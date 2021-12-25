When will Timberwolves get players back from health and safety protocols? It depends

In 10 years with the Arizona Cardinals, cornerback Patrick Peterson only made the playoffs twice, and not once in his final five seasons. That didn’t sit well with him.

Now in his first season with the Vikings, Peterson has a chance to get to the postseason for the first time since 2015. And he doesn’t want it to slip away.

The Vikings (7-7) are in the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff race, and seven teams will make it. If they win their final three games, starting with Sunday’s against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium, they will be assured of a spot in the postseason.

“This is why you play the game,’’ Peterson said. “These games are make or break this point of the season. I just want to be able to show (teammates), give these guys the energy, because like I tell them all the time, I’m 11 years in, I’ve played in three playoff games. That’s not a lot to be in the league for 11 years, but you just don’t know how many opportunities you’re going to get.”

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, was named a captain at the start of the season. And he’s using his leadership skills to provide advice to teammates during this pivotal stretch of the season.

“You have to make the best of these opportunities right now because this team won’t be the same next year,’’ Peterson said. “I love this group and I just want to make sure that we maximize that so it won’t be like, ‘Dang, I wish we would’ve done that,’ or ‘Dang, I wish we should’ve done this.’’’

The Vikings are looking to return to the postseason after missing out last season. In fact, they haven’t been over .500 since the end of the 2019 season, when they went 10-6 and won a playoff game.

“It’s been frustrating for sure, but it’s just a one-game season at this point,’’ said linebacker Eric Kendricks.

The Vikings would get over .500 with a win Sunday, but it won’t be easy. The Rams (10-4) have won three straight games and are trying to catch the Cardinals (10-4), who have the tiebreaker, for the NFC West title. They also have an outside chance to catch Green Bay (11-3) for the No. 1 seed.

“We got a real tough opponent, outstanding defense, a lot of weapons on offense and we need to go out and play our best game of the year,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday.

The Vikings will look to do that without star running back Dalvin Cook, who was placed Thursday on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive. Cook, who is unvaccinated, must quarantine for 10 days.

At least the Vikings got backup running back Alexander Mattison off the COVID list on Wednesday after he sat out last Monday’s 17-9 win at Chicago. In games Cook missed due to injury earlier this season, Mattison had outings of 112, 113 and 90 yards rushing.

“Obviously, when Dalvin’s not playing, it’s a big change for us because he’s so explosive, such a good team leader,’’ Zimmer said. “It happens. So we got just to go out and play good. We expect Matty to go out and have a good day.’’

The Vikings on Sunday will be without co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, who tested positive for COVID. On Friday, they placed starting right guard Mason Cole (elbow) on injured reserve. He likely will be replaced by Oli Udoh, who would then have to contend with Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) and fullback C.J. Ham (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday. Thielen, who has missed the past two games, has a good chance of returning. That would take some pressure off Justin Jefferson, who has averaged just 63 yards receiving the past two games after averaging 100.8 in the first 12.

“I’m definitely ready for this matchup,’’ said the confident Jefferson. “I know it’s gonna be rocking in the stadium this Sunday, the day after Christmas. It’s going to be a great Christmas gift.”