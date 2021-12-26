News
Buy locally, help out locally: Gifts that give back
Give gifts, gift giving. How’s that work? Well, do you want to give yourself something nice this week after Christmas (you deserve it!) or maybe thinking about lending a hand to the world as we close out 2021? Try shopping (or dining or drinking) at one of the great spots we’ve found. Each of them supports important causes through the purchases you make.
Lunch City Studios
In Somerville’s Union Square (which is so hot right now!), Lunch City Studios specialized in sustainable, plastic-free art and gifts. So right off the bat you are doing something great for the planet. Whether you are looking for cards, mugs, treats, soap, journals, art prints or other little pieces of whimsy, this new shop will plant a treat for anything you buy. Yes, get a greeting card and your purchase will put a sapling in the ground in the Amazon rainforest, the Andes, California, Colorado, Kenya or one of a dozen other countries thanks to Lunch City’s partnership with One Tree Planted. The shop has already led to 3,000 new trees. Lunchcitystudio.com
Flour Bakery + Cafe
Want world peace? Give everybody a Flour Sticky Sticky Bun. These baked blobs of heaven could single handedly lead to a global armistice if the local cafe chain could scale up and make nine billion of them. Until they figure that out, grab a bun and help the city by donating to their Bostonians in need meal fund. A $5 donation delivers a breakfast. For $10, they produce, package and deliver a wholesome, delicious lunch. Plenty more donation options and yummy treats in the shops and at flourbakery.com.
Rebel Rebel
This wine bar in Somerville’s Bow Market (which is also so hot right now!) is a great place to learn about vino. Stop by for a glass or a bottle and you’ll be interviewed before you order: The team wants to know exactly what’s in your heart, mind and taste buds before selecting the perfect vintage for you. The team also wants to help Black, Indigenous, and people of color get to know wine. The bar donates 100% of the sales from their Rebel Rebel rosé to Industry Sessions, an organization that provides free wine education for BIPOC. Rebelrebelsomerville.com
Life is Good
Life can be good for kids when you make a purchase from Life is Good. Brothers Bert and John Jacobs started their company hawking t-shirts on the city’s streets in the ’90s. Now the apparel brand is available in dozens of countries and thousands of stores. To ensure they pass on the optimism, the brothers set up a system where the company gives 10% of its net profits to cover 100% of the operating costs for Life is Good Playmakers, a charity that helps children thrive after trauma. lifeisgood.com
Artists For Humanity
Based in Boston, Artists For Humanity provides under-resourced teens with tools to reach self-sufficiency with paid employment in art and design fields. The charity’s philosophy holds that connecting with the creative leads to positive social change and invaluable life skills. Get hip to AFH’s mission and art through its prints, all made by their teen artists and designers. Look for the “shop” button at afhboston.org.
News
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
By TALI ARBEL
NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights are canceled.
Delta, United and JetBlue had all said Friday that the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations. United spokesperson Maddie King said staffing shortages were still causing cancellations and it was unclear when normal operations would return. “This was unexpected,” she said of omicron’s impact on staffing. Delta and JetBlue did not respond to questions Saturday.
According to FlightAware, the three airlines canceled more than 10% of their scheduled Saturday flights. American Airlines also canceled more than 90 flights Saturday, about 3% of its schedule, according to FlightAware. American spokesperson Derek Walls said the cancellations stemmed from “COVID-related sick calls.” European and Australian airlines have also canceled holiday-season flights because of staffing problems tied to COVID-19.
For travelers, that meant time away from loved ones, chaos at the airport and the stress of spending hours standing in line and on the phone trying to rebook flights. Peter Bockman, a retired actor, and his daughter Malaika, a college student, were supposed to be in Senegal on Saturday celebrating with relatives they hadn’t seen in a decade. But their 7:30 p.m. flight Friday from New York to Dakar was canceled, which they found out only when they got to the airport. They were there until 2 a.m. trying to rebook a flight.
“Nobody was organizing, trying to sort things out,” he said, faulting Delta for a lack of customer service. “Nobody explained anything. Not even, ‘Oh we’re so sorry, this is what we can do to help you.’”
Their new flight, for Monday evening, has a layover in Paris, and they are worried there will be issues with that one as well. They have already missed a big family get-together that was scheduled for Saturday.
FlightAware’s data shows airlines scrapped more than 6,000 flights globally for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined as of Saturday evening, with almost one-third of affected flights to, from or within the United States. Chinese airlines made up many of the canceled flights, and Chinese airports topped FlightAware’s lists of those with most cancellations. It wasn’t clear why. China has strict pandemic control measures, including frequent lockdowns, and the government set one on Xi’an, a city of 13 million people, earlier this week.
Air China, China Eastern and Lion Air, an Indonesian airline with many canceled flights, did not respond to emails Saturday.
Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year as travel recovered.
To ease staffing shortages, countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel. On Thursday, the U.S. shortened COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only.
News
Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers has overtaken Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers’ leader in career touchdown passes.
Rodgers threw his 443rd career touchdown pass with an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard in the first quarter of the Packers’ game Saturday with the Cleveland Browns. Lazard caught the pass at around the 7-yard line, headed upfield and dived into the right corner of the end zone to give the Packers a 7-6 lead.
Favre threw 508 touchdown passes during his Hall of Fame career, but only 442 of them with Green Bay. Favre threw 22 touchdown passes with the New York Jets in 2008 and 44 with the Minnesota Vikings from 2009-10.
Rodgers, the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft out of California, backed up Favre for three seasons before taking over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback in 2008.
Rodgers saluted fans from the sideline as the Lambeau Field crowd gave him a hearty ovation. A video message from Favre aired on the scoreboard after Rodgers broke the record.
“Hey, 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record,” Favre said. “I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl. Congrats.”
News
Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre’s Green Bay Packers record with his 443rd career TD pass
Aaron Rodgers has overtaken Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers’ leader in career touchdown passes.
Rodgers threw his 443rd career touchdown pass with an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard in the first quarter Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. Lazard caught the pass at around the 7-yard line, headed upfield and dived into the right corner of the end zone to give the Packers a 7-6 lead.
Favre threw 508 touchdown passes during his Hall of Fame career, 442 of them with the Packers. Favre threw 22 touchdown passes with the New York Jets in 2008 and 44 with the Minnesota Vikings from 2009-10.
Rodgers, the 24th pick in the 2005 draft out of California, backed up Favre for three seasons before taking over as the Packers starting quarterback in 2008.
Rodgers saluted fans from the sideline as the Lambeau Field crowd gave him a hearty ovation. A video message from Favre aired on the scoreboard after Rodgers broke the record.
“Hey, 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record,” Favre said. “I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl. Congrats.”
Buy locally, help out locally: Gifts that give back
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes
Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre’s Green Bay Packers record with his 443rd career TD pass
PHOTOS: Kathy Hilton Shows Off 14,980-Sq-Ft Bel Air Mansion
3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19
Fifty years later, A Christmas Story that changed the Dolphins
Karl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods With A Porsche As COVID Keeps Them Apart For Christmas
Celtics fall late in 117-113 loss to Bucks
QB Matthew Stafford has lost six straight starts against Vikings but now he’s with Rams, not Lions
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies