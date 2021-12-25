News
Patriots defense should continue to hound Josh Allen in Round 2
We’re on to Round 2 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
Round 1 couldn’t have gone much better from a defensive perspective, although gale force winds also had an influence on the 14-10 outcome.
Let’s just say given the nasty weather conditions that punctuated their Week 13 matchup in Buffalo, the Patriots had an easier time containing Allen, who can kill you with his arm or his legs.
Will the Patriots keep a similar plan, or tweak it to adapt for their Week 16 showdown in Foxboro?
“I’m sure they’re gonna switch up some things too and show us some things we haven’t seen from them this year,” Allen said Wednesday.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, meanwhile, also addressed the task at hand, going up against the Patriots defense for the second time in three weeks.
“It’s always a challenge the second time you’re playing a team during the season,” he said. “But again, it’s going to come down to doing our best to come up with a good plan, and ultimately, executing that plan.”
Patriots safety Adrian Phillips said he expects a completely different type of game than their earlier meeting.
“They’ve got a bitter taste in their mouth,” said Phillips. “We expect them to fully come out here and try to take advantage of whatever they can on our defense.”
Here’s how the Patriots can beat Allen and the Bills a second time:
1. Dial up disruption
The Patriots have gone up against Josh Allen five times in the past and watched countless hours of film on the Bills quarterback. They know him, and ultimately, what they have to do to best defend him.
Allen does a lot of damage outside of the pocket when he’s on the run. He’ll either beat teams with passes on the fly, or make huge gains taking off running.
He’s also pretty darn good in the pocket if given time. And that’s the key. Corral him in the pocket, and suffocate him with pressure to the point where he’ll make a mistake.
“That dude can kill you from the pocket, or running around, it really doesn’t matter,” said Phillips. “For us, our main thing is to just make sure he has a level rush and make it uncomfortable back there. He got out a few times last game. With him, it’s really like pick your poison.”
Given the choice, they’d rather the poison be from inside the pocket, where they have a better chance to disrupt him with the pass rush. With the Bills having two starting linemen on the COVID-19 list, they should have a better chance getting to Allen, and making his life a bit more miserable.
2. Beware Daboll’s bag of tricks
Neither team really showed much the first time around. The weather prevented both the Patriots and Bills from diving deep into the playbook.
If the Bills are going to put themselves in a better position to win the division, they’re going to pull out all the stops.
It wouldn’t be surprising if Daboll uses a few trick plays he’s saved for games like this. Speaking with the media during the week, Daboll naturally wouldn’t tip his hand, but the Patriots need to be ready for anything.
“We’re going to do what we always do … put plays together that we think will be successful against this team. You’re always going to have to adjust,” said Daboll. “At the end of the day, you’re going to do the things you think you need to do to try to win, and go out there and execute. That’s what it’s going to take against a good football team.”
3. Contain the usual suspects
The Patriots won’t have to deal with Cole Beasley or Gabriel Davis, who are both expected to miss the game due to being on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Already having two of Allen’s top guns eliminated will help, but he still has a few targets the Patriots will have to contain, namely wideout Stefon Diggs along with tight end Dawson Knox, a favorite target of Allen in the red zone.
“They’re a team that likes to throw the ball. So we expect them to do a lot of that,” said Phillips. “They didn’t get to do as much of that as they wanted to last game because the weather didn’t permit it.”
Allen is going to throw it a ton, that’s no secret, even down two wideouts. But with a healthy pass rush, and Pro Bowl corner J.C. Jackson handling Diggs, and either Kyle Dugger or Phillips dealing with Knox, the Pats should be able to keep a decent lid on the Bills offense.
Mastrodonato: Easy to see why Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, drew record TV ratings at PNC Championship
It’s always about Tiger.
But the crux of it at least, the reason why the ratings released on Wednesday revealed that a record 3.2 million of us were glued to our TVs last Sunday afternoon from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. ET (right in the middle of the NFL schedule) to watch the PNC Championship, was to became enamored with a 12-year-old playing alongside professionals.
We were in awe of what it must be like to be that kid.
To be Tiger Woods’ kid.
It wasn’t just sports entertainment, as the tournament took in its most viewers in 21 years; it was reality television.
It’s about Charlie, of course. With stylish hair, a perfect swing and a cool-as-a-cucumber approach to the whole thing, Charlie presents himself all too well for a kid who has been through both the best and worst of American fame.
To have a father who was one of the most accomplished athletes in American history has to come with some pressure, and for that, Charlie was easy to root for.
Now add a few chapters where the kid’s dad has a lifetime’s worth of affairs suddenly revealed in 2009, the year Charlie was born, then crashes his car, ends up on the cover of the New York Post for 20 consecutive days, checks into a rehab center specializing in sex addiction, loses many of his sponsorships, pays his wife, Elin Nordegren, a reported sum of over $100 million in divorce, years later is arrested for a DUI, has a toxicology report confirm he was on five different drugs at the time, and a few years after that presses the gas pedal all the way down and throws his car into a median at 75 mph, shattering his right leg into pieces.
To be the child of all that, we cannot comprehend. But to be the child of a parent who self-destructs with drugs and sex? To be the child of a parent who was once wildly successful but loses their career? A lot of us can understand.
When everything falls apart, we learn from what’s left.
After he nearly killed himself in the February accident, Tiger’s relationship with his son, though we’ll never know the intimate details that only those two will understand, appears to be a meaningful one.
Using a golf cart rather than walk the course, and playing with a heavy limp, it was news enough that Tiger was upright, much less hitting bombs off the tee.
It was easy to ponder Tiger’s journey to the top of the mountain and then his tumbling down off of it, perhaps because he was bored, it’s been surmised, or because he couldn’t help himself, or because he’s an imperfect human like the rest of us who, after being subjected to both overwhelming praise and intense criticism in the eyes of the public, sometimes fall apart.
At times it looked like Tiger purposely looked away after Charlie did something remarkable. Or he’d walk by him, casually give him a tap on the fist while neither of them made eye contact. They looked calm and content on a beautiful day under the Florida sun, chasing history, the next great shot, the championship and the legacy Tiger built that will almost certainly never be matched.
As much as Tiger could offer Charlie independence on the course, he did. He seemed like a father eager to give his son an opportunity. Tiger didn’t hold his hand; he gently pushed him ahead and waited to catch him when he fell.
Tiger was there for Charlie, and Charlie there for Tiger.
Chasing John Daly and his son, John Daly II, who finished first and just two shots ahead of Tiger and Charlie, the Woods family approached the par-3 17th hole desperately needing to birdie to have a chance.
Charlie went first, and his tee shot was so perfect — he stuck it a few feet from the pin for arguably the best shot by anybody on that hole all tournament — Tiger needed to do nothing. He took a shot anyway and ended up on the wrong side of the green.
Charlie went up and tapped in for birdie. They didn’t use a single shot by Tiger on the hole.
Perhaps that’s why these two connected with the rest of us so easily and with remarkable potency last weekend.
We could feel Charlie doing it on his own. We could feel him growing up with each shot, maturing a little while dealing with each series of steps to the tee box. As we listened to the people on the other side of the rope yelling out advice or words of encouragement while Charlie put his head down and kept marching forward, we could feel the isolation of what it’s like to be him.
None of us will ever know. But damn is it easy to root for him.
OBF: Remembering my friend, Bears fan Barry
Dickens began his “A Christmas Carol” with the undeniable death of Marley. He deemed the tome a “Ghostly Little Book” in the preface.
So the concept of mixing this holiday of joy and hope with those who have passed is perhaps the least original idea in this space since we lauded the Bruins for trading Tyler Seguin.
I lost one of my best friends a couple of weeks ago. Barry was my college roommate for two years when we were at Marquette University back in the 1980s. We met on the first day freshman year in 1982 and remained friends until his death from cancer three weeks ago. In school, we were part of a tight crew of about 20 undergrads who shared the same dorm wing (Schroeder Hall — Eight South) with among others, the late, great and funny-as-hell Chris Farley.
Barry, like so many students at Marquette, was unapologetically Chicago. Our freshman year, Marquette’s marquee basketball player was a versatile junior point guard from Maywood, Illinois, named Glenn “Doc” Rivers. Doc then left Marquette for the NBA in 1983. We stuck it out.
This was, as many of us of a certain age can recall, the heyday of the Chicago Bears. Fortunately for Barry, his family, and eventually me, he had purchased Bears season tickets while he was still in high school. There were countless weekend road-trips with Barry, our friend John, and a rotating cast of others to Chicago all year long. Their families always welcomed me as if I was another son, or at least their weird nephew from Massachusetts.
For my four years at Marquette, I saw the Bears play about a dozen times at Soldier Field. All thanks to Barry.
By the time senior year arrived, the 1985 Bears were considered a supernatural force – especially on defense. This was the same Bears team that would eventually dismantle the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX.
Before the Bears did the “Super Bowl Shuffle” over the metaphorical corpse of the Patriots in New Orleans, the two teams met on a sunny and warm September afternoon in Chicago.
When the 1985 schedule was announced, I did whatever I could to make sure I’d make the cut for that Patriots game. Seeing the Patriots play on the road was a novelty some four decades ago.
Seeing them play at home was punishment. Known as Sullivan Stadium at the time, the Patriots home facility was a dump. When the toilets worked, they never stopped. Concessions were just that, a concession. An admission of defeat that you failed to eat or drink enough beforehand. My favorite feature of Schaefer/Sullivan/Foxboro Stadium was its inability to keep those seeking shelter beneath the stands from getting soaked whenever it rained. In that sense, it was open-air before its time.
Soldier Field was spartan. But it had a Sparta-like history, hosting epic battles since the 1920s. The setting was spectacular, resting adjacent to Lake Michigan and Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. This was pre-Chicago Fallujah. The Windy City was as big and broad-shouldered as Carl Sandburg portrayed it.
Sunday, Sept. 15, 1985, offered one of what would be a season full of “big tests” for the upstart Patriots. They failed miserably. The Patriots were suffocated 20-7. This game in Chicago was about as competitive as the last time the Patriots played the Bears in Foxboro. In that 2014 matchup, the Patriots led 38-7 at the half and Tom Brady would throw 5 TD passes. Like the 1985 Bears, who would go on to win the Super Bowl after dismantling the Patriots, those 2014 Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl after dismantling the Bears.
Those early-season 1985 Bears offered an ominous preview of Super Bowl XX. Mike Singletary sacked Tony Eason three times and intercepted him once. In all, Eason would absorb six sacks for 55 yards and get picked off three times. The Bears scored on their first possession and limited New England to 27 net yards rushing and 179 passing.
The Patriots made it past midfield just twice. The second time occurred when Eason connected with Craig James for a 90-yard TD pass. About 70 yards came after the catch. At the time, it was the longest TD pass in Patriots history.
There were 60,553 fans in attendance. At least one of them was rooting for the Patriots. Saint Jude had nothing on me that day. To the nearby crowd, I was a creature from outer space, or from the bar at “Cheers.” Between the accented f-bombs, the non-stop jeering of Raymond Berry, and the full-throated cries for “Grogan! Grogan!” I offered the Bears faithful plenty of entertainment during what was otherwise a brutal game to witness. One person told me he had never met a Patriots fan before. The couple next to us was befuddled and asked: “Why do you criticize your own team so much?”
If they only knew. 46-10 would be both predictable and inevitable.
This story was one of many we shared during Barry’s memorial service. Barry kept his Bears tickets. Some 33 years after that 1985 tilt, the Patriots were back in Chicago. Barry was there, as always. One of his boys remarked at how annoying it was that the Patriots fans had all but taken over the stadium. Barry told the tale of that game back in 1985, when the number of Patriots fans on hand could have been counted with both thumbs.
To complete the circle of life, Barry’s oldest son is now a first-year law school student at Boston University. He lives about a three-wood from Fenway Park. He’s a Chicagoan surrounded by a city full of Patriots fans.
But, like me back in Chicago in 1985, he isn’t alone.
Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at bsperos1@gmail.com.
Celtics boss Ime Udoka follows the hard coaching path
For Ime Udoka, the standard for how to treat players was set in San Antonio, where one of the greatest collaborations between a coach and player in NBA history was on display.
Like the bond between Red Auerbach and Bill Russell, Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan operated as one. And even then it could get a little rough.
The Celtics coach broke into a laugh.
“Harder than anybody else for sure,” he said of how Popovich treated the franchise cornerstone. “We called them a married couple because once every year they would go through a divorce, go without talking to each other for a week.
“They’d go at it, but Tim was great because he allowed himself to be coached. The group followed suit. When you saw Pop on Tim, Manu (Ginobili), Tony (Parker) harder than the others, everybody else falls in line. Sometimes you’d see Pop going off in a film session, and then you look at the stats and Tim had 30 and 17 that night. He’s striving for perfection. But credit to those guys also because they’re high-character individuals who allow themselves to be coached.
“The whole team and organization followed his example.”
Udoka is trying to set that critical baseline now in his first year as a head coach, so far without any hasty divorces.
“It hasn’t got there yet, but I’m sure it will, and that’s OK,” said Marcus Smart. “At the end of the day it’s coming from a good place, where you’ve got two competitive guys. Ime used to play — he gets it, he feels it, he understands it. He’s still a competitor at heart.
“Me and Ime have had our differences, nothing crazy. Nothing to the point where we wouldn’t talk to each other.”
But they came close the night of Dec. 3 in Salt Lake City, when Udoka abruptly pulled Smart out with eight minutes left in the second quarter. Two minutes later, after resetting his emotions, Smart checked back in and tip-dunked over Rudy Gobert on the way to a 15-point, three-trey, four-steal performance.
“He takes me out, he sits me down. I was a little upset. He talks to me. Well, he really didn’t say much,” said Smart. “Wasn’t playing too well, he takes me out and sits me down. Didn’t say much to me. Two minutes later, it’s go back in. That’s how it is.
“You feel that, and Ime, first year in, it was all coming from a good place. You want a coach to be like that. Sometimes you need a little extra kick — we all do. Even me. Some days we have other stuff outside of basketball that we deal with personally. It affects us sometimes on the court, and then you need that little kick.
“When you have a coach that’s willing to hold you accountable, and hold everyone accountable, the respect goes through the roof. You just want to go out and play as hard as you can.”
Beware of what you ask for
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Smart all knew Udoka from their time in USA Basketball, and as the first-year coach noted on the first day of training camp, all had asked him to coach them “hard.”
None necessarily understood what that meant leading up to those first practices after growing up under the gentler hand of Brad Stevens. But Smart found out quickly after getting caught in that annual headache known as Boston Marathon traffic and missing the first flight of the Udoka era to Orlando for an exhibition game.
Though Smart scrambled to Orlando on time to play, he was suspended for the second game of the trip in Miami. Even the longest-tenured Celtic wasn’t going to be exempt from the rules.
“I didn’t take it as nothing. I missed the plane — the marathon was going on, and caused a lot of stuff I couldn’t control, but at the end of the day still gotta make that plane,” said Smart. “I was fine with the suspension, as long as that’s how it happens for everybody. Once a coach shows you that, you can live with that. To this day I’m fine with it. It’s over with, on to the next one.”
The rules are ironclad, regardless of status. As during a Dec. 18 game against the Knicks, when a frustrated Udoka called a timeout following a Knicks run and unloaded on his players, the fury can be felt by everyone — but especially his stars.
“I think the straightforwardness, probably,” Udoka said of what may have caught some on the team by surprise this season. “You point things out. And they’re all receptive to it. It’s not like I’m saying it to one guy and not saying it to others.
“I honestly try to point it out to Jayson and Jaylen and those guys more than anybody because their growth is most vital for our team, and they have the ball in their hands and the respect and command to do those things,” he said. “You lose the respect of the room at times when you’re only going at certain guys but not saying stuff to the superstars.
“I’ve seen that in situations I’ve been in as a player and coach. My main thing is I let everyone know that’s equal opportunity as far as that from Day 1. They are receptive to it. We have no egos or low-character people that mind getting called down from the group. It is what it is and they respect that.”
Udoka was self-conscious enough about his irate timeout during the Knicks game that he later told players he didn’t want to be so harsh.
“He laid into us good. And that’s what good coaches know they need to do sometimes,” said Josh Richardson, who scored a season-high 27 points that night. “We were bleeding. We needed to stop it and it wasn’t happening so we sat down and he let us have it, as he should have.
“I think that was a good moment for him going forward. He kind of said in the locker room, ‘I don’t want to have to do that.’ But I was like, ‘Nah, nah. We needed that.’ I said that in front of everybody: That was good. We needed that.”
To flip or not flip that table
Udoka, though, is still searching for balance when it’s time to pull someone aside for a good talk.
“Coaching them hard is two things — it can be accountability or me coming in flipping over tables and all that,” he said. “I’ve been patient with the group in general, knowing that it’s a new coaching staff philosophy, it’s different from what it’s been the last seven years, and knowing that habits are hard to break.
“It’s not going to happen overnight, but you see the incremental progress here and there. We really focused on defense early, but I was also wise enough to know that we had a bunch of guys missing early. The first few games were not indicative of who we were going to be with the lack of continuity. We looked at those first five games as an extension of preseason, got Al (Horford) and Jaylen back, and once we forged our identity defensively, we could shift to more offensive things. It’s a process for sure.
“I’ve been patient with it. My staff knows me well, well before I got here. Coaching hard could be keeping them accountable every day, continuing to reiterate those things. And then there’s times where you have to go off, and I’ve done that as well.”
And with practice, he may actually be getting better at it. When the Celtics returned from a dismal 1-4 western road trip, Udoka called them into the video room — more like a small theater — their first day back at the Auerbach Center.
His staff had produced a video consisting mainly of opponents like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell scoring lots of open buckets, disrespecting the paint as if the Celtics were traffic cones.
The players knew they deserved the horror show. But was Udoka going to pull off his presentation with the proper mix of force and clarity?
“It sucked but it was refreshing at the same time,” said Smart. “Nobody wants to sit through and watch what they already know is horrible.
“You sit there and watch it again, and then get it critiqued in front of everybody. That’s tough. But at the same time it’s helpful,” he said. “The camera doesn’t lie. When that type of adversity hits, where you have to sit there and be uncomfortable for awhile, it only benefits you.
“We loved it. We loved it. Probably not at the moment. But it probably showed in the Milwaukee game how much we appreciated it. Once again that little kick we needed, especially coming off a road trip where we expected to do good and didn’t do so well. That can definitely be demoralizing to you. He did what he was supposed to do — we saw our mistakes, and also what we did right. We saw a plan we have to follow to do what we have to to be consistently right, and it had an effect with the way we went out against Milwaukee.”
The Celtics responded with their second win of the season over the Bucks, this time with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor.
Udoka wasn’t joking when he recently referred to Duncan, Parker and Ginobili as “the Boy Scouts.” All had their moments of getting “Popped,” as much as he loved them like sons.
But this is where Udoka has started his relationships with Tatum, Brown and Smart, with a goal, above all, to be honest.
“You build the relationships and win those titles, you can go at them however you want,” he said of the old Spurs stars. “Once a year they would not speak to each other for three or four days, and then they would come back around.
“We knew that was coming at points, but to Pop’s credit he would say I am who I am. I’d like to be John Wooden, but that’s not me. You have to be who you are, and our group is very receptive to coaching hard.”
