Olivia Culpo Rocks Lacy White Lingerie & High-Waisted Shorts In New Video

Lala Kent wishes she and Scheana Shay hadn’t feuded in 2020 amid their pregnancies.

During an interview earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted to having regrets about her feud with her on-again, off-again friend before looking back at the comments she made about her co-stars’ relationships on season nine and explaining why producers honed in on her nurses.

“I look back on that time. It was a group of us that were pregnant at the same time. And I just felt like there was so much heaviness that was brought into those moments,” Lala said on the December 21 episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat. “Even though [Scheana] may not be like my best friend from childhood, she’s still a dear friend to me and we were pregnant at the same time. We will never have that ever again.”

“Why did we bring the bullsh-t into a time where we were having babies?” she wondered.

As Pump Rules fans will recall, Scheana called out Lala last year, accusing her of abandoning her after she suffered a miscarriage with her first child. In turn, Lala clapped back at Scheana, saying their relationship was “non-existent” and berating her now-fiance, Brock Davies, for not stepping up to emotionally support her during that time.

“It was a combination of things,” Lala continued of the feud. “I think I was angry at her that she opened the door with that podcast that she did saying I wasn’t there for her during her miscarriage. I felt like if that upset her that much, she should have picked up the phone and called me.”

As for her drama with Brock, which has been playing out for weeks on Pump Rules, Lala said she was “very confused” about his situation with his two older children.

“It’s one thing to say, ‘I haven’t seen my kid in four years because they live somewhere else.’ But when you say you haven’t seen, spoken FaceTime, nothing’s zero communication in four years. We got questions. Why? Because you now have a baby with my friend,” Lala explained.

While Lala has been criticized for focusing on the relationships of her castmates throughout season nine, she said she wished someone would have come to her about what her now-ex-fiancé Randall Emmett was allegedly doing behind her back. Some of the Pump Rules cast members, including Tom Sandoval, have hinted that they received DMs about Randall’s alleged cheating.

“I’ve gotten weird DMs about Lala and Randall’s relationship,” Tom said during a recent Vanderpump Rules episode this season. “But we’ve never been really allowed to know anything beyond surface level when it comes to Lala.” He added, “I don’t know what goes on in that house.”

Lala stated, “I wish that somebody would have come to me and said, I’m getting DMs about your person. Everyone wants to say, ‘It’s not your business.’ How would you feel? I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone [tell me].”

In addition to putting a spotlight on Scheana and Brock’s relationship, Lala also weighed in on the drama between Sandoval and Katie Maloney, which stemmed from Katie’s desire to be a part of his and Tom Schwartz‘s new bar.

“I know I had no skin in the game of pointing out people’s flaws in their relationship,” she said, looking back. “Now looking at the pile of sh-t I’m kicking it in, [their] relationships look awesome.”

Also during the interview, Lala said that Pump Rules production liked her to call her nurses, who she employed prior to the end of her relationship with Randall, “day nurse” and “night nurse,” rather than by their names.

“[Production] does love me to refer to them as the [day nurse] and the night nurse. I would normally just say, ‘I’m going to give Ocean to Karen now,’ or, ‘I’m going to give Ocean to Liv,’ but they liked the [day nurse],” she explained, noting that she only used the women because her mother was living in Utah at that time.

“It seemed very bougie watching it back,” she added.

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo