Ravens S Chuck Clark activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, can play vs. Bengals

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Ravens S Chuck Clark activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, can play vs. Bengals
Ravens safety Chuck Clark was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, clearing the way for the defensive leader to return for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Clark, who leads the defense in snaps and typically wears the green dot as the unit’s signal-caller, was sidelined for Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, his first absence his rookie year in 2017. He’s expected to start in Cincinnati alongside rookie Brandon Stephens, who paired with second-year safety Geno Stone on Sunday. In 13 games this season, Clark has 58 tackles, three tackles for loss and eight passes defended.

Also activated Friday were reserve center Trystan Colon and practice squad running back Nate McCrary. Ten Ravens remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, outside linebackers Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee, and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry. The Ravens on Friday ended an eight-day streak in which at least one player was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

For the second straight week, the omicron variant has sidelined dozens of players leaguewide. Under the NFL’s updated COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players who test positive can clear protocol within one day if they register two negative tests and are asymptomatic. Players who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days.

COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world
By JACK JEFFERY, DAVID McHUGH and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press

From Bethlehem and Frankfurt to London and Boston, the surging coronavirus put a damper on Christmas Eve for a second year, forcing churches to cancel or scale back services and disrupting travel plans and family gatherings.

Drummers and bagpipers marched through Bethlehem to smaller than usual crowds after new Israeli travel restrictions meant to slow the highly contagious omicron variant kept international tourists away from the town where Jesus is said to have been born.

In Germany, a line wound halfway around Cologne’s massive cathedral, not for midnight Mass but for vaccinations. The offer of shots was an expression of “care for one’s neighbor” that was consistent with the message of Christmas, cathedral provost Guido Assmann told the DPA news agency.

Around the world, people weary from nearly two years of lockdowns and other restrictions searched for ways to safely enjoy holiday rituals.

“We can’t let the virus take our lives from us when we’re healthy,” said Rosalia Lopes, a retired Portuguese government worker who was doing some last-minute shopping in the coastal town of Cascais.

She said she and her family were exhausted by the pandemic and determined to go ahead with their celebrations with the help of vaccines and booster shots, rapid home tests and mask-wearing in public. She planned a traditional Portuguese Christmas Eve dinner of baked cod.

In New York City, where omicron has spread widely, people waited in long lines to get tested, many doing so as a precaution before traveling to reunite with family.

Brianna Sultan and her daughter Ava, 8, spent Friday in one of those long lines waiting for a test after they got word of another infection at school.

“It’s a terrible way to be spending Christmas Eve,” Sultan said after more than two hours in line and as the chill deepened into the evening in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. “It’s terrible that we can’t see our families because this COVID strain is coming back up again.”

Holiday travel was dealt a blow when major airlines canceled hundreds of flights amid staffing shortages largely tied to omicron.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson placed on COVID-19 reserve Friday

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Patriots-Colts inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson set to start in Indianapolis, six ruled out
Minutes after Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bills, he received more bad news.

He’s going on COVID-19 reserve.

The Pats officially shelved Stevenson after he missed every practice this week due to an illness. The fourth-round rookie last played 46% of the team’s offensive snaps in a loss at Indianapolis and hasn’t been seen since. Stevenson’s rushed for 465 yards and three touchdowns this season and earned a greater offensive role, to the point he’s been splitting carries with Damien Harris the last month and a half.

Without him, the Patriots are down to Harris, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor in the backfield. Harris is questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

If he’s vaccinated, Stevenson could return for next week’s kickoff versus Jacksonville. If he’s unvaccinated, the fourth-round rookie cannot play until the Patriots’ regular-season finale at Miami on Jan. 9.

For third straight day, Massachusetts shatters record for most coronavirus cases in one day

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Which type of COVID test should I get? Doctors weigh in
Here we surge again, just as Christmas arrives.

The Bay State on Friday again broke its pandemic record for most coronavirus cases reported in one day. Christmas Eve’s report was the third straight day that the state hit a new record high as the extremely contagious omicron variant rages across the region.

The daily count of 10,040 new COVID-19 cases is the highest daily case total of the pandemic, shattering Thursday’s tally of 9,042 cases. The previous record had been Wednesday’s count of 7,817 cases, and before then, the prior record high was Jan. 8’s count of 7,635 cases.

The daily average percent positivity has been surging in recent weeks. The average percent positivity is now 8.32%. The rate for Friday’s report was 8.18%.

State health officials reported 32 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 20,050. The daily average of deaths is now 21, compared to 77 daily deaths during the peak of last winter’s surge.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been climbing at a rapid pace, but the number of overall patients did decline on Christmas Eve. The 1,595 patients — a daily decrease of 37 patients — is still way up from the total of 502 patients from early November. The hospitalization total of around 1,600 patients is similar to the level in early February.

