Best Delta-8 THC & Delta-9 THC Oil – Top Products of 2022

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or delta-9 THC, has been a hot-button term for a long time now. It’s the psychoactive element in cannabis that causes a “high,” and it’s the reason for decades of strict legal regulations — even in low-THC hemp. The truth is, beyond the intoxicating effects, THC also has a lot of therapeutic potential, and it’s a chemical that enhances the effects of CBD and other cannabinoids.

As we understand more about cannabis, we get a more holistic knowledge of how THC works in tandem with CBD and other cannabinoids to create incredible therapeutic effects. As you may know, full spectrum CBD oil contains trace amounts of THC, which is one reason why many people swear by it over broad spectrum or CBD isolate products — it seems that the closer the ingredients are to how they appear in nature, the better they work. This ties into a cannabis phenomenon known as the Entourage Effect, which we’ll discuss later. 

So, what products make the most of delta-9 THC to bring out its therapeutic powers? Let’s take a look at the top contenders for Best Delta-9 THC Oil of 2022.

Best Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC Oil Products in 2022

In choosing the best delta 8 and 9 THC oils, we looked at three important factors:

  1. The amount of delta 9 THC in the product
  2. The purity of the delta 9 THC oil
  3. The effectiveness of the THC product

We’ll go into more detail on this process below, but first, let’s have a look at our picks for Best Delta-9 THC Oils of 2022!

Top 5 Best Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC Oils

  1. CBDfx CBD + Delta-9 THC Drops: Ultimate Chill Blend
  2. CBDfx CBD + Delta-9 THC Drops: Sweet Dreams Blend
  3. Medterra Delta 9 Tincture Citrus Drops
  4. Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum Classic
  5. CBDistillery Full-Spectrum Relief & Relax

Meet the Winners: Top 5 Best Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC Oils for 2022

Why did we select these five delta-8 and 9 THC oils? What makes these particular THC products stand out from the pack? In addition to scoring well in the three categories we listed above, these CBD + THC oils come from companies we trust, and are made with transparency — you can access lab reports for these THC products when you shop, to see not only how much delta 9 THC they contain, but also the full spectrum of cannabinoids, like CBD, CBG, CBN, delta-8 THC, and much more.

1. CBDfx CBD + Delta-9 THC Drops: Ultimate Chill Blend

1640524614 286 Best Delta 8 THC Delta 9 THC Oil – Top Products

CBDfx has been a top CBD brand since 2014 — and in CBD industry years, that’s a very long time. One of the keys to their success is their dedication to quality, from seed to shelf. Their CBD cannabis products are made from organically grown hemp, free from pesticides and GMOs. They also extract the CBD from their hemp through a clean CO2 process that prevents residual solvents and other potentially harmful chemicals from sneaking into the oil. Like all of the delta 9 THC products we’ll recommend today, CBDfx backs up their quality with a lab report conducted by an independent third-party lab.

The Ultimate Chill Blend Delta-9 THC tincture tops our list with 2.25mg of delta 9 THC per serving and plenty of ultra-clean full-spectrum CBD, CO2-extracted from organic, Kentucky-grown hemp. CBDfx formulates this THC blend specifically to enhance relaxation, elevate mood, and soothe stress and tension. This pure and potent THC oil is enriched with pleasant natural blueberry and lemon flavoring for a bright taste with a nice hint of that botanical hemp richness. Also, CBDfx Ultimate Chill Delta-9 THC Drops are available in three strengths to meet anyone’s needs: 1500mg and 3000mg CBD strengths, each with 67.5mg THC, and 6000mg CBD with an impressive 135mg THC. All of these concentrations still keep the THC amount well within legal limits (less than 0.3% THC). “Ultimate Chill” is an apt name for this oil, which provides exactly the smooth, soothing experience we seek from CBD and delta 9 THC.

2. CBDfx CBD + Delta-9 THC Drops: Sweet Dreams Blend

1640524614 867 Best Delta 8 THC Delta 9 THC Oil – Top Products

CBDfx pops up on our delta 9 THC list a second time with their Sweet Dreams CBD + Delta-9 THC blend. Like the Ultimate Chill THC oil, this full-spectrum product boasts 2.25mg THC per serving, and is available in three strengths of 1500, 3000, and 6000mg CBD with 67.5mg THC in the first two and 135mg THC in the 6000mg blend. However, our friends at CBDfx didn’t stop there. They bolstered this CBD + delta 9 formula with 10mg per serving of CBN, a cannabinoid that provides calm-promoting benefits. On top of that, they’ve included their own proprietary blend of sleep terpenes to even further enhance this THC product’s restful qualities. If you’re looking for a pharmaceutical-free, even melatonin-free, way to get your mind to stop whirring and your body to relax for a good night’s sleep, we doubt you could do better than this powerful THC tincture.

3. Medterra Full-Spectrum CBD + THC Citrus Drops

Like CBDfx, Medterra also prides itself on non-GMO, third-party-tested CBD products farmed and made in the U.S.A. Their Delta 9 Tincture Citrus Drops are made with 2mg of THC per serving (just under the amount in our top two delta 9 products) at a 5:1 ratio of CBD to the other cannabinoids found in full spectrum extracts. We love the eye-opening citrus flavor featured here, but these delta 9 drops are also available in a rich chocolate mint blend. These cannabis hemp drops are designed to be an all-purpose Delta 9 THC + CBD oil product, formulated to deliver enhanced rest, recovery, and calm.

4. Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum Classic

This favorite from Lazarus Naturals is a classic full spectrum CBD blend with 1.93mg of delta 9 THC per serving. Lazarus Naturals uses an ethanol-based extraction method, followed by a distilling process and, then, a third-party lab test. CBD newcomers and seasoned fans alike can benefit from this trusty cannabis tincture, available in “standard” and “high” potency formulas. Where the 120ml bottle of standard potency oil contains 20mg of CBD per 1mL serving, a high-potency bottle of the same size contains 50mg of CBD per 1mL serving — so you have a wide range of THC-enhanced oil to choose from.

5. CBDistillery Full-Spectrum Relief & Relax

Another deeply relaxing and soothing tincture, the Relief & Relax blend is made with 33mg of full spectrum CBD per serving, plus THC, CBC and CBG. CBDistillery also prides itself on clean CBD from non-GMO hemp, and they use a CO2 extraction process for their products containing THC (they use an ethanol process for their broad spectrum and isolate CBD products). The company markets this full spectrum tincture for physical discomfort and relaxation, and its purity and effectiveness help it to round out our 2022 best-of list. 

Choosing the Best Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC Oil Products in 2022

Again, in choosing the best delta 9 THC oils, we looked at three important factors: the amount of delta 9 THC in the product, the purity of the delta 9 THC oil, and the effectiveness of the product. That may sound simple, but considering the sheer number of delta-8 and delta-9 THC oils on the market in the crazy competitive world of CBD, it was no mean feat … although we confess it was a fun one. Definitely better than picking out, say, the top 5 motor oils for 2022.

All full spectrum CBD products contain some delta-9 THC (up to 0.3%), but not all full spectrum CBD products are created equally. Amounts vary, depending on extraction methods and other variables. When shopping for a delta 9 THC oil, it’s important to look at the amount of THC actually contained in the product. You’ll be surprised at how widely the amounts vary. The products we considered weighed in with some of the best THC amounts per serving and in concentration per bottle.

Purity is key to any CBD or THC product. Not only does a purer CBD or THC product mean a better experience, it also means a safer one. Hemp plants are notoriously efficient phytoremediators, which means that they’re really good at cleaning the ground they grow in. These low-THC cannabis plants absorb heavy metals, pesticides, and other toxins in the soil where they grow. Where does all that stuff go? Into the cannabis plant. That’s why it’s important to know how the hemp is grown, and how it’s processed. Always look for a science lab report conducted by an independent third party to tell you exactly what is (and what isn’t) in your CBD or THC product.

Also, the way CBD, THC and other cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes are extracted from hemp can greatly affect the quality of your CBD experience. A full spectrum product that actually has very little THC will provide a different effect from a product that makes the most of its legally allowed amounts of delta 9 THC.

Why are the delta 9 products we chose so effective? That mainly comes down to how CBD and THC work together, and how they interact with our bodies (we’ll get into that more below). It’s also thanks to the methods these brands use, from sourcing quality cannabis hemp to relying on medical professionals to analyze and review their products. 

Why Delta-9 THC Oil?

Let’s start by making sure everyone understands what we’re talking about when we say “full spectrum CBD.” Full spectrum CBD oil is the oil that is initially derived from the hemp plant, with no additional filtering. This means that full spectrum CBD oil contains all of the plant matter from the buds (or flower) of the cannabis hemp plant, as well as the hemp leaves and stalks. This oil extract contains all of the cannabinoids of cannabis hemp, including CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, delta-8 THC, trace amounts of delta 9 THC, and roughly a hundred more such compounds. Full spectrum oil also contains health-boosting terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids. The result is the most robust oil you can possibly get from cannabis hemp.

When brands, like CBDfx, create delta 9 products, they are taking full spectrum CBD oil and, then, adding extra THC to it. This takes all of the uncertainty of THC levels out of the equation, and allows the company to max out the THC content, taking it right up to the legal threshold of 0.3% THC.

Why would you want CBD oil with added delta 9 THC? Simple: it works better. Why is that? CBD and THC are two of the many cannabinoids found in cannabis hemp. These cannabinoids interact with our bodies through a cell-signalling system called the endocannabinoid system. This system is closely integrated with our brain and nervous system, as well as important organs and systems that regulate sleep, mood, digestion, immune response, and more. 

When a cannabinoid comes into contact with a receptor in the endocannabinoid system, it imparts its unique benefits (emulating the body’s own endocannabinoids). In addition, when cannabinoids interact with each other and with these receptors, their individual effects are modified and the overall effect is more pronounced. That’s called the Entourage Effect. When we use full spectrum CBD oil with THC and all the other cannabinoids that occur naturally in hemp, our bodies experience a cohesive and comprehensive product with a more powerful, more holistic effect.

What Is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is an intriguing minor cannabinoid. Delta-8 naturally occurs in cannabis hemp and is one of over 100 cannabinoids that can be found in full spectrum CBD oil. Delta-8 is mildly intoxicating, if taken in higher quantities (more than the delta-8 THC content in the hemp plant). Among the benefits users have reported from taking delta-8 THC are mood elevation, calming the stomach to treat nausea, boosting appetite, and pain relief.

Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC: Cannabis vs. Hemp vs. Marijuana

This is the fine distinction that so many big laws circle around. There are two types of cannabis plants, according to the government. Hemp, a.k.a. cannabis hemp or industrial hemp, contains less than 0.3% THC. Marijuana is the THC heavy-hitter, and it is most definitely psychotropic.

This difference between hemp and marijuana is important to understand when you think about delta 9 THC and CBD products. They will contain legally allowed trace amounts of THC that will not go above 0.3%.

How to Shop for Quality Delta-9 THC Oil

As we mentioned in our selection criteria, purity, potency, and effectiveness are the touchstones to a quality delta 9 THC oil. That means that your cannabis product knowledge should begin where it all starts — on the farm.

Always make sure you know the provenance of your CBD and THC oil. The brand you choose should source its cannabis hemp from organic, non-GMO farms, and that cannabis oil should be tested to prove it is free of pesticides, heavy metals, and toxins. The best delta 9 THC oil will be extracted cleanly (preferably by CO2 extraction, which best prevents the addition of other contaminants), formulated by professionals, and evaluated by medical professionals.

Finally, when shopping for a CBD or THC product with a specific purpose, such as sleep, muscle recovery, or mood elevation, be sure to look for complementary ingredients that will enhance it. For instance, CBD sleep tinctures will sometimes contain chamomile, lavender, or melatonin, while CBD topicals for muscle and joint discomfort will typically include additional natural anti-inflammatories, like white birch bark or menthol.

Health Note: Possible Delta-9 THC Oil Side Effects

Delta 9 THC can cause some temporary side effects, like dry mouth, red eyes, increased heart rate, paranoia, motor control issues, and memory loss. While the THC amount in the products we’ve recommended is below the legal limit of 0.3% THC, you should still adhere to the recommended serving size and not operate heavy machinery or drive if you’ve taken any delta 9 THC.

Finding a Great Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC Oil

CBD products are a hugely popular wellness supplement for a real reason — they work. Full spectrum products containing delta 9 THC are specifically created to provide the most robust CBD experience possible, delivering the most potent Entourage Effect, and providing a deeply therapeutic, deeply soothing, deeply satisfying experience.

Any of the products we recommended today are sure to provide a high-quality CBD experience with just the right amount of delta 9 THC. We’re confident that you’ll be happy with any of them, and hope they help your 2022 to be healthier, happier, and more relaxing.

Trending