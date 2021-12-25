Connect with us

Photos: Santa visits babies in the NICU at St. Mary’s Hospital

Published

1 min ago

on

Photos: Santa visits babies in the NICU at St. Mary's Hospital
ST. LOUIS — Santa and Mrs. Claus brought some holiday cheer to newborns celebrating their first Christmas at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

The festive duo stopped by the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Friday to take photos with the bundles of joy. And of course, they came bearing gifts.

They gave each family holiday baskets that included knitted hats and ornaments provided by the Mightiest Mamas. Tara Docekal, who experienced pregnancy complications, founded Mightiest Mamas in 2018 to give hope and inspiration to other moms with difficult motherhood journeys.

Aside from meeting the newborns, Santa and Mrs. Claus also prepared snacks and handed out gifts to the NICU nurses.

News

Blues home game Monday postponed as NHL extends shutdown

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Blues home game Monday postponed as NHL extends shutdown
St. Louis Blues goaltender Charlie Lindgren moves to clear a puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ST. LOUIS — Monday’s Blues game against the New Jersey Devils has been postponed as the NHL delays its return from an already extended holiday break.

The Blues were scheduled to play the Devils in a 7 p.m. contest at the Enterprise Center. 

The NHL announced Friday evening that it is postponing its entire 14-game Monday schedule for COVID-19 testing reasons. The league said it now plans to resume play Tuesday in a decision that increases the total of postponed games to 64 this season.

Teams are still scheduled to resume practicing Sunday, but won’t be allowed to take the ice until players, coaches, and traveling officials are cleared following a round of COVID-19 tests.  

The move comes after the NHL opened its annual holiday break on Wednesday, two days earlier than scheduled, because of a significant jump in players landing in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, and with 10 teams’ schedules paused.

News

Jefferson County man killed in head-on collision

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Jefferson County man killed in head-on collision
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson.

Police said in a news release that the remains were found around noon Wednesday in a heavily wooded area. The Taney County Coroner was called to assist, and investigators worked at the scene throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Police said that the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

The coroner is working with a specially trained forensic dentist to help with the identification and with medical personnel to determine a cause of death.

News

These grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

These grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — If you made your shopping list, checked it twice, and still forgot something, you’re not alone. Stores were busy with last-minute holiday shoppers in the St. Louis area Friday.

While major grocery stores like Schnucks and Dierbergs will be closed on Christmas Day, shoppers aren’t completely out of luck. Field Foods and Local Harvest Grocery will be open on Dec. 25.

Chris Goodson, the owner of Field Foods said, said employees volunteered to work on Christmas Day.

“All of our employees feel very part of the neighborhood here, and of course, they are being paid double time, which they are happy about,” Goodson said. “We are adjusting the shifts, so everyone can be with their family.”

Here are Field Foods’ hours for the holiday weekend

Lafeyette and Washington locations:

  • Dec. 25 – Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 26 – Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Euclid location:

  • Dec. 25 – Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dece. 26 – Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are Local Harvest’s hours for the holiday weekend

Local Harvest Grocery:

  • Dec. 25 – Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Dec. 26 – Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

