This Denver home has the best Christmas lights in Colorado, according to Facebook
Every year, The Denver Post invites families across Colorado to photograph their holiday light set-ups and add them to our interactive map of festive Christmas displays. This year, we had nearly 150 entries, and after looking through so many of Coloradans’ epic decorations, one thing became abundantly clear: Colorado does not mess around when it comes to holiday cheer.
This year, dozens of festive displays utilized technology that allows dancing lights to be synced with music that can often be heard via outdoor speakers or by tuning into an FM radio station. The most popular of these displays by far comes from a Central Park family with a 10-year tradition of hosting over-the-top Christmas shows.
“It’s a year-round project,” said Tim Nicholson, who created the display with his wife, Allison, and their 7-year-old daughter, Grace, at their home at 3402 Trenton St. “In the spring and summer months, we are planning and building all the new elements for that particular year, and programming new songs. Each song takes roughly 15 to 20 hours to program. We begin the actual setup (putting lights on the house) at the end of August.”
The Nicholsons — who have a bit of a leg up thanks to Tim’s background in computer programming at both Disney World and SeaWorld — program the entire 16-song show themselves, creating a display that lasts about 50 minutes. The show runs 5-10 p.m. every night from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, drawing crowds of neighbors who watch the show from the sidewalk or in their cars by tuning into 97.7 FM.
This year, the family’s over-the-top effort paid off, and they won The Denver Post’s Holiday Lights contest by a landslide with 634 votes. Readers voted by “liking” each family’s Christmas light photo on The Know’s Facebook page.
If you’re new to Colorado and live in the metro area, we’ll let you in on a local custom dating back to 1914: Around here, we leave our Christmas lights up until the end of the 2022 National Western Stock Show, which wraps up Jan. 23.
After all, you put a lot of work into that light display — you might as well get the most out of it while also giving a merry and bright Denver welcome to the thousands of people who attend the stock show every year.
And if ever there was a year when we could all use a little extra cheer, it’s this one.
Visit extras.denverpost.com/holiday-lights to build your own walkable or drivable map of local light displays.
MN lawyers struggle to help Afghans resettle here after U.S. withdrawal
Nearly four months after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, Minnesota advocates for refugees are growing frustrated with the U.S. government’s lack of urgency in helping Afghans resettle here.
The late-August military withdrawal left tens of thousands of Afghan allies to the United States needing to leave their home country, where they are unsafe under Taliban rule. Some 74,500 have made it to the U.S. at least temporarily, but many still are waiting.
“It is insanely frustrating,” said Abigail Loesch, a Minneapolis attorney helping an Afghan man navigate immigration rules to come to the United States. “The puck is being passed between the state and Congress and the White House and the Department of Defense, and meanwhile, nothing’s happening.”
For Afghans, there are two main ways to gain temporary entry into the United States: Special Immigrant Visas for people who worked with or for the U.S. government, and humanitarian parole, which has broader criteria based on urgent humanitarian considerations.
So far, Minnesota has resettled at least 27 Afghans on special visas and 456 through humanitarian parole, according to the state’s Department of Public Services.
Loesch said it’s frustrating to deal with the program requirements and to wait for cases to be processed.
Since July, only around 135 of the 28,000 applications for humanitarian parole have been approved, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Until recently, there had been as few as 10 agents processing the cases.
Meanwhile, many clients like hers are living in dangerous situations, Loesch said.
Although humanitarian parole typically is for emergencies, many attorneys have sought to use it as emergency travel documents so that clients can then pursue a permanent plan of action in the U.S., Loesch said.
“They don’t want you to use it to get around traditional immigration routes,” Loesch said. “We’ve been struggling a lot with whether U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is even going to process these cases.”
LEAVE, THEN APPLY
It’s difficult for Afghans to even apply for humanitarian parole. Because the U.S. embassy in Kabul is closed, applicants must travel to a third country.
“So when it first started, I thought, ‘oh, we’ll get a decision in just a few weeks,’ because that’s normally how my cases go. And then USCIS says, ‘We’re not going to decide any unless you’re outside Afghanistan,’” she said.
Her client, who applied on Sept. 15, went to Pakistan so his application could be processed, but his Pakistani visa expires after 60 days.
“Even if they can get to a third country, how long is it going to take for the U.S. government to finish processing whatever visa option they might have?” she said. “If he runs out of his 60 days, there’s either an issue of him getting caught and deported back to Afghanistan, which will be directly into Taliban custody, or he just hides underground.”
Loesch said her client’s brother was murdered in November. He was kidnapped by the Taliban and held for ransom in exchange for her client turning himself in, she said.
“We hadn’t been as worried about his wife and his kids. The Taliban know where they are and harass her on a regular basis, telling her that they will catch her husband,” she said. “They just did this to his brother, and now he’s totally freaked out about his wife and his kids.”
NO ‘IMMINENT DANGER’
Another Afghan man applied for humanitarian parole in the United Arab Emirates but was denied six weeks later.
According to his Minneapolis attorney, John Medeiros, the U.S. government determined the man no longer was in “imminent danger” because he had left Afghanistan.
”How can you on one side of your mouth, say, ‘We’re going to give priority to those outside of Afghanistan, because those within Afghanistan (we) won’t be able to fully process for their visas,’ and then say, ‘We’re going to deny you if you’re outside of Afghanistan because you no longer face imminent harm’?” he said.
Appealing the decision costs $600, a barrier on top of the $575 application fee. The USCIS has received an estimated $17.2 million in fees in the past two months, based on calculating the number of applications times the fee.
“So the government’s been getting this money. Some of us are feeling like this is a total bait-and-switch. You’re getting these exorbitant fees from people to process through applications for a benefit that they clearly qualify for and you’re denying them,” Medeiros said.
Biden administration officials have said they are trying to ease the passage. But they have struggled with what Secretary of State Antony Blinken described last month as a situation that “is in so many ways a complicated story that I’m not sure the American people fully understood.”
WHAT CAN BE DONE?
Medeiros doubts the Afghans would win a lawsuit against the government, so he’s asking the public to show they care.
“If this were the Trump administration, people would be chaining themselves up to the White House right now,” he said. “How can you abandon our allies? How can you take in $17.5 million and not adjudicate these applications, and then start adjudicating them and start denying them all?”
Medeiros wants the U.S. government to create a parole program for Afghanistan, as it has for countries like Cuba or Haiti.
The Biden administration also could lower the standards for the humanitarian parole to “generalized harm,” he said.
“Why are we being so complacent about this?” Medeiros said. “This is not OK. These are our allies. These are people who have worked side-by-side with the U.S. government for 20 years. It just astounds me.”
This report includes information from the New York Times.
Ask Amy: Readers offer their own advice
Dear Amy: I was troubled by your response to Cathy S., who told her family to leave all their old hurts and issues at home for the holidays.
Suppressing those feelings may lead to more pleasant holiday get-togethers, but it also sounds like a recipe for superficial, distant relationships.
I like the idea of saying what you’re grateful for and trying to focus on the positive. But when conflict appears, the ideal would be to insist on more respectful healthy ways of managing it rather than pretending it doesn’t exist.
— Happy Families Take Work
Dear Happy Families: I understand your overall point, but “Cathy S” was not suggesting that her family should completely bury their wounds, gripes and hurts, but to recognize that there is a time, and a place, for airing them.
I think that asking family members to shelve their disagreements during a holiday gathering helps to create a reasonable boundary; if families concentrate on building positive experiences during these times, I believe it can give them more of a foundation to stand on, later.
Dear Amy: “The Wedding Singer” pointed out that she suffers from crippling anxiety when asked to perform at weddings and funerals.
Panic attacks when on stage are a well-known problem.
Your advice to The Wedding Singer is direct and effective.
However, should she actually wish to sing if she were freed from anxiety, she should speak with her doctor.
She may be a candidate for propranolol, a beta-blocker and can eliminate or greatly reduce the adrenaline discharge.
Many musicians, actors, and public speakers use propranolol.
— Laurie J Bleicher, MD, Anchorage, Alaska
Dear Dr. Bleicher: I have heard from dozens of people, recommending beta blockers as an effective antidote to stage fright.
I was responding mainly to this singer’s desire to stop bowing to the pressure to provide command performances, but I am grateful for your recommendation.
Dear Amy: I appreciated the thoughtful, intelligent, and restrained response that you gave “Resentful Husband,” who deeply resented the fact that his wife had chosen to be a stay-at-home mother, rather than further her career.
As a mother of three children who are now young adults, my own response contained words not fit for a family newspaper.
I felt the advice for them to get couples counseling was especially wise; perhaps the wife will realize through counseling that she deserves better than the self-absorbed, materialistic jerk who sees her as a commodity whose only value can be measured in dollar and cents, rather than as a human being who raised his children and kept the household running while he pursued his career.
He may also be rudely awakened to learn that in most divorce settlements, her contribution would entitle her to half of all the marital assets.
— RoseBette
Dear RoseBette: I received a high volume of responses to this letter from a man who seemed to gauge his wife’s worth only on the lost income she had surrendered in choosing to raise their children and run the household.
This father seemed to feel trapped, because they’d had a child right out of college, followed by another. This seems to have derailed his vision of what his life would be like with two high-earning spouses.
I could imagine feeling that way, but the burden of adulthood is to accept and maximize what is, not mourn what might have been — and punish your partner.
His attitude toward his wife’s efforts was selfish, to say the least. Calling her “lazy” because she took low-paying or volunteer jobs while raising the children was a bridge too far. It enraged many readers, including a lot of working parents who expressed gratitude for their stay-at-home spouses.
It angered me, too. I composed my answer, and then went back and removed some of the saltier language.
Dear Amy: “Conflicted” wrote to you about a strange problem. Her father had the habit of giving his children “spending money” when they went away on vacation. Conflicted’s husband was offended at accepting this money.
Amy, thank you for understanding how important it is to accept this hard-working father’s occasional generosity, and to see it for what it is: an expression of love.
— A Fellow Generous Father
Dear Father: When I was around 9 years old, I went with my friend and her dad when they took her oldest sister to college. Just before we left her on campus, her dad pressed a small amount of money into her hand. “Honey, this is for … anything,” he said.
I’ve never forgotten it.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Sainted: O tidings of mittens and joy
Sainted
On a midmorning day in December, I stopped in at my local Goodwill Store to browse. Upon entering the store, I was greeted by a tower of mittens and gloves.
It was at this tower I met a kind-hearted grandmother and her grandson.The grandson filled the room with joy as he playfully waved his toy sword about in the air. The determined grandmother was on a mission. A mission to find waterproof gloves that would fit her toddler’s little hands. This was no easy task with little hands that moved and were not about to be still.
With much patience the task was accomplished. The grandmother left the store with her waterproof gloves. The toddler left with his toy sword. I left with a warm heart and a warm memory.
Kimberly Close, Cottage Grove
Sainted
To the St. Paul Hotel and the cast of the “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Thank you for a wonderful night and once again a wonderful performance.
This night is always an enjoyable part of the Christmas season for our families.
On behalf of the Edisons and Ciccheses, James Edison, Jr.
Sainted
I would like to extended a Holiday Sainted to Randy, the manager at Cub in Woodbury, and Lori (Cub employee). They provided the most prompt and caring assistance to me when I fell recently (Friday, Dec. 17) while shopping at Cub.
Randy was instantly on site to help and comfort me, while Lori bandaged my small wound. Randy offered to help my husband and me to the car, but by then I had regained the strength in my legs.
I am slightly embarrassed by all the attention, but certainly grateful for people like Randy and Lori.
Happy Holidays and a hearty “Thank You” to Randy and his staff at Cub Woodbury.
Jackie Thompson, Woodbury
Sainted
We want to SAINT the very nice man who stopped around 9 a.m. at the corner of Earl and Euclid on Dec 12.
The plows had filled in all of the openings to the sidewalk in front of Mounds Park United Methodist Church. My husband was trying to help our friend across the snowdrift, and at the same time she had a hold of me, kicking the snow to move it, and it was iced in.
As we were working and doing our best not to fall, this nice man stopped right at the corner, jumped out of his car and said, “May I help you?” We said, sure.
Which he did, getting our friend over to the sidewalk. Then he started to get back in his car, and then he realized I wasn”t able to navigate the snowdrift either. He immediately jumped back out of his car and helped me get across.
Both of us women were having leg problems and one uses a cane. God bless him. We are so very thankful he stopped and helped.
Thank you again and have a very Blessed Christmas. From two ladies and a guy at Mounds Park United Methodist Church.
N.L. Rassier, Oakdale
Sainted
Sainted to my Pioneer Press carrier, Robert Carlson, who always has the paper at my doorstep very early, even through 20” of unplowed, unshoveled snow. I’ve had the paper delivered to my house every day for over 60 years and have rarely had a carrier as good at the job.Thank you, Robert.
Marion Shea, Woodbury
