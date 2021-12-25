News
When will Timberwolves get players back from health and safety protocols? It depends
In retrospect, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was probably joking.
Ahead of Minnesota’s game in Utah on Thursday, in which the Wolves were missing seven players to health and protocols, Finch said the Timberwolves were “fortunate enough to be able to benefit from the new rules that are in place that we can bring in replacement players and play the game.”
Obviously, not really. Minnesota essentially had to eat a loss against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Other teams have had games postponed, but because the Wolves’ positive COVID-19 cases have trickled in one or two at a time, Minnesota has had time to “take advantage” of the NBA’s new mandate to replace players that go into health and safety protocols with fresh bodies.
So while the Wolves were without the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and more, they were able to sign Chris Silva and Rayjon Tucker via hardship exemptions to maintain a roster full enough to continue to play.
Neither signee saw action in Minnesota’s loss to Utah.
In all reality, it would’ve been better for Minnesota to have all of its COVID-19 positives pop up at once, forcing the League to postpone its games this week rather than soldiering forward at far less than 100 percent.
The Wolves have been at a severe competitive disadvantage this week. Frankly, Finch and Co. were simply tasked with keeping their heads above water.
Mercifully, Minnesota’s schedule features three days off between Thursday’s loss and its next contest at home Monday against New York. The brief break gave the Wolves’ healthy bodies a chance to get away for a couple days and live a basketball and test-free life.
For the players currently in protocols, it’s a chance to get back. Edwards and Taurean Prince were the first two Timberwolves players to enter protocols, and could be eligible to return to action Monday, as it will mark 11 days since they entered protocols, and 10 days are currently the minimum number of days required to clear protocols and return to action.
Monday will mark Josh Okogie’s 10th day in protocols.
Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt entered protocols earlier this week, so they wouldn’t be eligible to return Monday under the current rules, but the NBA and the NBA Players Association are reportedly working toward revamped protocols that could allow vaccinated and boosted players to clear protocols in as few as six days.
That means Beverley and Vanderbilt, depending on if they’re displaying symptoms and if the new rules will be retroactive to players already in the health and safety protocols, could play as soon as Monday.
Karl-Anthony Towns and McKinley Wright IV entered protocols Thursday, meaning they’re both likely out until at least Minnesota’s game next Friday in Utah.
Vikings enter ‘make or break’ stretch of season with pivotal game against Rams
In 10 years with the Arizona Cardinals, cornerback Patrick Peterson only made the playoffs twice, and not once in his final five seasons. That didn’t sit well with him.
Now in his first season with the Vikings, Peterson has a chance to get to the postseason for the first time since 2015. And he doesn’t want it to slip away.
The Vikings (7-7) are in the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff race, and seven teams will make it. If they win their final three games, starting with Sunday’s against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium, they will be assured of a spot in the postseason.
“This is why you play the game,’’ Peterson said. “These games are make or break this point of the season. I just want to be able to show (teammates), give these guys the energy, because like I tell them all the time, I’m 11 years in, I’ve played in three playoff games. That’s not a lot to be in the league for 11 years, but you just don’t know how many opportunities you’re going to get.”
Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, was named a captain at the start of the season. And he’s using his leadership skills to provide advice to teammates during this pivotal stretch of the season.
“You have to make the best of these opportunities right now because this team won’t be the same next year,’’ Peterson said. “I love this group and I just want to make sure that we maximize that so it won’t be like, ‘Dang, I wish we would’ve done that,’ or ‘Dang, I wish we should’ve done this.’’’
The Vikings are looking to return to the postseason after missing out last season. In fact, they haven’t been over .500 since the end of the 2019 season, when they went 10-6 and won a playoff game.
“It’s been frustrating for sure, but it’s just a one-game season at this point,’’ said linebacker Eric Kendricks.
The Vikings would get over .500 with a win Sunday, but it won’t be easy. The Rams (10-4) have won three straight games and are trying to catch the Cardinals (10-4), who have the tiebreaker, for the NFC West title. They also have an outside chance to catch Green Bay (11-3) for the No. 1 seed.
“We got a real tough opponent, outstanding defense, a lot of weapons on offense and we need to go out and play our best game of the year,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday.
The Vikings will look to do that without star running back Dalvin Cook, who was placed Thursday on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive. Cook, who is unvaccinated, must quarantine for 10 days.
At least the Vikings got backup running back Alexander Mattison off the COVID list on Wednesday after he sat out last Monday’s 17-9 win at Chicago. In games Cook missed due to injury earlier this season, Mattison had outings of 112, 113 and 90 yards rushing.
“Obviously, when Dalvin’s not playing, it’s a big change for us because he’s so explosive, such a good team leader,’’ Zimmer said. “It happens. So we got just to go out and play good. We expect Matty to go out and have a good day.’’
The Vikings on Sunday will be without co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, who tested positive for COVID. On Friday, they placed starting right guard Mason Cole (elbow) on injured reserve. He likely will be replaced by Oli Udoh, who would then have to contend with Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) and fullback C.J. Ham (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday. Thielen, who has missed the past two games, has a good chance of returning. That would take some pressure off Justin Jefferson, who has averaged just 63 yards receiving the past two games after averaging 100.8 in the first 12.
“I’m definitely ready for this matchup,’’ said the confident Jefferson. “I know it’s gonna be rocking in the stadium this Sunday, the day after Christmas. It’s going to be a great Christmas gift.”
Chiefs-Steelers game: What you need to know if you’re headed to Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are riding a seven-game winning streak and sit atop the AFC standings as they head into their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.
But the real headline this week has been sickness, not success.
Kansas City has a chance to secure a spot in the playoffs and win their sixth consecutive division title this weekend.
But they’re also struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak that at one point had 13 players on the reserve/COVID list, including stars like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.
With updated NFL COVID-19 protocols, the status of several players are still up in the air, even a few days before the game.
Some players, like defensive end Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay, have already returned to practice this week, but the Chiefs are still hoping others will be cleared in time to play Sunday.
As of Wednesday’s media availability, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he has not had any conversations with the league about rescheduling Sunday’s game against the Steelers.
If you’re heading to the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, here’s what you need to know:
Tickets
If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy Chiefs tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.
But be prepared to pay a pretty price. Even the cheapest seats in the third level are going for about $280 per ticket on Ticketmaster while lower-level seats are up for grabs at almost $400.
All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.
Pregame timeline
The Chiefs’ final home game of the regular season kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at Arrowhead before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.
- 11 a.m. – Parking Gates Open
- 11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens
- 1 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open
- 1:30 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open
- 2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin
- 3:14 p.m. – Steelers Team Introduction
- 3:15 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction
- 3:19 p.m. – National Anthem
- 3:21 p.m. – Flyover
- 3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss
- 3:25 p.m. – Kickoff
Parking
Parking lots open at 11 a.m. Sunday for a great day of tailgating and Chiefs football.
Fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.
Regular parking passes are $45 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $100. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.
Traffic is usually congested near the stadiums as fans flood in to cheer on the Chiefs, and holiday travel won’t help. Plan ahead, check traffic conditions, and arrive early.
Gameday forecast
The FOX4 Weather Team is expecting another surge of warmth to come up the state line on Sunday sending highs into the 60s.
There may be a few patches of drizzle or a few showers at some point on Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on that potential.
There will be a decent wind developing as well, so it will certainly feel chilly through the morning hours and for early tailgaters. But by kickoff, we’ll have warmed up pretty nicely for a December Chiefs game.
Getting through the gate
All stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, about two hours before kickoff.
Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag, or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses, and more are not allowed.
Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers, and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.
Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs, and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.
New last season: The team banned American Indian headdresses or face paint. General face paint is still allowed.
Masks not required
Now that Kansas City’s mask mandate has expired, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces at Arrowhead Stadium, like the pro shop, club level, and more.
The Chiefs are still encouraging those who are not fully vaccinated to mask up at the stadium. The team also said unvaccinated staff members will be directed to wear masks.
No cash allowed
The Chiefs went completely cashless last season, and that will continue going forward.
All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay are also accepted.
Chiefs spirit
Kansas City native and current “Saturday Night Live” cast member Heidi Gardner will start things off with a bang at Sunday’s Chiefs-Steelers game. She’s this week’s Drum Honoree on the GEHA Drum Deck.
Mary Esselman, president, and CEO of Kansas City nonprofit Operation Breakthrough, will be the game’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.
Before kickoff, Maelyn Jarmon, who won “The Voice,” will sing the national anthem while the Leawood Police Department will present the colors.
A KC-135 Stratotanker from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas, will perform a flyover at the end of the national anthem.
Then at halftime, it might be the day after Christmas, but it’s still the holiday season! Singer-songwriter Symonne Sparks will sing a holiday medley while the Chiefs cheerleaders perform. Season ticket holders will be on the field with special flags during the performance.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley questionable vs. Bengals with illness; Lamar Jackson still sidelined at practice
The Ravens’ quarterback situation just got a little more complicated.
Tyler Huntley (illness) and Lamar Jackson (ankle) both are considered questionable for Sunday’s crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing practice Friday. Jackson hasn’t practiced since being carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving Huntley to again prepare this week as if he were starting in a potentially AFC North-deciding matchup.
But his absence Friday, due to an illness unrelated to the coronavirus, raises the possibility that the Ravens could be without both their Pro Bowl starter and his impressive backup Sunday. With practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, recent signing Josh Johnson would be the team’s only available quarterback.
The Ravens, who have 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, could be missing several other key players Sunday. Left guard Ben Powers will miss his second straight game with a foot injury, while offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (knee) and wide receiver and Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay (ankle) are doubtful after not practicing this week.
Five other Ravens were listed as questionable. Right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) is on track to return Sunday after participating fully in his second straight practice. Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) did not practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh), who missed Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, was limited all week. Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh sat out Friday with an illness, while safety Brandon Stephens (illness) was limited after missing Thursday’s workout.
Tight end Nick Boyle (knee), who was limited all week, and cornerback Tavon Young (concussion), who was a full participant Friday, were not listed on the injury report and are expected to play Sunday.
In Cincinnati, the Bengals will be without starting inside linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder). Starting guard Hakeem Adeniji (ankle), reserve tackle Fred Johnson (illness) and reserve defensive end Khalid Kareem (concussion) are questionable.
