Week 16 NFL Picks: Patriots look to stay atop AFC East by completing sweep of Bills
Week 16 Picks
Game of the week
Buffalo at New England
Three weeks after the Patriots wind-burned the Bills in suburban Buffalo, the scene moves to Foxborough. The Patriots, who lost their grip on the AFC’s top seed with last week’s loss at Indianapolis, are a 2 1/2-point favorite. Mac Jones will throw two touchdowns.
Patriots 24, Bills 17
Lock of the week
L.A. Chargers at Houston
Give it up for the Texans — they’ve won only three games but two were on the road against division rivals Tennessee and Jacksonville. But now the letdown. The Chargers, a 10-point road favorite, have had extra rest and will stay in the wild-card race despite their mid-week virus issues.
Chargers 38, Texans 14
Upset of the week
Baltimore at Cincinnati
The Ravens have uncertainty at quarterback — Lamar Jackson missed last week’s loss to Green Bay because of injury. But Tyler Huntley was 28 of 40 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. As a three-point underdog, the Ravens keep Cincinnati from its fourth two-game winning streak of the year.
Ravens 20, Bengals 16
Around the AFC: Creating takeaways, limiting giveaways has fueled Kansas City’s rise to top of conference
Rolling, but vulnerable. Kansas City has won seven consecutive games to enter the final three weeks with AFC home-field advantage in its hands. But the Chiefs placed tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill on the COVID-19/reserve list early in the week and their status for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh is unclear. The Chiefs’ defense should be able to contain the Steelers — during their streak, they have allowed 17, seven, 14, nine, nine, nine and 28 points. The other key has been turnovers. Kansas City had a minus-11 differential through eight games, but are plus-11 in the last six.
Who will emerge? Thirteen AFC teams have at least seven wins compared to nine for the NFC. So what will the conference’s seven-team playoff lineup look like? Division winners: 1. Kansas City (first-round bye); 2. New England; 3. Indianapolis; and 4. Baltimore. Wild-card teams: 5. Tennessee; 6. Los Angeles Chargers; and 7. Buffalo. Entering Week 16, the Broncos should root for Arizona over Indianapolis (Saturday), Cincinnati over Baltimore, Houston over the Chargers, Kansas City over Pittsburgh, New England over Buffalo and New Orleans over Miami (Monday).
Top picks face off. It’s 2-12 Jacksonville at the 3-11 New York Jets on Sunday. Talk about a stocking stuffer. The game matches this year’s top two overall draft picks — quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) and Zach Wilson (Jets). Out of the 32 passers who statistically qualify, Lawrence (69.3) and Wilson (66.4) are 31st and 32nd, respectively, in passer rating. Lawrence’s 14 interceptions are tied for the league lead and both players have five more interceptions than touchdowns. Let’s hope for a track meet between the 27th- (Jets) and 32nd-ranked (Jaguars) offenses.
Around the NFC: Running game puts Philadelphia in playoff contention after 2-5 start
Eagles run to contention. Philadelphia, which has turned a 2-5 start into its current 7-7 record, is winning by running … a lot. The Eagles are the first team to rush for at least 175 yards in seven consecutive games since Chicago in its 1985 Super Bowl season. Next up is tying Pittsburgh and Miami — both teams had eight straight games in 1972. The Broncos were the third opponent during the Eagles’ streak. The Eagles are averaging 41.3 carries for 214.4 yards (5.2 yards per carry) during the run and have scored 13 rushing touchdowns. Next up for Philadelphia on a short week is the dreadful New York Giants.
Jefferson nears record. Why doesn’t Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins just throw it to receiver Justin Jefferson 25 times a game? We semi-kid, but Jefferson is so dynamic, he can beat any coverage. If he gets 21 yards Sunday against the Rams, he will set the record for most yards in a player’s first two years. The Rams’ Odell Beckham is the current record-holder (2,755), followed by Jefferson (2,735) and Randy Moss (2,726). Jefferson’s 1,335 yards are second in the NFL to the Rams’ Cooper Kupp (1,624).
Ball-hawking Cowboys. Dallas (10-4) can clinch the NFC East with a win Sunday night over Washington (6-8). The Cowboys are ultra-opportunistic defensively. The defense’s 31 takeaways entered Week 16 tied with Indianapolis for most in the league; the Cowboys had 24 all of last year. In the last three games (all wins), they have forced at least four takeaways. The only teams to achieve that in four straight games are Buffalo (1993 and 2004) and Green Bay (’02). Dallas’ 23 interceptions this year are three more than any other team.
Column: The Chicago Bears made a full effort to acquire Russell Wilson in the offseason. Would they — and Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy — be better off if the deal was made?
In an alternate universe in which the Chicago Bears made a deal for Russell Wilson, would they be battling for a playoff spot Sunday in his return to Seattle instead of worrying about a pink slip in their paycheck?
It’s interesting to wonder what could have been had the Bears been able to swing a massive trade for Wilson in March and, boy, did they try to make it happen.
Flashback to January and the days following the Bears’ wild-card round playoff loss at New Orleans. General manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, after meeting with Chairman George McCaskey, learned they would remain in place and were 24/7 in their search for the next quarterback.
They were as stunned as everyone else to find the Bears listed as one of four teams Wilson, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract, would move towhen it became clear not everything was hunky-dory in Seattle shortly after the Super Bowl. Also on the list were the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. The Cowboys were committed to Dak Prescott, the Raiders didn’t want to pay a ransom for Wilson with Derek Carr under contract and the Saints were trying to dig out of salary-cap hell.
If a deal was going to happen, the Bears were going to be the ones to do it, and by the beginning of March acquiring Wilson was the team’s top priority, according to multiple sources. It advanced to the point the teams met in Fargo, N.D., for Trey Lance’s pro day and kicked around possibilities. Exactly what the Bears offered for Wilson remains unknown, but suffice to say it was a package that included three first-round picks plus more.
Eventually, the Seahawks said no. It’s possible Seattle GM John Schneider would have pulled the trigger on a trade, but coach Pete Carroll maintains control of the roster and wasn’t inclined to go from being a have to a have-not.
When that door closed, the Bears pivoted to the draft knowing they would have to find a way to trade up from No. 20 in Round 1 to have a shot at a promising rookie. They signed veteran Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million, contract, and behind the scenes the Bears made it clear they had exhausted every possible angle in efforts to land Wilson. It wasn’t a scenario in which they didn’t put a big enough offer on the table.
The Bears sent the New York Giants two first-round picks, a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round selection to move up to No. 11 and select Justin Fields. Fields studied Wilson’s game as he prepared for the NFL and they possess similar skill sets.
“Russell does a great job of extending plays, not only him but their receivers they have over there,” Fields said. “They have a lot of explosive plays off scrambles. That’s one thing you can take away from Russell’s game. I’ve always looked up to him. The kind of person he is on the field and off the field. He’s a great quarterback and a great person.”
It begs the question: Would the Bears be better off right now with Wilson or Fields? The Seahawks (5-9) will have their first losing season since 2011, the year before Wilson was drafted. Wilson has had a tough season, missing three games because of finger surgery. The Seahawks had a season-low 214 yards offense in their 20-10 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday night.
“He’s still got a finger in his throwing hand that is on the rebound,” Carroll told Seattle media. “I’m not trying to give him an excuse, and he would never want that. He feels like he’s fine. But the fact remains he’s still got to deal with that.”
If you envision a healthy Wilson, 33, on the Bears this season, it’s easy to project the offense being significantly better. The Bears could have managed Wilson’s $19 million salary-cap hit, although it would have required some maneuvering.
There’s an endless series of connected moves that acquiring Wilson would have affected. Maybe that would have led to a long-term deal for wide receiver Allen Robinson, if for no other reason than to lower his cap hit.
Wilson’s contract would require juggling moving forward but that comes with the territory when you have a franchise quarterback that has been selected to seven Pro Bowls. Maybe with Wilson the job statuses of Pace and Nagy wouldn’t be under the microscope. Of course, the Bears would be looking ahead to the 2022 and 2023 drafts without a first-round pick and there would have been more shipped to Seattle in the deal.
“It just depends on how Nagy would coach him, if the Bears had gotten Wilson,” a veteran scout said. “Would he have been willing to adapt more of his offensive structure more to fit the instinctual traits of Russell Wilson? If he did that, yes, they would be better because they’ve been playing a rookie and Andy Dalton. There are a lot of factors that make this offense so poor. Will Fields get there? No one knows. They’re so bad on offense right now. They look disorganized.”
In a perfect world, Fields takes a major step forward next season when the Bears will be short on draft capital. He has shown flashes of high-level plays. The seam pass to tight end Cole Kmet against Cover-2 in Monday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings was an excellent delivery. Fields has an immense skill set with greater mobility than Wilson, and he will have almost a full season of experience when this year ends.
Fields has started 10 games this season, but he is nursing an ankle injury. The Bears on Friday named Nick Foles the starter Sunday against the Seahawks.
Everything in Fields’ game is under construction and will be guided by whatever coaching path the organization chooses. With a quarterback on his first contract, the Bears will have added flexibility for building the roster around Fields. That will be critical in his development.
Wilson almost certainly would have made the offense better right now but at a high cost. Fields offers the franchise hope, but this hasn’t gone the direction the club wished for entering Week 16.
That’s the reality of the Bears, the quarterback position and their never-ending search for a savior.
Scouting report
DK Metcalf, Seahawks wide receiver
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
DK Metcalf, 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, is in his third season after Seattle drafted him in the second round in 2019 out of Mississippi. The son of former Bears guard Terrence Metcalf, he has 62 receptions for 805 yards (13.0 average) with eight touchdowns.
Metcalf needs 68 more yards to pass Joey Galloway for the most yards in a player’s first three seasons with the Seahawks (3,076), and with 25 career touchdowns only Randy Moss (36) and Odell Beckham Jr. (34) have had more in their first 40 games since 1990.
Metcalf’s production has dipped since Russell Wilson was injured, and all eight of his touchdown receptions came in the first eight games. In the last seven games, he has not had more than 60 yards receiving.
“They have a lot of isolation routes to the boundary or from the split position as an outside receiver,” the scout said. “They’re running a lot of fade routes, verticals and stop routes and comebacks, really trying to isolate him. I thought you would see in Shane Waldron’s offense — this is the first year — more schemed up stuff where they would try to get him loose on in-breakers and crossers where he would have the ability to create production after the catch in the open field because he has such great straight-line speed.
“The thing people always bring up with DK is the three-cone time at the combine (7.38 seconds) because you’re always going to see it in his game. He’s got hip tightness and it’s going to take him a while to get out of his breaks. But he’s a really powerful athlete who can run in the low 4.4s or high 4.3s and stretch the defense vertically over the top.
“He’s a tough matchup in man coverage because he’s so strong and physical at the line of scrimmage. I think you’ve seen him develop a lot more nuance in the route tree since his rookie season. In 2019, he was an explosive play target they could scheme up. His footwork has gotten better, his hand use is better and he has a better feel for how to attack leverage at the NFL level.
“There are always going to be parts of his game that shows up because of the type of athlete he is and how he is built. They haven’t maximized his ability in that passing game this season and that has been a major issue. The timing and rhythm with Russell Wilson has been nonexistent on occasions, and the Seahawks have to find ways to manufacture touches for him. They haven’t done a good job of that because he’s the No. 1 wide receiver and he is a consistent threat if he’s used the right way.”
This Denver home has the best Christmas lights in Colorado, according to Facebook
Every year, The Denver Post invites families across Colorado to photograph their holiday light set-ups and add them to our interactive map of festive Christmas displays. This year, we had nearly 150 entries, and after looking through so many of Coloradans’ epic decorations, one thing became abundantly clear: Colorado does not mess around when it comes to holiday cheer.
This year, dozens of festive displays utilized technology that allows dancing lights to be synced with music that can often be heard via outdoor speakers or by tuning into an FM radio station. The most popular of these displays by far comes from a Central Park family with a 10-year tradition of hosting over-the-top Christmas shows.
“It’s a year-round project,” said Tim Nicholson, who created the display with his wife, Allison, and their 7-year-old daughter, Grace, at their home at 3402 Trenton St. “In the spring and summer months, we are planning and building all the new elements for that particular year, and programming new songs. Each song takes roughly 15 to 20 hours to program. We begin the actual setup (putting lights on the house) at the end of August.”
The Nicholsons — who have a bit of a leg up thanks to Tim’s background in computer programming at both Disney World and SeaWorld — program the entire 16-song show themselves, creating a display that lasts about 50 minutes. The show runs 5-10 p.m. every night from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, drawing crowds of neighbors who watch the show from the sidewalk or in their cars by tuning into 97.7 FM.
This year, the family’s over-the-top effort paid off, and they won The Denver Post’s Holiday Lights contest by a landslide with 634 votes. Readers voted by “liking” each family’s Christmas light photo on The Know’s Facebook page.
If you’re new to Colorado and live in the metro area, we’ll let you in on a local custom dating back to 1914: Around here, we leave our Christmas lights up until the end of the 2022 National Western Stock Show, which wraps up Jan. 23.
After all, you put a lot of work into that light display — you might as well get the most out of it while also giving a merry and bright Denver welcome to the thousands of people who attend the stock show every year.
And if ever there was a year when we could all use a little extra cheer, it’s this one.
Visit extras.denverpost.com/holiday-lights to build your own walkable or drivable map of local light displays.
Visit extras.denverpost.com/holiday-lights to build your own walkable or drivable map of local light displays.
MN lawyers struggle to help Afghans resettle here after U.S. withdrawal
Nearly four months after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, Minnesota advocates for refugees are growing frustrated with the U.S. government’s lack of urgency in helping Afghans resettle here.
The late-August military withdrawal left tens of thousands of Afghan allies to the United States needing to leave their home country, where they are unsafe under Taliban rule. Some 74,500 have made it to the U.S. at least temporarily, but many still are waiting.
“It is insanely frustrating,” said Abigail Loesch, a Minneapolis attorney helping an Afghan man navigate immigration rules to come to the United States. “The puck is being passed between the state and Congress and the White House and the Department of Defense, and meanwhile, nothing’s happening.”
For Afghans, there are two main ways to gain temporary entry into the United States: Special Immigrant Visas for people who worked with or for the U.S. government, and humanitarian parole, which has broader criteria based on urgent humanitarian considerations.
So far, Minnesota has resettled at least 27 Afghans on special visas and 456 through humanitarian parole, according to the state’s Department of Public Services.
Loesch said it’s frustrating to deal with the program requirements and to wait for cases to be processed.
Since July, only around 135 of the 28,000 applications for humanitarian parole have been approved, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Until recently, there had been as few as 10 agents processing the cases.
Meanwhile, many clients like hers are living in dangerous situations, Loesch said.
Although humanitarian parole typically is for emergencies, many attorneys have sought to use it as emergency travel documents so that clients can then pursue a permanent plan of action in the U.S., Loesch said.
“They don’t want you to use it to get around traditional immigration routes,” Loesch said. “We’ve been struggling a lot with whether U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is even going to process these cases.”
LEAVE, THEN APPLY
It’s difficult for Afghans to even apply for humanitarian parole. Because the U.S. embassy in Kabul is closed, applicants must travel to a third country.
“So when it first started, I thought, ‘oh, we’ll get a decision in just a few weeks,’ because that’s normally how my cases go. And then USCIS says, ‘We’re not going to decide any unless you’re outside Afghanistan,’” she said.
Her client, who applied on Sept. 15, went to Pakistan so his application could be processed, but his Pakistani visa expires after 60 days.
“Even if they can get to a third country, how long is it going to take for the U.S. government to finish processing whatever visa option they might have?” she said. “If he runs out of his 60 days, there’s either an issue of him getting caught and deported back to Afghanistan, which will be directly into Taliban custody, or he just hides underground.”
Loesch said her client’s brother was murdered in November. He was kidnapped by the Taliban and held for ransom in exchange for her client turning himself in, she said.
“We hadn’t been as worried about his wife and his kids. The Taliban know where they are and harass her on a regular basis, telling her that they will catch her husband,” she said. “They just did this to his brother, and now he’s totally freaked out about his wife and his kids.”
NO ‘IMMINENT DANGER’
Another Afghan man applied for humanitarian parole in the United Arab Emirates but was denied six weeks later.
According to his Minneapolis attorney, John Medeiros, the U.S. government determined the man no longer was in “imminent danger” because he had left Afghanistan.
”How can you on one side of your mouth, say, ‘We’re going to give priority to those outside of Afghanistan, because those within Afghanistan (we) won’t be able to fully process for their visas,’ and then say, ‘We’re going to deny you if you’re outside of Afghanistan because you no longer face imminent harm’?” he said.
Appealing the decision costs $600, a barrier on top of the $575 application fee. The USCIS has received an estimated $17.2 million in fees in the past two months, based on calculating the number of applications times the fee.
“So the government’s been getting this money. Some of us are feeling like this is a total bait-and-switch. You’re getting these exorbitant fees from people to process through applications for a benefit that they clearly qualify for and you’re denying them,” Medeiros said.
Biden administration officials have said they are trying to ease the passage. But they have struggled with what Secretary of State Antony Blinken described last month as a situation that “is in so many ways a complicated story that I’m not sure the American people fully understood.”
WHAT CAN BE DONE?
Medeiros doubts the Afghans would win a lawsuit against the government, so he’s asking the public to show they care.
“If this were the Trump administration, people would be chaining themselves up to the White House right now,” he said. “How can you abandon our allies? How can you take in $17.5 million and not adjudicate these applications, and then start adjudicating them and start denying them all?”
Medeiros wants the U.S. government to create a parole program for Afghanistan, as it has for countries like Cuba or Haiti.
The Biden administration also could lower the standards for the humanitarian parole to “generalized harm,” he said.
“Why are we being so complacent about this?” Medeiros said. “This is not OK. These are our allies. These are people who have worked side-by-side with the U.S. government for 20 years. It just astounds me.”
This report includes information from the New York Times.
