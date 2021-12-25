Celebrities
Olivia Culpo Rocks Lacy White Lingerie & High-Waisted Shorts In New Video
Just ahead of the holidays, Olivia Culpo posted a video of herself in a festive looking outfit, consisting of a lacy bra top and shorts.
Olivia Culpo is one stylish fashionista, and she took fans along for her getting ready journey in a new Instagram video on Dec. 23. The video starts with Olivia wearing a pair of high-waisted red shorts, with nothing but some lacy white lingerie on top. Then, there’s a quick change as she morphs into her outfit, which looks perfect for any holiday party.
The transformation look featured the model changing into a red sweater to go along with the shorts, as well as a matching red jacket. The ensemble is complete with knee-high white boots and a red Maison Valentino purse with a gold chain. Olivia’s hair is styled straight at chin length with a part down the middle.
The 29-year-old’s Instagram feed is full of photos of her stylish outfits. Whether it’s a workout look or night out get-up, Olivia always brings her fashion A-game. Sometimes, she gives fans a glimpse into her personal life, as well. Most recently, she posted a photo with boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, in mid-November. The two are sharing a kiss across the dinner table with the sun setting in the background.
It’s been two years since Olivia and the NFL player got together during the summer of 2019. She’s not the first football star she’s dated, though! Before Christian, Olivia was with Danny Amendola from Feb. 2016 until April 2019. She was also briefly linked to Tim Tebow before that. From 2013 until 2015, Olivia was also in a relationship with Nick Jonas, and she was the inspiration for much of his solo music. Most notably, he wrote the song “Jealous” about her.
Olivia has been in the public eye since she won Miss Universe in 2012. She made it to the worldwide competition after being crowned Miss Rhode Island and Miss USA earlier that year. Since then, she’s become an influential figure on social media, while also embarking on a modeling career.
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Makeout On Holiday Trip To St. Barts — PDA Photos
The Amazon founder and his girlfriend soaked in the sun, while they vacationed in the Caribbean for Christmas!
Jeff Bezos, 57, and Lauren Sanchez, 52, couldn’t seem more in love! The pair shared a sweet kiss, while on a romantic, holiday hike in St. Barts in new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. The billionaire and news anchor looked extra sporty while they enjoyed plenty of tropical views, while on their Christmas vacation on Wednesday December 22!
Lauren looked stunning, as she rocked a black tanktop and matching short-shorts. She also had a white hoodie tied around her waist, while she wore a matching white baseball cap. Jeff sported a similar outfit, with a black t-shirt and black-and-gold striped shorts, along with shades and a cap. While they definitely put their backs into the hike, the pair were seen holding hands and cuddling on a bench, but the sweetest moment was when they were making out, while stopping on a grassy patch on a hill. Luckily, it didn’t seem like they came across any cliffs while enjoying their time in the wide-open nature.
Jeff and Lauren have been together for almost three years. Their relationship was first exposed after Jeff and his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott announced that they would be divorcing on January 9, 2019. Salacious texts that Jeff had sent to his now-girlfriend were released by The National Enquirer. Regardless, Jeff and Lauren’s relationship has seemed like it’s been going strong since the pair went public.
Before the Amazon founder made his maiden voyage into space on one of his Blue Origin spacecrafts, Jeff was spotted taking the reporter out for dinner in Malibu on July 14. When Jeff launched into space on July 20, he called it the “best day ever,” and he celebrated the successful return by giving his girlfriend a big hug and kiss. He also greeted his parents and sons with hugs. “I wasn’t that nervous, but my family was somewhat anxious about this. It was so sweet to get hugged by them after landing, especially my kids and Lauren and my mom and dad,” the billionaire said in a press conference after he landed back down.
Lala Kent on Why She Regrets Scheana Feud, Randall Warning
Lala Kent wishes she and Scheana Shay hadn’t feuded in 2020 amid their pregnancies.
During an interview earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted to having regrets about her feud with her on-again, off-again friend before looking back at the comments she made about her co-stars’ relationships on season nine and explaining why producers honed in on her nurses.
“I look back on that time. It was a group of us that were pregnant at the same time. And I just felt like there was so much heaviness that was brought into those moments,” Lala said on the December 21 episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat. “Even though [Scheana] may not be like my best friend from childhood, she’s still a dear friend to me and we were pregnant at the same time. We will never have that ever again.”
“Why did we bring the bullsh-t into a time where we were having babies?” she wondered.
As Pump Rules fans will recall, Scheana called out Lala last year, accusing her of abandoning her after she suffered a miscarriage with her first child. In turn, Lala clapped back at Scheana, saying their relationship was “non-existent” and berating her now-fiance, Brock Davies, for not stepping up to emotionally support her during that time.
“It was a combination of things,” Lala continued of the feud. “I think I was angry at her that she opened the door with that podcast that she did saying I wasn’t there for her during her miscarriage. I felt like if that upset her that much, she should have picked up the phone and called me.”
As for her drama with Brock, which has been playing out for weeks on Pump Rules, Lala said she was “very confused” about his situation with his two older children.
“It’s one thing to say, ‘I haven’t seen my kid in four years because they live somewhere else.’ But when you say you haven’t seen, spoken FaceTime, nothing’s zero communication in four years. We got questions. Why? Because you now have a baby with my friend,” Lala explained.
While Lala has been criticized for focusing on the relationships of her castmates throughout season nine, she said she wished someone would have come to her about what her now-ex-fiancé Randall Emmett was allegedly doing behind her back. Some of the Pump Rules cast members, including Tom Sandoval, have hinted that they received DMs about Randall’s alleged cheating.
“I’ve gotten weird DMs about Lala and Randall’s relationship,” Tom said during a recent Vanderpump Rules episode this season. “But we’ve never been really allowed to know anything beyond surface level when it comes to Lala.” He added, “I don’t know what goes on in that house.”
Lala stated, “I wish that somebody would have come to me and said, I’m getting DMs about your person. Everyone wants to say, ‘It’s not your business.’ How would you feel? I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone [tell me].”
In addition to putting a spotlight on Scheana and Brock’s relationship, Lala also weighed in on the drama between Sandoval and Katie Maloney, which stemmed from Katie’s desire to be a part of his and Tom Schwartz‘s new bar.
“I know I had no skin in the game of pointing out people’s flaws in their relationship,” she said, looking back. “Now looking at the pile of sh-t I’m kicking it in, [their] relationships look awesome.”
Also during the interview, Lala said that Pump Rules production liked her to call her nurses, who she employed prior to the end of her relationship with Randall, “day nurse” and “night nurse,” rather than by their names.
“[Production] does love me to refer to them as the [day nurse] and the night nurse. I would normally just say, ‘I’m going to give Ocean to Karen now,’ or, ‘I’m going to give Ocean to Liv,’ but they liked the [day nurse],” she explained, noting that she only used the women because her mother was living in Utah at that time.
“It seemed very bougie watching it back,” she added.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 2, Looks His Dad’s Twin In Beanie & Puffy Jacket For Winter
The R&B singer shared an adorable photo of his son, looking like his real mini-me, while the little one bundled up for winter.
Chris Brown‘s son Aeko, 2, really is an adorable little “heartbreaker.” The 32-year-old “No Guidance” singer posted thee photo of his boy dressed up just like his dad on Instagram on Tuesday December 21. Aeko totally took after his dad, and looked like a mini-version of his old man, as he stared into the camera for the pair of photos. It was a super sweet photo to show his love for his son.
Aeko looked totally stylish in his winter-appropriate outfit. He sported a brown beanie over his adorable face. He also rocked a light blue puffy jacket and a beige and green flannel under it. In the second photo, he showed his outfit was complete with beige sweatpants and a tiny pair of sneakers. It also looked like he had a pair of gloves shoved in his pocket.
Other than Aeko, Chris also has one daughter Royalty, 7, who he shares with his ex Nia Guzman. Chris shares Aeko with model Ammika Harris. The same day he shared the photo of Aeko, Chris also posted a sweet daddy-daughter moment that he had with his daughter where she wrapped her arms around him and hung onto his back. Chris tagged his daughter and included a heart emoji.
Aeko’s mom has shown off her son’s style with a sweet portrait of the two of them, where the toddler rocked a man bun and sported a white sweater. Even though Chris and Ammika may not be together, it sounds like they have a solid co-parenting relationship. She lives in Germany with Aeko, but the singer has made a point to spend time with his boy whenever he can. He was seen spending time with Aeko when he performed a concert in London in November. “It was so important to Chris to [spend] bonding time with his son since he just had a birthday last month and now the holiday season is upon us,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively at the time. “Chris is having the time of his life in London with Aeko. He can’t believe how much he looks like him.”
