The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 16: Vikings not only ones counting on Mattison
UPDATE: 9:55 a.m. Saturday
Now that Santa has finished his annual trek across the skies, and Baker Mayfield has made a private-plane trek to Cheeseland, it’s time to tackle the biggest question of the fantasy playoffs:
How badly did Dalvin Cook ruin your season?
The latest Viking to be bitten in the backside by his unvaccinated status, Cook is a no-go for tomorrow’s must-win against the Rams. Which means Alexander Mattison has to step up bigtime, for both Minnesota and countless fantasy football mavens.
Will he do it? We have our doubts, considering the strength of the Los Angeles defense, and the depleted nature of the Vikings’ offensive line. But on the plus side, WR Adam Thielen is now expected to return from his ankle injury
The news is also a bit grim in Baltimore, as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss another game. That means folks counting on him need to grab Tyler Huntley off waivers immediately. The Ravens’ backup QB played well last week, and could again Sunday against Cincinnati.
New England will be short at running back again against Buffalo. Rhamondre Stevenson is on the COVID list, and Damien Harris is questionable due to a sore hamstring.
Tampa Bay wideout Mike Evans has been ruled out for Week 16, as have Buffalo WR Gabriel Davis and Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Detroit QB Jared Goff is very doubtful to play in the suddenly hot Lions’ tasty matchup against Atlanta. Also doubtful are Vegas tight end Darren Waller and Jets WR Jameson Crowder.
ORIGINAL POST: 12:17 p.m. Wednesday
Twas the week heading into Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, because he was too busy checking his iPhone for the status of his most hallowed fantasy stars.
The fantasy playoffs are winding down. Leagues around the country are heading into their semifinals and finals. The participation of key NFL players would be considered optimal. But across the league, a combination of injury and COVID has rendered prominent players unavailable.
The lumps of coal are especially dark in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers have suddenly run into an injury pandemic that endangers their chances for a Super Bowl two-peat.
The worst injury has stricken wide receiver Chris Godwin, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.. WR Mike Evans is considered week to week, and revived RB Leonard Fournette is also likely to miss some time.
That’s bad news for the Buccaneers, but it might be fatal news for fantasy mavens who need help, like, immediately.
On the plus side, RB Ronald Jones and WR Antonio Brown might be available on the fantasy waiver wires for folks who aren’t concerned, say, with the authenticity of players’ vaccination cards.
Outside of Tampa Bay, other key players have become dicey prospects for the holiday week:
Travis Kelce (Chiefs TE) – The world’s greatest tight end, who reminded the world of his status last week in Los Angeles, has landed on the COVID list and could miss Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. You should wait until the last second before ditching him. But we’re expecting that ditch him, you must.
Austin Ekeler (Chargers RB) – Same goes for Los Angeles’ top running back. That’s especially painful since L.A. is facing the Texans on Sunday. But that could make Justin Jackson or Joshua Kelley that much more appealing as late replacements.
Joe Mixon (Bengals RB) –Mixon injured his ankle in the Bengals’ victory in Denver last week. But both Cincinnati and fantasy folks may be able to replace him adequately with Samaje Perine. While it’s not an ideal matchup against Baltimore, Perine ain’t chopped liver.
Lamar Jackson (Ravens QB) – The big injury issue in the Bengals-Ravens game is the status of Baltimore’s hobbled quarterback. Watch closely the status of his injured ankle. If it looks like No. 8 will be unavailable this week, immediately check out our Deepest Sleeper later in this column.
Julio Jones (Titans WR) – The Loop finished well out of the money in our league this year, in part, because of the meager contributions of this borderline hall of famer, who returned briefly last week before being injured again. Can A.J. Brown come back quickly for Tennessee? We wait with bated breath.
SITTING STARS
Green Bay will have so many defenders in the box on Christmas night that it could be a rough night for Cleveland’s Saint Nick Chubb. … If Kyler Murray looked so pathetic against the lowly Lions, we wouldn’t count on him against playoff-hungry Indianapolis. … New England won’t be moving against Buffalo’s defense, whether there are more gale winds this week or not, so pass on Mac Jones and company.. … Chicago’s defense that made the Vikings look so ordinary Monday night will help continue the Russell Wilson abyss. … Dallas’ Dak Prescott was mostly ineffective two weeks ago against Washington, so look for a repeat this week in Jerryworld. … Other QBs who are likely to come down to earth this week are Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger against Kansas City and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa against the suddenly-stingy Saints.
MATCHUP GAME
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has clawed his way into the MVP conversation this season, and the Vikings are likely to see why. … The 49ers will keep making Deebo Samuel a multi-position threat Thursday night against Tennessee. … Leonard Fournette’s hamstring injury suddenly makes Tampa Bay RB Ronald Jones a must-start for the final two fantasy playoff weeks. … Speaking of multi-dimensional dudes, Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson will regain some of his recent luster against Detroit. … The bottom-dwelling matchup of the Jets and Jaguars will be fertile ground for their two running stars: James Robinson and Michael Carter. … The NFL’s biggest secret, Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow, will post more big numbers vs. Denver. … And two QBs who should come up huge this week are the Chargers’ Justin Herbert against Houston and Philly’s Jalen Hurts against the Giants.
INJURY WATCH
The Vikings could really use a return by Adam Thielen for their critical game against the Rams. He was a late scratch Monday night against Chicago. … San Francisco is likely going to have to do without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell for at least another week. … Tennessee really needs D’onta Foreman to continue his faux Derrick Henry impersonation, since the latter is still a ways away from returning. … The Giants’ Sterling Shepard saw his disappointing season end with a torn Achilles’ tendon last week. Top receivers Tyreek Hill and Tyler Lockett have landed on the COVID list. … The long list of the questionable includes quarterbacks (Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield), running backs (Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, James Conner, Damien Harris), wide receivers (MIke Evans, Antonio Brown) and several tight ends (Darren Waller, Zach Ertz, Pat Freiermuth).
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
A caveat: You must first make CERTAIN that Lamar Jackson is too injured to play this week for Baltimore against Cincinnati. If that proves true, then you should grab his backup, Tyler Huntley, who provided some Jackson-like thrills last Sunday against the Packers. The former Utah Ute either has zero fantasy value this week, or he can be a playoff winner. How many other guys on waivers have posted four-touchdown games recently (2 passing, 2 running)?
THE THURSDAY PICK
49ers at Titans (+3½):
Pick: Titans by 3
THE SATURDAY PICKS
Browns at Packers (-7½):
Pick: Packers by 11
Colts at Cardinals (-1½):
Pick: Colts by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere's "BS Show" podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow.
Dozens of cars ‘pileup’ in New Hampshire just over Massachusetts border, as roads turn icy Christmas morning
Freezing rain has turned the Bay State in an ice rink Christmas morning, making driving treacherous as families head out to see loved ones.
A “pileup” of dozens of vehicles was reported on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire, just over the Massachusetts border.
“NH State Police contacted MassDOT and alerted of dozens of vehicles in a ‘pileup’ in NH just over border from Salisbury, MA,” MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard tweeted.
MassDOT has 948 pieces equipment deployed in ice and snow operations across the state.
Massachusetts State Police is responding to several cars sliding off the roads amid the icy conditions.
“Many roads in the state are icy and slippery this morning,” Mass State Police tweeted. “If you don’t have to be out on them, stay home. If you do have to drive, please go slow and use caution. Have a safe and merry Christmas.”
Wilmington Police urged people to be careful and “avoid unnecessary travel until the temperatures warm up.”
“We are experiencing icing conditions all over the Town of #WimingtonMA,” police tweeted. “We have received numerous 911 calls for crashes and people slipping and falling on the ice.”
Nashua Police reported a crash of 15 vehicles on the highway.
“The Everett Turnpike north bound is shut down at exit 5 while crews work to clear a crash scene involving 15 vehicles,” Nashua Police tweeted. “Multiple other vehicles off the road due to the icy conditions.”
A playoff run is unlikely, but several Broncos have three games to show their value for 2022 and beyond
When given a chance to be blunt, Broncos coach Vic Fangio usually takes it and Wednesday morning was no different.
Fangio was asked about his 1-4 record against the Las Vegas Raiders and how a win Sunday would show his team is headed in the right direction.
“We’ve got to get wins (in general),” he said. “Would I want them to be against the AFC West? Yes, but we need to get some wins.”
The Broncos (7-7) need a win to keep their slim AFC wild-card hopes alive while also all-but eliminating the Raiders (7-7).
After last week’s disheartening loss to Cincinnati, three games remain.
Big for Fangio? To be blunt, absolutely — he can’t have his team limp to the finish line.
Big for quarterback Drew Lock, who starts for the injured Teddy Bridgewater? To be blunt, undoubtedly — Lock should take the approach that he is auditioning for other teams.
But this is also a big stretch for many players on the roster, some who are impending free agents, some who covet bigger roles in 2022 and some who have an eye on their second contract.
These seven players have three chances to make a final impression on general manager George Paton:
Noah Fant
Position: Tight end.
Age: 24.
Contract status: Signed through 2022 ($4,006,140 cap number next year).
So far this year: Fant leads the Broncos in catches (58) and is third in receiving yards (532). He has three touchdowns and five explosive catches (all of at least 25 yards) in 700 snaps. Fant’s seven penalties lead the offense, but he hasn’t committed one since Week 8.
Analysis: How about a long touchdown catch to end his season? Concerning is how Fant’s per-catch average has dropped from 14.1 yards as a rookie to 10.9 last year to 9.2 this year. Is that him or how he’s being used? We would still like Fant’s routes to be down the seam when he is already in high gear. By May 2, the Broncos must make a decision on Fant’s 2023 contract option, which Over The Cap projects to be $6.657 million and is guaranteed. Is Paton comfortable with that price tag and commitment? In May 2020, the Broncos declined left tackle Garett Bolles’ option and he responded with his best season and a new contract.
Melvin Gordon
Position: Running back.
Age: 28.
Contract status: Free agent after the season. He signed a two-year, $16 million contract in March 2020.
So far this year: Gordon has started all 13 of his games in a work-share with rookie Javonte Williams. Gordon has played 435 of 925 snaps, rushed 174 times for 769 yards (seven touchdowns) and caught 23 passes for 174 yards (two touchdowns). He has 13 explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards), two 100-yard games (101 at the Giants and 111 vs. Detroit) and two lost fumbles.
Analysis: Gordon’s focus should be to keep on keeping on. Williams is the fan favorite among the Broncos’ running backs, but Gordon’s nine total touchdowns are three more than any teammate. He said earlier this month he wants to re-sign with the Broncos, but don’t read too much into that. If another club offers him anywhere close to starter-level money and a role as the featured back, Gordon should take it. Among the free-agent tailbacks are Tampa Bay’s Leonard Fournette, Arizona’s James Conner, Kansas City’s Darrel Williams and the Los Angeles Rams’ Sony Michel. If Gordon takes the long view, staying with the Broncos’ split-carry system will prolong his career.
Bobby Massie
Position: Right tackle.
Age: 32.
Contract status: Free agent after the season. He signed a one-year, $2.275 million contract in June.
So far this year: Signed after the Broncos released Ja’Wuan James (torn Achilles), Massie has started all 12 of his games (754 snaps), missing two weeks because of an ankle injury. Massie has not been assessed a penalty this season and has only four “bad” run blocks (gain of one or fewer yards not counting goal-line/short-yardage), but The Post has booked him for 23 1/2 pass-rush disruptions, including 3 1/2 sacks.
Analysis: Massie lives in Colorado full-time so the guess is he prefers to re-sign with the Broncos. But might the team look to get younger at this position to see if the annual turnover at right tackle is solved? In the first or second rounds, options could include Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere, Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard and Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning. In-house, Calvin Anderson could be an option.
Lloyd Cushenberry
Position: Center.
Age: 24.
Contract status: Signed through 2023 ($1,269,816 cap number in ’22).
So far this year: Cushenberry tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and may miss his first game and his first snaps since entering the NFL last year, a streak of 30 games and 2,000 snaps. He has been called for five enforced penalties and been booked for 11 pass-rush disruptions (5 1/2 sacks) and six “bad” run blocks.
Analysis: A tough go of it this year for Cushenberry, whose key numbers aren’t as consistent as 2020. Before he was shelved with the virus, we were looking at Cushenberry needing to finish strong. One scenario — the Broncos should keep Quinn Meinerz at right guard because he’s played well there, and move Graham Glasgow (who has a $6 million dead cap hit if they cut him) to center.
Bradley Chubb
Position: Outside linebacker.
Age: 25.
Contract status: Signed through 2022 and his $12.716 million salary next year is fully guaranteed.
So far this year: Not much, although it’s not all his fault. He aggravated an ankle injury in the Seattle preseason game and returned to play 19 snaps at Jacksonville in Week 2 before undergoing surgery. He returned in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Chubb has played 171 snaps in his five games, making 11 tackles (missing three) and three pass-rush disruptions (two knockdowns and one pressure).
Analysis: The impact of Chubb’s return was over-estimated by the organization, except for Fangio, who accurately pointed out how Chubb went two months without practicing much less not playing. If Chubb can get to the quarterback a few times in the last three games, he can at least create momentum for 2022 when he should have a full offseason to train instead of rehab. When Paton was in Minnesota’s front office, the Vikings several times extended their first-round picks as they entered their fifth year. Paton should hold off on that with Chubb to see how he starts the ’22 and then explore an in-season deal.
Bryce Callahan
Position: Cornerback
Age: 30.
Contract status: Free agent after the season. He signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Broncos in March 2019.
So far this year: The additions of Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Pat Surtain II meant Callahan has been the Broncos’ exclusive nickel back, covering slot receivers. In nine games (four starts) and 384 snaps, he has 23 tackles (two missed tackles), four pass break-ups and no penalties. Callahan sustained a knee injury against Washington in Week 8 and missed five games.
Analysis: Callahan finishing the final three games healthy would be a positive after he missed all of ’19 and the last five games of ’20 with foot injuries. When at peak form, he remains a more-than-serviceable nickel back who can play man coverage in tight quarters and quickly change directions to defend a variety of routes. It would make sense for the Broncos to re-sign Callahan on their terms (per-game incentive is the best course) because they are set with Darby and Surtain as the outside cover players, but would need to find a quality nickel if Callahan was allowed to walk.
Baron Browning
Position: Inside linebacker.
Age: 22.
Contract status: Signed through 2024 ($1,087,693 salary cap number in ‘22).
So far this year: Browning played only four defensive snaps in his first six games and then missed one week (concussion). But injuries and under-performance throughout his position group created an opportunity and Browning has taken advantage. He has started the last seven games (381 snaps) and has 43 tackles (only one missed tackle), earning a spot as the Broncos’ every-down inside linebacker.
Analysis: If Browning finishes the season strong, the Broncos have found one of their 2022 Week 1 starting inside linebackers, a relief for the club because usual starters Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson are both free agents in March. If they trust Browning, and he’s given no reason they shouldn’t, it will allow the Broncos to choose between Jewell and Johnson based on what they feel comfortable paying and pair him with Browning.
Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars
By MARCIA DUNN
The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky.
The $10 billion observatory hurtled toward its destination 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away, or more than four times beyond the moon. It will take a month to get there and another five months before its infrared eyes are ready to start scanning the cosmos.
First, the telescope’s enormous mirror and sunshield need to unfurl; they were folded origami-style to fit into the rocket’s nose cone. Otherwise, the observatory won’t be able to peer back in time 13.7 billion years as anticipated, within a mere 100 million years of the universe-forming Big Bang.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called Webb is a time machine that will provide “a better understanding of our universe and our place in it: who we are, what we are, the search that’s eternal.”
“We are going to discover incredible things that we never imagined,” Nelson said following liftoff, speaking from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. But he cautioned: “There are still innumerable things that have to work and they have to work perfectly … we know that in great reward there is great risk.”
Intended as a successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope, the long-delayed James Webb is named after NASA’s administrator during the 1960s. NASA partnered with the European and Canadian space agencies to build and launch the new 7-ton telescope, with thousands of people from 29 countries working on it since the 1990s.
With the launch falling on Christmas and a global surge in COVID-19 cases, there were fewer spectators at the French Guiana launch site than expected. Nelson bowed out along with a congressional delegation and many contractors who worked on the telescope.
Around the world, astronomers had eagerly waited to see Webb finally taking flight after years of setbacks. Last-minute technical snags bumped the launch nearly a week, then gusty wind pushed it to Christmas. A few of the launch controllers wore Santa caps in celebration.
“We have delivered a Christmas gift today for humanity,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher. He described it as a special moment, but added: “It’s very nerve-racking. I couldn’t do launches every single day. This would not be good for my life expectancy.”
Cheers and applause erupted in and outside Launch Control following Webb’s flawless launch, with jubilant scientists embracing one another amid shouts of “Go Webb!” and signs that read: “Bon Voyage Webb.” Cameras on the rocket’s upper stage provided one last glimpse of the shimmering telescope, before it sped away.
The telescope’s showpiece: a gold-plated mirror more than 21 feet (6.5 meters) across.
Protecting the observatory is a wispy, five-layered sunshield, vital for keeping the light-gathering mirror and heat-sensing infrared detectors at subzero temperatures. At 70 feet by 46 feet (21 meters by 14 meters), it’s the size of a tennis court.
If all goes well, the sunshield will be opened three days after liftoff, taking at least five days to unfold and lock into place. Next, the mirror segments should open up like the leaves of a drop-leaf table, 12 days or so into the flight.
In all, hundreds of release mechanisms need to work — perfectly — in order for the telescope to succeed. “Like nothing we’ve done before,” said NASA program director Greg Robinson.
Retired astronaut-astronomer Steven Hawley is more stressed over Webb than he was for Hubble, which he released into orbit from space shuttle Discovery in 1990. That’s because Webb will be too far away for rescuing, as was necessary when Hubble turned out to have blurry vision from a defective mirror.
Spacewalking repairs by astronauts transformed Hubble into a beloved marvel that has revolutionized humanity’s understanding of the universe, casting its eyes as far back as 13.4 billion years. It’s now up to Webb to draw even closer to the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago, its infrared vision keener and more far-reaching than Hubble’s is in the shorter visible and ultraviolet wavelengths.
NASA is shooting for 10 years of operational life from Webb. Engineers deliberately left the fuel tank accessible for a top-off by visiting spacecraft, if and when such technology becomes available.
When he released Hubble, “I never would have believed that it would still be going strong almost 32 years later,” Hawley, now professor emeritus at the University of Kansas, said in an email. “I hope that in 32 years we’ll be able to say that JWST did as well.”
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
