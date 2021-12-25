News
‘Red Rocket’ captures tragicomic crash landing of tawdry dreams
MOVIE REVIEW
“RED ROCKET”
Rated R. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, Coolidge Corner Theatre and Landmark Kendall Square.
Grade: B+
Simon Rex, the star of the Cannes Film Festival-acclaimed indie effort “Red Rocket,” has something in common with the protagonist he plays in the film. He, too, got his start in pornographic films. That start clings to “Red Rocket’s” Mikey Saber (Rex) like hickory smoke. You hear it in his unstoppable patter, a mix of self-inflating baloney, misogyny, drug dealing hustler small talk and unrhymed rap. You see it in his tanning-bed bronze coloring and gym-toned, but not superhero-sized muscles. He arrives, in the midst of the 2016 election of Donald Trump, to the tune of NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” in his hometown of Texas City, Texas, in Galveston County on the southwest shoreline of the state, home of petrochemical manufacturing centers.
Mikey has left Los Angeles, where he took a serious beating, with nothing except the clothes on his back, $22 and his wallet. He walks from the bus stop to his ex-wife Lexi’s house. Lexi (a terrific Bree Elrod), who lives in her small home with her aging mother Lil (Brenda Deiss), is also a former porn star. Mikey begs Lexi to take him in. He promises to get a job and pay rent. Tooling around on a bicycle, Mikey tries but fails to get anyone to give him work, since he hasn’t had a real job in 17 years, and when they find out that he was a porn star, whose name can be Googled, they don’t want him around.
Mikey, who will remind anyone he meets of the “acting awards” he won as a porn star, remembers that his neighbor Leondria (Judy Hill) was a weed dealer, and gets her to front him some product. Leondria’s daughter June (Brittney Rodriguez) sports a comical snark face and matching attitude. Her brother Ernesto (Marlon Lambert) is obese. Out of the blue (or blue pill), Mikey and Lexi reignite their sexual relationship with the help of the Viagra that Mikey seems to have with him at all times. Fortyish Mikey also meets Strawberry (Suzanna Son), a pretty high school student, who works at the the local doughnut shop. The two hit it off in spite of the age difference. Mikey has a dream of going back to L.A. and turning Strawberry into a porn star sensation like Sasha Grey.
If this sounds squalid and incredibly low life, I assure you it is. But I mean that in a mostly good way. Directed, edited, co-written and co-produced by Sean Baker of the overrated “Tangerine” and “The Florida Project,” “Red Rocket” is much better than its predecessors because it is not as grindingly miserable and artificial as his previous work. “Red Rocket” fits neatly into the “pipe dream” tradition of American drama and has a sitcom set-up (ex-porn star moves in with porn star ex and her elderly mother). It’s a delusional “A Star Is Born.”
“Red Rocket” also has Rex, delivering a grand performance as a lovable American nitwit with a head full of tawdry dreams, a can-do, know-it-all attitude and a willingness to do whatever it takes. The refineries of Texas City provide the poisonous background of many shots, belching their toxic smoke into the Texas sky. Also serving as backdrop is the 2016 election we hear about on TV and radio.
Lonnie (Ethan Darbone), the young man who lives next door to Lexi, knows her porn films intimately and likes to pretend to be a veteran at the local mall. He and Mikey hit it off, of course. In one memorable scene, Mikey, former star of “Fast and Fury Ass,” crows, “Life is sweet,” just before getting beaten down by Strawberry’s ex-boyfriend, his father and his mother. Who knew director Baker had a comic streak? The film is also suffused by a sense of loss, loss of faith, loss of values, loss of purpose. Mikey Saber is the man for this debauched American moment.
(“Red Rocket” contains profanity, simulated sex, violence and drug use.)
Schoen: How Trump could make a political comeback in 2024
No U.S. president in modern history has run for another term after being defeated, or even seriously considered doing so. Donald Trump — unsurprisingly — is a different story.
Trump remains one of the most consequential figures in American politics today. His influence over the GOP is enduring; and in many ways, he also continues to dominate the Democratic Party, which still uses the threat of Trump-like candidates getting elected as a tactic to motivate their base.
Trump has started tipping the scales in 2022 primary contests, already endorsing a full slate of Republican candidates. The list includes incumbents like Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) as well as incumbent challengers like David Perdue for Georgia governor, who will go against Gov. Brian Kemp — now a Trump foe — for the GOP nomination.
Many are interpreting Trump’s early involvement in the midterms and his pre-eminence within the GOP as a sign that he may run for president again in 2024 — a possibility that Trump himself has not ruled out. But if Trump runs again, could he actually win?
There are two major trends that collectively could put Donald Trump in a strong position to mount a political comeback in 2024. First, Trump still wields near-absolute control over the Republican Party. Second, Democrats are weakly positioned for 2024, given the uncertainty surrounding who their candidate will be and the party’s worsening identity crisis, which has imperiled them politically ahead of the midterms.
Come 2024, if Democrats are still even somewhat in disarray, it entirely possible that motivated Trump supporters could — again — form a coalition with those voters who grudgingly prefer Trump to the Democratic alternative, giving Trump an electoral college majority.
Furthermore, Republicans are expected to win big victories in the House and likely the Senate in 2022, which Trump will inevitably get some credit for, thus generating even more enthusiasm for his potential 2024 bid among the Republican base.
Trump would be a shoe-in for the 2024 Republican nomination, and he dominates in potential primary matchups. According to a recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, 47% of GOP voters would support Trump — 37 points higher than his nearest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Most Republicans who are rumored to be considering a bid in 2024 have already pledged to support Trump if he runs.
Moreover, in a larger sense, the Republican Party is still Trump’s party. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham aptly described Trump’s primacy in the GOP: “Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no,” Graham said in an interview. In a separate statement, he called Trump “the most popular Republican in the country by a lot.”
Indeed, more Republican voters identify as supporters of Trump (50%), rather than as supporters of the Republican Party (43%), per an Echelon Insights poll from August.
Importantly, Trump’s influence over the Republican Party has enabled him to do something that is necessary to influencing GOP primary campaigns and to mounting a successful presidential campaign of his own: fundraise. According to federal campaign filings, Trump had more than $100 million cash on hand in July, and raised more money in the first half of 2021 than any other Republican.
To be sure, an enthusiastic Trump base would make a formidable 2024 opponent against a politically weak and divided Democratic Party.
Ironically, Trump running again in 2024 would actually unite Democrats around a common goal: the need to defeat him in the general election. That being said, Democrats most likely not be able to run an anti-Trump campaign as successful as the 2020 campaign — given that Trump will have been out of office for four years, and the Democratic nominee will inevitably be saddled with Biden’s political baggage.
While head-to-head match-up polls between Biden and Trump don’t portend the 2024 outcome — especially given that Biden will likely not be a candidate — they do give us valuable insight into the current mindset of the electorate. As things stand, 48% of voters say they would back Trump in 2024, compared with 45% for Biden, per a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.
Regardless of whether or not Trump does run again — or if Trump just hand-picks and supports the GOP nominee, as many anticipate he will — that fact alone is a colossal problem for Democrats.
Douglas Schoen is a longtime Democratic political consultant.
Editorial: Biden’s 500M free COVID tests aren’t enough
When Joe Biden took over as president, he was looked to as a leader who could be counted on to consistently shepherd the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a coherent and fact-driven way. But Biden’s record has been far from spotless.
Yes, the arrival of the delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus are beyond the White House’s control.
But it was only this week that Biden grasped what many nations figured out months ago: providing people with free or cheap COVID-19 home tests is crucial to helping them to gauge and manage the risk they pose to family members and co-workers and to keeping businesses and schools open. Incredibly, the Food and Drug Administration dragged its feet for more than a year on quick, inexpensive tests on the grounds that they’re not as accurate as the PCR tests given at medical facilities. But the advantages of a cheap, generally accurate test that one can self-administer were plain long ago to those other than the FDA’s dangerously cautious bureaucrats — who inexplicably treat such simple tests as akin to complex medical devices, Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina notes.
The FDA was similarly slow to recommend booster shots — even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released three studies in August showing that the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines waned over time.
But while the Biden administration’s commitment to providing 500 million free home tests in coming weeks sounds impressive, it isn’t at all. The omicron variant of the virus spreads far more quickly than previous versions, and “breakthough infections” among the fully vaccinated are sadly much more common than assumed this spring. Based on what’s happened in other nations, Eric Topol, director of Scripps Research Translational Institute, believes the United States could soon see more than 1 million new COVID-19 infections a day.
Remember, the 2020 Census reported there are 331 million Americans. One-and-one-half free tests per American is not nearly enough. “A start (finally),” Topol tweeted, “but billions are needed to help prevent spread.”
That’s true even if omicron continues to pose lower health risks than previous variants. There are still millions of Americans with weak immune systems who need protection from the virus. The unvaccinated need protection from themselves.
If private manufacturers facing soaring demand for home tests are unable to drastically ramp up supplies, the White House should invoke the Defense Production Act, which allows the president to compel production of goods to respond to emergencies. Biden and predecessor Donald Trump have already invoked the 1950 law to respond to other aspects of the pandemic. It’s time to do so again.
With the pandemic certain to extend into a third year, ample supplies of home tests are crucial to any hope America has of functioning more normally. Joe Biden should have figured this out long ago.
— The San Diego Union-Tribune
‘A Journal for Jordan’ poignant, but failed by plodding pace
MOVIE REVIEW
“A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN”
Rated PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, South Bay Center and suburban theaters.
Grade: B-
You can understand why Denzel Washington would opt to direct “A Journal for Jordan,” which opens theatrically on Christmas.
As a true story inspired by a memoir, “Journal” travels through time. It begins as a familiar romantic comedy, then transforms into a heroic portrait of a disrupted family: a stalwart soldier, a wife and mother forced to adapt to life-changing circumstances and the boy of the title who will learn about life from the father who can’t be there physically.
“Jordan” is bolstered by portraying Black people in a way not often seen in high-profile movies, as decent folks pursuing honesty and discipline as a way of life.
Washington begins with an admiring look at tightly strung New York Times reporter Dana Canedy (Chante Adams, who is “introduced” here). Immediately, we’re told Dana is a classic Type A personality, highly competitive, all work and very little play. She is a strong, commanding woman who is, as one of the few Black Times staffers at that time, a role model with all the stresses that involves.
Dana’s life begins to change when at a family gathering she meets her retired military dad’s protege, 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan). They spark and tentatively begin an affair, complicated by her Manhattan address and his service on various army bases.
Then there’s the fact that King is divorced with a 9-year-old daughter.
At the start, we’re alerted to the reality that King dies in service to his country. Washington structures the film as a series of scenes around first their courtship and then her solo parenting of their son Jordan (a terrific Jalon Christian).
In case we think these are two perfect people, there’s a cross-country fight when he had an emergency on base and didn’t phone for two days. She flips out and there’s no reconciliation until he flies cross country to make amends in person.
Jordan is inspired by the journal his dad dedicated to him but there’s a unique wrinkle here. Jordan’s pigmentation is white and there’s a hair-raising account of the bullying and mean-spirited taunts he endures at school with kids calling his mom “nanny.”
If “Jordan” has a factual basis, it also has little narrative propulsion. Washington’s pacing is, to put it charitably, slack. Adams and Jordan are an ideal match as a mismatched couple. She’s a big city sophisticate, he’s happiest with soldiering but they have sexual heat and a mutual understanding of what they each want from life and each other.
