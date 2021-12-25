News
Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy
ROME — Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees.
A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle as the Sistine Chapel choir sang “Noel,” kicking off the Vatican’s Christmas holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem. He remained maskless throughout the service.
In his homily, Francis urged the faithful to focus on the “littleness” of Jesus, and remember that he came into the world poor, without even a proper crib.
“That is where God is, in littleness,” Francis said. “This is the message: God does not rise up in grandeur, but lowers himself into littleness. Littleness is the path that he chose to draw near to us, to touch our hearts, to save us and to bring us back to what really matters.”
Attendance on Friday was limited to about 2,000 people, far more than the 200 allowed in 2020 when Italy was in a full Christmas lockdown. But the number is a fraction of the capacity of St. Peter’s, which can seat up to 20,000 and in pre-pandemic times would be packed for one of the most popular Vatican liturgies of the year.
The “Midnight Mass” actually began at 7:30 p.m., a nod to the 85-year-old pope’s endurance and a hold-over from last year, when the service had to end before Italy’s nationwide COVID-19 curfew.
No curfew is in place this year, but cases this week have surged even beyond 2020 levels. For the second day in a row, Italy on Friday set a new pandemic daily record with 50,599 new cases. Another 141 people died, bringing Italy’s official death toll to 136,386.
With the arrival of the omicrom variant in Italy, the Vatican secretary of state on Thursday imposed a new vaccine mandate on all Vatican staff, extending it to all employees except those who have recovered from the coronavirus. Previously, only employees who dealt with the public directly had to be vaccinated, such as staff at the Vatican Museums and the Swiss Guards, while others could access their offices with regular testing.
The mandate does not apply to the faithful attending Mass, but they are required to wear masks. Those attending Friday’s Mass, and the priests, bishops and cardinals concelebrating it, all wore masks. Francis, who is missing part of one lung and had intestinal surgery in July, has largely eschewed masks, even when greeting prelates and the general public.
“I’m not worried because first of all I have a mask on, and I’ve had my third dose so I feel relaxed,” said Franco Pasquali, a Rome resident attending the service. “The problem is those who don’t vaccinate, that’s all.”
Francis is believed to have received the third booster shot, as has emeritus Pope Benedict XVI. Francis has said vaccination is an “act of love” and he has called for wealthier countries to provide the shots to the developing world.
Among those attending the Mass was Melissa Helland, an American tourist visiting Rome with her family.
“This is the first time in the last two years that we’ve been able to gather both as a family and to attend Mass because of the pandemic, so we are very excited and grateful,” she said before the service began.
___
Francesco Sportelli and Luigi Navarro contributed from Vatican City.
Keeler: Broncos icon Floyd Little has been gone for a year. His wife, DeBorah, refused to waste it. “I do not want people to forget him easily.”
Do they make gold jackets for angels? Because when Randall Cunningham handed her the ball, DeBorah Little did exactly what Floyd Little would’ve done.
She ran with it.
Cunningham, the longtime NFL quarterback with the Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys and Ravens, is currently the senior pastor at Remnant Ministries in Las Vegas. Which also happens to be the house of worship for DeBorah, widow of Floyd Little, The Franchise. The late, legendary Broncos tailback, who’d put a team on his back for nine seasons, passed away on New Year’s Day 2021 at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.
“He knew what I was going through,” DeBorah said. “And when Floyd was sick (with cancer) and then afterward, (Randall) had shared his own stories because he had a son who’d passed away (as a toddler). And he was a tremendous comfort.”
As it turns out, Cunningham and his wife, Felicity, had been thinking about starting up a ministry at the church for widows, survivors of loss. A few months ago, they decided they’d found the perfect shepherd.
“And Randall called me one day and said, ‘Listen, there’s a need for a widows ministry at Remnant, is that something you would be willing to head up?’” DeBorah said.
“(He said), ‘You’ve done a tremendous job of healing. I know you’re still going through it, DeBorah. But you still show up at church. You’re still in Bible study. You’re still teaching in the youth ministry. You’re the kind of believer that we need.’ So many members of the church had lost people.”
According to CDC data as of Dec. 23, the state of Nevada ranked No. 19 in the country in the rate of COVID-related deaths per 100,000 citizens (221) since Jan. 21, 2020. (Colorado checked in at No. 41, at 174 per 100K.)
Which is the short version of how Little’s Celebration of Life ministry got off the ground. And into the water.
DeBorah recently spearheaded a short cruise on Lake Las Vegas for roughly 30 widows such as herself — a chance to get some fresh air, to love, to learn and to listen.
Some had lost their husbands in the last three months. For others, it had been three years. Or longer.
“It was just a wonderful time,” she said. “So I’ve begun the work of just sitting still and being quiet and saying, ‘OK, Lord, I said, is this really what you would have me to do?’ And I believe the answer is yes.”
***
Next December, she’ll get back to decorations. Maybe even a tree. She’s a year away, emotionally, from putting out a holiday newsletter again.
“Christmas and New Year’s will never be the same,” said DeBorah, who spent the holidays of 2020 watching the strongest man she’d ever known fade away.
“I just loved everything about him. The way he would hold my hands. He would hold it tight. It wasn’t one of those ‘noodle’ hands. We did everything together … you don’t replace that. You do not replace that.
“What I will tell you is that with every fiber of my being, I will be doing everything I can to be keeping the spirit of Floyd alive, his memory alive, his legacy alive. I do not want people to forget him easily.”
This past August, during Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement weekend, DeBorah partnered with LaTresa Doleman and Tara Greene, widows of Hall-of-Fame defenders Chris Doleman and Kevin Greene, to collaborate with the YWCA Canton on a “Women Empowering Women” panel.
Volunteers read to children at the Y. DeBorah bought the kids backpacks. She got the Hall involved.
“It became more than just a lunch. Or a fashion show,” said Little, whose husband had been inducted back in 2010. “We wanted to work. We wanted to do community service.”
She started regular Zoom calls with fellow NFL widows, giving advice she had to learn the hard way. Sharing tips she wished she’d known years earlier.
“Be around other people,” DeBorah said. “Don’t be alone. And if there’s someone with you who is grieving, hug them. They need hugs. They need love.
“Probably the first six or seven months of the year, I didn’t even want to consider a future without Floyd. What I have learned is, to accept the invitations from other people to have lunch, to have coffee.
“You get out of the house, you get some fresh air, get your mind off your problems for an hour, two hours, you get to giggle, you get to laugh. And even if you feel guilty about it, because I did, there’s some joy in there. Even a hint, a mustard seed of joy, is better than none at all.”
***
The Paris junket was one of those seeds. A chance to push the re-set button. To honor Floyd. To pray. To heal.
The Littles had decided a while ago that they had enough stuff, so a few years back they shifted from gifts to travel. Couples trips.
“Floyd visits me everywhere I go and in everything I do,” Little said. “And I heard the spirit of Floyd say, ‘OK, here’s the thing: Whenever you see the number 44, you know that I’m with you.’”
Which, DeBorah explained, is why she was calling from France. She had rented out a one-bedroom apartment in the capital this December, sight-seeing with her cousin Natasha.
“I came here, specifically, to sit still and get quiet, to read The Word of The Lord and listen. To hear what He tells me about what I’m supposed to be doing, His plans for my life in 2022,” she said. “Jeremiah 29:11.”
For I know the plans I have for you … plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
DeBorah recalled getting off a Parisian subway car a few weeks back when she spotted a quiet woman near the platform. As Little passed, the stranger suddenly broke into a rendition of the Etta James classic “At Last.”
Myyyyy love has come along …
It was her wedding song.
“And I get up the steps to go to get on the next train and this music is starting,” DeBorah said. “And I turned around and looked at my cousin and I went, ‘My gosh, Natasha.’”
I found a thrill to press my cheek to …
“I don’t want to feel guilty for feeling joy,” DeBorah said. “I just have to be strong because I haven’t really, fully accepted it yet. But I have to.
“He’s watching over me.”
With that, the voice on the other line choked back tears from half a world away. If you don’t see angels this Christmas weekend, it’s because you’re not looking.
Gophers football: 12 takeaways from Pro Football Focus grades and stats in 2021
With an 8-4 record, the Minnesota Gophers football team had more positives than negatives during the 2021 season, and the players headed to the NFL next spring often led the way.
Before Minnesota finishes the season in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia (6-6) on Tuesday, here’s a look at where Pro Football Focus pegged the U in different grades and stats.
Gophers coaches don’t always agree with PFF’s grades, and their data doesn’t always always line up with their own assessments of players, but the U doesn’t share its unvarnished opinions, so PFF gives us a window into how the U performed.
Here are some takeaways from PFF grades on the Gophers:
— The Gophers’ defense led the way in 2021. Minnesota was fourth in the nation in total yards, giving up only 285 per game, but PFF didn’t have them nearly as high at 43rd in the country with a 79.9 grade.
U defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said in October he doesn’t even look at PFF’s numbers. “We have our grades,” Rossi said. “We have our evaluation. We know our scheme, and we know what our responsibility of the players are. … They don’t know what a guy is supposed to do on a play based on a call. … They don’t know the responsibilities.”
— When the Gophers lost, their passing game was the culprit. They were never worse than the 31.3 passing-game grade in the 14-10 loss to Bowling Green in September, but were also in the 50s in losses to Ohio State, Illinois and Iowa.
— Quarterback Tanner Morgan was 91st in the nation with a overall grade of 72.1. He was 15 points better in play-action throws vs. non-play action (78.7-73.7).
— Morgan, who is coming back for a sixth season in 2022, was better throwing deep (20-plus yards) 74.7 versus 73.8 in medium (10-19 yards). He was 82.2 in short game (0-9 yards). Returning offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca will be tasked with returning Morgan to the form he had in the great 2019 season.
— Ko Kieft was the top-graded tight end in Power Five conferences at 92.4. This is part of the reason why people inside the U program believe Kieft could hear his name called in the NFL draft. Although being a coveted undrafted free agent seems like a more likely route given his seven catches.
— Rush end Boye Mafe was the U’s highest-graded defender (80.0). He had a team high 40 pressures, which was tied for 50th in the nation, and he had six sacks.
— Right tackle Daniel Faalele, who is 6-foot-8 and 375 pounds, is projected to be an earlier NFL draft pick next spring, but guard Blaise Andries has higher run and pass blocking grades. Andries is 81.4 in run game and a team-best 79.4 in pass game; Faalele is 76.7 and 75.5.
— Center John Michael Schmitz took some NFL draft analysts off guard when he decided to come back for a sixth season in 2022. He is a team-best 86.2 in run blocking and 78.9 in pass game.
“I felt like I have a lot more to accomplish in college, with individual awards and also as a team,” said Schmitz, who appears to be gunning for the Rimington Award for the nation’s top center.
— The Gophers had five transfers receive significant playing time in 2022. Linebacker Jack Gibbens (70.3) and receiver Dylan Wright (75.9) received the highest grades from PFF, followed by kicker Matthew Trickett (66.5), Nyles Pinckney (61.2) and Val Martin (57.0). Martin, who came from North Carolina State, left the program midseason.
— Safety Jordan Howden was Minnesota’s highest-graded tackler (90.1), which was miles ahead of his 74.7 mark in that category in 2020.
“With (safeties coach Joe Harasymiak) after the Wisconsin game (in 2020) we were talking about just going out there and do me, go have fun,” Howden said. “He knows I can do it. I know I can do it. I have to trust in myself.”
— Brevyn Spann-Ford was second on the team with a 79.1 receiving grade (wideout Chris Autman-Bell was first at 79.2), but the athletic 6-foot-7 tight end had only 29 targets. That’s 30 fewer than CrAB.
— The Gophers had five rushers go over 100 yards in game and needed to rely on two youngsters due to injury. Those two rose to the top: Mar’Keise Irving (79.8) and Ky Thomas (78.5), followed by Mo Ibrahim (75.9) in one game versus Ohio State, Trey Potts (74.2) and Bryce Williams (64.7).
NHL postpones 14 games; won’t resume play until Tuesday
The NHL pushed back its return from an already extended holiday break an extra day by postponing its entire 14-game Monday schedule for COVID-19 testing reasons.
The league said Friday it now plans to resume play Tuesday in a decision that increases the total of postponed games to 64 this season.
Teams are still scheduled to resume practicing Sunday, but won’t be allowed to take the ice until players, coaches and traveling officials are cleared following a round of COVID-19 tests. The decision to delay the resumption of play will allow what the NHL called “an adequate opportunity to analyze league-wide testing results and to assess clubs’ readiness to play.”
The NHL said it will provide further updates on its return to play plans Sunday.
The move comes after the NHL opened its annual holiday break on Wednesday, two days earlier than scheduled, because of a significant jump in players landing in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, and with 10 teams’ schedules paused.
The sudden rash of postponed games also led the NHL to exercise its right to withdraw from participating in the Winter Olympics in February. The league will instead use its previously scheduled Olympic break, which runs from Feb. 6-22, to make up its postponed games in order to complete an 82-game season.
Toronto forward William Nylander entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Friday, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players on the list. Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, defenseman Morgan Rielly and goaltender Jack Campbell also are in the protocols along with coach Sheldon Keefe, two assistants and four other members of the organization.
