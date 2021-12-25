News
Sainted: O tidings of mittens and joy
On a midmorning day in December, I stopped in at my local Goodwill Store to browse. Upon entering the store, I was greeted by a tower of mittens and gloves.
It was at this tower I met a kind-hearted grandmother and her grandson.The grandson filled the room with joy as he playfully waved his toy sword about in the air. The determined grandmother was on a mission. A mission to find waterproof gloves that would fit her toddler’s little hands. This was no easy task with little hands that moved and were not about to be still.
With much patience the task was accomplished. The grandmother left the store with her waterproof gloves. The toddler left with his toy sword. I left with a warm heart and a warm memory.
Kimberly Close, Cottage Grove
To the St. Paul Hotel and the cast of the “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Thank you for a wonderful night and once again a wonderful performance.
This night is always an enjoyable part of the Christmas season for our families.
On behalf of the Edisons and Ciccheses, James Edison, Jr.
I would like to extended a Holiday Sainted to Randy, the manager at Cub in Woodbury, and Lori (Cub employee). They provided the most prompt and caring assistance to me when I fell recently (Friday, Dec. 17) while shopping at Cub.
Randy was instantly on site to help and comfort me, while Lori bandaged my small wound. Randy offered to help my husband and me to the car, but by then I had regained the strength in my legs.
I am slightly embarrassed by all the attention, but certainly grateful for people like Randy and Lori.
Happy Holidays and a hearty “Thank You” to Randy and his staff at Cub Woodbury.
Jackie Thompson, Woodbury
We want to SAINT the very nice man who stopped around 9 a.m. at the corner of Earl and Euclid on Dec 12.
The plows had filled in all of the openings to the sidewalk in front of Mounds Park United Methodist Church. My husband was trying to help our friend across the snowdrift, and at the same time she had a hold of me, kicking the snow to move it, and it was iced in.
As we were working and doing our best not to fall, this nice man stopped right at the corner, jumped out of his car and said, “May I help you?” We said, sure.
Which he did, getting our friend over to the sidewalk. Then he started to get back in his car, and then he realized I wasn”t able to navigate the snowdrift either. He immediately jumped back out of his car and helped me get across.
Both of us women were having leg problems and one uses a cane. God bless him. We are so very thankful he stopped and helped.
Thank you again and have a very Blessed Christmas. From two ladies and a guy at Mounds Park United Methodist Church.
N.L. Rassier, Oakdale
Sainted to my Pioneer Press carrier, Robert Carlson, who always has the paper at my doorstep very early, even through 20” of unplowed, unshoveled snow. I’ve had the paper delivered to my house every day for over 60 years and have rarely had a carrier as good at the job.Thank you, Robert.
Marion Shea, Woodbury
How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can bully the Bills again
The last time the Patriots offense lined up against Buffalo, you remember what happened.
The Bills remember what happened.
The entire league, watching home on national television, remembers what happened.
The Pats rushed 46 times and passed only three times to deliver an unforgettable win amid 50 MPH winds. Thanks to a strong defensive showing, Mac Jones and Co. survived playing bully ball and only bully ball in Orchard Park. This Sunday, however, with winds expected to die down on a calm, clear December day, they’ll need more than 14 points to knock out the Bills.
Here’s how the Patriots can repave their path to victory against Buffalo, aside from revving up the run game.
1. Hammer play-action
This is simple.
The Bills, wisely expecting another run-heavy plan in the rematch, will be on their toes up front. So, get them to step forward.
The Patriots can copy and paste their game plan from last week, when they ran play-action on 40% of Mac Jones’ dropbacks against Indianapolis. On the season, Jones is averaging almost three yards more per attempt off play-action than his standard passes. He’s also completing 74.6% of those throws compared to only 67% off regular dropbacks.
Look for the Pats to use play fakes most often from their heavy personnel groupings featuring multiple backs and/or tight ends. Three weeks ago, the Patriots utilized two backs and/or tight ends on two-thirds of their offensive snaps at Buffalo; the first and most obvious sign another run was coming. Except this time, it should be a fake followed by a deep pass downfield.
2. Target TEs and RBs
If there was ever a time to unlock Jonnu Smith, Sunday is it.
Smith, who’s largely underwhelmed this season despite being utilized as a receiver and rusher, should be featured heavily against the Bills. Their pass coverage is weakest — albeit still above-average relative to the rest of the league — against tight ends, per Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Smith was once a man-coverage destroyer in Tennessee, and while he hasn’t broken tackles at the same rate this season, the Pats should still effort to create one-on-one opportunities for him in space.
The same goes for Hunter Henry, the team’s most targeted pass catcher in the red zone. Henry is a mismatch against linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. If either cover Henry in a key spot, the ball should find him.
3. Dial up the trick plays
The Bills defense is solid across the board, a top-10 unit against the run and pass. High draft picks are scattered across the front seven, and arguably the NFL’s best safety tandem, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, anchor an opportunistic secondary.
Undermanned at receiver, the Pats will need to manufacture points and long passing plays, especially having thrown more interceptions than touchdowns against Buffalo since head coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017. It’s been a full month since their last non-quarterback pass, and almost three since Jakobi Meyers tossed one. What about a counter off the famous double-pass look?
The Pats ought to embrace Sunday’s high stakes by throwing everything left in their playbook at the Bills, including some direct snaps for their running backs or perhaps a pass to Jones. One trick play just might turn the entire game, and thereby take the division.
Patriots defense should continue to hound Josh Allen in Round 2
We’re on to Round 2 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
Round 1 couldn’t have gone much better from a defensive perspective, although gale force winds also had an influence on the 14-10 outcome.
Let’s just say given the nasty weather conditions that punctuated their Week 13 matchup in Buffalo, the Patriots had an easier time containing Allen, who can kill you with his arm or his legs.
Will the Patriots keep a similar plan, or tweak it to adapt for their Week 16 showdown in Foxboro?
“I’m sure they’re gonna switch up some things too and show us some things we haven’t seen from them this year,” Allen said Wednesday.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, meanwhile, also addressed the task at hand, going up against the Patriots defense for the second time in three weeks.
“It’s always a challenge the second time you’re playing a team during the season,” he said. “But again, it’s going to come down to doing our best to come up with a good plan, and ultimately, executing that plan.”
Patriots safety Adrian Phillips said he expects a completely different type of game than their earlier meeting.
“They’ve got a bitter taste in their mouth,” said Phillips. “We expect them to fully come out here and try to take advantage of whatever they can on our defense.”
Here’s how the Patriots can beat Allen and the Bills a second time:
1. Dial up disruption
The Patriots have gone up against Josh Allen five times in the past and watched countless hours of film on the Bills quarterback. They know him, and ultimately, what they have to do to best defend him.
Allen does a lot of damage outside of the pocket when he’s on the run. He’ll either beat teams with passes on the fly, or make huge gains taking off running.
He’s also pretty darn good in the pocket if given time. And that’s the key. Corral him in the pocket, and suffocate him with pressure to the point where he’ll make a mistake.
“That dude can kill you from the pocket, or running around, it really doesn’t matter,” said Phillips. “For us, our main thing is to just make sure he has a level rush and make it uncomfortable back there. He got out a few times last game. With him, it’s really like pick your poison.”
Given the choice, they’d rather the poison be from inside the pocket, where they have a better chance to disrupt him with the pass rush. With the Bills having two starting linemen on the COVID-19 list, they should have a better chance getting to Allen, and making his life a bit more miserable.
2. Beware Daboll’s bag of tricks
Neither team really showed much the first time around. The weather prevented both the Patriots and Bills from diving deep into the playbook.
If the Bills are going to put themselves in a better position to win the division, they’re going to pull out all the stops.
It wouldn’t be surprising if Daboll uses a few trick plays he’s saved for games like this. Speaking with the media during the week, Daboll naturally wouldn’t tip his hand, but the Patriots need to be ready for anything.
“We’re going to do what we always do … put plays together that we think will be successful against this team. You’re always going to have to adjust,” said Daboll. “At the end of the day, you’re going to do the things you think you need to do to try to win, and go out there and execute. That’s what it’s going to take against a good football team.”
3. Contain the usual suspects
The Patriots won’t have to deal with Cole Beasley or Gabriel Davis, who are both expected to miss the game due to being on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Already having two of Allen’s top guns eliminated will help, but he still has a few targets the Patriots will have to contain, namely wideout Stefon Diggs along with tight end Dawson Knox, a favorite target of Allen in the red zone.
“They’re a team that likes to throw the ball. So we expect them to do a lot of that,” said Phillips. “They didn’t get to do as much of that as they wanted to last game because the weather didn’t permit it.”
Allen is going to throw it a ton, that’s no secret, even down two wideouts. But with a healthy pass rush, and Pro Bowl corner J.C. Jackson handling Diggs, and either Kyle Dugger or Phillips dealing with Knox, the Pats should be able to keep a decent lid on the Bills offense.
Mastrodonato: Easy to see why Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, drew record TV ratings at PNC Championship
It’s always about Tiger.
But the crux of it at least, the reason why the ratings released on Wednesday revealed that a record 3.2 million of us were glued to our TVs last Sunday afternoon from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. ET (right in the middle of the NFL schedule) to watch the PNC Championship, was to became enamored with a 12-year-old playing alongside professionals.
We were in awe of what it must be like to be that kid.
To be Tiger Woods’ kid.
It wasn’t just sports entertainment, as the tournament took in its most viewers in 21 years; it was reality television.
It’s about Charlie, of course. With stylish hair, a perfect swing and a cool-as-a-cucumber approach to the whole thing, Charlie presents himself all too well for a kid who has been through both the best and worst of American fame.
To have a father who was one of the most accomplished athletes in American history has to come with some pressure, and for that, Charlie was easy to root for.
Now add a few chapters where the kid’s dad has a lifetime’s worth of affairs suddenly revealed in 2009, the year Charlie was born, then crashes his car, ends up on the cover of the New York Post for 20 consecutive days, checks into a rehab center specializing in sex addiction, loses many of his sponsorships, pays his wife, Elin Nordegren, a reported sum of over $100 million in divorce, years later is arrested for a DUI, has a toxicology report confirm he was on five different drugs at the time, and a few years after that presses the gas pedal all the way down and throws his car into a median at 75 mph, shattering his right leg into pieces.
To be the child of all that, we cannot comprehend. But to be the child of a parent who self-destructs with drugs and sex? To be the child of a parent who was once wildly successful but loses their career? A lot of us can understand.
When everything falls apart, we learn from what’s left.
After he nearly killed himself in the February accident, Tiger’s relationship with his son, though we’ll never know the intimate details that only those two will understand, appears to be a meaningful one.
Using a golf cart rather than walk the course, and playing with a heavy limp, it was news enough that Tiger was upright, much less hitting bombs off the tee.
It was easy to ponder Tiger’s journey to the top of the mountain and then his tumbling down off of it, perhaps because he was bored, it’s been surmised, or because he couldn’t help himself, or because he’s an imperfect human like the rest of us who, after being subjected to both overwhelming praise and intense criticism in the eyes of the public, sometimes fall apart.
At times it looked like Tiger purposely looked away after Charlie did something remarkable. Or he’d walk by him, casually give him a tap on the fist while neither of them made eye contact. They looked calm and content on a beautiful day under the Florida sun, chasing history, the next great shot, the championship and the legacy Tiger built that will almost certainly never be matched.
As much as Tiger could offer Charlie independence on the course, he did. He seemed like a father eager to give his son an opportunity. Tiger didn’t hold his hand; he gently pushed him ahead and waited to catch him when he fell.
Tiger was there for Charlie, and Charlie there for Tiger.
Chasing John Daly and his son, John Daly II, who finished first and just two shots ahead of Tiger and Charlie, the Woods family approached the par-3 17th hole desperately needing to birdie to have a chance.
Charlie went first, and his tee shot was so perfect — he stuck it a few feet from the pin for arguably the best shot by anybody on that hole all tournament — Tiger needed to do nothing. He took a shot anyway and ended up on the wrong side of the green.
Charlie went up and tapped in for birdie. They didn’t use a single shot by Tiger on the hole.
Perhaps that’s why these two connected with the rest of us so easily and with remarkable potency last weekend.
We could feel Charlie doing it on his own. We could feel him growing up with each shot, maturing a little while dealing with each series of steps to the tee box. As we listened to the people on the other side of the rope yelling out advice or words of encouragement while Charlie put his head down and kept marching forward, we could feel the isolation of what it’s like to be him.
None of us will ever know. But damn is it easy to root for him.
