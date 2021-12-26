News
Ask Amy: Boyfriend’s behavior means “game over”
Dear Amy: My boyfriend of almost three years is very childish.
If I do something he does not like, he will try to “get me” back — or even the score in some way.
For instance, I do not want to do a particular act in the bedroom.
This act makes me super-uncomfortable, and I hate it.
No matter how many times I explain this to him, he says it’s his favorite thing and that if I don’t do it, then it’s a deal-breaker.
Sometimes I suffer through it, but other times I flat out refuse.
The other day, I refused to do this.
Now he won’t kiss me.
He says that since I won’t do that for him, kissing is off the table until I do it.
How is that fair?
How can we navigate through this without calling it quits?
I want to make him happy, but I also don’t want to do what he’s asking me to do. Your advice would be greatly appreciated!
— Underperforming
Dear Underperforming: Couples definitely bargain and negotiate with one another over all sorts of things, including “acts in the bedroom.”
However, this is not a negotiation. This is … game over.
Definitely — a deal-breaker.
I wouldn’t describe your boyfriend’s behavior as “childish,” so much as “deeply troubling,” “manipulative,” “abusive.”
Those are only some words that come to mind. (There are others.)
He is coercing, manipulating, and — I assume — cornering you into doing something you have stated many times that you don’t want to do. This is something you “hate.”
Then, when he is not able to force you to do his “favorite thing,” he punishes you.
This is pretty much the definition of domestic abuse.
Currently, he is withholding affection. Later, he might punish you in other ways and for other reasons, if you don’t “make him happy.”
This is not connection. This is control.
Regular readers know that I rarely say this when people claim they want to work on their relationship, but — get out.
The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7. Their impressive website (RAINN.org) offers a wonderful “chat” function, available all-hours. You could “gut check” my reaction by calling or chatting online with a counselor: (800) 656-HOPE (4673).
Dear Amy: I have an older sister who has never treated me well — even as children.
We are now in our 60s and live 3,000 miles apart.
Her boyfriend’s son and his fiance sent my husband and me a “Save the Date” card for their wedding.
I have only met him twice. My husband has never met him.
We have two elderly dogs that will need boarding (one in bad health).
My sister has informed us we must get a hotel.
I was hurt when she did not attend my bridal shower years ago, which she referred to as “stupid.”
My in-laws never understood why she was so rude. I was so embarrassed.
She really wants me to go to this wedding and will be hurt if I don’t.
I don’t want to do this.
Do I have to?
— Hurting Sister
Dear Hurting: You have free will. You don’t need my permission to turn down an invitation to a faraway event for a stranger that will be extremely challenging for you to attend.
Nor do you need to justify your decision.
All you need to do is to be polite and gracious, thanking the couple for the invitation, and telling your sister that unfortunately it’s simply too challenging for you to make the long trip right now.
Do not bring up ancient history.
If your sister is routinely mean to you, then she will probably respond in expected ways.
Don’t bite the hook. Understand that you may not be able to change her, but you can work on ways to change the way you react to her.
If she blows up at you, you can tell her, “I was upset about having to make this choice. But your reaction makes it easier. I hope the wedding goes well and I look forward to hearing about it. But let’s catch up another time.”
Dear Amy: I hope you will warn readers who might be receiving DNA testing kits as gifts, that the results can unlock mysteries, answer questions, and create problems.
I recently said hi to my new half-sibling, someone I didn’t know existed before we were linked through DNA.
— Be Forewarned
Dear Forewarned: I hope you don’t characterize this as a “problem,” but it certainly presents challenges — for both of you.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
News
Gated communities growing in Twin Cities; residents say amenities, security are draws
Walkability, a friendly community and amenities such as a hot tub are all reasons Carter Drake enjoys life at the Reserve at Arbor Lakes. Security from problems in the core cities is another.
“Some people are noticing the crime in Minneapolis. I am glad we don’t have to deal with that,” said Drake, a retiree living in the largest gated community in the state. The crime, protests and unrest of recent years may be kept out by the automated gate at the 529-unit complex, one of a number of such communities popping up in the metro area.
The east-metro area — which has never had a large-scale gated community – will soon have two, in Oakdale and Lake Elmo. The west-metro area has more than 10 gated projects operating or planned.
Residents say they like the fenced-in lifestyle. They cite security, as well as the swimming pools, clubhouses and a stronger sense of community as all positives. Critics, however, say the function of gating communities is to separate people.
“They are for older white people who want to get away from other people,” said Fernando Burga, assistant professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. “They fragment and divide. Their politics tend to be reactionary and inward-looking.”
FEW GATED COMMUNITIES IN MINNESOTA HISTORICALLY
The U.S. Census reported that 11 percent of U.S. homes were behind gates in 2015, the latest year for which data was available. The gated communities have been mostly a Southern phenomenon, with thousands proliferating across the Sun Belt.
Minnesota actually moved away from gated communities in the 1980s, when its largest one — North Oaks — removed its gates and guards.
A handful of small communities was built in the 1970s and ‘80s. But the first large-scale neighborhood opened in 1996 — Bearpath, a 301-unit enclave in Eden Prairie.
Others followed, but in general there were few in the state. Today, a single southern city of fewer than 100,000 has more than all of Minnesota — Boca Raton, Fla., with 30. But they are increasing in Minnesota.
GATED COMMUNITIES IN LAKE ELMO, OAKDALE
In Lake Elmo, a 300-unit gated project opened in May. In Oakdale, a 280-unit gated community will be part of the Willowbrooke residential project.
In Maple Grove, developer Kelly Doran is adding a fourth building to the Reserve complex, which will bring the total to 693 units by the end of next year. He’s building another one, too: Triple Crown in Shakopee, a 600-unit gated complex.
“This is definitely a trend,” said Doran.
As with many residents, he lumps the security of the gates together with other amenities, including swimming pools and a clubhouse.
“People are looking for the whole package,” said Doran.
NEW FRIENDS AND ACQUAINTANCES
Are his residents fleeing the chaos of the inner cities? “I think there’s an element of that, but it’s not overwhelming,” said Doran.
He said that gated communities don’t isolate people — they bring them together. By putting gates around his buildings, he creates a community within. “It’s better for making new friends and acquaintances,” he said.
It is not known if the population of the core cities has changed significantly since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 and the unrest that followed. Before then, the population of both cities was projected by the U.S. Census to increase 1 percent from 2020 to 2021, Minneapolis increasing to 435,105, and St. Paul to 314,997.
Experts on urban growth say the trend is a step away from the general Minnesota tradition of encouraging free public spaces.
Burga said suburbs are places to escape the perceived urban problems like poverty, protests, racial conflict, crime and inferior schools. Burga said that’s often why suburbs fight against affordable housing — fear of poverty, crime and racial tension. It’s also why, said Burga, gated communities don’t have connections to mass transportation — they don’t want people who can’t afford cars.
Nevertheless, gates seem to be exactly what many residents are seeking.
Drake moved with his wife to the Reserve three years ago. He said he loves it.
“I go to the hot tub twice a week, and the gym three or four times,” said Drake.
He said he likes the sense of safety, enhanced by the gates and the fences. “We feel,” he said, “like we are more secure here.”
News
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: First light in your Christmas gift telescope
If you woke up Christmas morning and found a telescope by the tree, congratulations!
You may be tempted to put off using your new telescope until it warms up a bit, but you’re making a big mistake. Winter stargazing is incredible. The night skies are truly magical with the great winter constellations and the celestial treasures within them. Bundle up and prepare to be dazzled! I’ll get to some of the better telescope targets for that new scope of yours in just a bit.
My first words of advice are to BE PATIENT! Too many Christmas telescopes wind up neglected because of bad technique. Take your time with your new scope and thoroughly read the instructions, even you guys out there like me who don’t think it’s necessary.
First and foremost, get to know your way around the sky. That new telescope of yours won’t magically download celestial navigation in your head. Some telescopes have built-in navigation systems that can help, but nothing beats getting to know the constellations. There are many books and websites that’ll help you make the stars your old friends. There are also excellent smartphone apps that can be invaluable. Some apps are better than others. I really like Sky Guide. Just hold your phone toward the sky and get to know the stellar neighborhood. Ensure that the screen on your phone is switched over to the red night view to help you keep your night vision.
An essential thing to remember, especially this time of year, is to make sure your telescope sits outside for at least 30 minutes before using it. It has to acclimate to colder outside temperatures; otherwise, whatever you gaze at could be a little fuzzy and you could become discouraged. It’s also imperative to set up your scope on solid ground. Decks don’t work very well because even if they’re super stable, the image through your scope is subject to vibration, especially if other folks are out with you. Never set up your telescope inside your house by a window, even if you open the window up. That never works.
Make sure your small finder telescope or another finding device like a laser is in sync with the main telescope. Check the instructions because these devices vary from scope to scope. You should be able to see the moon or whatever your target is in the telescope with low magnification after you get it centered in the finder scope. It’s best to get the finder and telescope synced up using a fixed land object.
Another important thing is to initially use a low magnification, wide-field eyepiece when you’re searching for a sky target. Once you find your target, you can go to a higher magnification eyepiece. You will notice diminishing clarity with increasing magnification. All telescopes have their limits.
Now for some easy starter targets.
The Moon
The best place to aim your scope on the moon has a dubious name, the terminator. It’s the line between the sunlit and darkened part of the moon. Because of the longer shadows found there, you can see many more details like craters and mountains. It really gives you perspective about how high some of these mountains are, and some are so high they shoot above the dark side of the terminator.
Pleiades Star Cluster
It’s the best star cluster in the sky and easily seen with the naked eye in the mid-to-high eastern sky. You can see dozens of very young stars over 400 light-years away through even a small telescope. One light-year equals almost 6 trillion miles!
The Perseus and Double Star Cluster
It’s magical! Aim your telescope very high in the sky between Cassiopeia the Queen and Perseus the Hero, as you can see on the diagram. It’s one of my very favorites to view, as you’ll see two distinct clusters of stars side by side, and they’re both 7,000 light-years away. You’ll love what you see!
The Orion Nebula
It’s a must-see with your telescope. You can easily find it with the naked eye. It’ll resemble a fuzzy middle star in the three stars that make up Orion the Hunter’s sword. Through your scope, you’ll see a blob with a little bit of a greenish tint to it. That’s a giant cloud of hydrogen gas around 1,500 light-years away. Within the cloud, you should be able to see four faint stars arranged in a trapezoid. They are very young stars that were born out of the nebula. These stars produce so much ultraviolet radiation that they’re causing the surrounding gas to glow like a neon light.
The Andromeda Galaxy
The Andromeda Galaxy is nearly overhead in the constellation Andromeda the Princess. Check out the December and January star maps on my website www.(lynchandthestars.com) for details that will help you find the next-door neighbor galaxy to our Milky Way.
I have one more piece of advice for you. The clarity of whatever you’re viewing can vary because of subtle differences in Earth’s atmosphere. High winds in the upper atmosphere can have a definite blurring effect that can change from night to night, hour to hour, and even minute to minute. That’s the reason you should take long, continuous looks through the telescope at whatever you’re viewing, so you can catch those extra-sweet moments of clarity.
Atmospheric blurring due to winds is referred to by amateur astronomers as “bad seeing.” One indication of possible bad seeing conditions you can see at a glance is how much the stars are twinkling. The more they twinkle, the more bad seeing you have. If everything looks fuzzy in your telescope try looking another night. Again, when using telescopes, you need to stay patient!
Enjoy that new telescope and take your time!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at mikewlynch@comcast.net.
News
Mastrodonato: Red Sox irrelevant in Boston sports scene as 2021 comes to a close
Have you thought about the Red Sox lately?
Same here.
The Patriots are as interesting as they’ve been in a long time. Are the Celtics good? Still can’t decide and it’s fun to debate. The Bruins are allergic to consistency but we’re watching and waiting. The Revs made history during the regular season and have since added two United States National Team players to their roster.
And the Red Sox are… not allowed to comment on anything, not allowed to make contact with their own players and not allowed to make free agent signings or trades.
They have virtually disappeared from the Boston sports scene.
Here we go again.
In a lot of ways, it’s a familiar space for them to be. A year ago they were in the same spot. There was no lockout and no transaction freeze, but the Red Sox locked their bank accounts and froze their historically low fan interest until January, when they finally made a few free agent signings.
A year ago, the Sox were equally as boring as they are right now.
There is but one silver lining this time around; with a handful of the best free agents still available, we can try to convince ourselves that when the MLB lockout finally ends (hopefully sometime before February to preserve the buildup of interest that spring training often provides), the Sox might surprise us with a big splash.
They probably won’t, but they might, and the possibility is tantalizing enough to daydream about.
Shortstops Carlos Correa or Trevor Story would be exciting additions, although pushing Xander Bogaerts to another position a year before he has the power to opt out of his contract might not be a wise idea.
Freddie Freeman, Anthony Rizzo or Kyle Schwarber would be good fits as left-handed hitting first basemen. And while Freeman should re-sign in Atlanta for a small fortune, Rizzo and Schwarber are reasonable possibilities.
Carlos Rodon, Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke are still out there, but the Sox have already signed three starting pitchers (Michael Wacha, James Paxton and Rich Hill) and are probably all set on that front.
Kenley Jansen is a luxury item on the holiday shopping list, and one the Red Sox have probably ignored.
Any of Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Seager or Michael Conforto would be a nice upgrade in a corner outfield spot, where Jackie Bradley Jr. is penciled in but could move back to center and push Kiké Hernandez to second base.
But the likelihood that the Sox do anything substantial before spring training is not high.
Another outfielder, probably, and maybe a bargain pitcher or two, but keeping expectations low is the way to go right now.
It sure worked in 2021. All year long we heard how “nobody picked us to be here” and “everybody projected us to finish fourth in the American League East.”
They weren’t wrong, of course.
The Sox finished a game out of fourth place, so we weren’t terribly wrong either.
Point is, entering the year with low expectations isn’t loads of fun right now, but can be enjoyable during the season. Everybody loves an over-performing team of underdogs.
The Sox are probably too good right now to be considered underdogs, but they’re not good enough to be contenders, and for that they’ll have another golden opportunity to surprise in 2022.
As long as we keep our sights set on the present, it could be an exciting year.
Thinking about what’ll happen after the ’22 season is a darker place to be. Bogaerts could opt out, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez will be free agents and the Sox will have to work something out with Rafael Devers, who will enter 2023 in the final year he’s under contract.
The Yankees, Rays and Blue Jays should all be good again and the race to the top in the AL East will once again be a feisty one.
There’s plenty to get excited about when Boston finally turns its attention to the Red Sox.
We’re just so far from that, it’s hard to think about it right now.
