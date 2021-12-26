Connect with us

Ask Amy: Boyfriend’s behavior means “game over”

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: My boyfriend of almost three years is very childish.

If I do something he does not like, he will try to “get me” back — or even the score in some way.

For instance, I do not want to do a particular act in the bedroom.

This act makes me super-uncomfortable, and I hate it.

No matter how many times I explain this to him, he says it’s his favorite thing and that if I don’t do it, then it’s a deal-breaker.

Sometimes I suffer through it, but other times I flat out refuse.

The other day, I refused to do this.

Now he won’t kiss me.

He says that since I won’t do that for him, kissing is off the table until I do it.

How is that fair?

How can we navigate through this without calling it quits?

Gated communities growing in Twin Cities; residents say amenities, security are draws

11 mins ago

December 26, 2021

Gated communities growing in Twin Cities; residents say amenities, security are draws
Walkability, a friendly community and amenities such as a hot tub are all reasons Carter Drake enjoys life at the Reserve at Arbor Lakes. Security from problems in the core cities is another.

“Some people are noticing the crime in Minneapolis. I am glad we don’t have to deal with that,” said Drake, a retiree living in the largest gated community in the state. The crime, protests and unrest of recent years may be kept out by the automated gate at the 529-unit complex, one of a number of such communities popping up in the metro area.

The east-metro area — which has never had a large-scale gated community – will soon have two, in Oakdale and Lake Elmo. The west-metro area has more than 10 gated projects operating or planned.

Residents say they like the fenced-in lifestyle. They cite security, as well as the swimming pools, clubhouses and a stronger sense of community as all positives. Critics, however, say the function of gating communities is to separate people.

“They are for older white people who want to get away from other people,” said Fernando Burga, assistant professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. “They fragment and divide. Their politics tend to be reactionary and inward-looking.”

FEW GATED COMMUNITIES IN MINNESOTA HISTORICALLY

The U.S. Census reported that 11 percent of U.S. homes were behind gates in 2015, the latest year for which data was available. The gated communities have been mostly a Southern phenomenon, with thousands proliferating across the Sun Belt.

Minnesota actually moved away from gated communities in the 1980s, when its largest one — North Oaks — removed its gates and guards.

A handful of small communities was built in the 1970s and ‘80s. But the first large-scale neighborhood opened in 1996 — Bearpath, a 301-unit enclave in Eden Prairie.

Others followed, but in general there were few in the state. Today, a single southern city of fewer than 100,000 has more than all of Minnesota — Boca Raton, Fla., with 30. But they are increasing in Minnesota.

GATED COMMUNITIES IN LAKE ELMO, OAKDALE

In Lake Elmo, a 300-unit gated project opened in May. In Oakdale, a 280-unit gated community will be part of the Willowbrooke residential project.

Mike Lynch's Skywatch: First light in your Christmas gift telescope

29 mins ago

December 26, 2021

Mike Lynch's Skywatch: First light in your Christmas gift telescope
If you woke up Christmas morning and found a telescope by the tree, congratulations!

(Diagram courtesy of Mike Lynch)

You may be tempted to put off using your new telescope until it warms up a bit, but you’re making a big mistake. Winter stargazing is incredible. The night skies are truly magical with the great winter constellations and the celestial treasures within them. Bundle up and prepare to be dazzled! I’ll get to some of the better telescope targets for that new scope of yours in just a bit.

My first words of advice are to BE PATIENT! Too many Christmas telescopes wind up neglected because of bad technique. Take your time with your new scope and thoroughly read the instructions, even you guys out there like me who don’t think it’s necessary.

First and foremost, get to know your way around the sky. That new telescope of yours won’t magically download celestial navigation in your head. Some telescopes have built-in navigation systems that can help, but nothing beats getting to know the constellations. There are many books and websites that’ll help you make the stars your old friends. There are also excellent smartphone apps that can be invaluable. Some apps are better than others. I really like Sky Guide. Just hold your phone toward the sky and get to know the stellar neighborhood. Ensure that the screen on your phone is switched over to the red night view to help you keep your night vision.

1640516606 672 Mike Lynchs Skywatch First light in your Christmas gift telescope
The Orion Nebula (Photo by Mike Lynch)

An essential thing to remember, especially this time of year, is to make sure your telescope sits outside for at least 30 minutes before using it. It has to acclimate to colder outside temperatures; otherwise, whatever you gaze at could be a little fuzzy and you could become discouraged. It’s also imperative to set up your scope on solid ground. Decks don’t work very well because even if they’re super stable, the image through your scope is subject to vibration, especially if other folks are out with you. Never set up your telescope inside your house by a window, even if you open the window up. That never works.

Make sure your small finder telescope or another finding device like a laser is in sync with the main telescope. Check the instructions because these devices vary from scope to scope. You should be able to see the moon or whatever your target is in the telescope with low magnification after you get it centered in the finder scope. It’s best to get the finder and telescope synced up using a fixed land object.

Another important thing is to initially use a low magnification, wide-field eyepiece when you’re searching for a sky target. Once you find your target, you can go to a higher magnification eyepiece. You will notice diminishing clarity with increasing magnification. All telescopes have their limits.

1640516606 212 Mike Lynchs Skywatch First light in your Christmas gift telescope
(Diagram courtesy Mike Lynch)

Now for some easy starter targets.

The Moon

The best place to aim your scope on the moon has a dubious name, the terminator. It’s the line between the sunlit and darkened part of the moon. Because of the longer shadows found there, you can see many more details like craters and mountains. It really gives you perspective about how high some of these mountains are, and some are so high they shoot above the dark side of the terminator.

Pleiades Star Cluster

It’s the best star cluster in the sky and easily seen with the naked eye in the mid-to-high eastern sky. You can see dozens of very young stars over 400 light-years away through even a small telescope. One light-year equals almost 6 trillion miles!

The Perseus and Double Star Cluster

It’s magical! Aim your telescope very high in the sky between Cassiopeia the Queen and Perseus the Hero, as you can see on the diagram. It’s one of my very favorites to view, as you’ll see two distinct clusters of stars side by side, and they’re both 7,000 light-years away. You’ll love what you see!

The Orion Nebula

It’s a must-see with your telescope. You can easily find it with the naked eye. It’ll resemble a fuzzy middle star in the three stars that make up Orion the Hunter’s sword. Through your scope, you’ll see a blob with a little bit of a greenish tint to it. That’s a giant cloud of hydrogen gas around 1,500 light-years away. Within the cloud, you should be able to see four faint stars arranged in a trapezoid. They are very young stars that were born out of the nebula. These stars produce so much ultraviolet radiation that they’re causing the surrounding gas to glow like a neon light.

The Andromeda Galaxy

The Andromeda Galaxy is nearly overhead in the constellation Andromeda the Princess. Check out the December and January star maps on my website www.(lynchandthestars.com) for details that will help you find the next-door neighbor galaxy to our Milky Way.

I have one more piece of advice for you. The clarity of whatever you’re viewing can vary because of subtle differences in Earth’s atmosphere. High winds in the upper atmosphere can have a definite blurring effect that can change from night to night, hour to hour, and even minute to minute. That’s the reason you should take long, continuous looks through the telescope at whatever you’re viewing, so you can catch those extra-sweet moments of clarity.

Atmospheric blurring due to winds is referred to by amateur astronomers as “bad seeing.” One indication of possible bad seeing conditions you can see at a glance is how much the stars are twinkling. The more they twinkle, the more bad seeing you have. If everything looks fuzzy in your telescope try looking another night. Again, when using telescopes, you need to stay patient!

Enjoy that new telescope and take your time!

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at mikewlynch@comcast.net.

Mastrodonato: Red Sox irrelevant in Boston sports scene as 2021 comes to a close

1 hour ago

December 26, 2021

Mastrodonato: Red Sox irrelevant in Boston sports scene as 2021 comes to a close
Have you thought about the Red Sox lately?

Same here.

The Patriots are as interesting as they’ve been in a long time. Are the Celtics good? Still can’t decide and it’s fun to debate. The Bruins are allergic to consistency but we’re watching and waiting. The Revs made history during the regular season and have since added two United States National Team players to their roster.

And the Red Sox are… not allowed to comment on anything, not allowed to make contact with their own players and not allowed to make free agent signings or trades.

They have virtually disappeared from the Boston sports scene.

Here we go again.

In a lot of ways, it’s a familiar space for them to be. A year ago they were in the same spot. There was no lockout and no transaction freeze, but the Red Sox locked their bank accounts and froze their historically low fan interest until January, when they finally made a few free agent signings.

A year ago, the Sox were equally as boring as they are right now.

There is but one silver lining this time around; with a handful of the best free agents still available, we can try to convince ourselves that when the MLB lockout finally ends (hopefully sometime before February to preserve the buildup of interest that spring training often provides), the Sox might surprise us with a big splash.

They probably won’t, but they might, and the possibility is tantalizing enough to daydream about.

Shortstops Carlos Correa or Trevor Story would be exciting additions, although pushing Xander Bogaerts to another position a year before he has the power to opt out of his contract might not be a wise idea.

Freddie Freeman, Anthony Rizzo or Kyle Schwarber would be good fits as left-handed hitting first basemen. And while Freeman should re-sign in Atlanta for a small fortune, Rizzo and Schwarber are reasonable possibilities.

Carlos Rodon, Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke are still out there, but the Sox have already signed three starting pitchers (Michael Wacha, James Paxton and Rich Hill) and are probably all set on that front.

Kenley Jansen is a luxury item on the holiday shopping list, and one the Red Sox have probably ignored.

Any of Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Seager or Michael Conforto would be a nice upgrade in a corner outfield spot, where Jackie Bradley Jr. is penciled in but could move back to center and push Kiké Hernandez to second base.

But the likelihood that the Sox do anything substantial before spring training is not high.

Another outfielder, probably, and maybe a bargain pitcher or two, but keeping expectations low is the way to go right now.

It sure worked in 2021. All year long we heard how “nobody picked us to be here” and “everybody projected us to finish fourth in the American League East.”

They weren’t wrong, of course.

The Sox finished a game out of fourth place, so we weren’t terribly wrong either.

Point is, entering the year with low expectations isn’t loads of fun right now, but can be enjoyable during the season. Everybody loves an over-performing team of underdogs.

The Sox are probably too good right now to be considered underdogs, but they’re not good enough to be contenders, and for that they’ll have another golden opportunity to surprise in 2022.

As long as we keep our sights set on the present, it could be an exciting year.

Thinking about what’ll happen after the ’22 season is a darker place to be. Bogaerts could opt out, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez will be free agents and the Sox will have to work something out with Rafael Devers, who will enter 2023 in the final year he’s under contract.

The Yankees, Rays and Blue Jays should all be good again and the race to the top in the AL East will once again be a feisty one.

There’s plenty to get excited about when Boston finally turns its attention to the Red Sox.

We’re just so far from that, it’s hard to think about it right now.

