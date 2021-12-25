Celebrities
Whitney Rose Suspects Mary’s Involved in “Criminal” Behavior
Whitney Rose felt it was important to meet with Lisa Barlow face-to-face on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Following the airing of the show, Whitney looked back on her cave outing with Lisa and the discussion they had in regard to a conversation she engaged in with Lisa’s friend, Cameron, in regard to the experiences he had while attending Mary Cosby‘s controversial church.
“If she’s saying that there’s this man out there saying all of these things, I just wanted to make sure that Lisa’s speaking facts,” Whitney explained on the December 20 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show. “I did not want there to be a single chance that any of the information got misinterpreted, miscommunicated, because I didn’t want this to spin out of control.”
As fans saw on RHOSLC, Whitney reached out to Cameron privately after Lisa revealed he mortgaged his home in order to give a massive donation to Mary’s church.
According to Whitney, she felt that the best way to move forward was to trust “that there is a small ounce in Lisa that can be honest and truthful and trustworthy.” And the way to go about that was to meet face-to-face with her so she could see “her reaction” to their conversation.
“What I heard from Cameron was pretty intense. I wanted to make sure that we were being told the same thing, and if a percentage of it was true, it’s a lot. I just wanted to make sure I wasn’t being bamboozled,” Whitney explained.
As for Lisa, who said she was giving Whitney “yet another chance,” she was taken aback when she learned Whitney had “gone down the rabbit hole” and been “hurt” by Mary.
“There’s stuff that we read that’s headlines but she really got into it. She did a deep dive into Mary Cosby and her church. It’s unnerving, the things that she’s discovered,” Lisa admitted. “It started to make me feel a little uneasy.”
Whitney went on to say that because she was once a loyal friend of Mary’s she never did any research on her. In fact, she avoided information about her castmate and her church even when it was brought to her.
“I wouldn’t even look at it,” Whitney noted. “And after speaking to Cameron, it was the first time that I did dive into the rabbit hole online. It was actually [Justin Rose] who started Googling it. We were like, ‘Well, who is Mary Cosby?’”
Following her chats with Cameron and Lisa and her deep dive with Justin, Whitney is concerned about potentially criminal behavior.
“Lisa and I are now in over our heads with Mary,” she added. “The allegations and rumors and accusations against Mary are so big that they could potentially be criminal. She could be in trouble. We don’t know.“
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Kim, Khloe Kardashian & Kids Rock Matching Comfy Outfits For 2021 Christmas Card
It’s here! The 2021 Kardashian Christmas card has arrived and it’s as fabulous as years past! However, this year, just Kim, Khloe and Kris participated.
Even amid drama and wedding planning, the Kardashian family managed to wrangle a majority of the family together for their annual Christmas card! While the family has undeniably been busy with both personal life matters (including new-found romances and pregnancies) and working on the new Hulu show, the Kardashians still got into the holiday spirit for an all-new Christmas card. In 2021, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were the only three adults who were part of the shoot, along with Kim and Khloe’s kids and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian.
In the photos, which you can see here, the family wore matching fuzzy outfits and goofed around for the camera. Kim posted tons of different shots of the kids going wild during the shoot, and it looked like a great time. Luckily, they managed to snag some good quality photos, as well.
Notable absences from the yearly tradition included Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as Kourtney‘s ex Scott Disick. Other exes that were left off included Kanye West and Tristan Thompson. Travis Scott also seemed to sit out this picture, amid the ongoing legal troubles following the Astroworld tragedy. However, it appeared to be a girls’ and kids only event, either way
(L-R) Scott Disick, Robert Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the grand opening of “Kardashian Khaos” at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on December 15, 2011. (Photo credit: AP)Each year, fans around the globe look forward to the Kardashian Christmas card. It’s almost become an unofficial-official holiday staple in pop culture. What makes the card so highly anticipated is the ever-changing theme and dynamic each year. Not to mention, it’s always a surprise to see which family members opted in on the tradition and the ones who couldn’t make the shoot due to scheduling or other reasons.
In 2020, the family opted to skip out on the yearly tradition. Perhaps with the coronavirus pandemic continuing, they weren’t able to coordinate schedules and get a Christmas card to work for everyone. In 2019, the family was either too big (with the additions of the younger generation) or they were too busy to get together. So, Kim decided to take things into her own hands and release her very own casual Kardashian-West Christmas card. The Skims founder shared an at-home snap with husband Kanye West and their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — wearing matching grey and cream-colored loungewear.
In 2018, the famous family opted for an all-(adult) female Christmas card with their kids. Though, the visual did not include Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner. Instead, Khloe, Kourtney, Kim and Kylie, along with their kids, dressed in all-white outfits for a group photo. While Rob Kardashian wasn’t included in the 2018 holiday card, his daughter Dream Kardashian (now 3) was all smiles sitting next to her cousin, Mason Disick.
Travis Barker & Kourtney Send Love To His Daughter On Her 16th Birthday — Watch
Alabama Barker turned 16 on Dec. 24, and she was showered with love by her dad, Travis Barker, and his fiance, Kourtney Kardashian.
Travis Barker’s youngest child is officially 16 years old. Alabama Barker celebrated her 16th birthday on Christmas Eve 2021, and Travis and Kourtney Kardashian made sure their home was decked out for her. They both posted videos of the decorations on Instagram. The main room of the house was filled with silver balloons, including balloons that spelled out Alabama’s name and the number 16.
It’s no secret that Kourtney and all of her family members love to go all out for special occasions like this, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that she’s passing the tradition along to Travis and his family, as well. Kourtney and her kids are super close to Alabama and her brother, Landon Barker, who Travis shares with his ex, Shanna Moakler. Atiana de La Hoya, Travis’s stepdaughter through Shanna, has also very much been part of the family.
Even though Kourt and Travis just started dating at the beginning of 2021, they’ve been friends for years, so their kids have always been comfortable around each other. Now, though, they’re blending into one big, happy family — Travis proposed to Kourtney in October. The two have not revealed their wedding plans just yet, but they’re definitely already living like one unit.
Of course, Alabama’s birthday also doubles as Christmas Eve, and Christmas is a very big time for Kourtney and her kids. Normally, the Kardashian family hosts a massive Christmas Eve party, but that’s been put on hold again this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic. It’s expected that the group will get together for a smaller gathering, though, so Alabama will likely be showered with even more love if she attends.
Earlier on Christmas Eve, Travis and Kourtney also helped make another wish come true when they released Kris Jenner’s first official song on streaming platforms. The two helped Kris record a rendition of “Jingle Bells,” and fans have been going crazy while listening to it all day long. Perhaps the family will get a live performance during their Christmas Eve celebration?!
Carson Daly’s Wife: Everything To Know About Siri Pinter As They Celebrate 6 Years Of Marriage
The ‘Today’ host’s wife penned an emotional message on Instagram to celebrate their six years as husband and wife.
Carson Daly, 48, and his wife Siri Pinter, 40, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary together on Thursday December 23. After years together, the pair seem so in love with each other. Siri penned an Instagram post with photos from their special day to celebrate their anniversary. “I can’t even remember how many more… that’s because life with you and our family has felt like forever,” she wrote in the post. “I can’t even remember a before. I love you [Carson Daly]… Happy Anniversary!”
Find out everything you need to know about Carson Daly’s wife Siri here!
How did Carson and Siri meet?
Carson and Siri have only been married for six years, but they’ve been together for over a decade! The former TRL host met his future wife back when he was a late night host. Siri was a writer’s assistant for his show Last Call With Carson Daly, which aired from 2002 to 2019. “She would walk into our meetings and I would look at the other dudes in the room, like, ‘Do you see what I see?’ It was undeniable,” Carson told People. The pair later got engaged in 2013, and they finally tied the knot right before Christmas 2015.
Siri is a food blogger
While Carson has been a staple of various talk shows throughout his career, Siri made a name for herself by running a food blog called “Siriously Delicious.” In 2018, she published a cookbook with the same name: Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutrious (And Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook. She’s also been able to use her talents as a cook to become a food correspondent alongside her husband for Today.
They have four kids together
Together, Carson and Siri have four beautiful children. They had their first three children before getting married, and they had their youngest in March 2020. They have one son Jackson James, 12, and three daughters Etta, 9, London, 7, and Goldie, 1. After Goldie’s birth during the COVID pandemic, Carson thanked the medical staff for all their help with the birth amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus. We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need,” he wrote.
Siri’s dad is an actor
It should be no surprise that Siri has become an entertainer as a food correspondent on Today. Her father Mark, 71, has been a working actor for years. He made his first appearance in a 1978 TV movie, and he’s taken on roles in a wide variety of projects. Most notably, he’s appeared in a ton of soap operas, including General Hospital and The Young And The Restless. He’s also made appearances in a few episodes of critically acclaimed shows like Mad Men and Narcos: Mexico. He’s also taken on a few minor movie roles in flicks like Vanilla Sky.
She’s worked behind the scenes on TV
As mentioned before, Siri met Carson while she was a writer’s assistant on his show, but she’s actually worked on a number of different projects before becoming a TV personality herself. She was an associate producer for Carson’s New Year’s Eve special in 2008. Other projects that she was an assistant on the classic sitcom Frasier, Committed, the TV movie Nobody’s Watching, and an episode of Last Comic Standing, according to her IMDb page.
