Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Sunday as Justin Fields continues his recovery from an ankle injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are riding a seven-game winning streak and sit atop the AFC standings as they head into their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

But the real headline this week has been sickness, not success.

Kansas City has a chance to secure a spot in the playoffs and win their sixth consecutive division title this weekend.

But they’re also struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak that at one point had 13 players on the reserve/COVID list, including stars like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

Tracking the Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers COVID-19 lists



With updated NFL COVID-19 protocols, the status of several players are still up in the air, even a few days before the game.

Some players, like defensive end Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay, have already returned to practice this week, but the Chiefs are still hoping others will be cleared in time to play Sunday.

As of Wednesday’s media availability, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he has not had any conversations with the league about rescheduling Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

If you’re heading to the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, here’s what you need to know:

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy Chiefs tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

How the Chiefs can clinch a playoff spot and win the AFC West against the Steelers



But be prepared to pay a pretty price. Even the cheapest seats in the third level are going for about $280 per ticket on Ticketmaster while lower-level seats are up for grabs at almost $400.

All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Pregame timeline

The Chiefs’ final home game of the regular season kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at Arrowhead before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

As Chiefs struggle with COVID, what does it mean for Sunday’s game against Steelers?



11 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

1 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

1:30 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

3:14 p.m. – Steelers Team Introduction

3:15 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

3:19 p.m. – National Anthem

3:21 p.m. – Flyover

3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss

3:25 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots open at 11 a.m. Sunday for a great day of tailgating and Chiefs football.

Fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $45 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $100. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Traffic is usually congested near the stadiums as fans flood in to cheer on the Chiefs, and holiday travel won’t help. Plan ahead, check traffic conditions, and arrive early.

Gameday forecast

The FOX4 Weather Team is expecting another surge of warmth to come up the state line on Sunday sending highs into the 60s.

There may be a few patches of drizzle or a few showers at some point on Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on that potential.

There will be a decent wind developing as well, so it will certainly feel chilly through the morning hours and for early tailgaters. But by kickoff, we’ll have warmed up pretty nicely for a December Chiefs game.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag, or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses, and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers, and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs, and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

New last season: The team banned American Indian headdresses or face paint. General face paint is still allowed.

Masks not required

Now that Kansas City’s mask mandate has expired, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces at Arrowhead Stadium, like the pro shop, club level, and more.

The Chiefs are still encouraging those who are not fully vaccinated to mask up at the stadium. The team also said unvaccinated staff members will be directed to wear masks.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless last season, and that will continue going forward.

Six Kansas City Chiefs players named to 2022 Pro Bowl team



All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

Kansas City native and current “Saturday Night Live” cast member Heidi Gardner will start things off with a bang at Sunday’s Chiefs-Steelers game. She’s this week’s Drum Honoree on the GEHA Drum Deck.

Mary Esselman, president, and CEO of Kansas City nonprofit Operation Breakthrough, will be the game’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Before kickoff, Maelyn Jarmon, who won “The Voice,” will sing the national anthem while the Leawood Police Department will present the colors.

Arrowhead one of worst when it comes to critical health violations



A KC-135 Stratotanker from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas, will perform a flyover at the end of the national anthem.

Then at halftime, it might be the day after Christmas, but it’s still the holiday season! Singer-songwriter Symonne Sparks will sing a holiday medley while the Chiefs cheerleaders perform. Season ticket holders will be on the field with special flags during the performance.