats ought to embrace Sunday’s high stakes by throwing everything left in their playbook at the Bills, including some direct snaps for their running backs or perhaps a pass to Jones. One trick play just might turn the entire game, and thereby take the division.

