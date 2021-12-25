Washington, McDormand reign in stellar ‘Macbeth’

MOVIE REVIEW

“THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH”

Grade: A-

What do multiple Academy Award winner Joel Coen (“No Country for Old Men”) and Justin Kurzel, director of “Assassin’s Creed” have in common? They have both directed recent screen adaptations of Shakespeare’s “Scottish Play” aka “Macbeth.” Kurzel’s “Macbeth” (2015) featured Irishman Michael Fassbender as the Thane of Glamis and Frenchwoman Marion Cotillard as his Lady. Coen’s has Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, Coen’s wife, in the roles (there is also a Broadway stage production with Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga coming in March).

Shot in luminous black-and-white by Coen brothers regular Bruno Delbonnel (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”), Coen’s version is steeped in mist, fog and, of course, bloodshed. It’s “Macbeth” as X-ray-colored, dream vision of “Macbeth,” beginning with New York-born theater actor and contortionist Kathryn Hunter, playing all three Witches, who once again plan to meet “when the hurly-burly’s done, when the battle’s lost and won.”

Denzel Washington in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth.’ (Photo by: Alison Cohen Rosa, courtesy of Apple TV+)

Frances McDormand in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth.’ (Photo by: Alison Cohen Rosa, courtesy of Apple TV+)

Kathryn Hunter in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth.’ (Courtesy of Apple TV+ and A24)

Brendan Gleeson’s King Duncan rewards the fearsome warrior Macbeth (Washington) for his courage in battle with the title Thane of Cawdor as the witch(es) predict. Opening scenes unfold on a “blasted heath” of white sand. Duncan announces plans to stay a night at Inverness, Macbeth’s chic, formidable castle. Ambitious Macbeth and his unscrupulous and even more ambitious wife Lady Macbeth plot to murder Duncan in his sleep and blame his drunken chamberlains for the crime. “Come thick night.”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is Coen’s Shakespearean version of “Blood Simple” (1984), his and his brother Ethan’s first feature film, a gory, neo-film noir, also with McDormand as the female lead. Macbeth and his Lady have similarly gone “blood simple” in their greed for power and position. ”Be the serpent,” Lady Macbeth exhorts her reluctant husband.

Having committed the crime, Macbeth hears a voice cry, “Sleep no more,” and he spirals into a state of deep paranoia and fear, causing him to add murders to his murder to keep him and his wife safe from exposure and reprisals. Duncan’s son Malcolm (Harry Melling) flees to England. Violent crime begets violent crime.

Washington brings his tremendous intensity to Macbeth’s outbursts, and he certainly got into fine fighting shape for the role. McDormand, too, is an impressive and quirky Lady Macbeth. For his part, Coen, who adapted the play to the screen, shows us that Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” might have been the first film noir.

Among the other interpretations are Orson Welles’ magnificent, shoestring-budgeted 1948 version shot in three weeks with himself in the title role and a terrific Jeanette Nolan as Lady Macbeth. Another great version is Akira Kurosawa’s “Throne of Blood” (1957) with the great Toshiro Mifune and transplanted from Scotland to feudal Japan. Roman Polanski directed a justly acclaimed “Macbeth” (1971) two years after his wife Sharon Tate’s murder.

Coen’s expressionistic, graphic novel-ready set design by Stefan Dechant is impressive. Washington’s possessed Macbeth has a mind “full of scorpions,” indeed. Carter Burwell’s fine, Bernard Herrmann-esque score adds another layer of moodiness. McDormand and Washington are in complete command as the murderous duo. Hunter’s “weird sisters” are perhaps even more commanding, and the film, like the tragedy, boils “like a hell-broth.”

(“The Tragedy of Macbeth” contains extreme violence.)