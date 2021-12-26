65 vehicles involved in Christmas Day pileup on snow-covered I-94 in western Minnesota

Suggest a Correction
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — About 65 vehicles were involved in a Christmas Day chain-reaction crash during snowy conditions on Interstate 94 near Ashby in western Minnesota, according to the State Patrol.
The Saturday crash shut down the eastbound lanes at mile marker 77 in Grant County for more than two hours. Lanes reopened at about 2:30 p.m.
The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. after two vehicles collided and were blocking the roadway. As a result, several other vehicles crashed behind them, according to the State Patrol.
About 35 to 40 vehicles sustained damage and another 30 vehicles had no damage and the drivers were able to drive away.
All injuries suffered by the occupants were non-life threatening.
The crash is still under investigation.
GODFREY, Ill. – In the midst of the season of giving, a young family in Godfrey, Illinois lost everything. Their presents, clothing, food, and home – all gone in the blink of an eye.
Haley Longo, 26, and Isayah Burnett, 25, were on their way to spend Christmas Eve with family Friday afternoon; ready to indulge in Christmas festivities with their three children. Shortly after their arrival, Burnett received a phone call that completely altered their lives.
“We were with our kids and with our family enjoying our time. We got a call from our friend that was driving by our house who said it looked like something was burning,” said Burnett.
Longo and Burnett rushed back to their home on the 7000 block of Humbert Road only to find their house, and everything inside of it, burning away..
The Godfrey Fire Department released a statement saying, in part, “When firefighters arrived on the scene the home had smoke and flames showing… Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, but the home sustained significant damage and is unhabitable.”
Although firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire, Longo says they believe it was caused by a faulty outlet found in the kitchen near the stove.
Burnett and Longo are relieved that their family is safe, but the house they once called a home is gone for good, including all of their belongings.
Burnette said, “Our son actually seen the house and started crying. This is Christmas Eve, and he’s just worried about where we’re going to live.”
Their son is only six years old. He and his two sisters, ages two and one, sadly won’t be having the Christmas they wished for. A house that was filled with presents, lights, and a Christmas tree is now covered in ash, debris, and charcoal walls. That’s enough to take the Christmas spirit out of anyone, but hope is still alive.
Longo’s cousin created a GoFundMe for the couple Christmas morning that has already raised nearly $6 thousand in just 11 hours.
Members of the community have started donating children’s clothes to replace the clothes that were lost in the fire.
Family members have extended their home, and the Red Cross has stepped in to help pay for a temporary place to stay once they are ready to take that step.
Longo and Burnett expressed over and over again their gratitude for the outpouring of love. If you would like to help their family through this tough time, you can make a donation to their GoFundMe or contact Haley Longo directly at 618-600-1931.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Did you just get a new tablet, phone, computer, or another mobile device for Christmas? Well, you will probably want to get your local news there. We have several ways that you can subscribe to get our articles, notifications, and live video wherever you are.
FOX2Now.com is a great place to find the best journalism in the St. Louis area. Bookmark the page to get our reports on your schedule. We also have a live stream of our newscasts there so you can watch our newscasts 24 hours a day. You can also get desktop alerts from your browser. Make sure you sign up the first time you visit the site on a new device or you can add FOX2Now.com to the send notifications section in your browser’s settings. Here’s a link to Chrome settings, here is a link if you use Microsoft Edge, and under the Firefox settings look for notifications under permissions.
ST. LOUIS – If you find yourself needing something from the grocery store on Christmas day, you might be out of luck.
Major grocery stores like Schnucks and Dierbergs are closed Saturday and Sunday, stating it’s a way to say thank you to their employees. They will be closed until Monday, December 27, at 6 a.m.
The grocery store chains said they wanted to give their workers an extended Christmas holiday break to spend more time with their families. Dierbergs’ CEO Greg Dierberg shared a similar sentiment when announcing the hours back in September.
“My family wants to show our appreciation for our hard-working Associates by closing the stores for an additional day this holiday season, so they can spend a long weekend with their families,” he said.
But don’t worry, there are a few grocery stores open today and tomorrow –
Field Foods’ Lafayette and Washington locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., tomorrow they’re open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Euclid location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow.
Local Harvest is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow.
The owner of Field Foods, Chris Goodson said employees volunteered to work on Christmas Day.
“All of our employees feel very part of the neighborhood here, and of course, they are being paid double time, which they are happy about. We are adjusting the shifts, so everyone can be with their family.”
A list of grocery stores closed for today includes Aldi, Costco, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Whole Foods.
