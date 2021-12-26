News
Boston’s St. Francis House serves hundreds of meals to those in need on Christmas, despite fewer volunteers amid COVID-19
A year after St. Francis House in downtown Boston served hundreds of hot Christmas meals for those in need without the help of volunteers due to COVID-19, they pulled it off again on Saturday despite only having half their usual turnout of volunteers.
“With a new variant right now, people are really scared. We had some folks that had planned on coming in, but had to change their minds last minute,” said Karen LaFranzia, president and CEO of St. Francis House. “It’s been challenging in that, from day to day, you don’t know what to expect.”
Despite the last-minute low turnout of only 15 volunteers, the group pulled through.
Throughout the day, LaFranzia projected that about 400 people would come through the nonprofit’s doors — where they’d sit in the dining room decked out in garlands and Plexiglass to separate the diners, and enjoy a hot Christmas meal.
“We do it every year, so it’s not that hard,” said Seth Green, St. Francis’ head chef. “We have systems in place that make it so we can just pump them right out.”
Although he used to work as a head chef for weddings at a resort, “This is so much more gratifying,” he said.
LaFranzia acknowledged the difficulty of the holiday season for St. Francis’s guests.
“So many of our guests (experience) profound loneliness and sadness. People remember Christmases past and they remember better times, and they can grieve for that sometimes,” she said. “They remember not great times, and that can be retraumatizing, as well. So at St. Francis House, we tried to make it special.”
To achieve that, guests at St. Francis are served on china plates by volunteers who wait on them, and are treated to stuffed roast chicken, squash, mashed potatoes, pie, rolls and cider.
Amy Wendel, who served beverages to the guests Saturday, has volunteered with the organization for several years.
“They treat the guests with such respect and dignity, and it creates such a safe, special place for them, especially on Christmas Day,” she said.
Even though everyone was wearing masks and divided by Plexiglass, “I don’t think that takes away from the warm spirit and the feeling of holiday that I feel here today,” she added.
Arthur Moody, who dined at St. Francis Saturday and has experienced homelessness since around 2014, agreed.
“No matter what St. Francis House provides as a meal, it’s always nourishing, replenishing, and a peaceful mindset,” he said as he dined.
He thanked the organization for providing him with “food, a place to stay, (and) comfort from another human.”
LaFranzia said the organization has received several generous donations from people who are struggling themselves to Boston’s corporate community. Still, St. Francis is always in need of volunteers, as well as donations of cash, socks, shoes and coats, especially large or extra large coats.
For more information and to help St. Francis House, visit www.stfrancishouse.org.
Howie Carr: The Massachusetts congressional delegation’s highlights and lowlights of 2021
These are the highlights and lowlights of the Massachusetts congressional delegation over the last year:
First, the single highlight of the year, which surprisingly came from Rep. Seth Moulton. After the humiliating fall of Afghanistan, “President” Moulton listened in amazement as Dementia Joe Biden incoherently babbled that some of our Afghan allies actually wanted to remain behind as the Taliban regained control.
“Utter BS,” Moulton said. “Don’t tell me they don’t want to leave when they’re literally clinging to airplanes to try to get out of this country.”
A random act of truth-telling — a gaffe, in other words. And that was the delegation’s high-water mark of the year, the only one, in fact.
As for lowlights, let’s start with the fake Indian, who’s laid up right now with the virus. This could be the proverbial blessing in disguise for Lieawatha, if it puts a temporary end to her recent string of comments that are idiotic even by her own abysmal standards.
She just accused Elon Musk of being a “freeloader,” as he was about to pay the US Treasury $11 billion in capital-gains taxes.
“If irony were a disease,” Musk responded, “she would be dead.”
Then there was her statement accusing supermarket chains of “profiteering” — the same sector that has the lowest profit margin of any major industry. She’s also come out in favor of packing the Supreme Court.
I think Pocahontas is on the warpath because despite being many moons beyond her expiration date, she wants to run for president again. Thus she is already re-fighting the last campaign, and her strategy is to never be out-Bernie Sandersed again.
Then there’s Sen. Ed “Mr. Frosty” Markey, the man that time forgot. His year, like all the last 50, can be described in a single headline, with only a few words interchanged here and there:
“Markey (choose verb: urges, files bill, calls for, or most likely joins) with (pick any loathsome pol: most likely AOC, Chuck Schumer or Mass. Democrats) in calling for (choose some really stupid idea, like the Green New Deal, or just this week, a statewide mask mandate, or was it a vaccine passport, or both?).”
Moving along, to the House of Representatives, January was a big month for the delegation. Tubby Rep. Jim McGovern began 2021 denouncing GOP attempts to deny certification of the 2020 presidential election. The president of the Fidel Castro Fan Club claimed that any attempt to challenge the results of an election is “an existential threat” to the system — you know, mail-in ballots, voter harvesting, no voter IDs etc. — and threatens to “usurp” democracy.
This is the same Jim McGovern who exactly four years earlier had, you guessed it, objected to the certification of Trump’s election because of “Russian hacking.” There wasn’t “Russian hacking,” of course, but being a Democrat means never having to say you’re sorry. Now that would be a real existential threat to the system — their system, not ours.
Rep. Bill Keating likewise had a big January. He stumbled into a House cafeteria and saw some National Guard troops who had dropped their Fauci face diapers, and he lost it. Soon the Guard was exiled to a cold parking garage. A day later, after the story broke, Keating had to issue a statement saying that he didn’t really pull a do-you-know-who-I-am? Instead, he claimed, he merely remarked casually about, well, following the science or something.
By the way, every year is a big year for Keating, because once a month, for the last 11 years, he gets a direct deposit to his bulging bank account of $9,537 before taxes. That’s his state pension, which he greedily pockets on top of his $174,000-a-year Congressional salary.
As for Rep. Steve Lynch of South Boston, he endorsed a winning candidate for the Boston City Council and he tested positive for COVID-19 and, er, that was about it.
Rep. Richard “the Sheik” Neal had a near-death political experience in 2020 — he was almost Capuano’ed in the primary by the mayor of Holyoke, a member of at least two protected classes, gay and Ivy League. When Tip O’Neill used to worry about someone running against him, that person would get a new, higher-paying job, like Somerville Mayor Larry Bretta back in the day, before he went to prison.
Guess what good news Neal got this year? That $87,754-a-year gay mayor of Holyoke got a new job as the $175,000-a-year administrator of Provincetown, far, far from the 1st Congressional District. Now he’s Bill Keating’s problem.
Neal spent the rest of 2021 trying to get Donald Trump’s federal tax returns because … Orange Man Bad. Those are the kind of bona fides a 72-year-old white male heterosexual native Catholic needs to fend off the next blow-in wokester from Chicago or Colorado or Oklahoma. A federal judge even ruled in Neal’s favor, regretfully: “It might not be right or wise to publish the returns but …” But Richie Neal is a shameless hack.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley couldn’t have been happy when Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty, because this is how she described the Kenosha Kid in a tweet in 2020: “A 17-year-old white supremacist domestic terrorist drove across state lines armed with an AR-15.”
She got one fact right. Kyle was 17. How much has that kid from Covington Catholic High collected so far from the alt-left media for their libels, which weren’t as defamatory as what Ayanna said about Rittenhouse?
You’d think someone married to an ex-con would have more respect for … due process, the Sixth Amendment, etc. But no, she’s on the burning issue of vaccine passports and student loan debt. To ask anyone to pay their voluntary debts, Ayanna says, is “policy violence,” whatever that is.
Then there is the STOCK Act, which requires members of Congress to report their financial transactions. Never heard of it? Apparently neither had Reps. Katherine Clark and Lori Trahan. They both “neglected to file,” but not a problem — they’re Democrats, you know.
As for freshman Rep. Jake Auchincloss, I never thought about him much one way or the other until I found out his father works for Dr. Fauci in the D.C. health care hackerama. Now I say, Auchincloss Must Go!
The most disappointing news of the year was the U.S. census. Sadly, Massachusetts will not be losing a House seat this decade. Addition by subtraction is what a lost House seat in this ruined state would be.
Unfortunately, you can’t lose ‘em all.
In New York City for the holidays? Shark exhibit gives visitors ‘new appreciation’ for apex predator
Checking out New York City this holiday week? An exhibit all about sharks and Cape Cod’s favorite seasonal visitor just opened up at the American Museum of Natural History.
The new exhibition called “Sharks” features dozens of life-sized models — ranging from 33 feet to 5.5 inches long — as well as fossils from the museum’s collections and touch-free interactive exhibits.
The curator of the exhibit said he wants visitors to gain a “new appreciation” for the apex predator through this unique look at the prehistoric and modern species.
“The public perception of sharks is they are large, vicious predators — they are to be feared when you go in the water,” said John Sparks, curator in the museum’s Department of Ichthyology in the Division of Vertebrate Zoology. “We want sharks to be revered, and not feared.”
“We hope visitors will walk away from this exhibit with a new appreciation for sharks, not as vicious eating machines, but as a very long-lived diverse group of organisms that are critical to the habitats in which they live,” Sparks later added.
The gaping jaws of a scientifically accurate model of the prehistoric megalodon greets visitors at the start of the exhibition. Visitors also can step into a life-sized replica of the jaws of the megalodon, the biggest predatory fish of all time, known as the “Tyrannosaurus rex of the seas.”
The evolutionary history of sharks began nearly 450 million years ago, more than 200 million years before the first dinosaur. There are now more than 500 species of sharks and more than 650 species of their close relatives, inhabiting nearly all of the world’s aquatic environments, from coral reefs to the polar seas, and even freshwater rivers.
“Visitors to ‘Sharks’ will explore the diversity, anatomy and behavior of sharks and their close relatives through encounters with tiger sharks, great whites, and other familiar favorites along with little-known creatures such as the torpedo ray, the longnose chimaera, and the tiny dwarf lantern shark, which glows in the dark and is small enough to hold in your hand,” the museum wrote about the exhibit.
Other highlights include an interactive that challenges visitors to hunt like a hammerhead and touch-free media that reveals distinctive shark traits with the wave of a hand.
“Sharks” also delves into the serious conservation issues facing sharks today, including overfishing and habitat destruction, demonstrating that while these amazing animals pose few threats to people, humans represent a serious danger to them.
The museum is open from from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Tickets for the museum cost $23 for adults, $18 for students/seniors, and $13 for children ages 3 to 12.
Face masks are required for ages 2 and up, and visitors ages 12-plus must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the museum.
For more information, call 212-769-5100 or visit the museum’s website at amnh.org.
Washington crossing the Delaware: Reenactment is revived
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — Hundreds gathered on both sides of the Delaware River to watch an annual Christmas Day reenactment of George Washington’s 1776 crossing, a year after pandemic restrictions forced viewers to watch it online.
Reenactors in three boats completed the crossing in about an hour Saturday afternoon under overcast skies but in fairly mild temperatures, a spokesperson for Washington Crossing Historic Park said.
Earlier in the month, about 5,000 people attended a dress rehearsal of the Revolutionary War reenactment amid good weather and good water conditions, volunteer Tom Maddock of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park said, calling it “a great day.”
In 2020, after crowd-size restrictions barred holding the traditional in-person event, park officials posted a video of a reenactment filmed earlier in the month providing what they called a “close-up view.” This year, people entering the visitor center were asked to wear masks, and workers were also masked, officials said.
In years past, thousands have often gathered every Christmas morning on the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch historical reenactors set out in boats to retrace the daring 1776 voyage of Washington and his troops.
In 2019, the crossing was completed for the first time in three years with what the Friends of Washington Crossing Park said was probably a record crowd of 4,500 to 5,000 people looking on. The crossing had been scuttled during the previous two years, first by high winds and then by high water.
Other activities at the annual event include reenactments of Washington’s address to his troops, historical speeches and processions, and staffers in period clothing providing public interpretation.
In the original crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles (13 kilometers) downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.
