News
Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre’s Green Bay Packers record with his 443rd career TD pass
Aaron Rodgers has overtaken Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers’ leader in career touchdown passes.
Rodgers threw his 443rd career touchdown pass with an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard in the first quarter Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. Lazard caught the pass at around the 7-yard line, headed upfield and dived into the right corner of the end zone to give the Packers a 7-6 lead.
Favre threw 508 touchdown passes during his Hall of Fame career, 442 of them with the Packers. Favre threw 22 touchdown passes with the New York Jets in 2008 and 44 with the Minnesota Vikings from 2009-10.
Rodgers, the 24th pick in the 2005 draft out of California, backed up Favre for three seasons before taking over as the Packers starting quarterback in 2008.
Rodgers saluted fans from the sideline as the Lambeau Field crowd gave him a hearty ovation. A video message from Favre aired on the scoreboard after Rodgers broke the record.
“Hey, 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record,” Favre said. “I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl. Congrats.”
News
3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19
SEOUL, South Korea — Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus after returning from abroad, their management agency said.
RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday.
All three took their second jabs in August, the agency said.
The BTS is a seven-member boyband. The four other members are J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin.
According to the agency, RM has exhibited no particular symptoms while Jin is showing mild symptoms including light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home. The agency said Friday that Suga wasn’t exhibiting symptoms and was administering self-care at home in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities.
RM had tested negative after returning from the United States earlier this month following his personal schedule there. But he was later diagnosed with the virus ahead of his scheduled release from self-quarantine, the agency said.
After returning to South Korea this month, Jin underwent PCR tests twice — upon arrival and later before his release from self-quarantine — and tested negative both times. But he had flu-like symptoms on Saturday afternoon before he took another PRC test that came back positive, the agency said. Media reports said he also traveled to the U.S.
Suga, who has had a number of personal engagements in the United States during the band’s official time off, was diagnosed with COVID-19 during quarantine after returning from the U.S., the agency said.
The agency said it’ll continue to provide support for the three members for their speedy recovery. It said it will cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the South Korean health authorities.
Since their debut in 2013, BTS has garnered global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which includes giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism. The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020, and was nominated for prominent music awards like Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Fifty years later, A Christmas Story that changed the Dolphins
One player lost 18 pounds. Another was so weary he fell asleep in the shower. A small group of others stood silent, either hugging by their lockers or holding each other up for support.
That was the winning locker room.
“What a Christmas,” Miami Dolphins guard Larry Little remembers.
What a riveting, exhausting, preposterously historic Christmas Day game. For 82 minutes and 40 seconds, a playoff game involving 14 future Hall of Famers — including both coaches and quarterbacks — ended with the Dolphins’ Garo Yepremian running on the field to kick a winning field goal and being stopped by a muddied and battered teammate.
“If you miss this,’ said fullback Larry Csonka, the player who lost 18 pounds that day, “I’ll kill you.”
Fifty years ago on Dec. 25, 1971, the Dolphins won, “The Longest Game Ever,” as it was immediately called, a title that still stands. It was a double-overtime game of such consequence and forever drama it’s considered the start of everything great about the Dolphins. Coach Don Shula’s star. Owner Joe Robbie’s design. The Super Bowl runs of the 1970s. The portfolio that remains today.
“The magic carpet ride began that day,” said the late Dolphins tight end, Jim Mandich.
What ingredients mix for epic sports event? They were all there that day. Playoff consequence. Historic length. Rosters studded with great talent. A defending Super Bowl champion in Kansas City and an ascending one in Miami.
There were heroics on the losing side, too, like Ed Podolak having 350 all-purpose yards, including an answering 78-yard kickoff return in the final minutes just after the Dolphins went ahead.
There was an unlikely goat, too, as Kansas City’s Hall of Fame kicker Jan Stenerud missed two field goals, including a 31-yarder with 36 seconds left in regulation. Another attempt was blocked in overtime.
It was all such twisted drama and unscripted surprises that, years afterward, apropos of nothing, Kansas City Coach Hank Stram would blurt out, “I can’t believe we lost that game.”
“Everyone knew he was talking about that Christmas Day game,” longtime friend Danny More said.
That’s how the Dolphins remember it, too. They can’t believe they won. They were cramped. They were tired. Most were stretched beyond any game in their careers. Kansas City was a perennial contender, having been to two of the first five Super Bowls and won in 1970. The Dolphins franchise had never won a playoff game.
Even now, all these years later, quarterback Bob Griese remembers looking down at the play chart on the sideline that Christmas Day and seeing a favorite play he hadn’t called that day. He didn’t want to call it early and forgot about it until this moment.
When the Dolphins got the ball, he went in the huddle and said, “We’ve played 5 1/2 quarters against the best team in the NFL and they don’t want to win this. Let’s go win this.”
That drive he called the play they all remember: “Roll Right, Trap Left.”
He saw the linemen’s eyes lit up. They liked that intricate play. In the split backfield, running back Mercury Morris went to the right. Griese turned as if to toss the ball to him, but then deftly handed back to Csonka moving inside to the left.
“I pulled from right guard to the left ahead of Zonk,” Little said. “When I got to the hole, I ran through it real easy. No one was there. And down field, I moved into position to take a guy’s head off … well, I’m not sure you can say that in today’s football. Their guy ducked as I went to hit him and I ran over top of him.”
Csonka ran 29 yards to the Kansas City 36-yard line. The goal posts were at the front of the end zone in those days, meaning the yard line equaled the field-goal length.
In came Yepremian. He was a Cypriot whose family fled war to London, who then came to America after his older brother got a college soccer scholarship. The NCAA ruled Yepremian couldn’t play in college as he’d played semi-pro soccer.
He wrote every NFL team for a job. The first pro game he saw was as the Detroit Lions kicker. He ran to the wrong sideline after a kickoff. He had no idea what a field goal was. “I kick you a touchdown,” he famously said.
Five years later, Yepremian kicked that field goal in Kansas City, saw it start through the goal posts and did his routine of turning his back on the ball before its arc completed and jogged to midfield. That’s when something eerie hit him.
“The stadium went silence,” he once told me. “I had a panic attack. I thought I missed it. Then I realized we were in Kansas City and everyone was silent because I made it. Their season was over.”
The Dolphins party started. When they arrived at Miami airport, 30,000 fans greeted them. It was chaos. Cordons were set up for the players to walk through. Yepremian, his bald head already covered with lipstick from flight attendants’ congratulatory kisses, needed a police escort from fans rubbing his pate.
He was tucked in a room for safety. The president of National Airlines entered with champagne and everyone toasted Yepremian and the Dolphins win. He and his wife, Mariza, left the airport at 4:30 a.m.
Yepremian died in 2015. So many in that game are gone. Shula, who passed in 2020, had his own airport exit story. His car didn’t start. He and his 12-year-old son, Dave, stuck their thumbs out by the road. A fan picked up the hitchhikers and drove them to their Miami Lakes home. The Shulas invited him in for a drink.
The longest day was finally done.
“That’s the day we grew up as men,” Little said.
They lost the Super Bowl that year, then won two others, including in the 1972 Perfect Season. Griese, now 76, says he still hears from fans about how their Christmas Day plans were delayed by the game that went on and on and in some ways has never really ended.
News
Celtics fall late in 117-113 loss to Bucks
Though they’ve often suffered through a frustrating amount of slippage this season, it’s been clear that the best the Celtics have to offer comes to the surface whenever they face the defending NBA champs.
But with Milwaukee taking its first lead of the game with 30.3 seconds left on a Wesley Matthews 3-pointer, the Celtics fell at the end in a 117-113 Christmas loss to the Bucks. The Celtics came in with wins over the Bucks in their previous two games, both in the Garden.
Thus wasted were 25-point performances from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and another 19 from Marcus Smart.
Al Horford, though out of health and safety protocol, was held out of Saturday’s game for post-quarantine conditioning reasons. Though veteran big men Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle were signed to 10-day contracts to cover for the protocol-related absences of Enes Kanter and Bruno Fernando, neither was called on by Ime Udoka.
Wesley Matthews’ 3-pointer gave the Bucks their first lead of the game (114-113) with 30 seconds left despite a chase-down block by Robert Williams on J’rue Holiday after Tatum lost the ball attempting to spin his way to the basket. Brown missed, Khris Middleton pushed the lead to 116-113 from the line.
Milwaukee won an out-of-bounds challenge at the expense of Rob Williams — the ball had been called off Middleton with eight seconds left — and Khris Middleton went 1-for-2 from the line for a four-point lead with 5.8 seconds left.
Brown missed a deep three to end it.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dunk over Juancho Hernangomez cut the Celtics lead to 94-90 at the end of the third quarter. The margin aside, with three players with 18 or more points, the Celtics were holding their own offensively against a tough defensive team.
That said, the Celtics had led by 15 points at halftime.
Jabari Parker, whose 3-pointer with 26 seconds left in the third helped the Celtics open some space, came back with five straight points in the Celtics’ 8-0 run to open the fourth for a 102-90 lead.
They pushed it out to a 13-point lead on five straight points from Tatum, and this time the Bucks hit back hard with a 9-0 run, including consecutive dunks and a turnaround from Antetokounmpo that cut the Celtics lead to 109-105 with 3:47 left.
Brown, with his first basket of the half, answered with a turnaround for a six-point edge, but missed the next time down, leading to two from Antetokounmpo and a diminished 111-107 Celtics lead with 2:31 left.
Tatum missed the next two times down from 3-point range, leading to an Antetokounmpo and-1 drive — he missed the free throw — for a 111-111 tie with 1:29 left.
Brown drove for the foul, hit twice from the line with 1:17 left for a 113-111 Celtics lead. Middleton missed a deep 3-point attempt, and Tatum lost the ball.
Though George Hill beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer that cut the Celtics lead to 62-47, the C’s had just hit hard with a 10-2 run that included 3-pointers from Smart and Tatum in response to back-to-back threes from Middleton.
Brown had just completed his best half of the season with 19 points, 7-for-10 shooting and three assists. Overall the Celtics were shooting 10-for-23 from downtown, including 3-for-6 from Pritchard, and had benefited greatly from Milwaukee’s soggy (5-for-17) downtown start.
Antetokounmpo, coming off a seven-point first half, scored nine straight Bucks points as part of a run that cut the Celtics lead to 10 points (71-61) with 9:10 left in the third quarter.
But the Bucks, now hot, continued to wear down the Celtics, cutting the C’s lead to a point on a Middleton trey (84-83) only to be answered from downtown by Pritchard. Antetokounmpo cut it to a point again (89-88) from the line. But Smart (two free throws) and Parker, from downtown, created space again before Antetokounmpo dunked over Hernangomez to cut the Celtics lead to 94-90 at halftime.
Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre’s Green Bay Packers record with his 443rd career TD pass
PHOTOS: Kathy Hilton Shows Off 14,980-Sq-Ft Bel Air Mansion
3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19
Fifty years later, A Christmas Story that changed the Dolphins
Karl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods With A Porsche As COVID Keeps Them Apart For Christmas
Celtics fall late in 117-113 loss to Bucks
QB Matthew Stafford has lost six straight starts against Vikings but now he’s with Rams, not Lions
Cavs sign coach J.B. Bickerstaff to multiyear contract extension
Grading the Week: Barry Bonds might not be a good guy, but he’s definitely a Hall of Famer
Man who shot ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Aurora is sentenced to life
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies