Photos: Santa visits babies in the NICU at St. Mary’s Hospital

ST. LOUIS — Santa and Mrs. Claus brought some holiday cheer to newborns celebrating their first Christmas at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

The festive duo stopped by the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Friday to take photos with the bundles of joy. And of course, they came bearing gifts.

They gave each family holiday baskets that included knitted hats and ornaments provided by the Mightiest Mamas. Tara Docekal, who experienced pregnancy complications, founded Mightiest Mamas in 2018 to give hope and inspiration to other moms with difficult motherhood journeys.

Aside from meeting the newborns, Santa and Mrs. Claus also prepared snacks and handed out gifts to the NICU nurses.