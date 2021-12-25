Celebrities
RHOC’s Tamra Judge Denies Shading Shannon Beador’s Weight
Tamra Judge is shutting down claims that she shaded Shannon Beador‘s weight and drinking habits.
After leaving a comment on a post shared by Heather Dubrow of herself and Shannon on The Real Housewives of Orange County, in which she said that “alcohol will age you so fast” and that “weight gain ages you as well,” Tamra was accused of body shaming her former friend. But, according to her, the claims are “complete bullish-t.”
“This is BS. I was responding to a comment I was tagged in about my weight [and] not drinking!” Tamra wrote on her Instagram Story.
Then, along with a screenshot of that post, Tamra continued with a message on her main page.
“I was tagged in a comment about Me being thin ,aging and not drinking alcohol… it had zero to do with anyone else … I stand by what I said. Alcohol [and] weight gain will age you. If you don’t take care of your body it won’t take care of you! Shame on you guys for assuming I was talking about Shannon!” she alleged.
Tamra also said she wished Shannon well after a fan in her comments section shared their own thoughts on Shannon’s anger and drinking.
“I really like Shannon but feel she needs to deal with her anger and the way she handles things. I do think she uses alcohol to deal with whatever stress she is in instead of actually dealing with it. I feel if she truly learned to let go of old things that happened she can be truly happy. I want that for her and I know you did too,” the fan wrote.
“I wish her all the happiness in the world,” Tamra replied.
While Tamra insisted her comment had nothing to do with Shannon, not everyone believed her, with one particular person suggesting she was being “passive-aggressive” and another person saying she purposefully made the “nasty comment.”
“Girl, you deleted your comment and back peddled majorly,” wrote a third.
Tamra’s initial Instagram comment wasn’t addressed to anyone in particular and because she and Heather are so close, many believed Shannon was the only person it could have been about. And, as many will recall, Tamra had previously made ill comments about Shannon’s alcohol use.
“She tends to drink and start calling people and not just me. She calls a lot of people and it doesn’t matter if it’s two, three, or four o’clock in the morning,” Tamra said on the Everything Iconic podcast in January.
That same month, while appearing on Access Hollywood‘s “Housewives Nightcap,” Tamra was asked if she believed Shannon had a drinking problem.
“Yeah, I do,” she replied. “It comes up every single season. It’s heartbreaking. I did [try to talk to her about it] and I think some of the girls on the current cast have done it as well and she doesn’t want to hear it. I talked to Braunwyn about it and Braunwyn’s like, ‘Until she admits it, she’s never going to change.’”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Share 1st Photo Of Newborn Baby Son & Reveal His Name On Christmas Eve
Talk about a bundle of joy! John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s 1-month-old son Malcolm made his debut on Instagram on Christmas Eve.
Oh baby! John Mulaney, 39, and Olivia Munn, 41, officially announced the arrival of their son with a pair of heartwarming Instagram posts on Dec. 24. The comic introduced his little dude to the world, sharing a sweet photo of the sleeping tot bundled up in fleece and wearing a tiny blue hat.
“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” John wrote in the caption. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” he went on, adding “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Olivia shared the same photo and wrote, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”
John and Olivia welcomed little Malcolm on Nov. 24, about 6 months after the couple was first linked in May. The couple’s relationship came to light around the same time as news John was divorcing his wife of 7 years, Anna Marie Tendler, 36.
John announced he and Olivia were having a baby in Sep. during a visit to The Late Show With Seth Meyers, reflecting on a busy year that also included a cross-country move and a stint in rehab. He told Seth, “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible … and we’re having a baby together.” He also credited Olivia with helping him get sober, telling Seth, “You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”
While most seemed thrilled about the couple’s new addition, John’s ex-wife took to social media to subtly throw shade at her ex on Dec. 19, right after news of the baby’s birth. She shared a moody Instagram portrait with the caption “Norman F****** Rockwell”, the name of a cutting Lana del Rey track about a relationship with an immature man.
Khloe Kardashian Sparkles In Sheer, Curve-Hugging Dress At Low-Key KarJenner Christmas Eve
Khloe Kardashian came to slay with a stunning look for her family’s 2021 Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24.
Tristan Thompson, who? Khloe Kardashian looked totally unbothered by her ex’s recent paternity scandal when she attended the low-key KarJenner Christmas Eve party. Khloe had her daughter, True Thompson, by her side for the family-only event, and she definitely didn’t hold back when it came to her outfit for the big night.
For the “scaled back” party, Khloe wore a skin-tight, sheer silver dress with embellishments throughout that was both festive and chic. She had her hair styled in sleek blonde blunt long bob, and completed her look with a glam beauty look that was to die for. Khloe seemed to have the Tristan drama far from her mind as she celebrated the holidays with her famous family members and friends.
Tristan is currently in the midst of some legal drama with a former fling, Maralee Nichols, who claims that he is the father of her child. At the end of November, Maralee’s court documents requesting child support from Tristan were leaked to the public. In his response, Tristan confirmed that he had a sexual relationship with Maralee in March 2021, and as fans know, he and Khloe were romantically together at that time. Tristan requested a paternity test in response to Maralee’s child support request, but the results have not been publicly shared.
In follow-up documents, Tristan admitted that his relationship with Maralee actually took place over a three-month period from December 2020 until March 2021. This was right around the same time that Khloe and Tristan got back together following his Jan. 2019 cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. At the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June, Khloe confirmed that she had taken Tristan back, but days later, news broke that they had split up again. Since then, Khloe has not commented on her relationship status with the NBA player, but she has left him supportive Instagram comments in the months since the breakup.
So far, Khloe has also kept tight-lipped about the Tristan and Maralee situation. Tristan is also father of a five-year-old son, Prince Thompson, who he shares with ex, Jordan Craig. Tristan had already started dating Khloe when Prince was born in 2016. Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan’s daughter in April 2018.
Kendall Jenner Sips Wine & Lounges In An Elegant Black Gown At KarJenner Family Christmas Eve: Pics
Kendall Jenner proved she’s the queen of holiday fashion with her absolutely stunning look for the scaled back KarJenner Christmas Eve party.
As always, Kendall totally stole the show with her incredible look at the party, giving off ‘rich aunt vibes,’ as some fans noted. The gorgeous model looked incredible in her festive look for the evening. She wore a sleek and chic black gown with a mermaid cut that hugged her curves until it splayed out in a massive skirt. The glamorous dress was reminiscent of Jackie O and Princess Diana days of extreme elegance. The supermodel had her hair styled in a sleek middle-part ponytail, and looked beyond stunning. She lounged on the couch and sipped red wine while donning to gorgeous look — absolute goals.
The 26-year-old was joined by only her family members for the annual bash, as it was ‘scaled back’ for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, we were hoping for a resurgence in the annual KarJenner bash, but with cases surging once again, the family announced they would be keeping it low-key. Despite that, their outfits were still extravagant!
Although Kendall seemingly made a solo appearance at the Christmas Eve party, she’s currently in a happy relationship with basketball player Devin Booker. The two have been going strong for more than a year now. They were first linked at the end of April 2020 when they documented a road trip that they took with friends on social media. After spending time together amidst the coronavirus quarantine, their relationship developed into more. In June 2021, they revealed on social media that they were celebrating their one year anniversary.
While most of Kendall’s family members don’t shy away from flaunting their relationships and personal lives on television and social media, Kendall is much more reserved when it comes to opening up about her private life. While she isn’t hiding the fact that she’s in a happy relationship with Devin, she doesn’t often share much from their private time together. However, on Devin’s 25th birthday in October, she posted a cute photo of them together with the caption, “Happy Birthday best friend,” along with a heart, on her Instagram Story. Devin also celebrated Kendall’s birthday on social media in November, writing, “Most beautiful woman,” along with photos of the pair.
