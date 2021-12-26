News
Celtics Notebook: Pritchard makes most of COVID manpower shortage
Payton Pritchard really didn’t have to learn patience as a rookie, when the Celtics guard enjoyed an enviable amount of playing time for a first-year player.
This season, with Ime Udoka leaning on veterans off the bench like Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder, Pritchard drifted to the end of the rotation — and often out of it — until his teammates started checking into health and safety protocol.
The Celtics had eight players in that situation Saturday, including the freshly quarantined Schroder, and Pritchard continued to put his readiness on display with a 16-point, five-assist, four-trey performance in the Celtics’ 117-113 loss to Milwaukee.
“Just staying ready for my moment and trying to help the team,” said Prtichard. “For me, it’s just, whatever situation I’m put in, I just gotta be ready.”
The state of the Celtics roster considered — they now have five players signed to 10-day hardship contracts — Pritchard’s minutes won’t be decreasing anytime soon. Indeed, he was part of Saturday’s finishing unit.
“Obviously bodies are down, we got some new guys in and it was a guy we trust and obviously can carry the load for us to some extent with not as many able bodies,” said Udoka. “Payton’s the only other point guard out there. So some guys are gonna get extended for the time being until guys back, but he did a great job overall. Obviously would have liked a few more shots to go down, especially in the fourth quarter.”
Juggling COVID
The health and safety protocol turnstile continued to spin Saturday, this time with Schroder joining Richardson, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas in the same COVID-inspired limbo that is wracking the entire league.
Giannis Antetokounmpo played for the first time in six games, for the same reason, and toasted the Celtics with 29 of his 36 points in the second half.
Al Horford came out of protocol, but was held back from action as the Celtics center attempts to work back into game conditioning. Norvel Pelle and Al-Farouq Aminu, both signed to 10-day contracts, didn’t leave the bench. Neither did Joe Johnson.
“Same as most of the guys that have been coming back,” Udoka said of Horford’s situation. “Obviously, the conditioning aspect is part of it and we need to get him some more work under his belt before he comes back.”
Asked about Schroder’s absence, Udoka added, “I mean, it’s somewhat expected now. Over the last few days, you know, a lot of obviously positives popping up across the league and so kind of holding your breath at the time and I guess the one positive would be there’s only one guy this time instead of three or four last few days. But it’s obviously a tough one losing Dennis in the health and safety protocols and we’re working through that.”
“Like I said you’re holding your breath day-by-day to see what the tests come back like. We’ve had quite a bit of this throughout the year with injuries and COVID before this latest outbreak, and so it’s kind of go with who we have other guys step up. Guys were out with injury and other guys stepped up. Now, obviously, Dennis is a last minute one today, but I feel we still have enough to win games. We’ve competed in and won. We’ve had enough, regardless of who’s going out of lineup. Then, you really simplify it, if you have Jayson and Jaylen available, I think that always gives us a great chance.”
A tooth for Christmas
Jaylen Brown momentarily left the game after colliding with Jayson Tatum, with the result a chipped front tooth that would make the Celtics forward at home in any hockey locker room. He still managed to play 37 minutes.
“Yeah, uh, I might have to buy him a new tooth for Christmas,” said Tatum.covid
Stephen L. Carter: The 15 best nonfiction books of 2021
For the past several years I have been putting together a list of that year’s best nonfiction, with special attention to books that taught me things I didn’t know. This has been an exceptional year for serious books; perhaps being locked down is good for creativity. Never have I had such trouble winnowing my list to 15. Nevertheless, here are my picks, all highly recommended, presented in random order — as usual, no tyranny of the alphabet! — and concluding with my choice for best nonfiction book of the year.
Mary Roach, “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law”
We all understand that we’re not supposed to assault each other, trespass, steal or damage property. But what happens when these rules are disregarded by plants and animals? An enjoyable romp through science, law and human complexity. Just beware of the footnote conveying, um, too much information about how bears survive hibernation.
Alexander Wolff, “Endpapers: A Family Story of Books, War, Escape, and Home”
Trying to understand the history of his family in Berlin, the author is struck painfully by the Lebenslüge — “the self-deception that permits one to carry on” — in which that history has been shrouded. Much of the tale is gloomy, for the shadow of the Holocaust is everywhere. Bibliophiles will be fascinated by details of the old publishing industry.
Olivette Otele, “African Europeans: An Untold History”
This brisk, nuanced synthesis reminds us that there have been Africans in Europe for millennia. Based on the lived experience of her subjects, Otele sides with those who see racism as a late invention to legitimate the slave trade. The sudden attention to race variously affected African Europeans; some of the more educated supported slavery. Otele also notes the existence of powerful institutions — the early church and the Roman Empire, for example — in which skin color was less important than loyalty.
Jan Lucassen, “The Story of Work: A New History of Humankind”
Maybe work hasn’t always been drudgery.
Julia Galef, “The Scout Mindset”
Galef argues that we’re too often many soldiers (determined to fight for our beliefs) and too rarely scouts (determined to discover the truth, even if it runs against what we think). Money quote: “A key factor preventing us from being in scout mindset more frequently is our conviction that we’re already in it.” A book fully deserving of the acclaim it’s received.
Cynthia Barnett, “The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans”
In this astonishing volume, Barnett retells much of the world’s history, both natural and human-made, through the study of seashells.
Jeremy Dauber, “American Comics: A History”
A longstanding interest of mine, but still, I’d never thought about — for instance — the way that World War II boosted the comic book industry, because of the need for cheap, portable reading material at the front; and it was nice to reminded of the role of “underground” comics in the battle against censorship.
My only complaint: Insufficient attention paid to the great black cartoonists who helped build the industry. (A gap the reader can easily fill by pairing this book with Ken Quattro’s fine 2020 volume “Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books.”)
Marie Favereau, “The Horde: How the Mongols Changed the World”
A wonderful book, tough to summarize. Suffice to say that in their politics, administration, family lives and, yes, their warfare, the Mongols were far more complicated than we think.
George Makari, “Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia”
Suppose we haven’t always been afraid of the “other”? Rejecting the common explanation that suspicion of strangers is hard-wired, Makari traces it instead to the often violent encounters inherent in, for example, colonialism and immigration. One needn’t share the thesis to be engrossed in this lively romp through psychiatry, biology, literature and history.
Anne Searcy, “Ballet in the Cold War”
Both the Americans and the Soviets imagined that their 1960 dance exchanges would be good propaganda. They were mistaken: “Far from a universal language, ballet is an art form with unique dialects all over the world.” Meaning, the audiences found fault in the other side’s superstars. (Actually published in 2020, but I didn’t read it last year; the volume would surely have made my list if I had.)
Benjamin M. Friedman, “Religion and the Rise of Capitalism”
By religion, Friedman has in mind mainly Protestantism, and American Protestantism in particular, where he finds the roots of many of the assumptions on which modern economics is built. Famous preachers from Jonathan Edwards to Henry Ward Beecher to Carl Henry make guest appearances, but Francis Wayland gets the star turn.
Carole Hooven, “T: The Story of Testosterone, the Hormone That Dominates and Divides Us”
A controversial book, but agree with her or not, Hooven makes her case for the importance of T with a humility, humor and grace not often seen in our cultural battles these days.
Kei Hiruta, “Hannah Arendt and Isaiah Berlin: Freedom, Politics and Humanity”
Arendt and Berlin, both of whom I’ve long read with pleasure, are two of the towering intellectual figures of the 20th century. That they disliked each other isn’t news. Hiruta digs into the reasons: personal, political, possibly gendered, but most of all centered around ideas.
Andrew Sullivan, “Out On a Limb: Selected Writing 1989-2021”
The fading voice of our last remaining major contrarian: a thinker who’s devoted his career to the proposition that even those with whom he agrees can err. Not long ago such voices were admired.
It’s nice to view with fresh eyes Sullivan’s lovely 2006 piece about the distinction between fundamentalism and mystery; and if you’ve never read it, I heartily recommend his haunting 2017 essay “America is Not Made for Humans.”
And, finally, the best nonfiction book I read this year: Maria Tatar, “The Heroine With 1,001 Faces”
Why don’t we speak of the “heroine’s journey”? Tatar argues persuasively that as folk tales and myths travel the generations, female characters are diminished and even erased. The closer we get to the original source, the more prominent the women — and, often, the more chilling the old stories become. (Bluebeard, for example.) Throughout, Tatar avoids polemic and displays a lovely sense of humor; part of her discussion of recent folk tales is titled “Spinsters Seeking Justice.”
That’s my list for 2021, and there are many volumes I’m sorry I had to omit. Happy reading!
Pedestrian hit and killed by RTD light rail train on West Iowa Avenue, Denver police says
A pedestrian was hit and killed by an RTD light rail train Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police said it happened near the area of the 200 block of West Iowa Avenue. That’s near the intersection of West Iowa Avenue and South Acoma Street.
No details about how the deadly crash occurred have been released. Police only said in a tweet the circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
Read more at thedenverchannel.com.
Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall
LOS ANGELES — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state.
Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.
A 70-mile stretch of interstate over the top of the Sierra Nevada was closed Saturday when the storm that dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight got a second wind.
Interstate 80 connecting Reno, Nevada, to Sacramento, California, over the Sierra was closed in both directions due to poor visibility from the Nevada-California state line to Colfax, California.
“The worst part of the storm is here so expect long delays,” the California Highway Patrol in Truckee tweeted Saturday afternoon.
At Donner Pass in the Sierra, which is along the closed interstate, officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory wondered on Twitter if the recent snowfall could break the snowiest December record of 179 inches set in 1970.
There’s been at least 119 inches recorded so far this month, according to The Mercury News, with more expected over the next 72 hours.
The snowpack in the Sierra was at dangerously low levels after recent weeks of dry weather but the state Department of Water Resources reported on Christmas Eve that the snowpack was between 114% and 137% of normal across the range with more snow expected.
In the San Bernardino National Forest, crews are working on a $4.2 million emergency project to repair a section of State Route 18 that washed down a hillside late Thursday after heavy rain, according to The San Bernardino Sun.
The roadway is a major route to Big Bear Lake and the closure near Panorama Point could be “several days if not weeks,” the newspaper reported.
The Los Angeles area is likely to see rain and mountain snow for the next week, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures significantly below normal through the middle of the week.
The San Diego region should see scattered showers, with heavy snow in the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, with precipitation possibly going into Thursday.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco Bay Area is predicted to have rain showers through Monday before cold and drier conditions arrive through the middle of next week, the weather service said.
The storms across the West, which could drop rain and snow over much of the region into next week and plunge the Pacific Northwest into a lengthy cold snap, follow a now-departed atmospheric river that delivered copious amounts of precipitation earlier this week.
Rain and snow records broke in Nevada and state officials in Oregon declared an emergency ahead of the freezing temperatures, snow and ice.
Recent forecasts show at least an inch of snow is likely to fall Sunday in the Seattle and Portland regions, which don’t typically see snow.
But forecasters and state officials say the main concern is cold temperatures in the region, with daytime highs next week struggling to reach above freezing, that are likely to impact people experiencing homelessness and those without adequate access to heating.
In Arizona, a winter weather advisory remained in effect Saturday through the weekend in the upper elevations of the mountains north of the Grand Canyon near the Colorado line. But the wet weather that dumped record-breaking rain on Phoenix and Flagstaff on Friday was moving out of the area.
The 1.67 inches of rain that fell at the airport in Flagstaff on Friday shattered the old record of 0.87 inches set in 2019. The inch that was recorded in Phoenix Friday broke the old record of 0.93 of an inch in 1944.
It also was the wettest day for the city since Feb. 22, 2020, when just over an inch fell.
AP writer Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.
