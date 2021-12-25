News
Police shoot man walking in traffic with machete
AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Police in Austin say an officer shot and killed a man who had been walking in traffic with a machete and held off officers in a standoff for more than 24 hours.
WCCO-TV reported Friday that the that the incident began Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived he was threatening to hurt people and ducked into an apartment.
Police said officers tried to use stun guns on him but they were ineffective. A standoff ensued that lasted more than 24 hours. Officers tried to subdue him using pepper spray and foam bullets.
The man finally left the apartment Thursday night and went to a nearby gas station. Officers followed him and he confronted them in the parking lot with a knife. An officer fired and killed the man. He hasn’t been identified.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
Broadlands poised to capitalize on Denver’s northern growth
Broadlands draws potential buyers to Broomfield for one reason: Location. Location. Location.
The neighborhood offers quick access to Interstate 25 and U.S. 36. “It’s 20 minutes to downtown Denver and 20 minutes to Boulder,” says Chris Giron, TG Colorado Realty owner. “We typically see couples who want to split the distance. The wife works downtown, while the husband works at CU Boulder.”
The neighborhood also is convenient for workers who commute to the Google campus in Boulder or Interlocken Technology Partners in Broomfield.
The neighborhood offers walking trails, biking trails, a BMX bike course and sits near Broadlands Golf Course, Plaster Reservoir, and Broadlands West Park for people who want to get outside.
The neighborhood is near Flatiron Crossing and Orchard Town Center for people who want to shop or eat out.
The neighborhood also draws parents who want to send their children to Holy Family High School.
“This area’s got everything,” Giron says.
What’s available?
Like other suburban Denver communities, Broadlands saw home buyers relocate to Broomfield during the pandemic in their quest to find more living space.
“We’re seeing a lot of move-up buyers in Broadlands,” Giron says. “Many of them are buyers who during the pandemic needed more space. They wanted extra bedrooms or office space.”
The neighborhood is relatively new, with most houses less than 25 years old. “The houses are definitely turnkey homes,” Giron says. “They’re not fixer-uppers. People who buy in Broadlands typically plan to stay in Broadlands.”
While some townhomes and condos are available, most housing stock is single-family homes. Many houses were semi-custom or custom builds, so the homes have a distinct look, and the neighborhood doesn’t appear to be cookie-cutter, Giron says.
Prices range from $425,000 to $1.5 million, with condos and townhomes at the low end of the price range and large homes located near the Broadlands Golf Course at the high end.
The average price for a single-family home is $975,000, and houses stay on the market for an average of six to 10 days.
Who’s moving in?
New residents range from empty-nesters and retirees who buy patio homes to young professionals who buy condos or townhomes to families moving up and wanting more space.
Many of the townhome and condo buyers work in Boulder but can’t afford Boulder prices, Giron adds.
Giron says Broadlands will continue to appeal to buyers as the Denver metro area extends north.
“For 25 years, I’ve been saying the area from 136th to 144th is going to be the next Tech Center,” Giron says.
Popular newer developments like the Denver Premium Outlets, off I-25 near 136th, and recent developments in Thornton, including an Amazon distribution center, Topgolf, and In-N-Out Burger, will make the area even more appealing.
“We’re starting to see more development along the I-25 corridor between 136th and 160th,” Giron says. “The Denver area is growing north toward Longmont. Soon there won’t be much open space between the northern suburbs and Fort Collins.”
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post's preparation.
Broncos Briefs: Pat Shurmur hopes catches come in “bunches” for Jerry Jeudy after last week’s shutout
In his first six games back after missing nearly two months with a high ankle sprain, Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy didn’t reach the end zone, but was producing at a consistent clip — five games with at least four catches.
But then last Sunday’s game against Cincinnati happened.
Targets: Four.
Catches: Zero.
Jeudy was shut out for the second time in his pro career and the first game — last year’s no-quarterback debacle against New Orleans — shouldn’t even count.
The message from Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to Jeudy heading into Sunday’s game at Las Vegas?
“Just keep working,” Shurmur said. “That’s the nature of a skill player, right? They want to have production and help the team win and all that. I like to think (catches) come in bunches and he just has to keep working and do everything in his power to help us win and when the ball comes his way, make plays on them.”
Shurmur said there were a “couple” of plays against the Bengals when Jeudy was the first option.
“There was one we ran a ‘sail’ route and he was doubled,” Shurmur said. “Then (the quarterback) has to move on. There are other situations when maybe things get a loose up front (in pass protection) and (the quarterback) has to move. There are a lot of reasons for it. He’s obviously a guy that we want to touch the ball and you just have to keep playing.”
Jones questionable to play. Inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) will miss a second consecutive game, joining quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) as the only two players to be ruled out for Sunday.
Listed as questionable are inside linebacker Baron Browning (illness, added to the list Friday), safeties Kareem Jackson (back) and Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) and defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones (foot), Shelby Harris (ankle), Mike Purcell (thumb/neck) and Shamar Stephen (knee). All but Sterns were limited in practice Friday.
Jones, who was injured two weeks ago against Detroit, practiced Thursday and Friday.
“He did fine,” coach Vic Fangio said. “We just need to see how he feels (Saturday). He pushed it a little bit more (Friday) so we’ll see.”
Schlottmann new center. The Broncos will start Austin Schlottmann at center for Lloyd Cushenberry, who was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Thursday.
By going with Schlottmann, whose seventh career start will be his first at center, the Broncos can keep Quinn Meinerz at right guard.
Raiders minus Waller. Las Vegas likely won’t have tight end Darren Waller (knee) for the fourth consecutive game. Waller did not practice this week and is listed as doubtful to play. How has the Raiders offense changed without him?
“A lot more targets for (receiver Hunter) Renfrow,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said. “He’s a guy that is a Swiss Army knife for them. They put him everywhere and whether it’s (against) a defensive back or linebacker, man or zone, he finds ways to be open. Him and (quarterback Derek) Carr have a good chemistry and connection.”
In Waller’s absence, Renfrow has been targeted 38 times and caught 33 passes. When lined up in the slot, he will be covered by cornerback Bryce Callahan, who returned last week after missing five games (knee).
“I thought (Callahan) played well (last week) for his first action back,” Fangio said. “(Renfrow) is really tough to cover, he’s really quick and he’s a favorite of Carr. It’s a tough assignment.”
Briefly. Fangio on his expectations for quarterback Drew Lock: “I want to see a good operator. I want to see a guy that runs our offense with confidence and efficiently from huddle to snap. Then after that, I’d like to see him make good, accurate throws.” … By choice, the Broncos held all of their meetings Friday morning virtually. … Fangio talked to Bridgewater on Friday and said: “He says he gets better every day and he’s feeling better every day.” … The Broncos signed center Javon Patterson and outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu to the practice squad and placed practice squad linebacker Barrington Wade on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Ravens S Chuck Clark activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, can play vs. Bengals
Ravens safety Chuck Clark was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, clearing the way for the defensive leader to return for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Clark, who leads the defense in snaps and typically wears the green dot as the unit’s signal-caller, was sidelined for Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, his first absence his rookie year in 2017. He’s expected to start in Cincinnati alongside rookie Brandon Stephens, who paired with second-year safety Geno Stone on Sunday. In 13 games this season, Clark has 58 tackles, three tackles for loss and eight passes defended.
Also activated Friday were reserve center Trystan Colon and practice squad running back Nate McCrary. Ten Ravens remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, outside linebackers Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee, and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry. The Ravens on Friday ended an eight-day streak in which at least one player was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
For the second straight week, the omicron variant has sidelined dozens of players leaguewide. Under the NFL’s updated COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players who test positive can clear protocol within one day if they register two negative tests and are asymptomatic. Players who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days.
