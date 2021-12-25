Connect with us

This Denver home has the best Christmas lights in Colorado, according to Facebook

This Denver home has the best Christmas lights in Colorado, according to Facebook
Every year, The Denver Post invites families across Colorado to photograph their holiday light set-ups and add them to our interactive map of festive Christmas displays. This year, we had nearly 150 entries, and after looking through so many of Coloradans’ epic decorations, one thing became abundantly clear: Colorado does not mess around when it comes to holiday cheer.

This year, dozens of festive displays utilized technology that allows dancing lights to be synced with music that can often be heard via outdoor speakers or by tuning into an FM radio station. The most popular of these displays by far comes from a Central Park family with a 10-year tradition of hosting over-the-top Christmas shows.

Provided by Tim Nicholson

After 10 years of hosting the display, the Nicholson family’s Christmas lights are so popular that when there was an issue this year with the top of one of the “mega-trees,” the neighborhood rallied and the Denver Fire Department brought out a bucket truck to help.

“It’s a year-round project,” said Tim Nicholson, who created the display with his wife, Allison, and their 7-year-old daughter, Grace, at their home at 3402 Trenton St. “In the spring and summer months, we are planning and building all the new elements for that particular year, and programming new songs. Each song takes roughly 15 to 20 hours to program. We begin the actual setup (putting lights on the house) at the end of August.”

The Nicholsons — who have a bit of a leg up thanks to Tim’s background in computer programming at both Disney World and SeaWorld — program the entire 16-song show themselves, creating a display that lasts about 50 minutes. The show runs 5-10 p.m. every night from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, drawing crowds of neighbors who watch the show from the sidewalk or in their cars by tuning into 97.7 FM.

This year, the family’s over-the-top effort paid off, and they won The Denver Post’s Holiday Lights contest by a landslide with 634 votes. Readers voted by “liking” each family’s Christmas light photo on The Know’s Facebook page.

If you’re new to Colorado and live in the metro area, we’ll let you in on a local custom dating back to 1914: Around here, we leave our Christmas lights up until the end of the 2022 National Western Stock Show, which wraps up Jan. 23.

This Denver home has the best Christmas lights in Colorado
The second-place winner in this year’s Denver Post Holiday Lights contest: “Star Wars: The Battle For the North Pole,” a Highlands Ranch home decorated on all four sides with Santa, dinosaurs, “Star Wars” characters and more. The home is located at 9973 Blackbird Place. (Provided by Ron DePoty)

After all, you put a lot of work into that light display — you might as well get the most out of it while also giving a merry and bright Denver welcome to the thousands of people who attend the stock show every year.

And if ever there was a year when we could all use a little extra cheer, it’s this one.

Visit extras.denverpost.com/holiday-lights to build your own walkable or drivable map of local light displays. 

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.

News

MN lawyers struggle to help Afghans resettle here after U.S. withdrawal

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

MN lawyers struggle to help Afghans resettle here after U.S. withdrawal
Nearly four months after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, Minnesota advocates for refugees are growing frustrated with the U.S. government’s lack of urgency in helping Afghans resettle here.

The late-August military withdrawal left tens of thousands of Afghan allies to the United States needing to leave their home country, where they are unsafe under Taliban rule. Some 74,500 have made it to the U.S. at least temporarily, but many still are waiting.

Abigail Loesch, an attorney at Benson & Loesch, is working to help Afghan refugees resettle in the United States. (Courtesy of Abigail Loesch)

“It is insanely frustrating,” said Abigail Loesch, a Minneapolis attorney helping an Afghan man navigate immigration rules to come to the United States. “The puck is being passed between the state and Congress and the White House and the Department of Defense, and meanwhile, nothing’s happening.”

For Afghans, there are two main ways to gain temporary entry into the United States: Special Immigrant Visas for people who worked with or for the U.S. government, and humanitarian parole, which has broader criteria based on urgent humanitarian considerations.

So far, Minnesota has resettled at least 27 Afghans on special visas and 456 through humanitarian parole, according to the state’s Department of Public Services.

Loesch said it’s frustrating to deal with the program requirements and to wait for cases to be processed.

Since July, only around 135 of the 28,000 applications for humanitarian parole have been approved, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Until recently, there had been as few as 10 agents processing the cases.

Meanwhile, many clients like hers are living in dangerous situations, Loesch said.

Although humanitarian parole typically is for emergencies, many attorneys have sought to use it as emergency travel documents so that clients can then pursue a permanent plan of action in the U.S., Loesch said.

“They don’t want you to use it to get around traditional immigration routes,” Loesch said. “We’ve been struggling a lot with whether U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is even going to process these cases.”

LEAVE, THEN APPLY

It’s difficult for Afghans to even apply for humanitarian parole. Because the U.S. embassy in Kabul is closed, applicants must travel to a third country.

“So when it first started, I thought, ‘oh, we’ll get a decision in just a few weeks,’ because that’s normally how my cases go. And then USCIS says, ‘We’re not going to decide any unless you’re outside Afghanistan,’” she said.

Her client, who applied on Sept. 15, went to Pakistan so his application could be processed, but his Pakistani visa expires after 60 days.

News

Ask Amy: Readers offer their own advice

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: I was troubled by your response to Cathy S., who told her family to leave all their old hurts and issues at home for the holidays.

Suppressing those feelings may lead to more pleasant holiday get-togethers, but it also sounds like a recipe for superficial, distant relationships.

I like the idea of saying what you’re grateful for and trying to focus on the positive. But when conflict appears, the ideal would be to insist on more respectful healthy ways of managing it rather than pretending it doesn’t exist.

— Happy Families Take Work

Dear Happy Families: I understand your overall point, but “Cathy S” was not suggesting that her family should completely bury their wounds, gripes and hurts, but to recognize that there is a time, and a place, for airing them.

I think that asking family members to shelve their disagreements during a holiday gathering helps to create a reasonable boundary; if families concentrate on building positive experiences during these times, I believe it can give them more of a foundation to stand on, later.

Dear Amy: “The Wedding Singer” pointed out that she suffers from crippling anxiety when asked to perform at weddings and funerals.

Panic attacks when on stage are a well-known problem.

Your advice to The Wedding Singer is direct and effective.

However, should she actually wish to sing if she were freed from anxiety, she should speak with her doctor.

She may be a candidate for propranolol, a beta-blocker and can eliminate or greatly reduce the adrenaline discharge.

News

Sainted: O tidings of mittens and joy

Published

57 mins ago

on

December 25, 2021

By

Sainted: O tidings of mittens and joy
Sainted

On a midmorning day in December, I stopped in at my local Goodwill Store to browse. Upon entering the store, I was greeted by a tower of mittens and gloves.

It was at this tower I met a kind-hearted grandmother and her grandson.The grandson filled the room with joy as he playfully waved his toy sword about in the air. The determined grandmother was on a mission. A mission to find waterproof gloves that would fit her toddler’s little hands. This was no easy task with little hands that moved and were not about to be still.

With much patience the task was accomplished. The grandmother left the store with her waterproof gloves. The toddler left with his toy sword. I left with a warm heart and a warm memory.

Kimberly Close, Cottage Grove

 

Sainted

To the St. Paul Hotel and the cast of the “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Thank you for a wonderful night and once again a wonderful performance.

This night is always an enjoyable part of the Christmas season for our families.

On behalf of the Edisons and Ciccheses, James Edison, Jr.

 

Sainted

I would like to extended a Holiday Sainted to Randy, the manager at Cub in Woodbury, and Lori (Cub employee). They provided the most prompt and caring assistance to me when I fell recently (Friday, Dec. 17) while shopping at Cub.

Randy was instantly on site to help and comfort me, while Lori bandaged my small wound. Randy offered to help my husband and me to the car, but by then I had regained the strength in my legs.

I am slightly embarrassed by all the attention, but certainly grateful for people like Randy and Lori.

Happy Holidays and a hearty “Thank You” to Randy and his staff at Cub Woodbury.

Jackie Thompson, Woodbury

 

Sainted

We want to SAINT the very nice man who stopped around 9 a.m. at the corner of Earl and Euclid on Dec 12.

The plows had filled in all of the openings to the sidewalk in front of Mounds Park United Methodist Church. My husband was trying to help our friend across the snowdrift, and at the same time she had a hold of me, kicking the snow to move it, and it was iced in.

As we were working and doing our best not to fall, this nice man stopped right at the corner, jumped out of his car and said, “May I help you?” We said, sure.

Which he did, getting our friend over to the sidewalk. Then he started to get back in his car, and then he realized I wasn”t able to navigate the snowdrift either. He immediately jumped back out of his car and helped me get across.

Both of us women were having leg problems and one uses a cane. God bless him. We are so very thankful he stopped and helped.

Thank you again and have a very Blessed Christmas. From two ladies and a guy at Mounds Park United Methodist Church.

N.L. Rassier, Oakdale

 

Sainted

Sainted to my Pioneer Press carrier, Robert Carlson, who always has the paper at my doorstep very early, even through 20” of unplowed, unshoveled snow. I’ve had the paper delivered to my house every day for over 60 years and have rarely had a carrier as good at the job.Thank you, Robert.

Marion Shea, Woodbury

