News
NHL postpones 14 games; won’t resume play until Tuesday
The NHL pushed back its return from an already extended holiday break an extra day by postponing its entire 14-game Monday schedule for COVID-19 testing reasons.
The league said Friday it now plans to resume play Tuesday in a decision that increases the total of postponed games to 64 this season.
Teams are still scheduled to resume practicing Sunday, but won’t be allowed to take the ice until players, coaches and traveling officials are cleared following a round of COVID-19 tests. The decision to delay the resumption of play will allow what the NHL called “an adequate opportunity to analyze league-wide testing results and to assess clubs’ readiness to play.”
The NHL said it will provide further updates on its return to play plans Sunday.
The move comes after the NHL opened its annual holiday break on Wednesday, two days earlier than scheduled, because of a significant jump in players landing in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, and with 10 teams’ schedules paused.
The sudden rash of postponed games also led the NHL to exercise its right to withdraw from participating in the Winter Olympics in February. The league will instead use its previously scheduled Olympic break, which runs from Feb. 6-22, to make up its postponed games in order to complete an 82-game season.
Toronto forward William Nylander entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Friday, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players on the list. Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, defenseman Morgan Rielly and goaltender Jack Campbell also are in the protocols along with coach Sheldon Keefe, two assistants and four other members of the organization.
News
Police in Austin, Minn., fatally shoot man walking in traffic with machete
AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Police in Austin say an officer shot and killed a man who had been walking in traffic with a machete and held off officers in a standoff for more than 24 hours.
WCCO-TV reported Friday that the that the incident began Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived he was threatening to hurt people and ducked into an apartment.
Police said officers tried to use stun guns on him but they were ineffective. A standoff ensued that lasted more than 24 hours. Officers tried to subdue him using pepper spray and foam bullets.
The man finally left the apartment Thursday night and went to a nearby gas station. Officers followed him and he confronted them in the parking lot with a knife. An officer fired and killed the man. He hasn’t been identified.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
News
Police shoot man walking in traffic with machete
AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Police in Austin say an officer shot and killed a man who had been walking in traffic with a machete and held off officers in a standoff for more than 24 hours.
WCCO-TV reported Friday that the that the incident began Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived he was threatening to hurt people and ducked into an apartment.
Police said officers tried to use stun guns on him but they were ineffective. A standoff ensued that lasted more than 24 hours. Officers tried to subdue him using pepper spray and foam bullets.
The man finally left the apartment Thursday night and went to a nearby gas station. Officers followed him and he confronted them in the parking lot with a knife. An officer fired and killed the man. He hasn’t been identified.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
News
Broadlands poised to capitalize on Denver’s northern growth
Broadlands draws potential buyers to Broomfield for one reason: Location. Location. Location.
The neighborhood offers quick access to Interstate 25 and U.S. 36. “It’s 20 minutes to downtown Denver and 20 minutes to Boulder,” says Chris Giron, TG Colorado Realty owner. “We typically see couples who want to split the distance. The wife works downtown, while the husband works at CU Boulder.”
The neighborhood also is convenient for workers who commute to the Google campus in Boulder or Interlocken Technology Partners in Broomfield.
The neighborhood offers walking trails, biking trails, a BMX bike course and sits near Broadlands Golf Course, Plaster Reservoir, and Broadlands West Park for people who want to get outside.
The neighborhood is near Flatiron Crossing and Orchard Town Center for people who want to shop or eat out.
The neighborhood also draws parents who want to send their children to Holy Family High School.
“This area’s got everything,” Giron says.
What’s available?
Like other suburban Denver communities, Broadlands saw home buyers relocate to Broomfield during the pandemic in their quest to find more living space.
“We’re seeing a lot of move-up buyers in Broadlands,” Giron says. “Many of them are buyers who during the pandemic needed more space. They wanted extra bedrooms or office space.”
The neighborhood is relatively new, with most houses less than 25 years old. “The houses are definitely turnkey homes,” Giron says. “They’re not fixer-uppers. People who buy in Broadlands typically plan to stay in Broadlands.”
While some townhomes and condos are available, most housing stock is single-family homes. Many houses were semi-custom or custom builds, so the homes have a distinct look, and the neighborhood doesn’t appear to be cookie-cutter, Giron says.
Prices range from $425,000 to $1.5 million, with condos and townhomes at the low end of the price range and large homes located near the Broadlands Golf Course at the high end.
The average price for a single-family home is $975,000, and houses stay on the market for an average of six to 10 days.
Who’s moving in?
New residents range from empty-nesters and retirees who buy patio homes to young professionals who buy condos or townhomes to families moving up and wanting more space.
Many of the townhome and condo buyers work in Boulder but can’t afford Boulder prices, Giron adds.
Giron says Broadlands will continue to appeal to buyers as the Denver metro area extends north.
“For 25 years, I’ve been saying the area from 136th to 144th is going to be the next Tech Center,” Giron says.
Popular newer developments like the Denver Premium Outlets, off I-25 near 136th, and recent developments in Thornton, including an Amazon distribution center, Topgolf, and In-N-Out Burger, will make the area even more appealing.
“We’re starting to see more development along the I-25 corridor between 136th and 160th,” Giron says. “The Denver area is growing north toward Longmont. Soon there won’t be much open space between the northern suburbs and Fort Collins.”
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
NHL postpones 14 games; won’t resume play until Tuesday
Police in Austin, Minn., fatally shoot man walking in traffic with machete
By The Numbers: Here’s How Much Bitcoin Michael Saylor Holds
Whitney Rose Suspects Mary’s Involved in “Criminal” Behavior
Ripple Had Its Strongest Year Ever Despite The Sec’s “Attack On Crypto”
Police shoot man walking in traffic with machete
Broadlands poised to capitalize on Denver’s northern growth
Broncos Briefs: Pat Shurmur hopes catches come in “bunches” for Jerry Jeudy after last week’s shutout
Ravens S Chuck Clark activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, can play vs. Bengals
Kim, Khloe Kardashian & Kids Rock Matching Comfy Outfits For 2021 Christmas Card
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves