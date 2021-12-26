News
Business People: St. Paul’s Open Cities Health Center names Mitchell Davis Jr. permanent CEO
OF NOTE – HEALTH CARE
Open Cities Health Center, a Federally-Qualified Health Center in St. Paul, announced that it has named Mitchell Davis Jr. as the chief executive officer; Davis has been the interim CEO since June.
AGRIBUSINESS
CHS Inc., an Inver Grove Heights-based agribusiness cooperative, announced the appointment of Kirstie Foster as senior vice president, marketing communications.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
adaptt, a Plymouth-based construction engineering and architectural consulting firm partnering with DIRTT Environmental Solutions, welcomed Jennifer Zeller as DIRTT Champion and
director of business development.
EDUCATION
ECMC Group, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit family of educational funding agencies, announced the appointment of Bruce Feist as vice president of applications and analytics.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Creative Fundraising Advisors, a St. Paul-based fundraising consultant for nonprofit organizations, announced that Liz Jellema will join the firm as chief operating officer, effective Jan. 10. … Indiana-based Old National Bank announced the promotion of Rob Triplett to commercial banking executive, senior vice president for Minnesota. Old National is Minnesota’s eighth-largest bank by deposit market share. … Thrivent, a Minneapolis-based diversified financial services organization, announced that Carolyn Sakstrup is joining the company as executive vice president and chief growth and generosity officer.
LAW
Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Steven C. Schaefer has joined the firm as counsel in the Bank & Finance and Corporate & Securities groups and that attorney Sarah A. Horstmann has joined as a shareholder in the Litigation, Trade Secrets, and Non-Competes groups. … Maslon, Minneapolis, announced the addition of attorney Dmetri Culkar to the firm’s Corporate and Securities Group. … Henson Efron, Minneapolis, announced that Sarah J. Hewitt has joined the firm in the Family Law group.
MANUFACTURING
Digital manufacturer Protolabs, Maple Plain, announced it has named Stacy Greiner to its board of directors. Greiner is general manager, North America sales & marketing for Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business decisioning data and analytics.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Medtronic announced that Ivan Fong will join the company on Feb. 1 as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, according to Reuters; Fong previously was with Maplewood-based 3M and will replace Brad Lerman at Medtronic when Lerman retires at the end of January; additionally reported Medtronic executive hires include Mira Sahney, president, pelvic health; Harry “Skip” Kiil, president, cranial and spinal technologies; Bob Hopkins, head of global strategy; Mei Jiang, head of global digital innovation, and Dr. Austin Chiang, chief medical officer of gastrointestinal, a newly created position. Medtronic, a maker of implantable medical devices and treatments, is based in Ireland with executive operations in Fridley.
NONPROFITS
Mendota Heights city and community leaders announced the formation of a Mendota Heights Community Foundation for the purpose of funding community building events and activities for those living, studying or working in Mendota Heights. Board members are: Sandra Krebsbach, president; Steve Norton, vice president; Litton Field, treasurer; Mary Magnuson, secretary, and Liz Petschel, at large. All have held elected or appointed leadership positions in Mendota Heights city government. … The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation announced the election of Michael Echols, Chris Galvin, Alex West Steinman and Tarek Tomes to its board of directors; Echols is executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief administrative offer of Carousel
Motor Group; Galvin is president of the Andersen Division at Andersen Corp.; Steinman is co-founder and CEO of The Coven, and Tomes is commissioner of Minnesota IT Services and State of Minnesota chief information officer.
TECHNOLOGY
Three Minnesota companies have been named to Deloitte’s North America Technology Fast 500 rankings of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech sectors: cybersecurity: Arctic Wolf, Eden Prairie; payroll software: Branch, Minneapolis; sleep apnea: Inspire Medical Systems, Golden Valley.
EMAIL ITEMS to businessnews@pioneerpress.com.
News
Vikings place backup QB Sean Mannion on COVID list, Kellen Mond active
The Vikings on Sunday placed quarterback Sean Mannion on the COVID-19 reserve list, meaning rookie Kellen Mond was active for the first time against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Vikings also placed reserve tackle Rashod Hill on the COVID list, and he will miss his first game this season.
Mannion, who is fully vaccinated, has been the backup quarterback all season behind Kirk Cousins, and has not gotten into a game. Mond, a third-round pick last April out of Texas A&M, was inactive for each of the first 14 games.
Mannion has been Cousins’ backup in each of the last three years. He didn’t immediately re-sign with the Vikings after last season before joining them just before the start of the regular season.
News
Ravens DT Calais Campbell active vs. Bengals; FB Patrick Ricard, WR Devin Duvernay ruled out
Ravens veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell is active for Sunday’s pivotal AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, giving the short-handed defense one of its most important pieces.
Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, missed last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers with a thigh injury. This season, Campbell has 39 tackles, 1 ½ sacks and four tackles for loss. He was a limited participant in practice this week.
Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (illness), safety Brandon Stephens (illness) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) will also play after being listed as questionable. Mekari will play in his first game since a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mekari was a full participant at practice on Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday.
Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) is among a handful of Ravens that will not play against the Bengals. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Tyler Huntley, who tested positive for COVID-19, are out, meaning third-string quarterback Josh Johnson will start.
Ricard was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was out Friday.
Pro Bowl wide receiver and return specialist Devin Duvernay (ankle), rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (ankle), left guard Ben Powers (foot) and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) are inactive. Duvernay and Phillips did not practice throughout the week and were listed as doubtful.
Hayes, who hasn’t played since a Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions, was activated from the injured reserve Wednesday. With Hayes sidelined and Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens will have three healthy outside linebackers along with inside linebacker Malik Harrison.
The Ravens have 15 players on injured reserve, including seven starters, and 10 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, prompting them to activate 10 players from the practice squad.
For the Bengals, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, running back Trayveon Williams, linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder), offensive tackle Fred Johnson (illness) and defensive end Khalid Kareem (concussion) are inactive.
Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, and offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji (ankle) will play.
News
Military Bowl canceled after COVID outbreak among BC football program
The Military Bowl Foundation, organizers of the 2021 Military Bowl, announced the cancellation of the game after a widespread among the Boston College football team.
“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team,” said Boston College Director of Athletics Pat Kraft in a release. “We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority. Steve Beck and his Military Bowl staff put on a great week for our team and we are thankful for everything they did to make us feel at home during our stay in Washington, D.C.”
Boston College had over 40 players unavailable to play in the bowl game.
“This is not the way we wanted to see this season come to an end,” said coach Jeff Hafley in the release. “We just do not have enough players to safely play a game. My heart goes out to our seniors who will not have one final opportunity to wear a BC jersey and I can’t thank them enough for all the contributions they made to our program.”
The game was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday in Annapolis, Md., against East Carolina.
Business People: St. Paul’s Open Cities Health Center names Mitchell Davis Jr. permanent CEO
Vikings place backup QB Sean Mannion on COVID list, Kellen Mond active
Ravens DT Calais Campbell active vs. Bengals; FB Patrick Ricard, WR Devin Duvernay ruled out
Whale Alert- 20M Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin Purchased in Last 24 Hours
‘Yellowjackets’: Jasmin Savoy Brown Promises Answers & Says The Finale Will Make People ‘Cry’
Paul Staehle Returns Home to Karine After Abuse Video
Military Bowl canceled after COVID outbreak among BC football program
Who is Josh Johnson? Ravens’ third-string QB will start pivotal game vs. Bengals
Mia Jaye Opens Up About Christmas Without Young Dolph ‘It’s Cold, It’s Sad—I Wanted My Black Man To Grow Old With Me’
Vikings WR Adam Thielen returns to lineup after missing two games
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?