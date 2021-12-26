Connect with us

Buy locally, help out locally: Gifts that give back

Buy locally, help out locally: Gifts that give back
Give gifts, gift giving. How’s that work? Well, do you want to give yourself something nice this week after Christmas (you deserve it!) or maybe thinking about lending a hand to the world as we close out 2021? Try shopping (or dining or drinking) at one of the great spots we’ve found. Each of them supports important causes through the purchases you make.

Lunch City Studios

In Somerville’s Union Square (which is so hot right now!), Lunch City Studios specialized in sustainable, plastic-free art and gifts. So right off the bat you are doing something great for the planet. Whether you are looking for cards, mugs, treats, soap, journals, art prints or other little pieces of whimsy, this new shop will plant a treat for anything you buy. Yes, get a greeting card and your purchase will put a sapling in the ground in the Amazon rainforest, the Andes, California, Colorado, Kenya or one of a dozen other countries thanks to Lunch City’s partnership with One Tree Planted. The shop has already led to 3,000 new trees. Lunchcitystudio.com

For a $5 donation, Flour Bakery + Cafe delivers a breakfast. For $10, they produce, package and deliver a wholesome, delicious lunch to Bostonians in need. (Photo Kristin Teig)

Flour Bakery + Cafe

Want world peace? Give everybody a Flour Sticky Sticky Bun. These baked blobs of heaven could single handedly lead to a global armistice if the local cafe chain could scale up and make nine billion of them. Until they figure that out, grab a bun and help the city by donating to their Bostonians in need meal fund. A $5 donation delivers a breakfast. For $10, they produce, package and deliver a wholesome, delicious lunch. Plenty more donation options and yummy treats in the shops and at flourbakery.com.

Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

December 26, 2021

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed
By TALI ARBEL

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights are canceled.

Delta, United and JetBlue had all said Friday that the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations. United spokesperson Maddie King said staffing shortages were still causing cancellations and it was unclear when normal operations would return. “This was unexpected,” she said of omicron’s impact on staffing. Delta and JetBlue did not respond to questions Saturday.

According to FlightAware, the three airlines canceled more than 10% of their scheduled Saturday flights. American Airlines also canceled more than 90 flights Saturday, about 3% of its schedule, according to FlightAware. American spokesperson Derek Walls said the cancellations stemmed from “COVID-related sick calls.” European and Australian airlines have also canceled holiday-season flights because of staffing problems tied to COVID-19.

For travelers, that meant time away from loved ones, chaos at the airport and the stress of spending hours standing in line and on the phone trying to rebook flights. Peter Bockman, a retired actor, and his daughter Malaika, a college student, were supposed to be in Senegal on Saturday celebrating with relatives they hadn’t seen in a decade. But their 7:30 p.m. flight Friday from New York to Dakar was canceled, which they found out only when they got to the airport. They were there until 2 a.m. trying to rebook a flight.

“Nobody was organizing, trying to sort things out,” he said, faulting Delta for a lack of customer service. “Nobody explained anything. Not even, ‘Oh we’re so sorry, this is what we can do to help you.’”

Their new flight, for Monday evening, has a layover in Paris, and they are worried there will be issues with that one as well. They have already missed a big family get-together that was scheduled for Saturday.

FlightAware’s data shows airlines scrapped more than 6,000 flights globally for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined as of Saturday evening, with almost one-third of affected flights to, from or within the United States. Chinese airlines made up many of the canceled flights, and Chinese airports topped FlightAware’s lists of those with most cancellations. It wasn’t clear why. China has strict pandemic control measures, including frequent lockdowns, and the government set one on Xi’an, a city of 13 million people, earlier this week.

Air China, China Eastern and Lion Air, an Indonesian airline with many canceled flights, did not respond to emails Saturday.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year as travel recovered.

To ease staffing shortages, countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel. On Thursday, the U.S. shortened COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only.

Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre's Packers record for career TD passes

December 26, 2021

Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre's Packers record for career TD passes
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers has overtaken Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers’ leader in career touchdown passes.

Rodgers threw his 443rd career touchdown pass with an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard in the first quarter of the Packers’ game Saturday with the Cleveland Browns. Lazard caught the pass at around the 7-yard line, headed upfield and dived into the right corner of the end zone to give the Packers a 7-6 lead.

