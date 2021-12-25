News
Source: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne expected to play against Bills after clearing COVID-19 protocols
A merry Christmas for the Patriots, indeed.
According to a source, Pats wide receiver Kendrick Bourne cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday and is expected to play against the Bills. Bourne was placed on COVID-19 reserve on Monday and missed practice all week ahead of the team’s biggest game of the season. Optimism for a potential return grew late in the week, when Bourne was asymptomatic and remained involved in virtual meetings.
His return should give the Patriots a major offensive lift, after wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were ruled out Friday. Bourne leads the Patriots with 667 receiving yards and ranks second with 45 catches, trailing only Jakobi Meyers. Until Saturday, Meyers was the only established wideout expected to be available against Buffalo.
Developing …
Denver’s Christmas Day weather: Warm and gusty, while mountains ready for more snow
Christmas Day brings yet another winter storm into Colorado’s high country — while dry and gusty conditions on the plains make for elevated fire danger.
One mountain storm moves out Saturday morning, forecasters said, but another one is right on its heels. The best travel conditions will be late morning into afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid mountain travel Sunday.
After a dumping earlier in the weekend, ski towns are expecting more accumulation. Vail and Steamboat Springs could see up to 6 inches of new snow, while Aspen could get up to 5 inches.
Highs in Denver, meanwhile, will reach the mid-50s Saturday, forecasters said.
🎄Merry Christmas from NWS Boulder, CO! 🎄
❄️One mountain storm moves out this morning, another comes in by Sunday! Best travel conditions later this morning into the afternoon/evening.
⚠️Avoid mountain travel Sunday.
🌬️Plains will be dry and breezy. #COwx pic.twitter.com/tYuQ1rxaKG
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 25, 2021
Soucheray: We call people like Bill here ‘converts’
I just took a cup of coffee and the newspaper into the office and shut the door. The Royal Order of the 21sters has its small headquarters at the Crabby Coffee Shop. Nothing much, but it suits us. There was a knock and the door opened.
There stood a man of winter himself, and on the high holy day of the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. You could practically smell the snowmobile exhaust on this guy’s parka. His beard was streaked from Pall Malls or coal ash or both and was so wide and unkempt that it put into play the possibility that he didn’t have a neck.
“What?” That sounded curt and it was, but this was the Crabby Coffee Shop, where small talk and niceties are frowned upon.
“I’m here to apologize.”
“Do I know you?”
“You know my type,” he said.
He sat down across the table and explained. He thought that the Royal Order was stupid, just ridiculous. Like many, he demeaned our harmless delusion, the idea that spring begins on Dec. 22, the day we at last gain a few seconds of daylight.
Bill, his name was, said he moved from Minneapolis to somewhere up north, and it wasn’t my business to know where, only why.
“You wanted to get away from the crime?”
“No. I moved because I loved winter so much I wanted more of it!”
We hear that occasionally at the Order, but not often. Most members had a time in their life when they enjoyed winter. Why, if I could skate without my knees buckling, I’d still enjoy winter, well, somewhat.
“What changed?”
Bill rubbed a hand through that bird’s nest of a beard and let his shoulders slump. If we weren’t in the Crabby Coffee Shop I might have said something comforting, like “Merry Christmas,” or, “oh, come on now, it can’t be that bad.”
“Basically,” Bill said, “I got tired of the darkness, dark in the morning, dark in the afternoon, cold, gray, and when you do see the sun it’s ungettable, too flat. There are a lot of mornings when I have to shovel my way from the house to my workshop in the barn. What the hell, I feel like it’s 1886.”
We call people like Bill converts. The darkness of winter catches up to our years and our years are growing fewer. Thus the magic of being a 21ster. Each day now we are gaining light, or as 21sters say to each other on the solstice, “we made it.”
“I’m selling everything,” Bill said, “my sleds, my spear house, my ice house, my ice auger, my snowshoes, my cross country skis, you name it. Gonedo.”
“A spear house?”
“Yeah, well. Do I have to take an oath or anything, wear a uniform?”
“Not at all. You’ve already done what you have to do. You’ve seen the light, so to speak.”
“I do feel a little better, I must admit.”
For the first time since he entered our modest headquarters, Bill cracked a smile. Hard to tell with that wild mountain-man beard but it resembled a smile.
“How much more daylight?”
“It’s just a few seconds every day for a few days,” I said. “But it’s building. Let’s put it this way. By Super Bowl Sunday, you’ll think it’s the Fourth of July.”
“Cool!”
“So, you’ll be moving back to the Cities?”
“No. Too much crime.”
As he left, I heard him say “Merry Christmas,” and in a rare moment of Crabby Coffee Shop collegiality it was right back at him.
Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed
NEW YORK — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 888 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights are canceled.
Delta, United and JetBlue on Friday had all said the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations. United spokesperson Maddie King said staffing shortages were still causing cancellations and it was unclear when normal operations would return. “This was unexpected,” she said of omicron’s impact on staffing. Delta and JetBlue did not immediately respond to questions Saturday.
According to FlightAware, the three airlines canceled more than 10% of their Saturday scheduled flights. American Airlines also canceled 90 flights Saturday, about 3% of its schedule, according to FlightAware. American spokesperson Derek Walls said the cancellations stemmed from “COVID-related sick calls” and the airline contacted customers on Friday. European and Australian airlines have also canceled holiday-season flights due to staffing problems tied to COVID.
Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year as travel recovered.
To ease staffing shortages, countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel. On Thursday, the U.S. shortened COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only.
