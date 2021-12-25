‘Red Rocket’ captures tragicomic crash landing of tawdry dreams

MOVIE REVIEW

“RED ROCKET”

Rated R. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, Coolidge Corner Theatre and Landmark Kendall Square.

Grade: B+

Simon Rex, the star of the Cannes Film Festival-acclaimed indie effort “Red Rocket,” has something in common with the protagonist he plays in the film. He, too, got his start in pornographic films. That start clings to “Red Rocket’s” Mikey Saber (Rex) like hickory smoke. You hear it in his unstoppable patter, a mix of self-inflating baloney, misogyny, drug dealing hustler small talk and unrhymed rap. You see it in his tanning-bed bronze coloring and gym-toned, but not superhero-sized muscles. He arrives, in the midst of the 2016 election of Donald Trump, to the tune of NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” in his hometown of Texas City, Texas, in Galveston County on the southwest shoreline of the state, home of petrochemical manufacturing centers.

Mikey has left Los Angeles, where he took a serious beating, with nothing except the clothes on his back, $22 and his wallet. He walks from the bus stop to his ex-wife Lexi’s house. Lexi (a terrific Bree Elrod), who lives in her small home with her aging mother Lil (Brenda Deiss), is also a former porn star. Mikey begs Lexi to take him in. He promises to get a job and pay rent. Tooling around on a bicycle, Mikey tries but fails to get anyone to give him work, since he hasn’t had a real job in 17 years, and when they find out that he was a porn star, whose name can be Googled, they don’t want him around.

Mikey, who will remind anyone he meets of the “acting awards” he won as a porn star, remembers that his neighbor Leondria (Judy Hill) was a weed dealer, and gets her to front him some product. Leondria’s daughter June (Brittney Rodriguez) sports a comical snark face and matching attitude. Her brother Ernesto (Marlon Lambert) is obese. Out of the blue (or blue pill), Mikey and Lexi reignite their sexual relationship with the help of the Viagra that Mikey seems to have with him at all times. Fortyish Mikey also meets Strawberry (Suzanna Son), a pretty high school student, who works at the the local doughnut shop. The two hit it off in spite of the age difference. Mikey has a dream of going back to L.A. and turning Strawberry into a porn star sensation like Sasha Grey.

If this sounds squalid and incredibly low life, I assure you it is. But I mean that in a mostly good way. Directed, edited, co-written and co-produced by Sean Baker of the overrated “Tangerine” and “The Florida Project,” “Red Rocket” is much better than its predecessors because it is not as grindingly miserable and artificial as his previous work. “Red Rocket” fits neatly into the “pipe dream” tradition of American drama and has a sitcom set-up (ex-porn star moves in with porn star ex and her elderly mother). It’s a delusional “A Star Is Born.”

“Red Rocket” also has Rex, delivering a grand performance as a lovable American nitwit with a head full of tawdry dreams, a can-do, know-it-all attitude and a willingness to do whatever it takes. The refineries of Texas City provide the poisonous background of many shots, belching their toxic smoke into the Texas sky. Also serving as backdrop is the 2016 election we hear about on TV and radio.

Lonnie (Ethan Darbone), the young man who lives next door to Lexi, knows her porn films intimately and likes to pretend to be a veteran at the local mall. He and Mikey hit it off, of course. In one memorable scene, Mikey, former star of “Fast and Fury Ass,” crows, “Life is sweet,” just before getting beaten down by Strawberry’s ex-boyfriend, his father and his mother. Who knew director Baker had a comic streak? The film is also suffused by a sense of loss, loss of faith, loss of values, loss of purpose. Mikey Saber is the man for this debauched American moment.

(“Red Rocket” contains profanity, simulated sex, violence and drug use.)