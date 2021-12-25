Connect with us

They spent hours moderating a Facebook group to help people navigate the frustrations of Colorado’s unemployment system

Published

1 min ago

on

The so-called “lady support” disappointed a man who was struggling with his Colorado unemployment claim.

He posted a lengthy, profanity-laden comment in the Colorado Unemployment/PEUC/PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) Q&A Facebook group about his frustration with the system. But his fussing targeted the wrong person — Erin Joy Swank, a volunteer moderator on the social-media message board who promptly blocked him from the group, whom he cited as the “lady support.”

For the past year, Swank has been one of the moderators in the Facebook group helping people navigate a complicated and changing unemployment system. She doesn’t always have the answers people are looking for, and sometimes becomes a target for those who are angry and frustrated about the payment system. Still, Swank sticks with it.

“It started because I have information and I saw people suffering and I wanted to help,” she said. “I ignore the haters and keep the ones where people say, ‘Oh my God, thanks for the help.’ ”

Bruce Wood, an Aspen ski instructor, created the group in August 2020 as the pandemic continued to cost thousands of Coloradans their jobs. Swank and Karon Killday soon joined as moderators, fielding dozens of questions each day as people struggled with the system.

Nineteen months later, the group has 8,500 members, and messages are posted daily as people try to sort out continuing complications from the unemployment crisis.

Between February 2020 and April 2020, Colorado went from a historic unemployment low of 2.5% to 11.3% because of the pandemic and related business closures. On March 23, 2020, the system crashed when 21,000 people filed for benefits that day.

For many, it was their first time applying for unemployment benefits and they found the system confusing. One simple data entry mistake could lead to a denial of a claim. And it would take months for people to get through to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to ask for help over the phone.

At the time, Colorado had a computer system that ran on outdated technology, and was unprepared for such a sudden spike in joblessness. The state finally transitioned to a new system in January, which led to more technical complications.

On top of the state’s troubled computer system, the federal government created new unemployment benefits for gig workers who previously did not qualify for unemployment, and there was a new benefits package for those whose unemployment extended beyond Colorado’s maximum of 26 weeks of benefits.

All of this led to confusion and frustration.

“A really good early warning mechanism”

Wood, a 55-year-old ski instructor and hot air balloon pilot in Snowmass, was among those who applied for unemployment for the first time when Gov. Jared Polis ordered ski resorts to close on March 14, 2020.

“The state system was ill-equipped to handle the volume coming at them,” Wood said. “Everyone was asking questions. No one could get through unless you happened to be the lucky caller. It was like calling through to a radio station contest.

It seemed like a logical next step to create something where folks could share information since no one could get ahold of anyone at CDLE,” he said, referring to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

So he created the Colorado Unemployment/PEUC/PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) Q&A Facebook group in the summer of 2020 and soon thousands of people were joining.

Those who managed to get through to the state labor department’s call center would post what they learned online, Wood said. It helped people to learn they were not alone in having problems filing for unemployment.

But the group became almost a full-time job for Wood.

Some days, 500 people would ask to become members. And then fraudsters, who wanted to take advantage of the chaos, infiltrated the page. He started weeding them out. And he created questions for those asking to join to detect people who were looking to prey upon the unemployed.

The Facebook group became a resource for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment officials who administer the unemployment system.

Daniel Chase, the agency’s chief of staff, said he and others at the department watched the posts to learn common problems users were experiencing. Chase’s email address often circulated on the message boards, and his inbox was filled with pleas for help. While it took some getting used to, Chase said those emails helped him identify trends and common problems in the computer system.

“It was a really good early warning mechanism for what was happening,” he said. “We were able to identify a number of problems before they became really widespread and affected a wider population.”

“People needed help”

In late 2020, Swank and Killday joined as volunteer moderators.

Killday did not want to be interviewed by The Denver Post, saying she was content to work in the background to help others.

Fertilizer. Tractor tires. Bins, boxes and pallets. Those are all items on Michael Hirakata’s shopping list, not for the holidays but for next year.

They were all items in short supply or much pricier than usual this year because of disruptions and backlogs in the global supply chain, and the Rocky Ford farmer is planning ahead for next season.

“I’ve never ever seen anything like this before,” said Hirakata, whose family has farmed in southeastern Colorado for five generations.

Warnings about empty shelves and scarcity of trappings of the holidays — Thanksgiving turkeys, Christmas trees — haven’t all panned out. But even as some of the kinks in the supply chain have loosened, others stubbornly stay snarled.

And inflation, labor shortages and a lack of enough truck drivers to haul goods from ports to stores and warehouses are expected to persist well into the new year. Heading into 2022, it’s unclear how the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant will affect business.

At Hirakata Farms, a shortage of boxes, bins and pallets needed for cantaloupes, watermelons and pumpkins this past growing season slowed work. People stopped picking until the items showed up.

Transportation was a big problem when Hirakata needed to move produce to the Front Range and other markets. The farm lost some of its produce because of the delays.

“We were waiting and just calling as many different logistics companies that we could,” Hirakata said. “We’d call our buyers and say, ‘We can’t find any trucks.’ The bad thing is they said it’s happening all over the United States, so you do what you can do.”

Hirkata is also facing higher energy prices, a 100% cost spike for fertilizer and long waits to replace tires for the tractors.

Trouble getting goods from factories to suppliers and store shelves erupted quickly after the coronavirus pandemic began. Outbreaks of COVID-19 shut down plants, reduced the number of workers at shipping ports and worsened a trucker shortage that started before the pandemic.

Shipping companies cut their capacity in anticipation of a drop in demand that didn’t happen, The New York Times reports. Ports are now clogged with items that need to be unloaded. Shipping containers are hard to find and are expensive. And there aren’t enough truckers to haul the goods to their destination.

Mario Tama, Getty Images

A holiday themed boat parades past a container ship at the Port of Los Angeles during the ‘Los Angeles Harbor Holiday Afloat Parade’ in San Pedro, California, on Dec. 4, 2021. The 59th annual boat parade marking the start of the holiday season featured boats of various sizes competing for awards. A backlog of aging cargo at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has decreased 37 percent since last month.

Kinks in supply chain remain

“We’re still having a difficult time moving products throughout the U.S. The two main ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach still have a significant amount of ships waiting to be unloaded,” said Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain practice at the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University.

Looking ahead, Target, Walmart and other large retailers chartered their own ships to make sure their shelves were stocked for the holiday season, said Zac Rogers, assistant professor of supply chain management and logistics at Colorado State University.

“Everything seems to be mostly on the shelves,” he added. “Companies poured a tremendous amount of resources and planning into stocking up much earlier to a greater extent than they would normally.”

Shoppers helped by starting early to try to ensure they could find what they wanted. Retailers spread out deals to encourage the early birds.

“I think we moved from Black Friday to Black Fall so they wouldn’t have giant spikes where they would have difficulty making deliveries on time,” Rogers said.

Still, out-of-stock messages on web sites are up significantly from 2019, Rogers added. And planning ahead doesn’t always help. An ongoing shortage of semiconductors means electronic items and some kinds of cars and trucks aren’t as available as they used to be.

Early in the pandemic, automakers cut their orders for the semiconductor chips because they expected sales to drop and semiconductor production lines shifted to other products. Then auto sales rebounded quicker than expected.

“I do think we’ve sort of hit the bottom in terms of mismatch between supply and demand. Things have been put in motion to build more capacity,” Rogers said. “It’s just that we’re so far in the hole that it will take us some time.”

While large companies have been able to beef up inventories, smaller retailers and companies are struggling to meet customers’ demand because of labor shortages and transportation troubles, Penfield said. Bakeries are dealing with scant supplies of cream cheese, peppermint, jellies and jams.

Other scarce items could tamp down the New Year’s revelry.

“A shortage of cans and glass could impact your wine, spirits and beer choices,” Penfield said.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Teya Pomeranz checks out Feral on Tennyson Street on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. At the time outdoor shops were experiencing trouble stocking full inventory because of supply chain problems.

Find everything you were looking for?

People often have to wait a few months for things like appliances and home goods, said Dawn Thilmany, a professor of agricultural and resource economics at Colorado State. Smaller companies have concentrated on a more narrow selection of products to be able to fulfill orders.

“It’s rare that you see totally empty shelves anymore. That was an early phenomenon,” Thilmany said. “Now, what you’re seeing is more limited availability of certain brands, products or supplies.”

Jason Sharpe, CEO of Namaste Solar, has experienced plenty of delays and problems finding certain supplies for the solar installations the Boulder-based company builds. He used to be able to buy certain supplies at local stores, including circuit breakers with computer chips .

“Breakers are usually on the shelf. You can go to your local hardware store or we can order from our supply house and just have them on the shelf,” Sharpe said. “Now, they’re more like four months” to order.

Namaste has had to plan more in advance and warehouse more materials. Some projects, especially ones that are more customized, have been delayed while the company waits for parts.

“I would say the smaller your business is, probably the more impacted you would be,” Sharpe said. “You might not have the cash flow or the warehouse space to plan in advance. Plus it takes people power and that costs money, too.”

News

Now in your inbox: Political misinformation

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Now in your inbox: Political misinformation
By Maggie Astor, The New York Times Company

A few weeks ago, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, falsely claimed that the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, a $1.75 trillion bill to battle climate change and extend the nation’s social safety net, would include “Medicare for All.”

It doesn’t and never has. But few noticed Crenshaw’s lie because he didn’t say it on Facebook or on Fox News. Instead, he sent the false message directly to the inboxes of his constituents and supporters in a fundraising email.

Lawmakers’ statements on social media and cable news are now routinely fact-checked and scrutinized. But email — one of the most powerful communication tools available to politicians, reaching up to hundreds of thousands of people — teems with unfounded claims and largely escapes notice.

The New York Times signed up in August for the campaign lists of the 390 senators and representatives running for reelection in 2022 whose websites offered that option, and read more than 2,500 emails from those campaigns to track how widely false and misleading statements were being used to help fill political coffers.

Both parties delivered heaps of hyperbole in their emails. One Republican, for instance, declared that Democrats wanted to establish a “one-party socialist state,” while a Democrat suggested that the party’s Jan. 6 inquiry was at imminent risk because the GOP “could force the whole investigation to end early.”

But Republicans included misinformation far more often: in about 15% of their messages, compared with about 2% for Democrats. In addition, multiple Republicans often spread the same unfounded claims, whereas Democrats rarely repeated one another’s.

At least eight Republican lawmakers sent fundraising emails containing a brazen distortion of a potential settlement with migrants separated from their families during the Trump administration. One of them, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., falsely claimed that Biden was “giving every illegal immigrant that comes into our country $450,000.”

Those claims were grounded in news that the Justice Department was negotiating payments to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of immigrant families whom the Trump administration had separated, some of whom have not been reunited. But the payments, which are not final and could end up being smaller, would be limited to that small fraction of migrants.

The relatively small number of false statements from Democrats were mostly about abortion. For instance, an email from Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York said the Mississippi law before the Supreme Court was “nearly identical to the one in Texas, banning abortions after 6 weeks,” but Mississippi’s law bans abortion after 15 weeks and does not include the vigilante enforcement mechanism that is a defining characteristic of Texas’ law.

A spokeswoman for Maloney called the inaccuracy an “honest mistake” and said the campaign would check future emails more carefully.

News

Retailers find TikTok a “sunny place” for advertising

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Retailers find TikTok a “sunny place” for advertising
By Sapna Maheshwari, The New York Times Company

Ever since young Americans began their exodus from commercial television to streaming services and social media, advertisers have searched for the digital equivalent of home shopping channels, a place online where users might engage with ads rather than just quickly clicking past them.

Now, they think they are closer to finding this holy grail of marketing and it doesn’t look anything like QVC.

Welcome to the holiday shopping season on TikTok, where retailers are present like never before, their authentic-seeming advertisements dropped in between dances, confessionals, comedy routines and makeovers.

Young men and women showcase shimmering American Eagle tops as pulsating music plays in videos designed to look as if they were filmed in the 1990s. A woman in a unicorn onesie retrieves a specific brand of cookies at Target to the tune of “Jingle Bell Rock.” A home chef mixes and bakes cinnamon apple cakes from Walmart in 30 seconds, displaying a blue bag from the retailer.

This kind of advertising presence would have been unfathomable for retailers last year, when President Donald Trump was threatening to ban TikTok because of its Chinese parent company and marketers were still struggling to figure out how to best reach the platform’s users. But President Joe Biden revoked the executive order in June, and TikTok crossed 1 billion monthly users in September. As a result, a regular stream of products, from leggings to carpet cleaners, have gone viral on the platform this year, often accompanied by the hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, which has been viewed more than seven billion times.

TikTok has been working to make the platform more lucrative for marketers and the creators they work with. And TikTok’s popularity with Generation Z and millennials, who are lured by its addictive algorithm and its setup as an entertainment destination versus a social network, has made the appeal undeniable for retailers.

“The growth that we’ve seen is insane,” said Krishna Subramanian, a founder of the influencer marketing firm Captiv8, where roughly a dozen employees are focused on TikTok. “Brands have moved from just testing out TikTok to making it a budget line item or creating dedicated campaigns for TikTok specifically.”

Since August, at least 18 public retail brands, in apparel, footwear, makeup and accessories, have referred to their efforts on TikTok on calls with analysts and investors. Competitors have also taken notice. Instagram, for example, has developed a TikTok-like feature called Reels and has been working to lure creators.

In reports shared with advertisers and obtained by The New York Times, TikTok said Gen Z users, defined as 18-24-year-olds, watched an average of more than 233 TikToks a day and spent 14% more time on the app than millennials or Gen Xers on a daily basis. TikTok also told one agency that 48% of millennial mothers were on the platform, and that women ages 25-34 spent an average of 60 minutes on the TikTok app a day.

TikTok declined to comment for this article and the numbers it provided to advertisers could not be independently verified.

