News
Rental retirement: In Aurora, Littleton and Colorado Springs, Retirement Resorts are high-touch and very social
After a year when prices of homes have skyrocketed in Colorado and when prospects for next year look just as dim, one option buyers should be weighing is whether to rent instead of buy—particularly those buyers who are age-55-plus, wanting something single level and with MUCH lower maintenance.
Resort Lifestyle Communities, based in Lincoln, Neb., is edging its way into Colorado with three ‘Retirement Resorts’ offering that rental alternative—in Aurora, Littleton/South Jeffco, and Colorado Springs.
“We’re all-inclusive,” says Kelly Jo Hinrichs, vice president for marketing at Resort Lifestyle Communities. “And there are no up-front costs and there is no long-term lease required.”
That resonates well, Hinrichs says, with typical 55-plus buyers who want out of their older homes in a seller’s market, getting good prices for those, but facing poor prospects in the purchase market—including high prices, and delayed delivery resulting from slow construction times.
“Our concept lets you keep control of your investments from your equity, and avoid any surprises,” Hinrichs adds.
Resort Lifestyle Communities all offer a choice of studio, one-, two- and 3-bedroom apartments. Residents are provided all three meals per day in the communities’ dining rooms; but are none-the-less given full kitchens in their apartments, with all appliances.
That variety allows residents to be as social and as independent as they want to be; although Hinrichs notes that Resort Lifestyle Communities are decidedly oriented around social interactions and design their meal arrangements and other activities to encourage those.
Prices for those homes begin at around $3,000-per-month and run through $5,500-per-month for the larger units.
Retirement Resorts in Colorado include Parkside Village in Aurora, off Parker Road at Crestline, directly across from Cherry Creek State Park and to a variety of shopping and dining options along Parker; also Sky Pointe in South Jefferson County, a short walk from Dancing Willows Park and Trail.
You’ll also find a new Retirement Resort at Aspen Trail in Colorado Springs, off Woodmen Road just west of Powers Drive, close to St. Francis Hospital.
The way to review the possibilities is to visit the web at RLcommunities.com or call the specific community and arrange a tour.
Resort Lifestyle Communities is oriented around providing personalized services, and Hinrichs says you’ll find them receptive to special requirements around your specific move requirements.
“Our residents like the opportunities for socialization that our communities offer,” says Hinrichs.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
News
Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Sunday as Justin Fields continues his recovery from an ankle injury
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field as rookie Justin Fields continues to deal with an ankle injury.
Coach Matt Nagy said earlier in the week that he didn’t think the injury would keep Fields out, but he said Friday that the Bears were putting Fields’ health first in starting Foles instead.
Fields tweaked his ankle in the second quarter of the Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night and played through the injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday but didn’t participate Thursday or Friday, though Nagy said the injury was not getting worse.
“It’s getting better,” he said. “Like we always say, we’re going to always make sure that the player’s health is No. 1. We can’t put the player at risk, no matter who it is. When you do that, it’s easy.”
Nagy said the Bears still were deciding whether Fields would be the backup Sunday or whether rookie quarterback Ryan Willis, who is on the practice squad, would be ready to serve in that role.
Quarterback Andy Dalton returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list and has recovered from a hand injury, Nagy said. But Dalton also is dealing with a groin injury that will keep him out Sunday.
Foles, a 10th-year NFL veteran, hasn’t played in a regular-season game in 2021. He played in nine games with seven starts in 2020, his first season in Chicago after the Bears traded a fourth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire him. He threw for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season as the Bears moved back and forth between starting him and Mitch Trubisky.
Foles got all of the first-team reps in practice Friday.
“He really was out there doing a lot of good things, and you can see the timing,” Nagy said. “There are not a lot of teams that in this situation can go to a quarterback like Nick to be able to help you win a football game and feel really good about it. And Nick does that. Nick always stays very involved in meetings, in practice. … With all the experience he has, he can come right on in and have a day like today in red-zone practice and some of the other team periods and look sharp.
“I know he’s a competitor and I know that he understands this a great opportunity for him, too, on a personal level to be able to help our team out and help him out. That’s where in this situation, it ends up being good for us and good for him.”
Along with Dalton, the Bears declared out cornerback Xavier Crawford (concussion), wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant (concussion) and left tackle Jason Peters (ankle).
Fields, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) are questionable.
The Bears also brought back defensive lineman Bilal Nichols from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Nine players still are on the COVID-19 list: defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Isaiah Coulter, safety Tashuan Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and running back Ryan Nall.
News
When will Timberwolves get players back from health and safety protocols? It depends
In retrospect, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was probably joking.
Ahead of Minnesota’s game in Utah on Thursday, in which the Wolves were missing seven players to health and protocols, Finch said the Timberwolves were “fortunate enough to be able to benefit from the new rules that are in place that we can bring in replacement players and play the game.”
Obviously, not really. Minnesota essentially had to eat a loss against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Other teams have had games postponed, but because the Wolves’ positive COVID-19 cases have trickled in one or two at a time, Minnesota has had time to “take advantage” of the NBA’s new mandate to replace players that go into health and safety protocols with fresh bodies.
So while the Wolves were without the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and more, they were able to sign Chris Silva and Rayjon Tucker via hardship exemptions to maintain a roster full enough to continue to play.
Neither signee saw action in Minnesota’s loss to Utah.
In all reality, it would’ve been better for Minnesota to have all of its COVID-19 positives pop up at once, forcing the League to postpone its games this week rather than soldiering forward at far less than 100 percent.
The Wolves have been at a severe competitive disadvantage this week. Frankly, Finch and Co. were simply tasked with keeping their heads above water.
Mercifully, Minnesota’s schedule features three days off between Thursday’s loss and its next contest at home Monday against New York. The brief break gave the Wolves’ healthy bodies a chance to get away for a couple days and live a basketball and test-free life.
For the players currently in protocols, it’s a chance to get back. Edwards and Taurean Prince were the first two Timberwolves players to enter protocols, and could be eligible to return to action Monday, as it will mark 11 days since they entered protocols, and 10 days are currently the minimum number of days required to clear protocols and return to action.
Monday will mark Josh Okogie’s 10th day in protocols.
Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt entered protocols earlier this week, so they wouldn’t be eligible to return Monday under the current rules, but the NBA and the NBA Players Association are reportedly working toward revamped protocols that could allow vaccinated and boosted players to clear protocols in as few as six days.
That means Beverley and Vanderbilt, depending on if they’re displaying symptoms and if the new rules will be retroactive to players already in the health and safety protocols, could play as soon as Monday.
Karl-Anthony Towns and McKinley Wright IV entered protocols Thursday, meaning they’re both likely out until at least Minnesota’s game next Friday in Utah.
News
Vikings enter ‘make or break’ stretch of season with pivotal game against Rams
In 10 years with the Arizona Cardinals, cornerback Patrick Peterson only made the playoffs twice, and not once in his final five seasons. That didn’t sit well with him.
Now in his first season with the Vikings, Peterson has a chance to get to the postseason for the first time since 2015. And he doesn’t want it to slip away.
The Vikings (7-7) are in the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff race, and seven teams will make it. If they win their final three games, starting with Sunday’s against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium, they will be assured of a spot in the postseason.
“This is why you play the game,’’ Peterson said. “These games are make or break this point of the season. I just want to be able to show (teammates), give these guys the energy, because like I tell them all the time, I’m 11 years in, I’ve played in three playoff games. That’s not a lot to be in the league for 11 years, but you just don’t know how many opportunities you’re going to get.”
Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, was named a captain at the start of the season. And he’s using his leadership skills to provide advice to teammates during this pivotal stretch of the season.
“You have to make the best of these opportunities right now because this team won’t be the same next year,’’ Peterson said. “I love this group and I just want to make sure that we maximize that so it won’t be like, ‘Dang, I wish we would’ve done that,’ or ‘Dang, I wish we should’ve done this.’’’
The Vikings are looking to return to the postseason after missing out last season. In fact, they haven’t been over .500 since the end of the 2019 season, when they went 10-6 and won a playoff game.
“It’s been frustrating for sure, but it’s just a one-game season at this point,’’ said linebacker Eric Kendricks.
The Vikings would get over .500 with a win Sunday, but it won’t be easy. The Rams (10-4) have won three straight games and are trying to catch the Cardinals (10-4), who have the tiebreaker, for the NFC West title. They also have an outside chance to catch Green Bay (11-3) for the No. 1 seed.
“We got a real tough opponent, outstanding defense, a lot of weapons on offense and we need to go out and play our best game of the year,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday.
The Vikings will look to do that without star running back Dalvin Cook, who was placed Thursday on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive. Cook, who is unvaccinated, must quarantine for 10 days.
At least the Vikings got backup running back Alexander Mattison off the COVID list on Wednesday after he sat out last Monday’s 17-9 win at Chicago. In games Cook missed due to injury earlier this season, Mattison had outings of 112, 113 and 90 yards rushing.
“Obviously, when Dalvin’s not playing, it’s a big change for us because he’s so explosive, such a good team leader,’’ Zimmer said. “It happens. So we got just to go out and play good. We expect Matty to go out and have a good day.’’
The Vikings on Sunday will be without co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, who tested positive for COVID. On Friday, they placed starting right guard Mason Cole (elbow) on injured reserve. He likely will be replaced by Oli Udoh, who would then have to contend with Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) and fullback C.J. Ham (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday. Thielen, who has missed the past two games, has a good chance of returning. That would take some pressure off Justin Jefferson, who has averaged just 63 yards receiving the past two games after averaging 100.8 in the first 12.
“I’m definitely ready for this matchup,’’ said the confident Jefferson. “I know it’s gonna be rocking in the stadium this Sunday, the day after Christmas. It’s going to be a great Christmas gift.”
